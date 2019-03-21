Kellyanne Conway Discusses George Conway -vs- Donald Trump…

White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway sits down for an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. Within the interview Bartiromo asks Ms. Conway about her husband’s very public criticisms of President Trump…. and the conversation gets weird.
This is an unusual public conversation about an odd personal dynamic.
George is being set up so Kelly can quit and not help in the 220 campaign. She did not get the credit for being the first woman to win a presidential election. This is such a shame what they are doing to this administration. Donna Brazille failed with Al Gore, Mc Cain, Romney, HIlary are lumped in the “also ran” category. This is a big game…I hate it!
Nicole says: “She did not get the credit for being the first woman to win a presidential election”
Hmmm. My memory says she got a lot of credit. I must be getting old. Will have to check online, I suppose – but I feel pretty sure I recall her receiving lots of [deserved] credit.
Regardless, I think she’s amazing, and she certainly gets that credit from me.
2020
Maybe his DOJ job was with a Hilary administration. Bet he never thought his wife’s candidate would win.
I don’t trust KellyAnn. Never have. After this interview, I trust her even less. George and K.A. are up to something.
I agree with your evaluation. I saw ( sometime last week) a video where she was sitting behind POTUS while he spoke….Her body language was strange to say the least & it gave me a negative vibe about her reaction to POTUS speaking…..
I made a mental note of that & now suddenly, she is in the midst of either defending her husband or POTUS???
Looks waytoo close to a playbook from “The Caine Mutiny…” IMHO
Are we just waiting for the “Typhoon to emerge??”
I recall she was totally against DJT until he hired her after Cruz lost – but that was her job
Now defending Trump is her job.
Melania said there were few people in the WH they could trust. Personally I trust the Trumps and a very few others – not including KellyAnn.
When they have short clips of George split screen with Trump, Trump looks very stable and strong, good eye contact. George on the other hand does looks unstable, seems like he has high blood pressure, and NOT-Centered. George does look depressed and hyper and his eyes look weird to me, the way they dart around.
KellyAnne might be in shock that this is so PUBLIC , and is acting strong, but it’s like she is going by the numbers. She has her walls up, and it’s understandable, and as she stated … she grew up in Italian-household who DO NOT share family secrets (arguments). She is very careful NOT to bad mouth her husband, as her husband bad mouths her boss in public.
Not sure how this story will end, maybe marriage consulting , or trial separation. If it was reversed and he had high position in company and his wife would bad mouth the company and the CEO, and go against the company he worked for, I know he would not like it, and it could rune his job advancement. 🙂
I hope Trump is watching his back.
Perhaps it is better to first examine George Conway separate from his marriage to Kellyanne.
It is reported that George Conway (though he denies it) was the person that leaked to the Drudge Report about Monica Lewinsky.
He knows Laura Ingram very well.
He is friends will Ann Coulter. Coulter was the person that got Kellyanne and George together.
He has quite a history separate from Kellyanne.
Interesting….
A history of the times Kellyanne Conway’s husband has roasted Trump
https://www.businessinsider.com/george-conway-trump-tweets-kellyanne-2018-10
Weird is right. KAC could shut the conversation down, but she didn’t, She talked and talked about it………..smh.
IDK what’s going on in their marriage, but in normal households this would be a major problem. Is her husband have a mid life meltdown crisis and going nuts ???.
How much money is he worth?
What’s wrong with Maria B.? Is she going to the dark side? Boy, she start to sound like Chris Wallace and that’s not a complement.
Kellyanne seems oblivious that her husband thinks she is a bimbo . He is so far advanced beyond her wisdom and understanding he dispises her judgment and opinions as trash . This is a man that does not respect or live his wife .
LikeLiked by 3 people
“ or LOVE his wife
What she said was for public consumption. She wasn’t about to throw her husband under the bus in public. She respects her kids too much.
Please remember her children probably have strong feelings for their dad and mom. KAC doesn’t want to tip over that apple cart by trashing her husband in public. It is bad form and would hurt her kids to hear that kind of stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time for KAC to find another job.
She certainly seems to come in a VERY distant second to his bloated ego.
There is a LOT of money swirling around here- my guess is George has been exceedingly well paid to act like and aszhat. My guess is KAC is just fine with all that lovely cash. We can all name a woman or two that puts up with quite a lot for enough payola.
I can tell you one fact about all of this.
KAC’s book deal, when she leaves the WH/Trump Administration, just shot up by millions of $$$ because of this public drama.
Just saying.
Time for her to stop talking about it and just divorce him. He’s disrespecting her and their marriage.
If he were my husband, he wouldn’t be for long!!! No man who really loves and respects his wife goes on and out and out attack on her boss…who just happens to be the POTUS. I’d kick his fat ass to the curb!
He would certainly be meeting up with Bernie Sanders’ shower door.
Can you imagine the row that is occurring at the Conway household? This petulant child of a husband of hers doesn’t like playing “second fiddle” to the “high profile” of Kelly Ann.
I am not a psychiatrist and I don’t play one on Conservative Tree House.
St. Lactantius advised: The first point of wisdom is to discern what is false, the second to know what is true.
George, Kellyanne and four school age children have a problem. George has turned a public spot light on the privacy of the family. Now the yentas here and everywhere are flapping their gums and dragging mud into the mix. All that is true.
Did Kellyanne win the presidency for Donald J. Trump? Prove it.
Is George Conley nuts? Prove it.
What any sentient human knows is that what is going on is not something that strengthens the bonds in a healthy marriage. If you are prone to pray, this would be a good place to send your sincere concerns.
Maria Bartiromo is someone I normally respect. She sells news for a living and she is highly skilled at her craft. However, in this interview, she walked mighty close to the Bawbwa WaWa yenta trying to pick the scab and see what comes out.
As for some grand friggin’ conspiracy taking place: ….. yawn……
“Now the yentas here and everywhere are flapping their gums”
Too harsh with your own comment, Lactatingius.
Mr. Conway is a typical metro-sexual male acting out his frustration of feeling emasculated by his wife’s success by using a passive aggressive tactic of disparaging her employer.
Am I the only one who finds this thread, this entire discussion, nauseating? I feel like I fell into a swarm of fire ants.
Why would any husband criticize his wife’s boss publicly? Maybe because she’s makes more money?
Who knows? Occams razor, in my book, says that George is punishing his wife by trying to destroy her career and KAC is riding out the conflagration till the time is right to separate on non political terms that don’t affect the race. But then again who knows?
Yes, weird is the word that fits The thing that struck me most forcibly was Bartiromo’s manic interview style. She repeatedly interrupted and talked over Conway, not allowing her to finish. Very discourteous. I would like to have heard Kellyanne’s views.
George Conway is a bitter, fat little turd who (I imagine) is held in contempt by more Democrats than Republicans. Sad.
regards
church
Remember the old adage, keep your friends close and your enemies closer? I suspect her husband is nothing more than a free baby sitter, as a Catholic she can’t annul the marriage unless he can’t perform and someone that obese most likely can’t find it let alone use it ? Speculation on my part but I suspect she wants the marriage annulled?
I don’t trust KAC or her hubby. She’s as mercenary as he is. Tim Conway, hes ok in my book. POTUS needs to jettison her.
This is an called “Trolling for a Divorce”.
