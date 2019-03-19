CNN Interviews Brad Parscale, Then Accidentally Notes the DNC 2020 Strategy…

This is a little funny.  CNN’s Dana Bash interviews President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.  The discussion is about the election, but on a granular level is really about data use in the 2020 election.  Parscale has given these interviews before, the one with PBS [SEE HERE] is much better.

However, the more interesting aspect to the interview actually comes after the segment when CNN’s Jake Tapper happens to note what the DNC is attempting to do.  Within Tapper’s remarks he happens to outline why the DNC is running the crew currently enlisted as candidates.  Watch specifically at the 04:00 point.

What Tapper notes as the urgent data collection priority of the DNC is specifically the reason why the club has enlisted Beto to draw-in the community they need to harvest.  The Democrats, specifically young democrats, have no idea how the ‘club’ plans to use them.

It is important to remember the DNC and RNC are private clubs. The club rules and processes have have no direct connection to the administration of government.

The DNC and RNC are completely private organizations with the ability to make their own rules, membership terms, conditions and agendas. You’d be surprised how many people do not know that simple point.

Because they are private clubs it is always laughable when politicians talk about “campaign finance reform”. Quite simply if either club -or both- wanted to put limits or restrictions on the financial side of their club membership or activity, they could; easy peasy. Those rules have nothing to do with government; the clubs make the decisions not to do so.

The introduction of Robert Francis O’Rourke was weak at best.  There was little to no fanfare from the DNC club.  The roll out was horrible.  This is not the entrance of ‘the chosen one‘.

The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s far too early for the anointed candidate to surface.

Planning, scheming, endless meetings, talking points, operational organization and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party.  This is what they do.  This is all they do.  It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and, from my perspective, that is their weakness. It makes them predictable.The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script.

Now, let’s get down to business….

Remember, the DNC is a private club. They set their own member rules, bylaws and regulations.

The DNC is a private club, they do not need to allow anyone to become a member. The DNC controls the terms for membership.

[The RNC is the same]

Most voters have no idea about how the RNC and DNC being private clubs plays into U.S. elections. Let’s talk about the open secret.

Like any club, there are dues or fees associated with being a member. However, the primary currency for members to receive support from the DNC club does not revolve around direct payments to the club. Instead, the club membership agreement is based upon a much more valuable currency of data gathering. The citizens, or individual voters, represent the data the club needs to collect.  The data is the game now.

Private companies like: Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon have business models that are dependent on data collection. The data is you. Your data is valuable. When they have your data; your phone number, address, email, bank account, ip address, geolocation identifiers, pictures, vehicle location etc. they then have control over your profile. In essence, they know you… and they know your contacts… and your family… and your friends… and your work…. and your dentist… and your diet… and your secrets.

If you use your phone a lot, most people do, your phone holds a lot of your data. When you plug your phone into your computer the operating software downloads your phone data and transfers it to file sharing systems for transmission via the internet. Log on to a wifi network and the router automatically uploads that data to the host. If you plug your phone into a vehicle enabled with GPS or Bluetooth tech the same thing happens; the car downloads your phone data and then transmits it to the vehicle data-center.

Rental car companies make just as much money selling the uploaded phone data of rental car users as they do from the traditional business model of renting you the depreciating car.

In the business realm, the assembled profile allows the data owners to track you and influence you toward purchasing decisions. You, that is your ‘data profile’, then becomes a commodity; a currency of sorts. As a commodity the business can sell your data to another business who aggregates thousands, perhaps millions, of other profiles. Take a picture with your phone and voila, you’ve just shared data with the provider.

Your data is valuable.

The currency of the private club (RNC or DNC) is based on this model. Data is the trade-able currency for club membership. If you want to be an important club member; if you want the support of the club’s leadership; well, gather more data. Gather a lot of data and that data file is worth a great deal to the club management. They too want to influence your decisions.

Even if Joe Biden wanted to, he cannot gather the data needed for a 2020 presidential bid; Biden cannot pack an arena with 10,000 high-energy voters. So if the club wants to support Biden (or another party-favored milquetoast candidate), they need another method for data collection.

