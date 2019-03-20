President Trump Impromptu Press Remarks Departing White House (Video and Transcript)…

President Trump delivers remarks to the White House press pool as he departs for Lima Ohio. [Video and Transcript below]
[Transcript] South Lawn 12:25 P.M. EDT
Q Do you know when the Mueller report will be released, Mr. President?
THE PRESIDENT: I have no idea. No collusion. No collusion. I have no idea when it’s going to be released. It’s interesting that a man gets appointed by a deputy; he writes a report. You know — never figured that one out. A man gets appointed by a deputy; he writes a report.
I had the greatest electoral victory — one of them — in the history of our country. Tremendous success. Tens of millions of voters. And now somebody is going to write a report who never got a vote.
So we’ll see what the report says. Let’s see if it’s fair. I have no idea when it’s going to be released.
Q Have you reversed your policy on Syria?
THE PRESIDENT: No, no. We’re — in Syria, we’re leaving 200 people there and 200 people in another place in Syria, closer to Israel, for a period of time. I brought this out for you because this is a map of — everything in the red — this was on Election Night in 2016. Everything red is ISIS. When I took it over, it was a mess.
Now, on the bottom, that’s the exact same. There is no red. In fact, there’s actually a tiny spot, which will be gone by tonight.
So that’s ISIS — red, right there — and the bottom one is how it is today. This just came out 20 minutes ago. So this is ISIS on Election Day — my election day — and this is ISIS now. So that’s the way it goes.
Q Mr. President, does the American public have a right to see the Mueller report?
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t mind. I mean, frankly, I told the House, “If you want, let them see it.” Again, I say: A deputy — because of the fact that the Attorney General didn’t have the courage to do it himself, a deputy that’s appointed appoints another man to write a report. I just won an election with 63 million votes or so. Sixty-three million. I had 206 to 223 in the Electoral College — 306 to 223.
And I’m saying to myself, wait a minute, I just won one of the greatest elections of all time in the history of this country — and even you will admit that — and now I have somebody writing a report that never got a vote. It’s called the Mueller report.
So explain that, because my voters don’t get it. And I don’t get it.
Now, at the same time, let it come out. Let people see it. That’s up to the Attorney General. We have a very good Attorney General; he’s a very highly respected man. And we’ll see what happens.
But it’s sort of interesting that a man, out of the blue, just writes a report. I got 306 electoral votes against 223. That’s a tremendous victory. I got 63 million more. I got 63 million votes. And now somebody just writes a report? I think it’s ridiculous.
But I want to see the report. And you know who will want to see it? The tens of millions of people that love the fact that we have the greatest economy we’ve ever had.
I’m going to Ohio right now. They were going to close the plant; it’s where they make the tanks. It was going to be closed, and I stopped them from closing it. And now it’s thriving and doing great. And the people of Ohio, they like Trump because I’ve done a great job in Ohio. And I’ve done a great job all over the country. That’s what the people want to hear.
Q Are you saying that Bob Mueller is a bad actor?
THE PRESIDENT: I know nothing about it. I know that he’s conflicted and I know that his best friend is Comey, who’s a bad cop. And I know that there are other things, obviously. You know I had a business transaction with him that I’ve reported many times that you people don’t talk about. But I had a nasty business transaction with him and other things. I know that he put 13 highly conflicted and, you know, very angry — I call them angry — Democrats in. So, you know — so, what it is.
Now, let’s see whether or not it’s legit. You know better than anybody there’s no collusion. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no nothing. But it’s sort of an amazing thing that when you have a great victory, somebody comes and does a report out of nowhere — tell me how that makes sense — who never got a vote; who the day before he was retained to become Special Counsel, I told him he wouldn’t be working at the FBI. And then the following day, they get him for this. I don’t think so. I don’t think people get it.
With all of that being said, I look forward to seeing the report.
Q On the China trade deal, once you have an agreement with President Xi, will you immediately lift the China tariffs? Will you remove the tariffs right away?
THE PRESIDENT: No. We’re not talking about removing them. We’re talking about leaving them and for a substantial period of time, because we have to make sure that if we do the deal with China, that China lives by the deal. Because they’ve had a lot of problems living by certain deals and we have to make sure.
