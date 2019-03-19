President Trump and President Bolsonaro Joint Press Conference – 1:45pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will be holding a joint press conference at approximately 1:45pm EST.

WH Livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

15 Responses to President Trump and President Bolsonaro Joint Press Conference – 1:45pm EST Livestream…

  2. Publius2016 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    real news!

    let the naysayers and skeptics live in the muck while we travel at 10,000 times the speed of light!

  3. severance23 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Soccer – what’s that? They look like football jerseys to me /s

  4. Nigella says:
    March 19, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    So has the media asked Trump yet if he’s to blame for the Holland shootings because White Supremacist?

  5. H. Hawke says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    Hahahaha!

    Bolsnaro says he stands with President Trump against Fake news, Political correctness and destruction of the family. (paraphrasing)s

  6. lcpusa says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    i wish we could make him sec. of education.

  7. codasouthtexas says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Bolsonaro Stands strongly with Trump! Media must be melting down! They may not even cover this!

  8. Attorney at Law says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    When God is in your corner, there simply is no such thing as losing. Bless our incredibly brave and courageous President Trump!

  9. Anon says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Trump could have said “Yeah, should I pack the court myself?” Ironic to hear Democrats complain about damaging “our institutions”, then talk about court packing, cancelling the electoral college, etc etc etc.

  10. Dora says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:36 pm

  11. Luke of the D says:
    March 19, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Make Brazil Great Again!

