President Trump Delivers Remarks During Free Speech Event at White House – 3:30pm Livestream…

President Trump participates in an Executive Order signing and delivers remarks on “improving free inquiry, transparency, and accountability on campus.”  Anticipated start time 3:20pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added Today, President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks on promoting and protecting free speech on college campuses and sign an Executive Order on “Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities.”

The order instructs Federal agencies to ensure public and private institutions of higher education are upholding the First Amendment or their stated policies on free speech. Free inquiry and free speech are essential features of our Nation’s democracy. This order is part of the Trump Administration’s administrative and legislative efforts to support a focus on student outcomes and improve transparency, accountability, and affordability in post secondary education. (White House)

66 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks During Free Speech Event at White House – 3:30pm Livestream…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Winning! Digital networks next!!

  2. Atthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
    March 21, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Saw a new name for democrats
    Derangacrats
    Just had to share.

  3. duchess01 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    LIVE NOW!!!

  4. Concerned Virginian says:
    March 21, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    POTUS look terrific.
    “Now you have a President who is fighting for YOU. I’m with you all the way.’
    Not only for conservative college students—also for WE,THE PEOPLE.

  5. duchess01 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    “Punched in the face but, he didn’t go down!” President Trump

    • Kenji says:
      March 21, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      My Alma mater, UC Berkeley, has been emailing me DAILY over the last month BEGGING me for donations $$$. I decided to kick them in the nuts and say N.O. … not until they reschedule Milo’s appearance, and guarantee he speaks without interruption or violence. The kid on the other end called me a homophobe, and hung up.

  6. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    March 21, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    👍

  7. smiley says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    I love the idea of forcing the colleges to have skin in the game. I look forward to seeing how the translates into action.

  8. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    👍”Never give in”
    The college cabal now has a watchdog.

  9. stats guy says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    I love the smell of winning in the afternoon

  10. ystathosgmailcom says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Geesh, I’m soooo tired. Winning just takes too much out of me! /s

  11. andyocoregon says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    LOL! As President Trump was leaving the room, the announcer came on the loudspeaker and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, please remain seated as the President leaves the room”.
    They were all standing as they should have been.

  12. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    College loan debt….LOL, President TRUMP is taking away one of the commieDems platform issues, LMAO!

  13. Publius2016 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    WoW! so many dedicated Americans who will fight for freedom!! We are blessed as a nation…God bless the USA!!!

  14. sundance says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      March 21, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      Great photo! Lots of young talent!

    • fanbeav says:
      March 21, 2019 at 4:21 pm

      Such a striking difference between conservatives on campus and liberals!

      • andyocoregon says:
        March 21, 2019 at 4:47 pm

        LOL! Were you around in the late 60’s and early 70’s? The contrasts between conservative and liberals on campus were way more extreme.
        But the trend continues even today. Most of the liberals still look goofy to me.

    • JDubb says:
      March 21, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      It is a great and HUGE change to see President Trump stand up to the 1st Amendment bullies in a way that Obama was either too weak or too much of an ideaologue to do.

      Trump is a strong and commited American leader.

      Obama is like Jimma Carter 2.0, if Jimma took Estrogen Steroid suppliments.

      • JDubb says:
        March 21, 2019 at 4:42 pm

        Anti-1st Amendment bullies ‘. My bad.

        • Deb says:
          March 21, 2019 at 5:26 pm

          Obama is a first amendment bully. Remember the Little Sisters of the Poor?

          Liked by 1 person

          • Dave Radetsky says:
            March 21, 2019 at 7:03 pm

            That’s right Deb. Obama is against the 1st Amendment. Well, actually, he’s against the entire Constitution. He’s a communist who was installed as a puppet to function for the globalists. That’s what the Democrats are (and the GOPe, too). They are not free thinking nor do they want to allow anyone else to be either.

  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Secretary Ross,
    [First-Sent January 2018 and Resent-Revised early-March 2019]
    [Based on President Trump’s remarks today, maybe they read it… 😉]

    Thank you for your commitment to “Elevate Workforce Preparation” through Education and Training based on INFORMED CHOICE:

    “We owe them clear guidance on the right paths to the right career.”

    Please consider adopting the following approach to multiply competition among workforce preparers, channel enrollment where outcomes are best, and inspire participants to prepare for roles and careers that make most sense for them!