Now, no President has ever done what I’ve done with China. China had free reign over our country, taking out $500 billion a year for many years. We actually rebuilt China, in the truest sense of the word. We rebuilt China.
But we’re getting along with China very well. President Xi is a friend of mine. The deal is coming along nicely. We have our top representatives going there this weekend to further the deal. But, no, we have — we’re taking in billions and billions of dollars right now in tariff money. And for a period of time, that will stay.
Q Mr. President, your tweets about George Conway, how do they fit the standard of the First Lady’s BE BEST campaign?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I don’t know him. Yeah, I don’t know him. He’s a whack job, there’s no question about it. But I really don’t know him. He — I think he’s doing a tremendous disservice to a wonderful wife. Kellyanne is a wonderful woman. And I call him “Mr. Kellyanne.” The fact is that he’s doing a tremendous disservice to a wife and family. She’s a wonderful woman.
Q The 232 tariff reform: What are the recommendations?
THE PRESIDENT: Well — are you talking about the one that you just —
Q The auto tariffs. The auto tariffs.
THE PRESIDENT: — found out about having to do with cars?
Q Correct.
THE PRESIDENT: No recommendation. It’s up for review, and the European Union has been very tough on the United States for many years but nobody talked about it. And so we’re looking at something to combat it.
Not only do they charge our companies — if you look, it was 1.6 billion to Google; it just happened yesterday. And a lot of other things. A lot of litigation.
But I say the European Union has been as tough on the United States as China, just not as much money involved.
Q Are you leaning towards tariffs?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll see what happens. We’ll see whether or not they negotiate a deal. If they negotiate a deal, a fair deal, that’s a different story.
Q Mr. President, are (inaudible) beneath the dignity of the office you hold?
THE PRESIDENT: Uh, yeah, go ahead.
Q Will you answer that question, Mr. President?
Q (Inaudible) from your Twitter account?
THE PRESIDENT: I think that Twitter is a way that I get out the word when we have a corrupt media. And it is corrupt and it’s fake. So Twitter is a way that I can get out the word. Because our media is so dishonest — a lot of it — the mainstream. A lot of it. They don’t report the facts. They don’t report — as an example that I just showed you, they don’t want to report this, so I figure I might as well show it.
So when I do Twitter statements, I get out the word from a fake and corrupt media.
And I have, on five sites —
Q But is it beneath the office you hold?
THE PRESIDENT: Please. Please.
Q Is it beneath your office?
THE PRESIDENT: Please.
On five sites, I have over 100 million people, and that includes Facebook and Instagram and Twitter and everything. And it’s a way that I can get honesty out, because there’s tremendous dishonesty with respect to the fake-news media.
Q Mr. President, what was your reaction — Mr. President, what was your reaction —
Q Your Secretary of State for African Affairs went to Angola this week and he showed the support of the United States to Angola.
THE PRESIDENT: Good.
Q About the work that of President, João Lourenço, doing in Angola — João Lourenço, the new President of Angola, he’s combatting corruption really hard in Angola. What do you think about that?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’ll take a look at that. I’ll speak to the Secretary.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: Pakistan — we’ll be meeting with Pakistan. I think our relationship right now is very good with Pakistan.
Thank you.
Only thing I could find (at daily mail) was a reported dispute over fees at Trump golf resort in Virginia. Meuller ended up resigning his membership.
https://www.npr.org/2017/06/09/532286723/special-counsel-robert-mueller-had-been-on-white-house-short-list-to-run-fbi?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews&utm_content=20170609?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews&utm_content=20170609
Trump considered Mueller for FBI director before he was named special counsel: report
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/337182-trump-considered-mueller-for-fbi-director-before-he-was-named-special
FTA 7/29/18 “The Times reported that Trump listed three conflicts he believed should disqualify Mueller: A dispute over fees at Trump’s National Golf Club in Virginia; his interview for FBI director before being named special counsel; and Mueller’s previous employment at a law firm that represents Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.” – https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/399427-trump-says-he-and-mueller-had-nasty-business-relationship
Interesting question….
The Mueller business dispute was reported by WaPo 7/20/17 as one of three reasons PDJT claimed Mueller could not be objective.
Mueller joined the Trump National Golf club in Virginia on the Potomac when it opened in 2009. Initiation fee is $100k. Mueller resigned in Oct. 2011 for reasons unknown and in writing wanted his initiation fee back. PDJT said nope, read the membership rules and pound sand.
