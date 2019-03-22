Special Counsel Official: “No Further Indictments”, “No Sealed Indictments”, The Mueller Probe is “Done”…

Posted on March 22, 2019 by

With the Mueller Report completed; and with massive ‘splodey heads (beyond election night level) happening throughout leftist punditry and political analysts; there has been some last-gasp desperate clinging-to-hope speculation of looming “sealed indictments” that might exist in DC.

Unfortunately, Laura Jarrett (daughter of Valerie Jarrett) delivered the bad news to her colleagues on CNN.  After she spoke directly with a DOJ Official, and asked them if there was any possibility of sealed indictments existing/remaining. Alas, the answer was: “no, it’s over; everything is over; it’s done.“…   WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

304 Responses to Special Counsel Official: “No Further Indictments”, “No Sealed Indictments”, The Mueller Probe is “Done”…

Older Comments
  1. Cathy M. says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    It’s Over When It’s Over

    Like

    Reply
  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    The tide is turning – time for the counter-offensive.
    Hopefully the conclusion of this witch hunt will have some positive downstream effects for Mike Flynn (and a full pardon, if ever sentenced).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      March 22, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Agree! Full offensive. Declas everything and burn them to the ground with prejudice. Leave nothing in your wake but sweet liberal tears and red pills.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • EJS says:
        March 22, 2019 at 10:12 pm

        The war is won before the first battle is ever fought. Let the real witch hunt begin. FISA declass on deck then OIG and then Huber.

        Like

        Reply
  5. CNN_sucks says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    This should never happen. Time to pay the piper. Indict all who participated in the conspiracy. Am looking at you Comey, Clapper and Brennan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jx says:
      March 22, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      And Ohr and Strzok, adn Page, and Rosenstein etc etc etc. And the knowingly false accusations of Pelosi, Schiff, and Swallwell can’t be unpunished either. They not only accused Trump, but a foreign country. They could have caused a war.

      And they are just the outer ring, the praetorian guard. Clinton’s crimes haven’t even been addressed.

      Like

      Reply
    • Julia Adams says:
      March 22, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      I agree with your post. Personally, I am looking at you, John Brennan. You called down the thunder, we’ll now you got it.

      Like

      Reply
  6. ATheoK says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    1) Now that the finished Mueller report is bogus, it is now impossible for Trump to commit “obstruction” by dealing with DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA and other intelligence agency miscreants; immediately fire every known DOJ, ambassador, State Department, etc. official involved in this travesty, with prejudice!
    i.e. Cancel their retirement and healthcare benefits,then investigate every voucher, travel report, receipts, programs and tax returns they’ve filed in years!
    Odds are,none of them can stand the level of scrutiny they applied to Stone, Page, Manafort, etc.! Ensure that each of them is just as broke as they’ve made Page, Stone, and others!
    1a) Initiate investigations for exposed crimes against all deep state coup plotters!

    2) As Sundance points out above and on twitter; the above information was leaked to peloser, nappidler, schiftful, whiny warner, not! feinstein and other coup plotters two weeks ago.

    3) Remove Federal funding from sanctuary cities, and from every program sponsored by RINOs that voted “No” against Trump’s Emergency Orders! Deal with the rabid democrats over time, deal with traitorous Rinos immediately.

    4) It is also obvious that Brennan is still keyed into leaks from alleged intelligence agencies and was trying to hurt Trump this past week with his predictions that Trump kids were going to get indicted.

    5) Initiate a special investigation force into identifying each and every leak/leaker!
    Investigate,arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law every one of those treasonous toilet lickers!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. H.R. says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    It just occurred to me that Mueller had better duck and cover.

    The YSM and swamp dwellers do not like the message and in their anger, may turn on and attempt to kill the messenger.

    I could easily see something like, “Trump Has Bought Off Mueller” for starters and the YSM chasing after Mueller with torches, pitchforks, tar and feathers, and a noose.

    Mueller had best disappear on a 6-month vacation at an undisclosed location.

    Like

    Reply
    • Nagothm says:
      March 22, 2019 at 10:19 pm

      He’ll do that anyway. He has some questions to answer as to why he spent 40 million chasing this pipe dream when it was clear early on there was nothing there to find.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Watch your salt intake people, the tears are flowing hard.

    Like

    Reply
  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    So all those RINO Senators came out shilling for McStain today…

    Just in time for us to learn they’re vouching for
    Traitorous McCain … the best of the Senate … the FAKE DOSSIER MULE!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Nagothm says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    The hard core left just lost the election all over again today. Such a great feeling right now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. wageslave231 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Now the real work can begin… that of prosecuting all the dirty cops that Obongo stuffed into the top of the DOJ and FBI.

    Like

    Reply
  12. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Well…..I would venture to say we will start to see rapid progress with the trade deals and other Global initiatives with this circus being completed……

    And most of the Uni-Party wondering when the knock will now come to their door

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s