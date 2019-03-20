Report: Multiple World Leaders Supporting Joe Biden Presidential Bid…

President Donald Trump is THE disruptor. The global financial, trade and economic system was challenged and is being reset within Trump’s “America First” national economic policy. There are trillions at stake…
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.” ~Machiavelli
These realities are some of the reasons why international leadership are predictably aligning behind any challenger who would promise to restore the globalist alliance.
Additionally, if you stand back and contemplate the scale of what President Trump is doing, this multinational reality is also a reason for the global world-order to support a seasoned political ally such as Joe Biden to return the former status-quo.
There are trillions of dollars at stake; and there is an unlimited amount of financial support from abroad; and a myriad of ways they can skirt campaign finance rules and regulations on foreign donations (see Tom Donohue); and all of it would be overlooked by a compliant administrative state, to fuel any challenger.
WASHINGTON – […] Citing Biden’s long foreign policy track record and longtime commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance, some of the leaders — echoing views from across the continent — told Biden that his return to the White House would be a sure way to restore western alliances that President Donald Trump has dramatically fractured.
While Biden was already likely to enter the race even without the encouragement of foreign leaders, one Democratic Party official close to Biden’s circle said that their support had fueled his appetite to run. He is now widely viewed as likely to announce a 2020 bid in the coming weeks. (read more)
As we understand the level of corrupt insider assistance given by foreign governments in 2016 toward the end goal of eliminating Donald Trump; then it is not reasonable to predict those same foreign governments will work from the outside to attain the same objective in 2020.
Rule #1 – Everything is about the economics. Rule #2 – Never doubt rule #1. It is always the money that begets the power. Everything in politics is about money. Everything in geopolitics is about bigger money.
What candidate would fulfill the objectives of the global financial community? Who would be the preferred candidate of the multinational corporations and banks?
Another way to look at it is to look at the field and ask: who would Tom Donohue support?
Is that officially the “Joe Biden Face”?
No, that’s Blue Steel…
He bears an uncanny resemblance to “The Riddler” as played by Frank Gorshin in the “Batman” movies
I just can’t imagine Joe Biden being a serious candidate. He’s too old and too out of touch.
Too old, too rich, and too much white privilege.
Looks more like the Joker, if you added some red lipstick and whiteface
In that first picture, where he’s sitting in the Senate President’s chair, I see Jack Nicholson in the mix!
#HimToo2020
Don’t write off Hillary or Michael. Both are hiding in the weeds until the right time.
Crossing fingers on HRC.
If Michael does run it will just expose him as the angry, bitter, racist man he is.
I thought he was talking about Big Mike, President Obama’s male partner.
So was I. 😉
Thanks Sundance for putting Biden’s role as FRONT MAN for the globalists/uniparty/Deep STATE/ and nations that are against “Making America Great Again”.
I think Biden will be an easy take-down for Trump, but Biden will have all the forces of the WORLD against Trump (hollywood/msm/congress/enemy-nations/tech giants/ …. (but Trump does have patriots/Trumpters/grass roots … and we back Trump 1,000 percent)
Sundance continue to keep us aware of our enemies both domestic and foreign!
Trump also has support of Americans.
Very easy takedown. The commercial has already been recorded:
Whoa. That vid is unreal. Must see. One kid after another, handsy Joe has a pattern. This will get out. One way or another….to crush him in an election bid.
He has no chance of beating Trump regardless.
If this is all they have to run against President Trump?
This is not plan ‘A’, evil isn’t this stupid.
Unless the ‘monster slavers’ think President Trump can’t lose.
His Presidency has made a lot of bitchy complainers very rich!
“He has no chance of beating Trump regardless.”
—————————————————————————-
Um, perhaps not in a FAIR election, but the Dems have been and are very actively working to make sure that 2020 is NOT a fair election.
I just found another one of somebody calling him out in public:
Dee Paul Deje, that video needs to be preserved somehow before the tech masters of the universe scrub it.
he’s been creepy for quite a while –
I mean, even with the culturally induced confusion about who is male or female, a pervert will shine through an arduous presidential campaign.
AND, POTUS Trump will subtly mention that Joe Just loves some young flesh to grope on. Brain surgery has received poor advice.