Caught my ear
The Hill reported in an article dated 7/29/18 that the Time reported in 1/25/18 (the Times article is behind a paywall) that there are three conflicts:
• A dispute over fees at Trump’s National Golf Club in Virginia
• He interviewed the Mueller to be FBI director the day before being named special counsel
• Mueller was previously employed at a law firm that represented Jared Kushner.
IMO that’s pretty well conflicted.
I think PDJT has a valid point.
Exactly.
The fact that Kelly Ann has come out defending PDJT as taking this snack talk from her husband for months and not responding makes me feel a bit better about this.
However, this is something Kelly Ann should be furious about. It shows no respect for her and her job.
Smack not snack. Stupid autocorrect. And bad proofreading
What a President! Gigantic presence! Thank you Sundance!
My president is a double barrel badass , how about yours?
This President is just AWESOME!
What a total bada$$!! He doesn’t hold back any punches and tells it like it is. Reality vs Uber-snobery. I’ll take reality any day. God Bless President Trump and First Lady Melania!
All the while the low IQ invaders are crossing the borders and being let go without even an ankle bracelet. I DON’T SEE ANY ACTION ON THIS, and if it isn’t stopped, WE ARE DONE. AAnd I don’t see much discussion about it here. And I don’t see heds rolling in DHS. Why not?
Can you post some links to back up the claim of “being let go”? Supreme court gave Trump a big win this week regarding a similar issue.
I LOVE IT!!
The Trumpet calls Mr. KellyAnne a “Whack Job!!”
Priceless!!!
Why is Rod Rosenstein still in the DOJ ? This POS wanted to wear a wire to take down the president. He is going to walk away with a nice pension and get away with everything that went
on. Where is our new AG Barr ? All these guys know one another and go way back. Same old
crowd, same old reputation.
There have been multiple posts on CTH about Barr requesting he stay so he can question him.
He talked about wearing a wire, 25th amendment at all that….
Since November of 2012, building and fermenting cold anger…then a relief valve opens. A person who punches back. PDJT speaks 100% crystal clear for this deplorable. Bullseye quotes from the impromptu presser above:
Corrupt media
Corrupt and it’s fake
Dishonest
Don’t report the facts
Fake and corrupt media
Tremendous dishonesty
Fake-news media
Mr. President, please keep punching. It feels so good.
President Trump repeatedly juxtaposes himself, as someone who was elected by millions of people, to Mueller, who was appointed, “out of nowhere”, not even by the AG, but by a deputy AG. Fascinating angle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Besides being fascinating, it’s entirely true!
Cavuto currently going apeshit in defense of mcquig… “maybe he just wanted to get this In the hands of the fbi and didn’t know or care who it was about”. LOL yesterday Neals acted like he didn’t even know about the dossier connection (while going off about PDT).
Did Neil happen to mention how McCain’s staffer went to retrieve the dossier? If he was so concerned, he could have told the FBI and they could have retrieved. We all know McStain was part of the Sea Island Never Trumpers trying to prevent him from getting elected!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess they never heard of email!
Neal’s investments probably were made in “emerging” markets, i.e. everywhere but the United States and most likely he stands to lose a great deal of money if the USA stops funding Europe and Asia. Nobody expected Donald Trump to win the election so these whiz kids got caught short. He’s doing just as much as the Democrats to unseat President Trump. His reasons are financial; theirs power. Same thing in the end, I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh that’s right! Neals is a business show! But he got MS so he can be a loose cannon.
I am a broken record about Mueller. I do not know either Dr. Steven Hatfill OR Dr. Bruce Ivins, but what the FBI under Mueller did to these two doctors was unacceptable. First the FBI blamed Dr. Hatfill for the anthrax letters (2001). EVERY time the FBI raided the poor man, the media was THERE to record it. Every misstep he made in his career (and we all make them) was in the newspaper, humiliating him. He was fired, his career ruined. Hatfill fought back and sued, eventually getting over 3 million from us taxpayers for what the FBI did. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Hatfill)
After Hatfill, the FBI zeroed in on Ivins. Same thing. Every time the FBI raided Ivins, the media were there to report it. (How did they know the FBI was going to raid? Same question as now during the Trump Inquisition). Every misstep Ivins had made made it into the newspaper. He wasn’t as tough as Hatfill and killed himself at which time the FBI pronounced the investigation was over and they’d got their man. Now there is some question as to whether Ivins was the culprit or not.
