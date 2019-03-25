A Quick Recap of Monday’s Media Headlines Set to Music….

Posted on March 25, 2019 by

No collusion, no conspiracy, no obstruction…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

173 Responses to A Quick Recap of Monday’s Media Headlines Set to Music….

Older Comments
  2. woohoowee says:
    March 25, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Bravo! Quite the recap 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Deb says:
    March 25, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Love this. It’s nice for the Treehouse to be vindicated after years and years of calling out the media lies. Let’s enjoy, soon we have to hit the ground running for 2020.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. David R. Graham says:
    March 25, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    “He hath shewed strength with his arm; he hath scattered the proud in the imagination of their hearts.

    He hath put down the mighty from their seats, and exalted them of low degree.

    He hath filled the hungry with good things; and the rich he hath sent empty away.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. slowcobra says:
    March 25, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    In all honesty, quite frankly I’m happy to see there were enough newspapers that ran the story to even put together a montage at all.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    March 25, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Matt Taibbi’s long article https://taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-is-wmd-times-a-million about how this Russiagate BS has destroyed the media is a great article, but it only addresses half of the story. He does a great job of detailing media ineptitude, groupthink and abandonment of all journalistic principles. He doesn’t even address the underlying fact that the most powerful elements of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence community conspired to prevent the election of the candidate they hated and – when that failed – to try to overturn the election. Taibbi also doesn’t begin to explain that the NYT, WaPo and CNN are the designated fake news release portals for the FBI, CIA and State Department respectively.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      March 25, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      +1,000,000. That’s is the biggest scandal of them all!!!!!!
      But even that can be explained by the complete lack of diligence and honesty of the press. Not enough people even know that aspect.
      Thanks God for Sundance, Bongino, Judicial Watch, et al.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Justice says:
      March 25, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      I think Taibbi wants to do what is right but he’s caught in the web of Leftists.

      Just look at his lead sentence. His article begins with this, “Nobody wants to hear this…”
      Nobody? Yeah, nobody on your side of delusion.

      Young man has such great potential and hope he gets out of it and centers himself on true unbiased journalism. I’ve always had great hope for him.

      Don’t ever have a coffee with him. You’ll get burned.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 25, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      That’s only one installment from Taibbi’s subscription email series, “Hate, Inc.”
      It’s pretty good – hard hitting.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Ray says:
    March 25, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Meanwhile PBS has an anti Trump production playing right now if it isn’t over. As if The FBI was heroic going after POTUS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    From the people’s perspective, through the eyes of Tom Brokow:

    ——-

    “As I was listening this morning and watching all the headlines, as well, I was thinking about people in Nebraska, for example, who are going through a terrible natural ordeal,” Brokaw said. “The ground is frozen, and it’s flooded, and they’re trying to figure out what they’re going to do. As they look at the national news, they’re going to see one headline: ‘No Collusion.’ And they’re going to say, ‘OK, move on.’ So, I think there’s a huge difference between then and now. And this is a big victory for Donald Trump in terms of public perception about what we should expect between then and now.”

    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/03/25/brokaw-big-victory-for-trump-in-terms-of-public-perception/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Ackman420 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    We need to call for accountability until we hit Critical Mass. That’s the only way it’s gonna happen. If the public lets this go, then it’s busin ss as usual.
    When are we EVER going to get an opportunity like this again?
    Make them pay. Make the MSM pay. All the execs and pundits.
    Make the DEms pay. All the liars and snake oil salesmen and women.
    Make the RINOs pay. All the back stabbers and Golems.
    Make them all pay.
    This is our one chance to wipe it out, and restore our Republic.
    Now, We The People!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Nessie509 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    I’m having too much fun.
    It would be darling to see Nadler and Schiff in Tutu doing the French Can Can.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      Nessie509, we already know that Schiff has a past he doesn’t want discovered but it is going to happen, and as to Nadler, he also much have a “past” that he doesn’t want investigated. Continuing the farce will merit them not one iota but they will be removed along with others in Congress and hopefully very, very soon.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. carterzest says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Pulitzer for SD, that is all I have to say. Just look at the garbage that has been passing for journalism…
    https://www.pulitzer.org/prize-winners-by-year/2018
    SD and CTH have been way ahead on so many issues, TM, MB, all of the BLM BS, Benghazi, but especially “A Review of the Barr “Principal Conclusion” Notification, Overlaying Three Years of Background Research…”
    Since I found this place, your reporting is days, weeks, months and even years ahead of any other reporting. Big names use your research and fail to credit you. Your service to the motto “The Truth Has No Agenda” is amazing.
    God Bless the Treehome!
    I love this place. Great Job SD and Family.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    One of the best take downs of the corrupt media I have heard came from liberal Glen Greenwald tonight on Tucker Carlson’s show.