The women candidates, as well as the new women in congress, should destroy him over his Creepy Joe antics. Some of the women in the pundit class may actually pile on.
Assuming, of course, they mean what they say about misogyny.
Can’t imagine the #MeToo Movement endorsing Creepy Uncle Joe, or Tamala Harris for sleeping her way to the top with an old, married man.
Yep showed this one to my parents last week. They still tune into MSM but the Great Awakening is real and they are really starting to ask and notice. They watched a few minutes and were shocked.
Even Chuck U. Schumer looked a bit uncomfortable in some of those clips, and that’s quite an accomplishment.
Creepy Joe tried it on AG Sessions granddaughter and Sessions smacked his hands and steered the girl away.
You would think so, but I’m not so sure.
“…but Biden will have all the forces of the WORLD against Trump (hollywood/msm/congress/enemy-nations/tech giants/…”
In other words, nothing has changed; business as usual. POTUS knows his enemies.
Pervey Joe is the foremost trait that will register.
I bet he taught Al Franken how to do it!
Here are some big enemies, google, twitter etc, need to be dealt with.
Tonight on Tucker…https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/tucker-carlson-if-donald-trump-does-not-deal-with-google-and-online-bias-he-will-not-be-reelected-in-2020-video/
I do NOT think Biden is an easy take down at all. People underestimate him.
Also, isn’t it time POTUS started using the word “globablist”? Distinguishing a financial globalist from the more generic meaning of a person who realizes the world is interconnected?
I wonder what countries like–Japan, Italy, Poland, Hungary, and even Mexico think about Biden.
Certainly Israel is firmly in POTUS’s corner. Brazil seems to be there now as well.
CL: Multiple Corrupt Socialist and Globalist World Leaders Supporting Corrupt Socialist and Globalist Joe Biden’s Presidential Bid…
The Wildcard – Uncle Joe know about the Russian Hoax. He was in the infamous Susan Rice CYA email meeting before Trump was inaugurated. If the Groper is THE candidate then Trump has a lot of ammo to spend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s right, Zorro! Biden was at that meeting, and in his case, CYA means “cover your ass” figuratively AND literally!
In 1988, Joe Biden won .05% of the democrat primary delegates. Point Oh- 5 percent and 1988 was his best shot.
Ol’ Joe is a gaff-O-matic. A verbal accident waiting to happen. As we have already seen with Beto, every victim group in the democrat party is primed and ready to scream their outrage and claim their victimhood from every available platform at the slightest verbal slip. And Ol’ Joe doesn’t just slip, he train wrecks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it same year-1988- when he been diagnosis with-ANEURYSM ? and since train wrecked everything on his way… ??
Creepy Uncle Joe is a flying faux pas.
This is interesting. Long series of grope videos
Speculation that Biden used the Congressional Payoff Fund to hush people who were sexually harassed? Hm
It’s very disturbing to look at.
We can’t less the GOPe and the Dems sweep his past behavior under the rug. The man’s actions SCREAM pederast and he can’t argue his way out of a paper bag. President Trump needs to go on the offensive against Gropin’ Joe now. There needs to be an all out efforts on the Chans to diminish him with factual memes just as they did to JEB!
These foreign sources need to quit interfering in our elections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe Biden says: “I’m running for President Of The United States because Europe gave me the thumbs up.”
Thumbs up from Europe. Two middle fingers for the U.S.
Expect massive foreign intervention in our election process. They have been doing it and nothing was done about it because it favored the Dems.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/ukraine-sabotage-trump-backfire-233446
https://www.intellihub.com/alert-mexican-government-now-openly-interfering-u-s-elections-mobilizing-permanent-residents-stop-trump/
Yes, it happened in the mid-terms to the tune of 900,000 foreign votes as estimated by Judicial Watch, the vast majority undoubtedly going to the Dims. The source? Foreigners in our country illegally voting illegally. So, while the Dims want to claim, ridiculously, that the Ruskies lost the 2016 election for them, they want to let illegal foreigners who vote Dim to influence our elections by voting illegally. Not like it wasn’t obvious already, but that just shows you another great example of Orwell’s DoubleThink coming from the Dim side of the aisle.
Trump doesn’t have a problem ragging on Fake News, John McCain, and other worthwhile political obstacles.