(https://www.propublica.org/article/new-evidence-disputes-case-against-bruce-e-ivins).
I don’t know whether Ivins is guilty or not; I do know he was tried and convicted in the media at the time. This could happen to ANY of us if we get in the crosshairs of the FBI — at least under Mueller and obviously under Comey and McCabe. Not sure about Wray.
I usually hear Trump with understanding.
I have to admit, however, this statement about Mueller was odd and confusing to me.
He’s stating that Mueller was an unelected person writing a report! He was not even approved by Congress or the House! He was just appointed by the deputy AG for reasons we still don’t why! The documents for appointing Mueller still have not been provided to the Congress or the House as was requested!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Note the seriousness of purpose and the all encompassing worldview. This is a President. He walked in to a mess and instead of taking the easy way out, tackles all the difficult issues head on and at once.
“Red spot will be gone by tonight” Ha haaa Haaaa!
If I lived in that red spot, I’d be hustling butt! 😳
“Q But is it beneath the office you hold?”
That’s just so precious, coming from the Communist agitators for whom nothing is too low.
Kinda reminds me of a line in Happy Gilmore:
“Stop moving when I’m hitting you!”
“Communist agitators for whom nothing is too low’ . . .
“Behold the Underminer! I am always beneath you, but nothing
is beneath me! I hereby declare war on peace and happiness! Soon
all will tremble before me! “
We here on the North Coast are partying tonight. Pres Trump will be going to a fundraiser at Brookside Country Club in Canton (about 20-30 min from here) after touring the tank plant. Yes, there is old money here, enough to merit a Presidential fundraiser. One of the country’s best golf courses is at Brookside, and Firestone, on the PGA Tour, is prob 10 min or so away. Such excitement.
Thankfully Pres Trump seems ready to kick butt and take names. Lordstown is about 30 min away and is sure to be mentioned, and one of our tire plants based in Akron is moving to Germany. Give ’em heck, Mr President!
Cons Treehouse
Before his speech at the tank production facility today all the fake news talking heads (FOX included) were speculating that the president would avoid the topics of the GM plant closing there in Ohio and the ongoing feud with MeAgain McCain. They were wrong as usual. He called on General Motors to use the plant or sell it to someone who will. At another point he spoke about the former senator from Arizona who cowardly voted against the repeal of 0bamacare at the last minute. Yes! That’s my president.
TRUMP 2020
Mr President, isn’t it beneath the dignity of your office to constantly humiliate mainstream media reporters?
why should/do Corn, Isikoff, Maddow and the wholesale media get a pass?
No
I know what he means when he says what he says, but I agree that I wish he would have said that his appointment was part of a frame up from the beginning instead of saying that his report is coming “out of the blue”. Again, I understand what he is saying. Trump was elected by a historic level of the electoral college and in shocking fashion to all of the beltway elites. He won fair and square. Everyone knows that there was no collusion. Mulehead has had 2 years to find something and he’s got bupkiss. But this was not out of the blue. This was Obama officials first getting a cowed Sessions to recuse himself and then Rosenstein set up this witch hunt with 2 purposes. Cover up all of the illegalities that the DOJ was doing in a desperate protection move and hang a cloud over PJT to cripple his presidency.
Its good to remind people that Meuller is an un-elected actor appointed by a deputy to investigate a duly elected POTUS with no underlying crime – just a witch hunt from the get go. Its also good to let him say that he’s fine that it gets published and that he’s not afraid of the contents because he knows there is nothing in there that can hurt him. I have a feeling this whole house of cards is going to be crashing down soon. That is what happens when your entire case is based on a pack of lies.
Do you think that POTUS is expecting the Muellar report to devote some space to John McCain’s involvement in the passing of the dossier? You and I and POTuS have known about it for a long time but generally speaking, the American public doesn’t know about McCain’s involvement. I figure POTUS is commenting now because he wants to be able to say to the media, “See, that’s just one more example of the kind of guy McCain was and I knew it all the time.”
