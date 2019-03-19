March 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #789

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

29 Responses to March 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #789

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Blessed are all those who put their trust in Him.” 🌟
    — Psalm 2:12b
    ——————
    Thank You, President Trump for donating your salary to DHS
    —————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump
    — for Fake Media to be exposed as agents of Evil
    — May all corruption and deception of all illegal voting be exposed (Thank You, JW and Tom Fitton for your part in it)
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
    — On March 26th, the House to fail to over ride Pres. Trump’s first veto
    — Senate vote on Green New Deal to fail
    — stop the flow of invaders
    — our American WALL
    — for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — for our fellow persecuted Christians here and around the world
    — for all Treepers/Trump Supporters
    — Stand Your Ground
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “As President, the protection of the nation is my highest duty. Congress passed a dangerous resolution that, if signed into law, would put countless Americans in danger.””
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:20 am

  3. necsumadeoinformis says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:20 am

    And they’re off!

  4. rondo123456 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Lazy & Malicious: Journalists on Christchurch Massacre

    “I usually do not pay attention to drivel from mass shooters or other criminals, e.g, the Unabomber, but in this case, I read his “manifesto.” Why? My BS detector pinged loudly as I took in media accounts of the shootings, and the description of the shooter and his motives. I found striking the overt attempt by much American media, and some foreign, e.g., the Daily Mail, to blame President Trump for the actions of a disturbed Australian in New Zealand, and label him a “right-wing Trump supporter.” That, of course, proves the sort of typical lefty nonsense we see as progs seek to shape a narrative to support their socio-political goals.”

    https://www.thediplomad.com/2019/03/lazy-malicious-journalists-on.html

    • Carson Napier says:
      March 19, 2019 at 12:38 am

      Diplomad is W. Lewis Amselem, long time US Foreign Service Officer; now retired; served all over the world and under all sorts of conditions. Convinced the State Department needs to be drastically slashed and reformed so that it will no longer pose a threat to the national interests of the United States. (from his blog bio)

      Liked by 2 people

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • dallasdan says:
      March 19, 2019 at 12:52 am

      “We will soon find out?”

      The President does not ask a question for which he does not already know the answer. I doubt he would raise it if the answer was not “yes.”

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:24 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:26 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

    The “#NeverTrump” movement is going through its death throes, sustained only by a dwindling remnant of followers who are too greatly afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome to ever recover their senses.

    https://townhall.com/columnists/ericbolling/2019/03/18/asked-about-nevertrumpers-the-don-explains-how-little-they-matter-n2543275

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:49 am

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:56 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:59 am

