A Quick Recap of Monday’s Media Headlines Set to Music….

No collusion, no conspiracy, no obstruction…
WATCH THIS. Democrats if you're still confused and delusional watch it again. @dbongino is right on with an exclamation point! There was never any evidence. It was fake news from the start. Don't be #FullOfSchiff. Get over it. @realDonaldTrump #Trump2020 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/rnVIgm3VN1
— Ryan Moore (@RyanMoore) March 25, 2019
WATCH THIS. Democrats if you're still confused and delusional watch it again. @dbongino is right on with an exclamation point! There was never any evidence. It was fake news from the start. Don't be #FullOfSchiff. Get over it. @realDonaldTrump #Trump2020 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/rnVIgm3VN1
— Ryan Moore (@RyanMoore) March 25, 2019
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f84184cd18ab52a69dd2d6d79335faabd0e3b891a5c0920eb3142e5d266a79c4.jpg?w=600&h=447
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 21 people
Good one, lizzieintexas 🙂
Just posting for wtd ^^
😁
Bravo! Quite the recap 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love this. It’s nice for the Treehouse to be vindicated after years and years of calling out the media lies. Let’s enjoy, soon we have to hit the ground running for 2020.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“He hath shewed strength with his arm; he hath scattered the proud in the imagination of their hearts.
He hath put down the mighty from their seats, and exalted them of low degree.
He hath filled the hungry with good things; and the rich he hath sent empty away.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
In all honesty, quite frankly I’m happy to see there were enough newspapers that ran the story to even put together a montage at all.
No No
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
FRAUDNEWSNETWORK sending up two decepticon talking heads to separate their network from the other networks. “See guys we covered it right while these others were fake news.”
I got a bit of a gas bubble watching Baier and Hume in particular pontificate about how everyone ELSE was wrong about President Trump……
Uhh, pot…kettle?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Matt Taibbi’s long article https://taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-is-wmd-times-a-million about how this Russiagate BS has destroyed the media is a great article, but it only addresses half of the story. He does a great job of detailing media ineptitude, groupthink and abandonment of all journalistic principles. He doesn’t even address the underlying fact that the most powerful elements of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence community conspired to prevent the election of the candidate they hated and – when that failed – to try to overturn the election. Taibbi also doesn’t begin to explain that the NYT, WaPo and CNN are the designated fake news release portals for the FBI, CIA and State Department respectively.
LikeLiked by 7 people
+1,000,000. That’s is the biggest scandal of them all!!!!!!
But even that can be explained by the complete lack of diligence and honesty of the press. Not enough people even know that aspect.
Thanks God for Sundance, Bongino, Judicial Watch, et al.
I think Taibbi wants to do what is right but he’s caught in the web of Leftists.
Just look at his lead sentence. His article begins with this, “Nobody wants to hear this…”
Nobody? Yeah, nobody on your side of delusion.
Young man has such great potential and hope he gets out of it and centers himself on true unbiased journalism. I’ve always had great hope for him.
Don’t ever have a coffee with him. You’ll get burned.
That’s only one installment from Taibbi’s subscription email series, “Hate, Inc.”
It’s pretty good – hard hitting.
LikeLike
Meanwhile PBS has an anti Trump production playing right now if it isn’t over. As if The FBI was heroic going after POTUS.
Can a president de-fund PBS?
Ray, I left off PBS just after Qwen died and they straight communist and rarely any view of the other side. Why I would want no more money to PBS News Hour and they are even worse on Friday nights with the two who think they are reporters.
https://mobile.twitter.com/LouDobbs/status/1110329998446071810
#NoCollusion – Joe diGenova: I am so happy for @RealDonaldTrump. The American media empire tried to destroy @POTUS & made fools of themselves. The performance of CNN & MSNBC is absolutely disgraceful from a journalistic point of view. #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/xKzvgqZKPW
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 25, 2019
#NoCollusion – Joe diGenova: I am so happy for @RealDonaldTrump. The American media empire tried to destroy @POTUS & made fools of themselves. The performance of CNN & MSNBC is absolutely disgraceful from a journalistic point of view. #MAGA #TrumpTrain #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/xKzvgqZKPW
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 25, 2019
Guilty!
