Report: Multiple World Leaders Supporting Joe Biden Presidential Bid…

President Donald Trump is THE disruptor. The global financial, trade and economic system was challenged and is being reset within Trump’s “America First” national economic policy. There are trillions at stake…

“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.” ~Machiavelli

These realities are some of the reasons why international leadership are predictably aligning behind any challenger who would promise to restore the globalist alliance.

Additionally, if you stand back and contemplate the scale of what President Trump is doing, this multinational reality is also a reason for the global world-order to support a seasoned political ally such as Joe Biden to return the former status-quo.

There are trillions of dollars at stake; and there is an unlimited amount of financial support from abroad; and a myriad of ways they can skirt campaign finance rules and regulations on foreign donations (see Tom Donohue); and all of it would be overlooked by a compliant administrative state, to fuel any challenger.

WASHINGTON – […] Citing Biden’s long foreign policy track record and longtime commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance, some of the leaders — echoing views from across the continent — told Biden that his return to the White House would be a sure way to restore western alliances that President Donald Trump has dramatically fractured.

While Biden was already likely to enter the race even without the encouragement of foreign leaders, one Democratic Party official close to Biden’s circle said that their support had fueled his appetite to run. He is now widely viewed as likely to announce a 2020 bid in the coming weeks. (read more)

As we understand the level of corrupt insider assistance given by foreign governments in 2016 toward the end goal of eliminating Donald Trump; then it is not reasonable to predict those same foreign governments will work from the outside to attain the same objective in 2020.

Rule #1 – Everything is about the economics. Rule #2 – Never doubt rule #1. It is always the money that begets the power. Everything in politics is about money. Everything in geopolitics is about bigger money.

What candidate would fulfill the objectives of the global financial community? Who would be the preferred candidate of the multinational corporations and banks?

Another way to look at it is to look at the field and ask: who would Tom Donohue support?