    BENCHMARK Workforce Prep Performance to (1) improve school selection and (2) motivate commitments to prepare workers to contribute economically.

    Compare Apprenticeship/School Performance for “Average Alumni Compensation” for each Class-Year at 5-year future intervals during their initial 10-20 working years (when preparation makes the most difference).
    • For All Participants Enrolled in each Class Year
    • For Graduates
    • For Non-Graduates

    Compare Apprenticeship/School Performance over time.
    • Percentile Ranking against in-state peers
    • Percentile Ranking against peers nationally

    SPOTLIGHT Workforce Opportunities to (1) inform students for curriculum choice and (2) motivate student commitments to excellence.

    Compare Graduate Performance in each Workforce Role, across past Alumni-Class Year Groups.

    • Share of Alumni entering each Workforce Role.
    – Fields of Study needed to enter each Role
    – GPA needed to enter each Role

    • Average Alumni Compensation, at 5-year intervals after entering each Workforce Role.
    – For the School
    – For the State
    – Nationally

    Create an annual “Workforce Opportunities Scorecard” for each Participant that SPOTLIGHTS Future Prospects, informs Curriculum Choice and motivates Participant Achievement.
    • Based on GPA for their Curriculum at their School
    • Identifying their % Probability of Careers by Profession
    • Identifying their Likely Compensation by Profession at 5-year intervals

  16. John Doe says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    This was an absolutely beautiful event. God bless this man, those young people and America. In tears, and full of gratitude.

  17. Carson Napier says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    On most campuses today, to the faculty, freer speech is like a cross to a Vampire.

    • andyocoregon says:
      March 21, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      Imagine being a liberal brainwashed public school K thru 12 graduate and going off to college to hear a conservative speaker destroy everything you’ve learned all those years.
      The big irony is it used to be the total opposite when I was college age.

  18. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Giving our conservative kids the tools they need to fight back!

  19. SR says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Colleges, fake msm, social media and Hollywood are four branches of democrats. Movies are not making lot of money and no one cares what these Hollywood stars and fake msm think/say anymore.The social media and colleges are need to fix.

  21. Alex M says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    POLITICO: “How Trump is on track for a 2020 landslide”… Business Insider: “The Democrats are about to hand a guaranteed 2020 election victory to Trump on a plate”

    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/politico-how-trump-is-on-track-for-a-2020-landslide-business-insider-the-democrats-are-about-to-hand-a-guaranteed-2020-election-victory-to-trump-on-a-plate/

    • andyocoregon says:
      March 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      Our economy is very strong right now, as the article says, but President Trump has only been in office a little more than two years. Imagine what our economy could look like by Ocotober, 2020. Landslide, here we come! 🙂

  23. Sue Fowler says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Only two things will improve American literacy:
    Replace Betsy Devos with a conservative.
    Completely destroy common core and return to factual education.

  24. fred5678 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    I was at Stanford 1961 to 1965, when Mario Savio started the FSM — FREE (sic) SPEECH MOVEMENT — at Berzerkeley, our big rival just across the Bay. Mario wanted to commandeer a bullhorn and say cuss words. Nowadays, with all the violence, it would be a ho hum demand!!!!.

  25. StanH says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Finally, a great President.

  26. littleflower481 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    This is so important…I can’t think of any other POTUS, or for that matter, any other politician today, who would do this. Bravo…and I am happy to hear he is going to do something about this student loan scam.

  27. Carson Napier says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Free Speech is to most Professors (who have the blood of Nazis coursing through their veins) as sunlight is to a Vampire.

    • RTD (@rtddfw) says:
      March 21, 2019 at 6:39 pm

      Remember the Free Speech Movement at Berkley?
      Can you believe we now have just the opposite happening; how far we have fallen.

      God Bless President Trump. His election is almost divine (as in Act of God saving us from ourselves).

  29. Carson Napier says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    The surest way to corrupt a youth is to instruct him to hold in higher esteem those who think alike than those who think differently.
    – Nietzsche

    Political Correctness, aka Hive mentality, is indeed the greatest force for stupidity and mental enslavement on the planet.

  30. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    I can’t believe America has devolved into such a state that we need a Presidential EO to protect free speech on college campuses…………smh…………

    Dangerous time folks. God Bless President Trump.