View post on imgur.com
Before and after Inauguration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With “Planet of the Apes” Valerie Jarrett as the grand puppet-master.
From the people’s perspective, through the eyes of Tom Brokow:
——-
“As I was listening this morning and watching all the headlines, as well, I was thinking about people in Nebraska, for example, who are going through a terrible natural ordeal,” Brokaw said. “The ground is frozen, and it’s flooded, and they’re trying to figure out what they’re going to do. As they look at the national news, they’re going to see one headline: ‘No Collusion.’ And they’re going to say, ‘OK, move on.’ So, I think there’s a huge difference between then and now. And this is a big victory for Donald Trump in terms of public perception about what we should expect between then and now.”
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/03/25/brokaw-big-victory-for-trump-in-terms-of-public-perception/
The $30 or so million that was wasted on the 2 year investigation could have gone a long way to ease the suffering of the people in Nebraska.
But, of course, MSM didn’t skip a beat.
Subtracted value of assets seized from Mannafort and came up with $13 million.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need to call for accountability until we hit Critical Mass. That’s the only way it’s gonna happen. If the public lets this go, then it’s busin ss as usual.
When are we EVER going to get an opportunity like this again?
Make them pay. Make the MSM pay. All the execs and pundits.
Make the DEms pay. All the liars and snake oil salesmen and women.
Make the RINOs pay. All the back stabbers and Golems.
Make them all pay.
This is our one chance to wipe it out, and restore our Republic.
Now, We The People!
I’m having too much fun.
It would be darling to see Nadler and Schiff in Tutu doing the French Can Can.
Nessie509, we already know that Schiff has a past he doesn’t want discovered but it is going to happen, and as to Nadler, he also much have a “past” that he doesn’t want investigated. Continuing the farce will merit them not one iota but they will be removed along with others in Congress and hopefully very, very soon.
Pulitzer for SD, that is all I have to say. Just look at the garbage that has been passing for journalism…
https://www.pulitzer.org/prize-winners-by-year/2018
SD and CTH have been way ahead on so many issues, TM, MB, all of the BLM BS, Benghazi, but especially “A Review of the Barr “Principal Conclusion” Notification, Overlaying Three Years of Background Research…”
Since I found this place, your reporting is days, weeks, months and even years ahead of any other reporting. Big names use your research and fail to credit you. Your service to the motto “The Truth Has No Agenda” is amazing.
God Bless the Treehome!
I love this place. Great Job SD and Family.
One of the best take downs of the corrupt media I have heard came from liberal Glen Greenwald tonight on Tucker Carlson’s show.
Greenwald comes in around the 26:42 mark.
Tracy Beanz agrees with me.
God bless @TuckerCarlson – @ggreenwald on right now calling out the media as an arm of the CIA – ie: propaganda and programming the American people. This is one of the best segment I have heard on television ever. #ItsTime
— Tracybeanz (@tracybeanz) March 26, 2019
God bless @TuckerCarlson – @ggreenwald on right now calling out the media as an arm of the CIA – ie: propaganda and programming the American people. This is one of the best segment I have heard on television ever. #ItsTime
— Tracybeanz (@tracybeanz) March 26, 2019
I just posted a Greenwald appearance on Democracy Now. It’s good to hear people speaking out about this and raking the media.
Troublemaker…
thanks for posting this. I have no TV, so only have access to discussion via CTH.
Very nice to hear this man Greenwald’s take. and his kudos for Tucker…had no idea Tucker gave time to Schiff.
goodstuff.
