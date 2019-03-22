Friday March 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Just saw this thread on The Hill…please take a peek at all this deliciousness
The Truth About Trump
2 days ago
Instead of a fake emergency for your silly wall, why not declare a real national emergency for Nebraska right now?
Rod Seel The Truth About Trump
7 hours ago
I live along our southern border, I have my whole life. It is not a “fake emergency”. My house is 1.4 miles from a Border Patrol sub-station. I see more Border Patrol than Highway Patrol, and I can tell you we have a national emergency. Here, our jails, hospitals and schools are overwhelmed with illegal immigration. Many conflate illegal with legal immigration, they are very different. You can come down here and see for yourself. You should talk to Border Patrol agents, better yet, you could listen to them. If you want to understand healthcare, talk to a doctor. If you want to understand border security, talk to the Border Patrol.
Bryan Hinnen Rod Seel
6 hours ago
You’ve put your finger on the pulse of the problem. The entire socialist commetariat — left-wing websites, left-wing cable propaganda bureaus such as CNN/MSNBC, unemployed left-wing bartenders from Brooklyn who found their way into the House of Representatives — is pretending there’s no crisis.
They bleat on TV and the Internet, constantly & without a trace of self doubt, that there is no emergency.
And their Marching Morons, on every university campus and in every termite mound charitably called a “city,” accept this without questioning it. Just as they accept the claim that they must spend the rest of their miserable lives living in a 10-foot cube that costs $2000 a month, with a lovely panoramic view of the neighbor’s dog taking a huge dump.
Bryan Hinnen Bryan Hinnen
5 hours ago
Dear Jack Frost & Other Left-Wing Partisans:
Don’t tell me. Let me guess.
You live in one of those 10-foot cubes that cost $2000 a month, with a panoramic view of the neighbor’s dog taking a huge dump. There are three independently sufficient reasons why you can’t afford a car. Fortunately, your barista job at Starbucks is within walking distance & you’ve negotiated your student loan payments down to only $600 a month.
So next month, you might be able to afford a used bicycle. Let’s hope this one doesn’t get stolen.
That master’s degree in Gender Studies is really paying off big for you. Has it ever occurred to you that illegal immigration may be affecting your quality of life? Are all the affordable apartments in your neighborhood occupado? And the guy holding the leash on that dog taking a huge dump outside your window … does he even speak English?
Frank Roberts Bryan Hinnen
4 hours ago
To which, liberals respond with ….. *crickets* …..
Sterns Peanus Bryan Hinnen
2 hours ago
That Wall is coming right up ur-assess Dimwits!!!
Tutor Bryan Hinnen
4 hours ago
Brooklyn??? you cannot afford Brooklyn dude. How dare you say anything from you double wide.
Bryan Hinnen Tutor
4 hours ago
LMAO. I live in a 3000-square-foot farmhouse built in the 1870s. My nearest neighbor is a quarter mile away. Spectacular views in all directions. After all, it’s on top of a hill.
Sixteen mature trees surround my gigantic front yard, which is probably big enough to hold four apartment buildings the size of yours. The back yard is even bigger & has a well. The water is pure & unchlorinated.
By the way, my rent is $400 a month. Utilities included (except for high speed WiFi — had to install a dish & pay $50 a month). The farmer I’m renting it from gets a huge break on electricity & propane, because he’s a farmer.
And I can park my bicycle anywhere & not even worry about it getting stolen. I even leave my ignition keys under the sun visor in my pickup truck. I only lock the front door of my house unless I’m going on vacation. My neighbors know that if there’s ever an emergency, they can get in the back.
I have herds of deer walking past my windows at dawn. At dusk I can hear the coyotes. We are surrounded by a blend of farms, forests & wetlands, so the wildlife provides a fairly constant & varied display. Egrets, owls, fox, herons, cranes, eagles … jealous yet?
Dan Mac Tutor
4 hours ago
Neither can most residents of New York, who are leaving the state in droves.
Again?
bibol Tutor
an hour ago
Median family income less then 33,000 a year. You could not afford a double wide anywhere. Unless they put cattle in there
Jak Gifford Rod Seel
7 hours ago
It is a fake emergency.
I’ve been to the border 100 times.
I don’t see the BS you guys are talking about.
Peligringo Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
anecdotal evidence is not evidence. Your logical fallacy on this topic is noted.
Rodney Harrington Peligringo
6 hours ago
That’s not technically a logical fallacy, but it is an error in reasoning, true. Like saying “I’ve never seen a bank robbery, therefore they do not exist.” And I’ve been to the bank many, many times.
Kevin Opp Rodney Harrington
an hour ago
You mean that margarita I had at an upper middle-class Mexican resort for white American know-it-all’s doesn’t qualify me as a border security expert? Wtf!
YBGerbil Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
Try going to the Mexican border next time, not the Canadian.
Jak Gifford YBGerbil
6 hours ago
what a stupid comment
YBGerbil Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
So why’d you make it?
Rodney Harrington Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
For the sake of argument, let’s say your right. In your opinion, was it worth it to spend 11 billion on the shutdown to avoid spending 5 on the wall?
Jak Gifford Rodney Harrington
6 hours ago
Nope. trump said that Mexico was going to pay for it. Not us.
Until then, no new wall.
Rodney Harrington Jak Gifford
6 hours ago
He made it explicitly clear that they wouldn’t pay up front. If you missed that, it doesn’t make it go away any more than there are no illegals in the country just because you personally never saw them enter.
You’re gearing the whole argument around yourself.. The Solipsist Argument is very weak because who do you expect to agree with it?
Why God Waits
St. Peter was not wrong when he declared at Pentecost that the last days had begun (Acts 2:16,17). They had indeed begun, but God had a secret plan to give the world a period of grace before putting down its rebellion and sending Christ to reign.
This secret purpose concerning “the dispensation of the grace of God” is the subject of Paul’s epistles. However, it is interesting to see how Peter’s last message explains the reason for this interruption in God’s prophesied program and the delay in Christ’s return to reign. First, he says in II Peter 3:8:
“But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years years as one day.”
Mark well, this is not our feeble explanation now as to the delay in Christ’s return. This statement was made at the beginning of this time of waiting, at the dawn of the age of grace. But let us go on with Peter’s declaration:
“The Lord is not slack concerning His promise… but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (Ver. 9).
So the delay in Christ’s return to judge and reign should not be counted “slackness” or laxness, but longsuffering. Thus the Apostle goes on to say:
“And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation…”
Where did Peter get this information? How did he know about “the dispensation of the grace of God”? Verse 15 explains:
“Even as our beloved brother Paul also, according to the wisdom given unto him, hath written unto you.”
To Paul particularly was committed “the gospel of the grace of God” which we proclaim today (Acts 20:24). Peter recognized this (Gal. 2:2,7,9), and closed his second epistle with the exhortation:
“But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (II Pet. 3:18).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-god-waits/
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
2 Peter 3:8 But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.
9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
2 Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Galatians 2:2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.
7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
2 Peter 3:18 But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.
Here’s a thread from an NICU nurse on pain…please make sure you have some tissues handy
and the comments, just keep scrolling
An old joke goes like this: Q. What did socialists use before candles?
A. Electricity.
