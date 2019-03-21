President Trump Delivers Remarks During Free Speech Event at White House – 3:30pm Livestream…

President Trump participates in an Executive Order signing and delivers remarks on “improving free inquiry, transparency, and accountability on campus.” Anticipated start time 3:20pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added Today, President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks on promoting and protecting free speech on college campuses and sign an Executive Order on “Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities.”
The order instructs Federal agencies to ensure public and private institutions of higher education are upholding the First Amendment or their stated policies on free speech. Free inquiry and free speech are essential features of our Nation’s democracy. This order is part of the Trump Administration’s administrative and legislative efforts to support a focus on student outcomes and improve transparency, accountability, and affordability in post secondary education. (White House)
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
Winning! Digital networks next!!
Saw a new name for democrats
Derangacrats
Just had to share.
LIVE NOW!!!
POTUS look terrific.
“Now you have a President who is fighting for YOU. I’m with you all the way.’
Not only for conservative college students—also for WE,THE PEOPLE.
sounded a bit hoarse…such much travel and 24/7 work…hope its a sunny weekend in DC…
“Punched in the face but, he didn’t go down!” President Trump
My Alma mater, UC Berkeley, has been emailing me DAILY over the last month BEGGING me for donations $$$. I decided to kick them in the nuts and say N.O. … not until they reschedule Milo’s appearance, and guarantee he speaks without interruption or violence. The kid on the other end called me a homophobe, and hung up.
Nice mouth, Kenji
My 3x alma mater university finally gave up on annually sending major gifts people to solicit a large donation. After years of repeating myself, they finally got it that until they remove Naomi Oreskes frm the faculty and get off the climate change bandwagon, they get zero.
how can you be a homophobe if you’re asking for a gay man’s speech?
Obviously the college rep on the phone failed his “gender studies”🐸
To the left, Milo isn’t a true gay. It’s like conservative blacks aren’t true blacks. The left has their own definition of everything. And they all make no sense, which should be expected since the left has no logic anyway.
Milo is gay, so the homophobe excuse makes no sense. The kid is a perfectly programmed leftist socialist – wants your money, calls you names, then wants you to STFU.
Kenji — I laughed out loud. YOU are the homophobe because you want a homosexual to be able to speak at UC Berkeley w/o violence or interruption? Beam me up, Scotty, I’ve landed on Planet Moron https://planetmoron.typepad.com/
👍
I love the idea of forcing the colleges to have skin in the game. I look forward to seeing how the translates into action.
As a candidate, I remember Trump hinting that the tax-exempt status of university endowments might need to be re-visited. He’s still got some leverage if they don’t smarten up.
This is going to be interesting to see what college or university is the first one to get their funds held back. You know the LEFTARDS will be out in full force now attacking everyone slightly to the right. This is going to be fun.
This would be a BRILLIANT move!
THIS!! And then privatize all colleges and universities. Zero tax dollars.
How about a message to Colleges:
Federal Loan support will ONLY be made available to Colleges & Universities that INSURE against the first 50% of Student Debt Default. 😎
Increase the coverage requirement by 10% per year to 100%
… coinciding with the end of President Trump’s 2nd Administration! 🤣
I’m surprised the 9th Circuit hasn’t issued an injunction yet.
👍”Never give in”
The college cabal now has a watchdog.
I love the smell of winning in the afternoon
Almost as good as an ‘afternoon delight’?
Heh😎
Geesh, I’m soooo tired. Winning just takes too much out of me! /s
LOL! As President Trump was leaving the room, the announcer came on the loudspeaker and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, please remain seated as the President leaves the room”.
They were all standing as they should have been.
College loan debt….LOL, President TRUMP is taking away one of the commieDems platform issues, LMAO!
He sure did. Also addressed cost.
I actually said he was going to do this sooner or later not long after he got into office and got raked over the coals for it in the comments. Trump’s not stupid. This isn’t pandering for votes this is helping to end financial slavery to the State in this country.
Best part:
It was D-rat’s M$M colluders who took up the refrain to accuse President Trump of ignoring our Student Debt Bubble!
WoW! so many dedicated Americans who will fight for freedom!! We are blessed as a nation…God bless the USA!!!
Great photo! Lots of young talent!
Such a striking difference between conservatives on campus and liberals!
LOL! Were you around in the late 60’s and early 70’s? The contrasts between conservative and liberals on campus were way more extreme.
But the trend continues even today. Most of the liberals still look goofy to me.
It is a great and HUGE change to see President Trump stand up to the 1st Amendment bullies in a way that Obama was either too weak or too much of an ideaologue to do.
Trump is a strong and commited American leader.
Obama is like Jimma Carter 2.0, if Jimma took Estrogen Steroid suppliments.
Anti-1st Amendment bullies ‘. My bad.
Obama is a first amendment bully. Remember the Little Sisters of the Poor?
That’s right Deb. Obama is against the 1st Amendment. Well, actually, he’s against the entire Constitution. He’s a communist who was installed as a puppet to function for the globalists. That’s what the Democrats are (and the GOPe, too). They are not free thinking nor do they want to allow anyone else to be either.
