March 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #790

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Lord, how they have increased who trouble me!
    Many are they who rise up against me.
    But You, O Lord, are a shield for me,
    My glory and the One who lifts up my head.” 🌟
    — Psalm 3:1,3
    —————–
    Praise: Thank You, President Bolsonaro, for your positive message for our President Trump
    Praise: President Trump: “The Economy is Great.”
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump
    — for USSS to continue doing their job protecting Pres. Trump/family
    — shield President Trump from the onslaughter of lies flung at him worldwide
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil and all lawsuits succeed against Fake Media
    — May all corruption, deception, lies and cheating of all illegal voting be exposed
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
    — On March 26th, the House to fail to over ride Pres. Trump’s first veto
    — Senate vote on Green New Deal to fail
    — stop the flow of invaders
    — our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — for those affected by the devastating Midwest storms and flooding…humans and animals
    — Stand In The Gap
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Today the United States and Brazil are the two largest democracies and economies in the Western Hemisphere . . . And we have a truly historic chance to forge even stronger ties between our two great nations.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. Robert Smith says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Taping the President a “legal” trend among biased AGs.

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/19/trump-bharara-tape-rosenstein/

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:24 am

    • Rynn69 says:
      March 20, 2019 at 12:36 am

      And notice the entire time Jesse was talking, Dana Perino was pretending to be writing on her papers. This is the body language of someone who is on the side of those Jesse is talking against.

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:27 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:28 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:29 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:29 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Yuge!

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:31 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:32 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:34 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:35 am

    • LBB says:
      March 20, 2019 at 12:57 am

      I don’t know if it matters that much, but I seen one version of story that issued a correction that Meadows said Ambassadors and not specifically US ones.

      ‘SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: Let’s talk about the volume of what is to come… We haven’t seen the FISA applications, 302s, and the interviews. More than that too?

      REP. MARK MEADOWS (R-NC): There is more than that. It’s not just some of the transcribed interviews that you’re talking about, Sean, but it is additional information that is coming out that will show not only was there no collusion but there was a coordinated effort to take this president down. We talk about the deep state. There are players now, even ambassadors that are sitting ambassadors that were involved in part of this with the FBI and DOJ. So as we look at this, it’s time we show the American people what’s out there. Declassify some of those documents. I think when the American people have seen what I’ve seen they will judge for themselves and know that this has all been a hoax.’

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      March 20, 2019 at 1:18 am

      We aren’t fans of McCain either, President Trump….and never will be either.

      Traitors aren’t our thing, you know. The tarred and feathered thing is too stinky for WeThePeople. It belongs downstairs, way down, down, down……

  26. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:45 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:58 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:05 am

    But not in the USA… after all we did for them

    • prettyplease says:
      March 20, 2019 at 1:39 am

      I talked with someone who knows the car biz. They said that GM has been building duplicate/redundant factories, one in the USA and the other in a foreign country, for years. When the unions try to put the squeeze on GM, GM tells them to go blow and shuts the plant down, partly to send a message, partly bc they do not have to deal. Bc there are two of the same, they can continue on and not skip a beat. This is not the good old days of the 70s when salaries, benefits and retirement were stellar.

      They could not say who was at fault here, except it was not Trump.

  29. joeknuckles says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Speaking of S-hole countries, I rode the train through Stockton, CA last week and it looked as bad as any 3rd world country you could imagine. The vast, filthy homeless encampments were actually frightening to see. It made me want to move away from the windows when the train passed through the worst areas. Stockton was the first city in America to experiment with a universal basic income. Also the first major city to go bankrupt (that was before the basic income experiment).

  30. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Ex-U.S. Attorney Bharara to Trump: don’t mess with Manhattan probes.

    Preet Bharara, the ex-U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, has a piece of unsolicited advice for President Donald Trump: don’t meddle with investigations being pursued by his former office, especially one involving the Trump business or a family member.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/ex-u-attorney-bharara-trump-dont-mess-manhattan-101733311–sector.html

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:17 am

  32. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:20 am

  33. joeknuckles says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Donna Brazille is a grade A con artist. She was so smug and self assured while lying her ass off on Hannity tonight. She kept saying this isn’t enough time for her to make her point. She’s going to get her own show and have all the time she wants to run her con jobs. Hannity was even inviting her to guest host for him.

  34. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:33 am

  35. Perot Conservative says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:36 am

    Two Democrats to be charged? Not holding my breath! Greg Craig and Tony Podesta?

    “Former Obama White House Counsel and Clinton-linked attorney Greg Craig may soon be charged by the Justice Department for engaging in illegal unregistered overseas lobbying, in a case initially probed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — a development that would make him the first Democrat to face prosecution amid the long-running Russia investigation.”

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/obama-wh-counsel-faces-possible-prosecution-in-mueller-initiated-probe

  36. duchess01 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:40 am

    The Best Trump Meme Artist On The Planet… Carpe Donktum (hilarious)

    Posted by Kane on March 20, 2019 12:59 am

    https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/collusion-the-boomerang-effect-hilarious/

