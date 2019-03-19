REPORT: Rosenstein Departure from DOJ Delayed….

A report from earlier today notes the anticipated departure of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, initially scheduled for mid-March, has been delayed… There’s a brutally obvious reason.
WASHINGTON DC – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has reached an agreement with Attorney General William Barr to stay on at the Justice Department “a little while longer,” a source familiar with their conversation told Fox News – despite initial plans to step down by now.
Fox News and other outlets previously reported that Rosenstein had planned to step down in mid-March. However, sources close to the deputy attorney general say Rosenstein has not yet given his two weeks notice.
He remains at the DOJ as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe enters what is widely believed to be its final phases.
DOJ sources confirmed to Fox News that Rosenstein is still the primary liaison between department headquarters and Mueller’s office, even though the recently confirmed Barr has ultimate oversight over the Russia investigation. (read more)
Taking in all of the recent developments, the simple explanation here is that new Attorney General William Barr is not letting Rosenstein exit the DOJ until the DAG cleans up the mess he created by initiating the Robert Mueller special counsel probe.
Any incoming executive would not want to be left holding the bag of consequence for a legal and political fiasco created by a subordinate executive who now attempts to head for the exits. One can reasonably project that AG Barr would tell DAG Rosenstein he ain’t leaving until the mass of crap he created has been resolved, reconciled and reduced to a manageable level.
Ask any effective senior executive and they’ll affirm:
…”Sorry skippy, once you start the bus, you ain’t getting off til the rides over”…
The jury is still out on why Barr is keeping or allowing Rosenstein to stay. Many valid points both pro and con have been made under this posting. Personally, I don’t trust Rosenstein. That smirk on his face begs to be wiped off with the back of my hand. His condescending attitude rubs me the wrong way. And, his eyes are set too close together. Something ain’t right. But, I’ll give AG Barr leeway and I trust the President. MAGA
I don’t see what’s to keep Barr from cleaning up the mess created by Rosenstein in a very public manner.
Making Rosenstein clean it up sends a message.
rosenstein will clean up NOTHING. He is part of the problem. Still don’t trust barr either. He has shown nothing but one approval of Trump (which surprised me) but doesn’t prove he is going to be good for the doj.
If Barr is letting Rosie remain the liaison with Mueller, I hope that does not mean Rosie will have control over what gets released to the public in Mueller’s report. I already fear the Dems, the Mueller gang and the Deep State mongrels have a roll out plan for Mueller’s report designed for maximum damage to Bad Orange Man.
Barr did not recuse himself and it appears one reason is he wanted control of the report. There are other factors not mentioned and while I agree it is likely an executive scenario not to release him, I see other issues. Foremost is the discussion surrounding the wire tapping and pursuing the 25th Amendment; if I’m Barr I require some diligence. Then the broader issue of a number of folks under criminal investigation with others facing referral, all on his watch. So while it’s a mess, these things typically float uphill….
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/obama-wh-counsel-faces-possible-prosecution-in-mueller-initiated-probe
Barr can’t keep Rosenstein at DoJ against his will, so if Rod is still there, it’s because he wants to be there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo. As well as, “If you’d prefer not to spend the remainder of your weaselly little life at Club Fed, you’ll turn into a non-stop fountain of honesty from now till your departure from this formerly revered institution you’ve played a big role in destroying.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but when the fuster cluck Mueller report reveals that the whole thing was a preposterous misadventure which began without credible evidence of an actionable counterintelligence concern, much less a crime, would Rod rather be there to explain his behavior or let others tell the actual truth about us nvolvement in this sham?
Could be Barr is allowing Rod to save face and take his medicine like a man.
Yes. If you want to exit your job, you can not be stopped. This investigation keeps on dragging on and on. It’s going to continue for a little bit longer and longer. Like rolling into the 2020 race. Smells like they are going to Smear our President with the report if they decided the won’t impeach him. This country is being run by a bunch of people who think they are above the average American. It’s a 2 Tier system, rules for us and their rules for them. The abuse of power is Infinity and beyond.
I beg to differ – that would be naive. Not saying there is anything to it but if the $h!+ is flowing up hill in the form of referrals and investigations, it would be in his best interest to “sit tight” if Mr. Barr said…”sit tight”.
Daily Wire 3/19/2019 Barr has not responded to the letter sent with a March 15 deadline.
The deadline has passed for Attorney General William Barr to respond to a request for information regarding two FBI agents who appear to have had conflicts of interest while serving on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation. So far, Barr has not responded to the request, a source told The Daily Wire.
a letter from who? Barr probably has a crapload of shit to do. Maybe the letter should go to Wray, since those would be his employees.
BS. If he truly wanted out, no one can stop him. What a load of crap.