Secretary Ross,
[First-Sent January 2018 and Resent-Revised early-March 2019]
[Based on President Trump’s remarks today, maybe they read it… 😉]
Thank you for your commitment to “Elevate Workforce Preparation” through Education and Training based on INFORMED CHOICE:
“We owe them clear guidance on the right paths to the right career.”
Please consider adopting the following approach to multiply competition among workforce preparers, channel enrollment where outcomes are best, and inspire participants to prepare for roles and careers that make most sense for them!
BENCHMARK Workforce Prep Performance to (1) improve school selection and (2) motivate commitments to prepare workers to contribute economically.
Compare Apprenticeship/School Performance for “Average Alumni Compensation” for each Class-Year at 5-year future intervals during their initial 10-20 working years (when preparation makes the most difference).
• For All Participants Enrolled in each Class Year
• For Graduates
• For Non-Graduates
Compare Apprenticeship/School Performance over time.
• Percentile Ranking against in-state peers
• Percentile Ranking against peers nationally
SPOTLIGHT Workforce Opportunities to (1) inform students for curriculum choice and (2) motivate student commitments to excellence.
Compare Graduate Performance in each Workforce Role, across past Alumni-Class Year Groups.
• Share of Alumni entering each Workforce Role.
– Fields of Study needed to enter each Role
– GPA needed to enter each Role
• Average Alumni Compensation, at 5-year intervals after entering each Workforce Role.
– For the School
– For the State
– Nationally
Create an annual “Workforce Opportunities Scorecard” for each Participant that SPOTLIGHTS Future Prospects, informs Curriculum Choice and motivates Participant Achievement.
• Based on GPA for their Curriculum at their School
• Identifying their % Probability of Careers by Profession
• Identifying their Likely Compensation by Profession at 5-year intervals
This was an absolutely beautiful event. God bless this man, those young people and America. In tears, and full of gratitude.
On most campuses today, to the faculty, freer speech is like a cross to a Vampire.
Imagine being a liberal brainwashed public school K thru 12 graduate and going off to college to hear a conservative speaker destroy everything you’ve learned all those years.
The big irony is it used to be the total opposite when I was college age.
Giving our conservative kids the tools they need to fight back!
Colleges, fake msm, social media and Hollywood are four branches of democrats. Movies are not making lot of money and no one cares what these Hollywood stars and fake msm think/say anymore.The social media and colleges are need to fix.
9th Circuit court in 3 2 1
Go for it, 9th …
Require the Federal Government to subsidize destruction of Freedom of Speech.
Just in time for the 2020 Election.
🙏🏻
POLITICO: “How Trump is on track for a 2020 landslide”… Business Insider: “The Democrats are about to hand a guaranteed 2020 election victory to Trump on a plate”
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/politico-how-trump-is-on-track-for-a-2020-landslide-business-insider-the-democrats-are-about-to-hand-a-guaranteed-2020-election-victory-to-trump-on-a-plate/
Our economy is very strong right now, as the article says, but President Trump has only been in office a little more than two years. Imagine what our economy could look like by Ocotober, 2020. Landslide, here we come! 🙂
Supreme Court ruled on protest zone areas during Iraq War…the question here is on University and College grounds and type of speech like presentations for recruitment…many colleges and universities have their own police due to state charters…
Unclear …
Only two things will improve American literacy:
Replace Betsy Devos with a conservative.
Completely destroy common core and return to factual education.
This^^^
I was at Stanford 1961 to 1965, when Mario Savio started the FSM — FREE (sic) SPEECH MOVEMENT — at Berzerkeley, our big rival just across the Bay. Mario wanted to commandeer a bullhorn and say cuss words. Nowadays, with all the violence, it would be a ho hum demand!!!!.
Finally, a great President.
This is so important…I can’t think of any other POTUS, or for that matter, any other politician today, who would do this. Bravo…and I am happy to hear he is going to do something about this student loan scam.
Free Speech is to most Professors (who have the blood of Nazis coursing through their veins) as sunlight is to a Vampire.
Do you remember the Free Speech Zones BLM put up in their Bundy Ranch tyranny?
https://mvprogress.com/2014/04/16/timeline-of-a-tense-week-in-northeast-clark-county
http://bustednuckles.blogspot.com/2014/04/free-speech-zones.html
http://libertyunderfire.org/2014/05/free-speech-zones-on-bundy-ranch-violated-first-amendment
Remember the Free Speech Movement at Berkley?
Can you believe we now have just the opposite happening; how far we have fallen.
God Bless President Trump. His election is almost divine (as in Act of God saving us from ourselves).
The surest way to corrupt a youth is to instruct him to hold in higher esteem those who think alike than those who think differently.
– Nietzsche
Political Correctness, aka Hive mentality, is indeed the greatest force for stupidity and mental enslavement on the planet.
I can’t believe America has devolved into such a state that we need a Presidential EO to protect free speech on college campuses…………smh…………
Dangerous time folks. God Bless President Trump.
