President Trump Delivers Remarks During Free Speech Event at White House – 3:30pm Livestream…

President Trump participates in an Executive Order signing and delivers remarks on “improving free inquiry, transparency, and accountability on campus.” Anticipated start time 3:20pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added Today, President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks on promoting and protecting free speech on college campuses and sign an Executive Order on “Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities.”

The order instructs Federal agencies to ensure public and private institutions of higher education are upholding the First Amendment or their stated policies on free speech. Free inquiry and free speech are essential features of our Nation’s democracy. This order is part of the Trump Administration’s administrative and legislative efforts to support a focus on student outcomes and improve transparency, accountability, and affordability in post secondary education. (White House)

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream

.

Advertisements