Hey Treepers – help me straighten my mind out on this. I believe the members of the Special Counsel were already picked before Mueller was chosen to lead the pack. Is it possible Weissman and Rosenstein (sp) actually ran the operation and Mueller was merely a figurehead who wasn’t being told everything and was chosen specifically to give the SC credibility? (like Steele gave Ohr’s Dossier credibility)
Could it be AG Barr enters the equation and after finding out what is actually happening, forces out Weissman and I believe one or two others? And he either “flips” Rosenstein with the promise of not serving a lengthy prison sentence or keeps him in place because Roisenstein is actually under a “real” criminal investigation?
In my mind it seems plausible. Is it?
If Mueller had not had such a demonic history, I might go there with you…but once a bad actor, it’s tough to come back, IMHO.
Seems to me the whole Mueller “probe” was designed and carried out as a cover-up operation for the dirty deeds of a long list of swamp creatures. It’s almost irrelevant, at this point, who’s leading the operation, as long as he/she is of the same cover-up mindset as the rest of the team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Sundance said earlier that the Insurance Policy team picked Mueller, not the other way around. There may be some truth to this theory.
Hmmmm…yeah, not buying that explanation. If there is one thing you can count on in Washington it is the Swamp will get its way (the shocking election of Trump being the exception that proves the rule). So this is not good for the white hats. So, what’s up? My guess is that when Barr shut Weissman/Mueller down there was all-our panic behind the scenes that Mueller wouldn’t get a conviction relating to Russia. Might not mean much for those who follow this every day, but for the Mormons out there talk about a big, massive red pill. My guess is that someone has got dirt on Barr or money is changing hands so that someone or anyone gets charged with respect to Russia. Barr agreed, but said Rosenstein had to ok the deed
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was probably advised to stay and clean up the mess he caused and to write his final report or the way it looks now you should be charged with Deprivation of Rights Under the Color of Law.
I would say Mr. Rosenstien was not given much choice. Either finish or face immediate disbarment.
All Rosenstein is doing is dropping this on a new AG to cause as much confusing as possible to allow the fake investigation to continue while they destroy evidence.
I say the new AG called him on his hand.
My mama taught me from early on, “…you make some mess all up in here, you better be cleanin’ it up!”….
It’s probably safe to say Roddy-Boy’s got himself a bucket, some rags, and a full box of Spic-N-Span.
Sundance’s speculations are always informed and never wild from my experience. But speculations are not facts as SD knows very well. Posobiec (above) alleges Rod is “staying” to conduct a full review of the Carter Page FISA warrant” which if it is true partially backs up SD’s prediction. The warrant is the basis for most of this scandalous “mess” and will be an essential issue to “clean up.”
i was wondering if Rosenstein had exited the department and left his DOJ “mess” for others to clean up would he then insist on a lawyer before discussing any troublesome issues that might arise after he’s gone? A subpoena might have been the only way to get him to return and talk if he suspects his past actions were being 2nd guessed and investigated. Every other character involved in this mess that has exited voluntarily or by a boot has lawyered up. This way, Rod’s just down the hall if there are any puzzling questions.
I wonder if he made a “deal”
Quite possible. TFY Service.
This is kind of comical but some people seem to think it means Barr wants answers at least after seeing this crap himself. Rosenstein is his buddy so he will probably let him get away with the excuse that he didn’t read the thing that career professionals and the agency heads have to attest there was legal justification for that FISA warrant request (what he told congress when asked if he signed that Carter Page spying extension request).
I see Weismann and that other crook that knew about the Ohr – Steele stuff prior to joining the special counsel are high tailing it out of the DOJ now.
AG Barr may require Rosenstein to testify under oath as to …
• EVERYTHING that transpired leading up to the Special Counsel investigation,
• EVERYTHING that transpired following the appointment relating to the Special Counsel,
• The BASIS for EVERY change in scope for the Special Counsel,
• The BASIS for EVERYTHING that Mueller puts into his report, and
• The BASIS for EVERYTHING that Rosenstein proposes that the AG do.
According to Jack Posobiec, Weisman was shown the door by Barr because Weisman wanted to pursue a fishing expedition re: Eric Trump and Jared Kushner. Barr was not having it. It sounds like the whole Mueller report is a steaming mess of innuendo mostly authored by Weisman. I doubt Robert Mueller has had much of a say in any of it.
Rosenstein is being forced to stay to either clean it up, or tie up loose ends and make it intelligible. Bill Barr is nothing if not a polished political animal. He knows way better than to be left holding a bag of rancid manure that a shyster like Weisman tends to leave behind.
The longer this goes on the more people realize the administration’s goal isn’t exposure but cover-up.
I tire of the games, the positioning, and the prognostication. Declassify and be done with it.
Well, I gotta say, Sundance’s analysis here seems a bit counterintuitive to me. But it’s clear that Sundance has a lot of inside experience in how federal bureaucracies work, and so I’ll trust his/her expertise.
