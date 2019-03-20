Wednesday March 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
VERNAL Equinox 2019 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:58 PM PST on
Wednesday, March 20
Just a reminder…because IT’S THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING…HAVE A BEAUTIFUL DAY!
LikeLike
I found this pretty fascinating and worth a click
Where was the safest place in Germany in WW2?
Answer: Flak towers
https://www.quora.com/Where-was-the-safest-place-in-Germany-in-WW2/answer/Werner-Hermann-3
LikeLike
A week old (setting clocks forward) but brings a chuckle
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, peeps. Spring has arrived and ICYMI, so has your FDR History Lesson…
LikeLike
LikeLike
There’s definitely a dichotomy of posts early in today’s Open Thread. I can only attribute it to the combined Change of Seasons and the Full Moon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wayne Henderson is a famous guitar maker who’s shop is in a tiny 7 person town in rural Virginia. His guitars are so sought after that I’m told he has a 7-10 year waiting list—you put a deposit down and wait . . . and wait. If you’re a steel-string player getting a new Wayne Henderson guitar is like having a dozen Christmases all at once. Wayne is also doggone good guitar player too . . . Here he plays the traditional “Billy In The Lowland” on a guitar he made.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SPRING
Video/Photography by Jamie Scott
Music by Jim Perkins
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Payday Someday
While our children were growing up, by God’s gracious provision, our family had a small janitorial business to supplement our financial needs. We always took the children even if all they were able to do was gather the wastebaskets. One day, the girls were less than enthusiastic about their participation. So, without really thinking it through, I told them: “If you work hard with a good attitude, when you graduate high school, mom and I will buy you a car.” I only promised that once but, they never forgot it, nor would they let me forget, nor allow me not to follow through on my promise.
Our Heavenly Father has a fantastic promise for every blood-bought believer. Referring to the time when we graduate from this life into eternity, 1 Corinthians 3:8 says: “…every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour.” With absolute certainty, we are assured the Lord will handsomely reward us for service done for the Lord Jesus Christ after salvation. Reconfirming this confidence, the Apostle Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 15:58: “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”
As we meditate on this encouraging promise, we should also comprehend one key related truth. Any reward will be proportionate to our effort in service. As stated above, everyone will be given reward “…according to his own labour” (1 Cor. 3:8). If we choose to do little or nothing for the Lord after salvation, this will be reflected in little reward received. Second Corinthians 9:6 states it this way: “…he which soweth sparingly shall also reap sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.” As a high school yearbook reflects one’s participation in school, or lack thereof, our records in eternity will correspond with our service and reward. That makes it important for us to busy ourselves now with activities that will matter once we reach eternity. We can serve Christ by inviting or transporting folks to church, presenting the gospel, handing out gospel tracts, serving in the church nursery, teaching the Scriptures, assisting in youth ministries, giving faithfully, doing follow-up on visitors, befriending newcomers to church, and much more. The limit on serving Christ is only our imagination and our willingness.
Don’t be among the foolish who serve only self in this life. Choose to do something today to further the cause of Christ. Remember, there will be a payday someday.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/payday-someday/
1 Corinthians 3:8 Now he that planteth and he that watereth are one: and every man shall receive his own reward according to his own labour.
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
2 Corinthians 9:6 But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.
LikeLike
I know I’ve shown this video before but I think it’s hilarious. In addition to being a great guitar maker and great picker, Wayne Henderson has a great sense of Southern humor. The best jokes are those that are sharp but also gentle. Jill Wagner was doing a TV report on Wayne’s guitars when he offered to show her hhis “pet mongoose”. Yeah, right. Jill was a good sport about it all.
LikeLike
Christchurch mosque attack: Up to 14 years’ jail for video sharers as Commissioner asks Facebook to give police names
19 Mar, 2019
[…]
“Facebook should be notifying the police of the account names of people who have shared this content,” Edwards told RNZ this morning.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12214083
LikeLike
I love Fleetwood Mac!
LikeLike
Hi all. I’m not sure this is a forum for it, or if I even have the right to ask – being very much a part-time branch sitter – so I apologise in advance to ad rem and you all, but:
If anyone has any spare little prayers, I sure feel like I could use some.
Last year my beautiful wife was appointed to run a charity in the town where we live. It was in pretty dire straits, having been terribly managed for a long time, and she has literally been working 70-80 hours a week to try to turn it around.
The charity runs op shops as a way to raise revenue, but they just never seemed to hit the mark. This week newly installed cctv footage showed why. A local dealer had a little network of ‘volunteers’ funnelling any goods worth real money to him so he could sell them in his own shop. The police didn’t seem that interested “too busy”, but I was just furious. Every item stolen was like stealing a blanket off a homeless person or snatching a cup of hot soup out of a hungry person’s hand.
My wife was so heartbroken I had to do something so I fronted this guy. I tried to play nice and said the charity was going to pursue it with police and if he would return the items I could make sure nothing else would happen. I guess all I really hoped to achieve was to stop him from stealing from a charity.
End result: he got on the phone and his big thug mates started to arrive. I’m 50-something, 5’6” and 120 lbs, but I made it out after they made it clear they where going to track down where I live.
I’ll take my licks if it comes to it because I believe if you’ve done the right thing you can take solace in that, but I’m worried for my wife and her pets which, as we couldn’t have children, she adores.
I could really do with any spare thoughts and prayers anybody may have for her.
Again, I apologise if this is out of line or inappropriate.
LikeLike
LikeLike