For 2020, he should make it a point to elaborate the DNC political agenda:
1) Mexicans’, Hondurans’, Indians’, Pakistanis’, and El Salvarodans’ dreams count more than the aspirations of Americans.
2) Democrats want to eliminate, delete, destroy, nuke, and obliterate small states’ influence on national elections via their idiotic attacks on the Electoral College. Press this in EVERY small state, which is 45 our of 50 states.
3) Fake News is bad and Social Media Bias is worse: I’m switching to ______ platform. Follow me there.
4) I’m against men competing in womens’ sports. (+5% electoral vote automatically).
Obama administration 2.0
Groundhog Day – courtesy of the Uniparty.
Yes, and Obama would have won a third term had he been eligible. Be wary.
Biden will not last 5 primary debates! the Dimms are insane…infanticide…end to electoral college…16 year olds, felons, illegals and the dead voting???
Bidens ain’t easy to love and they’re harder to hold
They’d rather give you a feel then diamonds or gold
Democrat promises and old pedo lines and each night begins a new day
If you don’t understand them and he don’t die young
He’ll probably just slide away
Mamas’ don’t let your babies grow up to be Bidens
Don’t let ’em appoint judges or report Fake News
Let ’em be arrested and sentenced to long terms
Mamas’ don’t let your babies grow up to be Bidens
‘Cause they’ll never stay home and they’re always alone
Even with someone they’d love to vote for them,
Cowboys like smokey old pool rooms and clear mountain mornin’s
Pedos like 12 year olds and children and girls of the night
Them that don’t know him won’t like him
And them that do sometimes won’t know how to take him
He ain’t…
Good parody song, Justin! I hear Waylon & Willie singing it in my head as I read it!
How about this?
Secession. That’s where my campaign dollars are going now.
Democrats have already abandoned and thumbed their bisexual genitalia at the Constitution.
A Constitution for some is no Constitution at all.
Goodbye. It’s coming. Secession is our last option.
So let’s see: Macron, Merkel, May, Trudeau, and maybe others. Not a very strong assault group. They have their own problems.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget Xi Jinping.
China put a lot of money into Bill Clinton’s re-election. They’ll open up those taps again.
As usual, Politico has written a deceptive and devious anti Trump article regarding the evidence of Biden’s incredible popularity. First, the current Armenian President Armen Sarkissian allegedly “ran into Biden in a hallway and a TV camera captured him asking Biden: “Are you going to run?” (Biden’s answer was inaudible) That’s it?
Secondly, former (one term) Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt has been a Columnist contributor for the WaPo for years and has written several anti Trump columns for them since 2016 including: “What a Trump presidency would wreak on Europe and the Middle East–The possibility of a Trump administration is stoking fear among European observers.” Oct 3, 2016; “If Trump blows up the Iran deal, he’ll cause a meltdown in Europe, too”-Aug 1, 2017; “Trump just gave Putin complete free rein (and) didn’t get a single concession or course correction from Putin.” Jul 16, 2018.
Denmark’s former PM, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, has occasionally been one of Politico’s Trump experts when a negative opinion is desired. Ie. “In a wide-ranging interview with POLITICO, Rasmussen condemned the “outrageous” statements by Trump and his supporter Newt Gingrich.. if Mr Trump were to be elected president of the U.S., I’m concerned it would be the end of the American-led world order.” 8/10/16.
According to Politico, Rasmussen’s company Ramussen Global has “a client book ranging from Goldman Sachs to the Ukrainian government.” He’s not exactly a random non-partisan on the Trump-Biden issue.
I’m sure “some” world leaders prefer Biden rather than PDT, but I also suspect many will gladly tolerate Trump’s “antics” as long as they can invest in the profit making U.S. economy.
He’s a white male, he cannot win enough democrat votes to win the Presidency.
On top of that, he’s prone to foot in the mouth disease and President Trump will egg him into saying things so stupid he cannot recover from them.
While all this is happening, people will be constantly pointing out all his genuinely creepy personal space issues he has with young children and good looking women.
Joe Biden would be a DREAM opponent, but sadly the people in charge are smart enough to know that he cannot win. So he will not be the candidate.
You’re right. The Demons will not nominate an old white guy. They have their women of diversity all lining up for the gig. Biden is wasting time and money. He ain’t hip enough for the mentally ill party groupies..