Enter Bernie Sanders….

Bernie is a great capitalist.

Bernie is perhaps the greatest capitalist on the left side of the ledger.

Bernie Sanders as a political candidate is a great harvester of data. What makes Bernie’s harvest so valuable is the type of data profile he is harvesting. Bernie is harvesting from a key audience. For whatever reason, the valuable audience loves Bernie. Jane and Bernie love the value of the audience data. Yum.

Bernie and Jane know their how to exploit their business model for their benefit. The DNC club loves that Jane and Bernie know how to harvest. The club pays Bernie and Jane a premium because their harvest product is full of healthy young data nutrients.

The club also doesn’t want to undermine Jane and Bernie’s efforts; so they wait. Bernie and Jane know the club is waiting for the deposit; the club rules require it. Jane and Bernie have their eyes on a very nice house. The future is bright for Bernie and Jane.

And so it goes…. and so it goes.

March is harvest month for Bernie and Jane. After the harvest the club will pay handsomely and then all will cheer.

The same role and responsibility applies to Beto; this is why President Obama visited Beto.  However, unlike Bernie, Beto might just be stupid enough not to realize his role.

Additionally, just like the unsuspecting young couple who plugged their phone into the convenient rental car charger and gave away their data, the Bernie and Beto data providers will be oblivious.

Club rules.

Enjoy the show.

  1. Sue Fowler says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Anyone notice how quiet Bernue’s been since his head banging? Another Biden brain damaged wanna be.

  2. Alex M says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Trump: Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats…. ‘We have to do something’ about online discrimination against Republicans
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/trump-we-have-to-do-something-about-online-discrimination-against-republicans/

  3. Psycho Monkee says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Me no care which/what/fungi they nominate I’m voting 🇺🇸Trump🇺🇸‼️

  4. A Moderate Man says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    So, who is the DNC chosen one?

  5. Bullseye says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    None of this matters unless they get voter fraud fixed.

    • nimrodman says:
      March 19, 2019 at 10:23 pm

      well, I’ve got to say it:
      “Bullseye !”

    • The Devilbat says:
      March 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      Bullseye, You hit it on the head. Voter fraud gave the democrats their majority in congress. This is because Mitch McConnell REFUSED to fund the president’s request to put together a team to investigate voter fraud. McConnell alone is the reason that Nancy Pelosi is back in power and why the 2020 elections are in jeopardy.

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:43 pm

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    • rozi814 says:
      March 19, 2019 at 10:12 pm

      There is no such thing as a “private” company that trades on the stock exchanges. The 1st Amendment applies to them. Second, unlike Al Gore, they didn’t invent the internet, which they need for their businesses (social media platform) to thrive. The government (that would be us taxpayers) built the internet infrastructure and conduits. Those software programs would be nothing without the Al Gore invented internet. /half snarky off

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      March 19, 2019 at 10:24 pm

      This, unfortunately, is what we’re up against.

  9. bluebongo says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    What happened to CNN? First they practically congratulate POTUS on the economy, and now they practically trash the DNC??

    My spidysense just kicked in.

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:45 pm

  11. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    I careless about all those DNC’s,Iam voting Trump,

  12. TheLastDemocrat says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    This message joins up with another aspect of the Dem Party: Dem Party actually does not have a platform, or a set of positions on the main, obvious issues. They use the apparent, supposed “platform” as a means for sustaining power.

    Are they against capitalism? Well, no. They are not really against anything. They are against capitalism, if you frame the issue one way. Frame it another, and they are not.

    Are they against abortion? Of course. Unless you frame the issue another way. Then, they are not.

    The main way they get away with this is by avoiding common sense analysis such as being in a position to answer, “what is your plan for this ‘job creation’ you mentioned in a speech the other day?” The battle front is on emotion, and on framing the opposition as “bad,” or evil;” not on explaining exactly how they might bring back middle class jobs.

    Individual candidates will have to have positions. The lower level the position, the more clearly. But higher up, candidates and elected officials become more generic. So they can avoid having a platform.

    The current thing to do is to throw a direct question at a candidate: “overall, do you think regular citizens are OK having firearms?”

