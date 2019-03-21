Kellyanne Conway Discusses George Conway -vs- Donald Trump…

White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway sits down for an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.  Within the interview Bartiromo asks Ms. Conway about her husband’s very public criticisms of President Trump…. and the conversation gets weird.

This is an unusual public conversation about an odd personal dynamic.

214 Responses to Kellyanne Conway Discusses George Conway -vs- Donald Trump…

  1. Nicole says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    George is being set up so Kelly can quit and not help in the 220 campaign. She did not get the credit for being the first woman to win a presidential election. This is such a shame what they are doing to this administration. Donna Brazille failed with Al Gore, Mc Cain, Romney, HIlary are lumped in the “also ran” category. This is a big game…I hate it!

    Like

    Reply
    • iswhatitis says:
      March 21, 2019 at 6:37 pm

      Nicole says: “She did not get the credit for being the first woman to win a presidential election

      Hmmm. My memory says she got a lot of credit. I must be getting old. Will have to check online, I suppose – but I feel pretty sure I recall her receiving lots of [deserved] credit.

      Regardless, I think she’s amazing, and she certainly gets that credit from me.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    March 21, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    2020

    Like

    Reply
  3. jimboct says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Maybe his DOJ job was with a Hilary administration. Bet he never thought his wife’s candidate would win.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. wightmanfarm says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    I don’t trust KellyAnn. Never have. After this interview, I trust her even less. George and K.A. are up to something.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • VegasGuy says:
      March 21, 2019 at 5:55 pm

      I agree with your evaluation. I saw ( sometime last week) a video where she was sitting behind POTUS while he spoke….Her body language was strange to say the least & it gave me a negative vibe about her reaction to POTUS speaking…..

      I made a mental note of that & now suddenly, she is in the midst of either defending her husband or POTUS???

      Looks waytoo close to a playbook from “The Caine Mutiny…” IMHO
      Are we just waiting for the “Typhoon to emerge??”

      Like

      Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      March 21, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      I recall she was totally against DJT until he hired her after Cruz lost – but that was her job
      Now defending Trump is her job.

      Melania said there were few people in the WH they could trust. Personally I trust the Trumps and a very few others – not including KellyAnn.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. jack says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    When they have short clips of George split screen with Trump, Trump looks very stable and strong, good eye contact. George on the other hand does looks unstable, seems like he has high blood pressure, and NOT-Centered. George does look depressed and hyper and his eyes look weird to me, the way they dart around.

    KellyAnne might be in shock that this is so PUBLIC , and is acting strong, but it’s like she is going by the numbers. She has her walls up, and it’s understandable, and as she stated … she grew up in Italian-household who DO NOT share family secrets (arguments). She is very careful NOT to bad mouth her husband, as her husband bad mouths her boss in public.

    Not sure how this story will end, maybe marriage consulting , or trial separation. If it was reversed and he had high position in company and his wife would bad mouth the company and the CEO, and go against the company he worked for, I know he would not like it, and it could rune his job advancement. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. wightmanfarm says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    I hope Trump is watching his back.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Guyski says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Perhaps it is better to first examine George Conway separate from his marriage to Kellyanne.

    It is reported that George Conway (though he denies it) was the person that leaked to the Drudge Report about Monica Lewinsky.

    He knows Laura Ingram very well.

    He is friends will Ann Coulter. Coulter was the person that got Kellyanne and George together.

    He has quite a history separate from Kellyanne.

    Like

    Reply
  8. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Weird is right. KAC could shut the conversation down, but she didn’t, She talked and talked about it………..smh.

    IDK what’s going on in their marriage, but in normal households this would be a major problem. Is her husband have a mid life meltdown crisis and going nuts ???.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. OmegaManBlue says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    How much money is he worth?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Nora Dekovich says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    What’s wrong with Maria B.? Is she going to the dark side? Boy, she start to sound like Chris Wallace and that’s not a complement.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Wayne Robinson says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Kellyanne seems oblivious that her husband thinks she is a bimbo . He is so far advanced beyond her wisdom and understanding he dispises her judgment and opinions as trash . This is a man that does not respect or live his wife .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. massivedeplorable says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    There is a LOT of money swirling around here- my guess is George has been exceedingly well paid to act like and aszhat. My guess is KAC is just fine with all that lovely cash. We can all name a woman or two that puts up with quite a lot for enough payola.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    I can tell you one fact about all of this.

    KAC’s book deal, when she leaves the WH/Trump Administration, just shot up by millions of $$$ because of this public drama.

    Just saying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Kid Jupiter says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    Time for her to stop talking about it and just divorce him. He’s disrespecting her and their marriage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Blind no longer says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    If he were my husband, he wouldn’t be for long!!! No man who really loves and respects his wife goes on and out and out attack on her boss…who just happens to be the POTUS. I’d kick his fat ass to the curb!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Bardolf says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Can you imagine the row that is occurring at the Conway household? This petulant child of a husband of hers doesn’t like playing “second fiddle” to the “high profile” of Kelly Ann.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Lactantius says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    I am not a psychiatrist and I don’t play one on Conservative Tree House.

    St. Lactantius advised: The first point of wisdom is to discern what is false, the second to know what is true.

    George, Kellyanne and four school age children have a problem. George has turned a public spot light on the privacy of the family. Now the yentas here and everywhere are flapping their gums and dragging mud into the mix. All that is true.

    Did Kellyanne win the presidency for Donald J. Trump? Prove it.

    Is George Conley nuts? Prove it.

    What any sentient human knows is that what is going on is not something that strengthens the bonds in a healthy marriage. If you are prone to pray, this would be a good place to send your sincere concerns.

    Maria Bartiromo is someone I normally respect. She sells news for a living and she is highly skilled at her craft. However, in this interview, she walked mighty close to the Bawbwa WaWa yenta trying to pick the scab and see what comes out.

    As for some grand friggin’ conspiracy taking place: ….. yawn……

    Like

    Reply
  18. AvengerDave says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Mr. Conway is a typical metro-sexual male acting out his frustration of feeling emasculated by his wife’s success by using a passive aggressive tactic of disparaging her employer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. rvsueandcrew says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Am I the only one who finds this thread, this entire discussion, nauseating? I feel like I fell into a swarm of fire ants.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Candace says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Why would any husband criticize his wife’s boss publicly? Maybe because she’s makes more money?

    Like

    Reply
  22. nerveman says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Who knows? Occams razor, in my book, says that George is punishing his wife by trying to destroy her career and KAC is riding out the conflagration till the time is right to separate on non political terms that don’t affect the race. But then again who knows?

    Like

    Reply
  23. churchill says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Yes, weird is the word that fits The thing that struck me most forcibly was Bartiromo’s manic interview style. She repeatedly interrupted and talked over Conway, not allowing her to finish. Very discourteous. I would like to have heard Kellyanne’s views.

    George Conway is a bitter, fat little turd who (I imagine) is held in contempt by more Democrats than Republicans. Sad.

    regards
    church

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Rose says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Remember the old adage, keep your friends close and your enemies closer? I suspect her husband is nothing more than a free baby sitter, as a Catholic she can’t annul the marriage unless he can’t perform and someone that obese most likely can’t find it let alone use it ? Speculation on my part but I suspect she wants the marriage annulled?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Crusain says:
    March 21, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    I don’t trust KAC or her hubby. She’s as mercenary as he is. Tim Conway, hes ok in my book. POTUS needs to jettison her.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Merkin Muffy says:
    March 21, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    This is an called “Trolling for a Divorce”.

    Like

    Reply
