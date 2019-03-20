Horror in Milan – 51 Students Rescued After Kidnapping by Senegalese Migrant…

A crazed Senegalese migrant kidnapped a bus loaded with 51 middle-school-aged students near Milan Italy. The suspect attempted to burn the bus with the students inside, but fortunately police were able to rescue the children as the fire started.

One of the children was able to hide their cell phone and call for help. An alarming story and rescue that was caught on video by a passing motorist.

(Via Daily Mail) A Senegalese man abducted 51 children when he hijacked an Italian school bus and set the vehicle alight in a protest over migrant deaths in the Mediterranean. Ousseynou Sy, originally Senegalese but with Italian citizenship, stopped the bus he was driving, with two classes of high school students on board.

He was said to have ordered the children’s hands to be bound and threatened to kill them and himself during the drive, before setting the vehicle on fire when he was stopped by a police blockade today. Officers broke the glass in the back door of the bus and got all the passengers to safety without serious injury before the flames destroyed the vehicle, authorities said. As he was apprehended, the driver said he was protesting migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, Commander Luca De Marchis told Sky TG24. (read more)

Shocking video footage -In Italy School bus Driver identified as a migrant with Senegalese origin sets bus on fire with children in an alleged suicide attempt ..12 children brought to the hospital-one child severely injured with burn marks pic.twitter.com/SyR7v0S5Rf — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) March 20, 2019