Make sure to check out Joe Biden’s Presidential Campaign website, at http://www.JoeBiden.info
Either Trump lets the Delass Out and Restores the Rule of Law OR Forgetaboutit, because then it will be obvious TINVOWOOT (there is no voting our way out of this).
When/ If that becomes a reality….. either CW or NWO Slavery will come as surely as the sunrise.
All the rest is political blather, imo.
General, great assessment of the battlefield.
Hood & Longstreet did an excellent assessment also, but unfortunately Lee could not be swayed.
I do not believe any of this funny chatter about old Joe Biden is going to get us anywhere. We thought Obama was the darling of the media, but they will double down for any of these Democrat slugs, no matter which one gets nominated. We haven’t seen anything like the slobbering that will be passed off as journalism in the 2020 election cycle.
The media has been working to control our choices for President for 100 years or more and they have experienced two colossal failures within the Republican Party(Reagan and PDJT). I believe PDJT has been the worst for them. Their track record was not very good up until they found a way to elect Barry Sotero. Twice.
Now the MSM is in a position where failure will not be an option for them. They are controlled by the same global economic interests who will control Joe Biden. He is a moron, but our masses of low information voters will hear nothing but what a great savior Biden is. They will turn it into the “Greatest Show on Earth”. The People will vote the way the media wants them to vote or the media will get the full blame this time.
Every newspaper, magazine, and TV outlet will be soon declaring bankruptcy after another colossal failure. And the desperados in the MSM know it. MY point is that the Globalists are working on their end game even as we are finally figuring out what they are doing. We can’t afford to be smug about PDJT getting a second term, no matter who the Democrats nominate.
I certainly agree that we can’t be smug – I live in a liberal area and I can tell you that TDS runs deep here. I cant help but wonder why the elites are pushing creepy uncle Joe. Sure, the media will bury all the creepiness, but too many millennials and militant feminists have already seen the videos. The images and memes are out there. I’m wondering if the deep state, upset about the lack of control over the Bernie/AOC wing of the Dems, is trying to get a viable 3rd party candidate – maybe a Mitt Romney or someone like him?
just testing the waters
They won’t push a republican in the dem primary but they’ll likely try to push another candidate similar to Biden I can’t think of an example but someone similar to Kerry would do the trick. Uniparty almost ALWAYS goes for dull neocon or rino when incumbent president is running especially (Dole, Romney, Kerry).
Soooooo, foreign governments meddling into the U.S. elections. Nothing to see here folks.
Gropin’ Joe looks like a goof, acts like a goof and with his penchant for gaffes, a 1 3/4 year campaign will most certainly showcase his freaky character
I figure that is one strategy of China’s — just drag it out long enough and President Trump won’t be President any more. Maybe they are hoping for him to be defeated in ’20 and figure the pain for another 1.5 yrs to the election is better than making the deal President Trump wants. If he is reelected surely they won’t want to try to out wait him another 4 yrs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump said today, he wasn’t going to release the tariffs until the deal with China was firmly in place.
Biden is his own joke.
I think Biden announces and declares Abrams as his VP choice almost immediately, to navigate the primary and to secure the black vote.
He’ll be the immediate frontrunner, and will have the big donor backing, like Jeb! did.
Will any of the others in the Democrat clown show bloody up Ol’ Joe?
Four more years isn’t very long when you’re working from a 100 year roadmap.
I was thinking the same.
I am expecting the banksters to attempt to blow up the economy in 2020 to remove the economic argument from the President’s plus column. They appear to be signaling that now with their zero interest rate hike policy. They would love to start an inflation wild fire.
Kiplinger has predicted a good second quarter. Now, with the Fed saying 0 interest rates and no more reducing the balance sheet, economy could really take off.
One should also consider that as a sitting Vice President, Biden somehow managed to get his son appointed to a board of a Chinese company for a cool billion. That’s b as in billion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The added benefit to them: Joe’s already bought and paid for.
The 2020 Democrat Platform:
1) Muh Rushan Clooshun
2) Mexicans are the only people with Dreams®
3) White men who think they are women can compete with women in sports.
4) Small states don’t count – ban the Electoral College and screw 45 of the 50 states.
5) 90% tax rates.
6) Green Nude Eels.