    Greenwald comes in around the 26:42 mark.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      Tracy Beanz agrees with me.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      I just posted a Greenwald appearance on Democracy Now. It’s good to hear people speaking out about this and raking the media.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      Troublemaker…
      thanks for posting this. I have no TV, so only have access to discussion via CTH.
      Very nice to hear this man Greenwald’s take. and his kudos for Tucker…had no idea Tucker gave time to Schiff.
      goodstuff.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 10:19 pm

      I was thinking today how manufacturers of food and so many other things don’t care about our welfare, they just want to sell products. Pharmaceutical companies will take the risk on a hot selling drug that some of the people who use it will be seriously injured or die. Cigarette manufacturers are probably the worst.

      Well the media is no different, is it. They don’t care about us, they have their stories to sell. It’s not necessarily pushing a specific narrative though they seem to be nearly universal in their hatred of Trump. But I think the #1 goal is just keeping the audience agitated. They were banking on winning. They were banking on Mueller finding something, anything, to net Trump or his kids.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Og Oggilby says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    “Wall Street Journal assistant editor James Freeman and Sen. Rand Paul are on the same page: the Mueller report confirms it is now time for the Obama administration to account for its flagrant abuse of the surveillance powers of the federal government….”

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/25/wsj-time-for-obama-admin-to-account-for-historic-abuse-of-government-surveillance-powers/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. John says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Carter Page was interviewed March 17, 2017 by the FBI between FISA warrant renewals. Wonder if they added his testimony to the FISA warrant renewal that McCabe and Rosenstein signed… was it ever even disclosed. They explicitly told him he was not a suspect yet in the FISA application they claimed he was an agent of Russia. I need to double check. But if that’s the case it’s really f***** up.

    (Comment edited by Admin…)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. anotherworriedmom says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Remember the not so secret foreign tour that John Kerry did to undermine PDJT – telling everyone to ignore him because he wasn’t going to be in office very long? I wonder what the recipients of that advice are thinking now. How much $$ in foreign deals did they pass up by taking that advice?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Ilcon says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    This is a well thought out and articulated case for…..?………………..? Collusion.
    .https://mobile.twitter.com/thehill/status/1109654820795924487

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. covfefe999 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Watch Glenn Greenwald on Democracy Now, start at 02:51. I’m surprised he didn’t get cut off.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Darren says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Just watched a bunch of liberal media. My gut tells me that it’s highly likely that we’ll see a house impeachment on obstruction. No matter what the report says they’ll try dirty Trump up. I don’t think the Dems are considering the optics of this. Obstruction of a Hoax constructed by them? It’s insane.

    Like

    Reply
    • Ackman420 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      I disagree. Impeachment is a garaunteed loser. If you want to put the final nail in the Dem coffin, then impeach. Whatever credibility they have left would be wasted on impeachment. They’re desperate and stupid, but not that desperate and stupid.

      On the other hand, go for it. It would be the end of the liberal dem party.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Darren says:
        March 25, 2019 at 9:54 pm

        Not sure they’ll act rationally or in their own best interest. Like a wounded animal lashing out. They’re running out of options. Obamas name is being spoken… linked to this publically.

        Like

        Reply
        • covfefe999 says:
          March 25, 2019 at 10:05 pm

          Nancy Pelosi has been indicating recently that she’s not terribly interested in impeachment, and she’s the one who needs to bring it up I think. So we’ll see. It’s definitely a loser for the Dems. I’ll bet more Dems have jumped ship in the past couple of years than in 2008 when I and so many others left the party.

          Like

          Reply
  23. Cam Heck says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    No Collusion, no Avenatti, no Geragos!

    #DarwindoesDumocrats. Use it. Tweet it. Spread it far and wide.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. NJF says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      March 25, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      That’s hilarious. 🙂 I’m glad Trump and his team aren’t being all quiet and “dignified” about this. It was outrageous what they had to go through for 3 years. This victory is almost as wonderful as the election. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  25. mindyworldblog says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    with the YouTube thumbnail picture showing two big NO’s, I was expecting a bit different music: 2Unlimited’s song No Limit. Big hit in Europe in late 1980’s or early 1990’s, can’t remember the year so well.

    The chorus goes: No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, there’s no limit. (Repeat once). I imagined the first round of the chorus playing with the word “limit” replaced with “collusion” in President Trump’s voice and second time around with “obstruction” also in his voice.

    Now, that would be great music for the headlines. This one is ok too, but the 2Unlimited version would be even greater with it’s strong, catchy techno beat and the surprise of the female singer’s voice switching to Trump’s voice for the key words. That’s got potential to go viral.

    Feel free to steal this idea, I don’t have time to make such a video now.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    With “Planet of the Apes” Valerie Jarrett as the grand puppet-master.

    Like

    Reply
  27. joeknuckles says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    The Democrats are going to try to impeach Trump for obstruction of injustice. Go for it.

    Like

    Reply
  28. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Papadopolous LIVE spilling the beans!!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Retired IG says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Energized my bottom that has been glued to the computer screen since Friday. LMO off re the musical compilation. Couldn’t help but add this song. In dedication to all of the FAKE NEWS mouthpieces:
    Your Time Is Going to Come – Led Zeppelin

    Like

    Reply
  31. AnotherView says:
    March 25, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Hahahaha…..Popeye Shifty and Swallow Well have gone off the deep end…..Pelosi needs to share her Prozac with them.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s