I was thinking today how manufacturers of food and so many other things don’t care about our welfare, they just want to sell products. Pharmaceutical companies will take the risk on a hot selling drug that some of the people who use it will be seriously injured or die. Cigarette manufacturers are probably the worst.
Well the media is no different, is it. They don’t care about us, they have their stories to sell. It’s not necessarily pushing a specific narrative though they seem to be nearly universal in their hatred of Trump. But I think the #1 goal is just keeping the audience agitated. They were banking on winning. They were banking on Mueller finding something, anything, to net Trump or his kids.
“Wall Street Journal assistant editor James Freeman and Sen. Rand Paul are on the same page: the Mueller report confirms it is now time for the Obama administration to account for its flagrant abuse of the surveillance powers of the federal government….”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/25/wsj-time-for-obama-admin-to-account-for-historic-abuse-of-government-surveillance-powers/
Carter Page was interviewed March 17, 2017 by the FBI between FISA warrant renewals. Wonder if they added his testimony to the FISA warrant renewal that McCabe and Rosenstein signed… was it ever even disclosed. They explicitly told him he was not a suspect yet in the FISA application they claimed he was an agent of Russia. I need to double check. But if that’s the case it’s really f***** up.
(Comment edited by Admin…)
Remember the not so secret foreign tour that John Kerry did to undermine PDJT – telling everyone to ignore him because he wasn’t going to be in office very long? I wonder what the recipients of that advice are thinking now. How much $$ in foreign deals did they pass up by taking that advice?
This is a well thought out and articulated case for…..?………………..? Collusion.
.https://mobile.twitter.com/thehill/status/1109654820795924487
Watch Glenn Greenwald on Democracy Now, start at 02:51. I’m surprised he didn’t get cut off.
It’s so much fun to watch all of the anti-Trump lunatics fight with each other. 🙂
Just watched a bunch of liberal media. My gut tells me that it’s highly likely that we’ll see a house impeachment on obstruction. No matter what the report says they’ll try dirty Trump up. I don’t think the Dems are considering the optics of this. Obstruction of a Hoax constructed by them? It’s insane.
I disagree. Impeachment is a garaunteed loser. If you want to put the final nail in the Dem coffin, then impeach. Whatever credibility they have left would be wasted on impeachment. They’re desperate and stupid, but not that desperate and stupid.
On the other hand, go for it. It would be the end of the liberal dem party.
Not sure they’ll act rationally or in their own best interest. Like a wounded animal lashing out. They’re running out of options. Obamas name is being spoken… linked to this publically.
Nancy Pelosi has been indicating recently that she’s not terribly interested in impeachment, and she’s the one who needs to bring it up I think. So we’ll see. It’s definitely a loser for the Dems. I’ll bet more Dems have jumped ship in the past couple of years than in 2008 when I and so many others left the party.
No Collusion, no Avenatti, no Geragos!
#DarwindoesDumocrats. Use it. Tweet it. Spread it far and wide.
Lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mueller Madness! Which of the angry and hysterical @realDonaldTrump haters got it most embarrassingly wrong? #YouDecide pic.twitter.com/IkzUesDdub
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 26, 2019
Mueller Madness! Which of the angry and hysterical @realDonaldTrump haters got it most embarrassingly wrong? #YouDecide pic.twitter.com/IkzUesDdub
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 26, 2019
That’s hilarious. 🙂 I’m glad Trump and his team aren’t being all quiet and “dignified” about this. It was outrageous what they had to go through for 3 years. This victory is almost as wonderful as the election. 🙂
with the YouTube thumbnail picture showing two big NO’s, I was expecting a bit different music: 2Unlimited’s song No Limit. Big hit in Europe in late 1980’s or early 1990’s, can’t remember the year so well.
The chorus goes: No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, there’s no limit. (Repeat once). I imagined the first round of the chorus playing with the word “limit” replaced with “collusion” in President Trump’s voice and second time around with “obstruction” also in his voice.
Now, that would be great music for the headlines. This one is ok too, but the 2Unlimited version would be even greater with it’s strong, catchy techno beat and the surprise of the female singer’s voice switching to Trump’s voice for the key words. That’s got potential to go viral.
Feel free to steal this idea, I don’t have time to make such a video now.
The Democrats are going to try to impeach Trump for obstruction of injustice. Go for it.
Papadopolous LIVE spilling the beans!!
Energized my bottom that has been glued to the computer screen since Friday. LMO off re the musical compilation. Couldn’t help but add this song. In dedication to all of the FAKE NEWS mouthpieces:
Your Time Is Going to Come – Led Zeppelin
Myooler goes to Church….(what was that John Denver/George Burns film in the 70s? Oh God?)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/robert-mueller-attends-sunday-services-at-church-near-the-white-house-after-submitting-report-to-doj
Hahahaha…..Popeye Shifty and Swallow Well have gone off the deep end…..Pelosi needs to share her Prozac with them.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 129,792 other followers
Follow
Treehouse Poet Laureate
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f84184cd18ab52a69dd2d6d79335faabd0e3b891a5c0920eb3142e5d266a79c4.jpg?w=600&h=447
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 21 people
Good one, lizzieintexas 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just posting for wtd ^^
😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo! Quite the recap 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love this. It’s nice for the Treehouse to be vindicated after years and years of calling out the media lies. Let’s enjoy, soon we have to hit the ground running for 2020.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“He hath shewed strength with his arm; he hath scattered the proud in the imagination of their hearts.
He hath put down the mighty from their seats, and exalted them of low degree.
He hath filled the hungry with good things; and the rich he hath sent empty away.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
In all honesty, quite frankly I’m happy to see there were enough newspapers that ran the story to even put together a montage at all.
LikeLiked by 10 people
No No
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
FRAUDNEWSNETWORK sending up two decepticon talking heads to separate their network from the other networks. “See guys we covered it right while these others were fake news.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I got a bit of a gas bubble watching Baier and Hume in particular pontificate about how everyone ELSE was wrong about President Trump……
Uhh, pot…kettle?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Matt Taibbi’s long article https://taibbi.substack.com/p/russiagate-is-wmd-times-a-million about how this Russiagate BS has destroyed the media is a great article, but it only addresses half of the story. He does a great job of detailing media ineptitude, groupthink and abandonment of all journalistic principles. He doesn’t even address the underlying fact that the most powerful elements of the DOJ, FBI and intelligence community conspired to prevent the election of the candidate they hated and – when that failed – to try to overturn the election. Taibbi also doesn’t begin to explain that the NYT, WaPo and CNN are the designated fake news release portals for the FBI, CIA and State Department respectively.
LikeLiked by 7 people
+1,000,000. That’s is the biggest scandal of them all!!!!!!
But even that can be explained by the complete lack of diligence and honesty of the press. Not enough people even know that aspect.
Thanks God for Sundance, Bongino, Judicial Watch, et al.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Taibbi wants to do what is right but he’s caught in the web of Leftists.
Just look at his lead sentence. His article begins with this, “Nobody wants to hear this…”
Nobody? Yeah, nobody on your side of delusion.
Young man has such great potential and hope he gets out of it and centers himself on true unbiased journalism. I’ve always had great hope for him.
Don’t ever have a coffee with him. You’ll get burned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s only one installment from Taibbi’s subscription email series, “Hate, Inc.”
It’s pretty good – hard hitting.
