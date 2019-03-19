President Trump and President Bolsonaro Joint Press Conference – 1:45pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will be holding a joint press conference at approximately 1:45pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
Advertisements
President Donald Trump and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will be holding a joint press conference at approximately 1:45pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
LikeLiked by 10 people
trump is now, Pele! Best ever!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Should have changed into those for the presser.
LikeLike
real news!
let the naysayers and skeptics live in the muck while we travel at 10,000 times the speed of light!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Soccer – what’s that? They look like football jerseys to me /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
futbol
LikeLike
So has the media asked Trump yet if he’s to blame for the Holland shootings because White Supremacist?
LikeLike
Hahahaha!
Bolsnaro says he stands with President Trump against Fake news, Political correctness and destruction of the family. (paraphrasing)s
LikeLiked by 7 people
i wish we could make him sec. of education.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bolsonaro Stands strongly with Trump! Media must be melting down! They may not even cover this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
When God is in your corner, there simply is no such thing as losing. Bless our incredibly brave and courageous President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
x1000
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump could have said “Yeah, should I pack the court myself?” Ironic to hear Democrats complain about damaging “our institutions”, then talk about court packing, cancelling the electoral college, etc etc etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Make Brazil Great Again!
LikeLiked by 2 people