March 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #794

Posted on March 24, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to March 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #794

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 24, 2019 at 12:20 am

    > > > > One more day then……On March 26th, U.S. House of Reps will attempt to override President Trump’s veto regarding a resolution that would stop him from building the southern border wall with his national emergency declaration.
    Call your Congress-critters and tell them NO.

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “My voice You shall hear in the morning, O Lord;
    In the morning I will direct it to You, and I will look up.” 🌟
    — Psalm 5:3
    ———————-
    Praise: President Trump having a well-deserved day of rest, recreation and fun
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — protection and USSS loyalty for President Trump and family 24/7
    — corrupted officials in FBI, DoJ, intellegence and members of Congress be caught and charged
    — for AG Barr to do the right thing
    — the 10 propagandists be caught and punished for their part in pushing the fake Russia narrative against a duly-elected President (CNN, Buzzfeed, WaPo, NYT, Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu, Benjamin Wittes, Louise Mensch, Hillary Clinton, Robbie Mook)
    — Fake Media be accountable for their evil part in disrupting President Trump’s agenda and spreading lies
    — all corruption, deception, lies and cheating of all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
    — stop the flow of invaders
    — our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
    — Embrace God’s Blessings
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Our country is respected again. The United States is respected again.” (Lima, Ohio)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

    ICYMI

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. dogsmaw says:
    March 24, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s