LikeLike
Meanwhile PBS has an anti Trump production playing right now if it isn’t over. As if The FBI was heroic going after POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can a president de-fund PBS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ray, I left off PBS just after Qwen died and they straight communist and rarely any view of the other side. Why I would want no more money to PBS News Hour and they are even worse on Friday nights with the two who think they are reporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/LouDobbs/status/1110329998446071810
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Guilty!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Before and after Inauguration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With “Planet of the Apes” Valerie Jarrett as the grand puppet-master.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the people’s perspective, through the eyes of Tom Brokow:
——-
“As I was listening this morning and watching all the headlines, as well, I was thinking about people in Nebraska, for example, who are going through a terrible natural ordeal,” Brokaw said. “The ground is frozen, and it’s flooded, and they’re trying to figure out what they’re going to do. As they look at the national news, they’re going to see one headline: ‘No Collusion.’ And they’re going to say, ‘OK, move on.’ So, I think there’s a huge difference between then and now. And this is a big victory for Donald Trump in terms of public perception about what we should expect between then and now.”
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/03/25/brokaw-big-victory-for-trump-in-terms-of-public-perception/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The $30 or so million that was wasted on the 2 year investigation could have gone a long way to ease the suffering of the people in Nebraska.
LikeLiked by 6 people
But, of course, MSM didn’t skip a beat.
Subtracted value of assets seized from Mannafort and came up with $13 million.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need to call for accountability until we hit Critical Mass. That’s the only way it’s gonna happen. If the public lets this go, then it’s busin ss as usual.
When are we EVER going to get an opportunity like this again?
Make them pay. Make the MSM pay. All the execs and pundits.
Make the DEms pay. All the liars and snake oil salesmen and women.
Make the RINOs pay. All the back stabbers and Golems.
Make them all pay.
This is our one chance to wipe it out, and restore our Republic.
Now, We The People!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m having too much fun.
It would be darling to see Nadler and Schiff in Tutu doing the French Can Can.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nessie509, we already know that Schiff has a past he doesn’t want discovered but it is going to happen, and as to Nadler, he also much have a “past” that he doesn’t want investigated. Continuing the farce will merit them not one iota but they will be removed along with others in Congress and hopefully very, very soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pulitzer for SD, that is all I have to say. Just look at the garbage that has been passing for journalism…
https://www.pulitzer.org/prize-winners-by-year/2018
SD and CTH have been way ahead on so many issues, TM, MB, all of the BLM BS, Benghazi, but especially “A Review of the Barr “Principal Conclusion” Notification, Overlaying Three Years of Background Research…”
Since I found this place, your reporting is days, weeks, months and even years ahead of any other reporting. Big names use your research and fail to credit you. Your service to the motto “The Truth Has No Agenda” is amazing.
God Bless the Treehome!
I love this place. Great Job SD and Family.
LikeLiked by 10 people
One of the best take downs of the corrupt media I have heard came from liberal Glen Greenwald tonight on Tucker Carlson’s show.
Greenwald comes in around the 26:42 mark.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tracy Beanz agrees with me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just posted a Greenwald appearance on Democracy Now. It’s good to hear people speaking out about this and raking the media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Troublemaker…
thanks for posting this. I have no TV, so only have access to discussion via CTH.
Very nice to hear this man Greenwald’s take. and his kudos for Tucker…had no idea Tucker gave time to Schiff.
goodstuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking today how manufacturers of food and so many other things don’t care about our welfare, they just want to sell products. Pharmaceutical companies will take the risk on a hot selling drug that some of the people who use it will be seriously injured or die. Cigarette manufacturers are probably the worst.
Well the media is no different, is it. They don’t care about us, they have their stories to sell. It’s not necessarily pushing a specific narrative though they seem to be nearly universal in their hatred of Trump. But I think the #1 goal is just keeping the audience agitated. They were banking on winning. They were banking on Mueller finding something, anything, to net Trump or his kids.
LikeLike
“Wall Street Journal assistant editor James Freeman and Sen. Rand Paul are on the same page: the Mueller report confirms it is now time for the Obama administration to account for its flagrant abuse of the surveillance powers of the federal government….”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/25/wsj-time-for-obama-admin-to-account-for-historic-abuse-of-government-surveillance-powers/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carter Page was interviewed March 17, 2017 by the FBI between FISA warrant renewals. Wonder if they added his testimony to the FISA warrant renewal that McCabe and Rosenstein signed… was it ever even disclosed. They explicitly told him he was not a suspect yet in the FISA application they claimed he was an agent of Russia. I need to double check. But if that’s the case it’s really f***** up.
