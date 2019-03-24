March 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #794

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
> > > > One more day then……On March 26th, U.S. House of Reps will attempt to override President Trump’s veto regarding a resolution that would stop him from building the southern border wall with his national emergency declaration.
Call your Congress-critters and tell them NO.
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “My voice You shall hear in the morning, O Lord;
In the morning I will direct it to You, and I will look up.” 🌟
— Psalm 5:3
———————-
Praise: President Trump having a well-deserved day of rest, recreation and fun
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— protection and USSS loyalty for President Trump and family 24/7
— corrupted officials in FBI, DoJ, intellegence and members of Congress be caught and charged
— for AG Barr to do the right thing
— the 10 propagandists be caught and punished for their part in pushing the fake Russia narrative against a duly-elected President (CNN, Buzzfeed, WaPo, NYT, Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu, Benjamin Wittes, Louise Mensch, Hillary Clinton, Robbie Mook)
— Fake Media be accountable for their evil part in disrupting President Trump’s agenda and spreading lies
— all corruption, deception, lies and cheating of all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— stop the flow of invaders
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— Embrace God’s Blessings
—————————————————–
🦅 “Our country is respected again. The United States is respected again.” (Lima, Ohio)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
ICYMI
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike