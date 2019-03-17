The Second Sunday of Lent 2019

GospelLK 9:28B-36

Jesus took Peter, John, and James
and went up the mountain to pray.
While he was praying his face changed in appearance
and his clothing became dazzling white.


And behold, two men were conversing with him, Moses and Elijah,
who appeared in glory and spoke of his exodus
that he was going to accomplish in Jerusalem.
Peter and his companions had been overcome by sleep,
but becoming fully awake,
they saw his glory and the two men standing with him.
As they were about to part from him, Peter said to Jesus,
“Master, it is good that we are here;
let us make three tents,
one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”
But he did not know what he was saying.
While he was still speaking,
a cloud came and cast a shadow over them,
and they became frightened when they entered the cloud.
Then from the cloud came a voice that said,
“This is my chosen Son; listen to him.”
After the voice had spoken, Jesus was found alone.
They fell silent and did not at that time
tell anyone what they had seen.

6 Responses to The Second Sunday of Lent 2019

  1. William Schneider says:
    March 17, 2019 at 1:16 am

    May we all listen to HIm.. Praise God. Let us keep Trump in our prayers-along with AG Barr and Melania also.

  2. Rynn69 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 1:24 am

    What an absolutely gorgeous painting. Beautiful.

  3. dallasdan says:
    March 17, 2019 at 1:54 am

    Thank you, SD. What a beautiful and inspiring way to start this special Sunday.