    Think of how Beto answered the NFL-knealing question: very vague.

  13. Sentient says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Sundance, this is one of your best columns. I have a kid or two who are Bernie fans. I almost feel sorry that they don’t know they’re just being data-harvested. Hopefully some Jill what’s-her-name from the Green Party will siphon off their votes.

  14. Daniel says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    I can’t speak for others, but it seems to me, the most important re-election strategy is based on his results. And his results are terrific. Promises made; promises kept. You just don’t get that from a politician.

    He needs to say that and keep saying that. The American people want a better economy, more money for the work they do. People want border security and security in general.

    Digital marketing doesn’t amount to anything, as far as I am concerned. The promises made are what drew me in, the promises kept are what keeps me. I care about results. My only worry is how we can keep this as the expectations by the people of their politicians. We can’t go back after Trump. We have to demand more.

  15. snellvillebob says:
    March 19, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Would this explain why Debbie Schultz had a Pakistani to look at so many of her fellow congressmen’s computers to collect this data? I always figured it was to blackmail them.

  16. Chris Brunet says:
    March 19, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Going out on a limb here .

    Chosen ones are Biden/Michael Obama aka Michelle.
    Its a 3 for . 1 male , 1 black woman tranny .

    • Joemama says:
      March 19, 2019 at 11:10 pm

      But will the black woman transexual points cancel out the white privilege coefficient?

      Yes, I think it might, if you depreciate the white privilege coefficient by Biden’s advanced age!

      Perfectly balanced candidate offering with a political correctness balance of exactly zero value!!!!

  17. Mike says:
    March 19, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    “Rental car companies make just as much money selling the uploaded phone data of rental car users as they do from the traditional business model of renting you the depreciating car.”

    this is pretty stunning.

    • sarasotosfan says:
      March 19, 2019 at 10:49 pm

      I spoke with a young employee of Enterprise a couple of years ago and at the time he viewed their main line of business as selling cars. For data to compete as a leading revenue component is absolutely a stunning evolution to have occurred virtually overnight and has to have driven valuations tremendously.

  18. sarasotosfan says:
    March 19, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    There is a real disconnect in this story for the Democrats that the Republicans do not have. Sanders is an Independent and all the data in the world on his voters is just wasted storage. He’ll certainly be able to own a seat at the table if Howard Schultz doesn’t just buy the table.

    The Democrats have to win the Independents to win the Presidency [assuming we can keep the illegal voting from flipping states like Florida or Pennsylvania]. It is unclear how they go about accomplishing this.

    • WSB says:
      March 19, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      Well, no ome has said that this will be a winning strategy.

      It was the same issue Ted Cruz and Cambridge Analytics. The voter harvesting went well. The candidate…not so much.

  19. lawton says:
    March 19, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    The Dems are going to have an even harder time stopping Bernie this time around.

  20. bertdilbert says:
    March 19, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    It is not just data harvesting for your address or telephone number, it is phycological profiling to know what appeals to you and triggers you. It is about who you are.

  21. Sherri says:
    March 19, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Anyone else having trouble with twatter tonight?

  22. ParteaGirl says:
    March 19, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Neither Jake nor Dana sound optimistic that the DNC will catch up to Trump’s data by 2020. That’s encouraging.

    • LBB says:
      March 19, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      Except that is the part I feel is their disinformation. To give an illusion D’s will be the underdog in the data mining volume. Dana & Jake just spoke of the DNC vs RNC . D’s big dog is Act Blue . Largely aided by Bernie’s 2016 run. Hillary eventually gave hers to DNC in 2017 as an “in kind” contribution, but you know Clinton never do anything for free and got it back someway. Of course most candidates “rent” their lists and this is where many make their $$$$ . Lots of articles about Bernie’s valuable data.

      We now have a FARA czar and now we need one for campaign finance , and eventually closing of many loopholes.

  23. Landslide says:
    March 19, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    I have been an admirer of Brad’s brains and expertise since this interview that he did thenweek after the 2016 election. Megan Kelly is as annoying as always, but I just loved listening to Brad talk about his certainty of an electoral college win. (He predicted 305)

