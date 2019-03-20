Horror in Milan – 51 Students Rescued After Kidnapping by Senegalese Migrant…

A crazed Senegalese migrant kidnapped a bus loaded with 51 middle-school-aged students near Milan Italy.  The suspect attempted to burn the bus with the students inside, but fortunately police were able to rescue the children as the fire started.

One of the children was able to hide their cell phone and call for help.  An alarming story and rescue that was caught on video by a passing motorist.

(Via Daily Mail)  A Senegalese man abducted 51 children when he hijacked an Italian school bus and set the vehicle alight in a protest over migrant deaths in the Mediterranean.

Ousseynou Sy, originally Senegalese but with Italian citizenship, stopped the bus he was driving, with two classes of high school students on board.

He was said to have ordered the children’s hands to be bound and threatened to kill them and himself during the drive, before setting the vehicle on fire when he was stopped by a police blockade today.

Officers broke the glass in the back door of the bus and got all the passengers to safety without serious injury before the flames destroyed the vehicle, authorities said.

As he was apprehended, the driver said he was protesting migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, Commander Luca De Marchis told Sky TG24. (read more)

29 Responses to Horror in Milan – 51 Students Rescued After Kidnapping by Senegalese Migrant…

  1. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Diversity….it’s what matters /sarc

    Praise God these children are safe! And kudos to the kid who made the call! Brave child!

  2. Sue Fowler says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    I am protesting migrants. Those who arrive uninvited on foreign shores invite death. Their actions are known as INVASIONS.

  3. LBB says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    I have been praying extra hard the last few years (4-6?) for all of our youth across the world. So many things they need protection from. I am grateful for all that avoid the evil that want them. The world needs plenty of these young ones to mature into vessels for good.

  4. Neil M. Dunn says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Wonder what his punishment will be vs insanity plea?

  5. Luke of the D says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Another islamic terrorist attack! Notice the liberal MSM is referring to this person as “Senegalese Migrant” when, in actuality, he was an islamic terrorist.

    • Johnny says:
      March 20, 2019 at 6:23 pm

      ISLAMIC TERRORIST
      Fixed it. You are absolutely correct. We need to screaming what these people are from the roof tops. If we do not start punching the PC crowd in the mouth hard we will lose this country.

      Post above correctly states Communism is on the pallets.

    • jx says:
      March 20, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      This has nothing to do with islam. Police will be stationed outside every mosque worldwide to guard against any islamophobic attack. CAIR blames Trump. The attacker was a victim of islamophobia.

      The usual tripe.

    • necsumadeoinformis says:
      March 20, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      Senegal is 90+% Muslim. But few people know that, so they report “Senegal” and no one thinks “Muslim.”

  6. Tl Howard says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Wow.

  7. Dekester says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Fortunately more and more folks are awake. Sure we have been muzzled to some extent, but I know numerous folks that have had enough of the lies and deceptions.
    We are strong, smart and don’t need government money.

    PDJT as anticipated has scared the heck out of those that would have us live in a surreal land of make believe.

    PDJT has opened a door that will not be soon, if ever shut.

    The Italians, Poles,Hungarians and a few other countries will be all over this.

    God bless PDJT and a thought and a prayer for the youngsters.

  8. Patricia Weir says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Before morning, this will be Trump’s fault.

  9. flova says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    What do these third world whackos have to offer any society they infiltrate? Pain and suffering.

    So happy these kids are okay.

  10. Gary Lacey says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    My greatest fear, a school bus getting commandeered by a armed muslim.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Fake News: “Nothing to see…please move along…Mueller is working with SDNY!”

  12. Johnny says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    he had every intention of killing all those children. He was just waiting on more live TV coverage.
    He is not insane he is a TERRORIST for ISLAM

  13. emet says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    Surprised the Carabinieri didn’t kill him. Maybe later. The USO Naples bomber, Okudaira, has never been caught. Last seen in a car with the Caraninieri. Whatever could have happened to that poor man?

  14. Sunshine says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    One child saved everybody through fast thinking. It’s frightening when you think about it.

  15. CNY3 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    What a POS. Nothing like migrants assimilating!!!! Same problem here.

  16. Carrie says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    I’m surprised that Daily Mail had an article about it! Of course they only allowed one comment, someone who said they were surprised that Daily Mail printed the article at all!

  17. Yy4u says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    A migrant. Like those coming across our southern border. Using the same definition, the Germans were just economic migrants when they crossed into Belgium and France back in 1940.

  18. Perot Conservative says:
    March 20, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Wili says Senagal citizens are 92% Islam followers.