(Comment edited by Admin…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the not so secret foreign tour that John Kerry did to undermine PDJT – telling everyone to ignore him because he wasn’t going to be in office very long? I wonder what the recipients of that advice are thinking now. How much $$ in foreign deals did they pass up by taking that advice?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a well thought out and articulated case for…..?………………..? Collusion.
.https://mobile.twitter.com/thehill/status/1109654820795924487
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch Glenn Greenwald on Democracy Now, start at 02:51. I’m surprised he didn’t get cut off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so much fun to watch all of the anti-Trump lunatics fight with each other. 🙂
LikeLike
Just watched a bunch of liberal media. My gut tells me that it’s highly likely that we’ll see a house impeachment on obstruction. No matter what the report says they’ll try dirty Trump up. I don’t think the Dems are considering the optics of this. Obstruction of a Hoax constructed by them? It’s insane.
LikeLike
I disagree. Impeachment is a garaunteed loser. If you want to put the final nail in the Dem coffin, then impeach. Whatever credibility they have left would be wasted on impeachment. They’re desperate and stupid, but not that desperate and stupid.
On the other hand, go for it. It would be the end of the liberal dem party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure they’ll act rationally or in their own best interest. Like a wounded animal lashing out. They’re running out of options. Obamas name is being spoken… linked to this publically.
LikeLike
Nancy Pelosi has been indicating recently that she’s not terribly interested in impeachment, and she’s the one who needs to bring it up I think. So we’ll see. It’s definitely a loser for the Dems. I’ll bet more Dems have jumped ship in the past couple of years than in 2008 when I and so many others left the party.
LikeLike
No Collusion, no Avenatti, no Geragos!
#DarwindoesDumocrats. Use it. Tweet it. Spread it far and wide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s hilarious. 🙂 I’m glad Trump and his team aren’t being all quiet and “dignified” about this. It was outrageous what they had to go through for 3 years. This victory is almost as wonderful as the election. 🙂
LikeLike
with the YouTube thumbnail picture showing two big NO’s, I was expecting a bit different music: 2Unlimited’s song No Limit. Big hit in Europe in late 1980’s or early 1990’s, can’t remember the year so well.
The chorus goes: No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, there’s no limit. (Repeat once). I imagined the first round of the chorus playing with the word “limit” replaced with “collusion” in President Trump’s voice and second time around with “obstruction” also in his voice.
Now, that would be great music for the headlines. This one is ok too, but the 2Unlimited version would be even greater with it’s strong, catchy techno beat and the surprise of the female singer’s voice switching to Trump’s voice for the key words. That’s got potential to go viral.
Feel free to steal this idea, I don’t have time to make such a video now.
LikeLike
With “Planet of the Apes” Valerie Jarrett as the grand puppet-master.
LikeLike
The Democrats are going to try to impeach Trump for obstruction of injustice. Go for it.
LikeLike
Papadopolous LIVE spilling the beans!!
LikeLike
Energized my bottom that has been glued to the computer screen since Friday. LMO off re the musical compilation. Couldn’t help but add this song. In dedication to all of the FAKE NEWS mouthpieces:
Your Time Is Going to Come – Led Zeppelin
LikeLike
Myooler goes to Church….(what was that John Denver/George Burns film in the 70s? Oh God?)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/robert-mueller-attends-sunday-services-at-church-near-the-white-house-after-submitting-report-to-doj
LikeLike
Hahahaha…..Popeye Shifty and Swallow Well have gone off the deep end…..Pelosi needs to share her Prozac with them.
LikeLike