7) If you disagree with us, you’re racist.
8) Jewish people are evil. Terrorists are okay!
So the Democrats are attempting to do in 2020 what the Republicans attempted to do in 2016: Flood the field with lunatics to fracture the far fringe setting up Joe Biden as the tallest midget, winning the largest plurality. The Jeb! Bush gambit.
Creepy Uncle Joe is in fact the most problematic opponent President Trump could face in 2020 IMHO. Biden, for all his “issues”, is a smooth, polished politician. The comparison between Biden – the solid, stodgy, smooth talker – and President Trump will be stark. Biden is a far more appealing candidate than Hillary Clinton could ever hope to be.
And he will have the media in his corner 110%. His every gaffe will be spun as genius; and President Trump will be maligned and slandered and pilloried as never before.
Worth remembering: Biden ran for President before. He never made it far. And the Democrats might just get a rude surprise from the primary voters. Especially if Republicans switch parties and vote for the lunatics.
Good Grief! Sundance is right………..the world order is being rocked by PDJT and they are groping at anything they can to try to rid themselves of our ruth-sayer……………Biden won’t make it…..our president won’t treat him any differently than any other opponent and since our president is literally fighting for the future of our country…………it’s not going to be a gentleman’s game of cards……….we all have to roll up our sleeves and get the job done!
Creepy Joe will have to get illegal foreign donations since he’s facing a hard time getting donations from Americans. But, as SD brilliantly observed recently, the DNC could use Beto/Sanders to fill the coffers then hand it to their chosen candidate perhaps old Joe. But, Joe’s had trouble winning nationally. The climate for 2020 doesnt favor a liver-spotted “handsy” old white liberal.
Since when did the Armenian President even become a “world leader”, let alone the spokesman for world leaders? The entire Politico article is nonsense.
Run Joe, run! It will be fun to watch. I don’t think all of the media, DC insider, world leader endorsements, and/or whatever else they might come up with, could help Gropey Joe defeat President Trump.
No matter who “THEY” run…if they win…that person won’t be the President. The Deep State will be. Puppet, Puppet…followed by hundreds of other Puppets. This is why it is absolutely critical that We The People get out there and start the work of exposing who these evil people are, who is behind them, and what their end goal is.
The Democrats are so sure President Trump’s impeachment is imminent that…
at least twenty of them are planning to run against him in 2020!
It won’t be in ‘black and white;’ but, Communism will be the most important item on the 2020 election ballot. VOTE #MAGA!
If Trump was elected in 2016 when he was of questionable motives and questionable reliability, why would he not cruise to an easy victory to reelection? Unless voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That woman would have a hard time getting white male AND white female votes. She’s a hater and white women in the millions recognize that.
I’m willing to bet that other colors find that woman hateful also and in likelihood will not vote for her, regardless of color.
ugh, Stacey Abrams was shown in too many super chummy photos with virulent Antisemite, AntiIsrael, Cheerleader for Female Genital Mutilation Linda Sarsour….
Man…these comments sure scare the Hell outta me….and I was looking for some light reading to reduce stress before attempting a peaceful sleep!
I’m expecting a “unity” ticket from the Dems. Don’t put it past them to get a Republican to switch parties and run as a Dem…either as number 1 or 2 on the ticket.
Paul Ryan?
Too white and too male otherwise I would suggest Kasich. Any female antiTrump Republicans you can think of who might switch parties?
Joe the Pedo Masher would have a hard time ignoring the thousands of photos and videos of his pawing of underage girls, AND boys, and the young wives of politicians unlucky enough to share a stage. I even recall Jeff Sessions swatting Pedo Joe’s hand away from his granddaughter.
MAJOR creep factor!!!!
I think I mentioned this recently. Biden got to Washington in the same month real incomes in America peaked: January 1973. The perfect crappy synergy just blows me away. Biden isn’t smart enough to realize that as he was personally riding the up-escalator we were all passing him to the rummage sale in the basement. Nor do most Americans grasp the boiling frog syndrome that has gripped them over 2 1/2 generations. On the contrary, many yearn for a return to the ‘stability’ and capable stewardship of the pre-Trump era. Trump is ‘disrupting’ the escalating heat in the kitchen. For this, he’s roundly criticized for his incompetence and unconventional Presidency. Sad.
