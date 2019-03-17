Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace…

White House Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News with Chris Wallace to discuss ongoing political events. Wallace spends half the interview trying to attach the terrorist attack in New Zealand to the Trump administration before eventually moving on to issues surrounding North Korea and the border security veto.
Little Chrissy is upset because he knows his and Fox’ days are coming to an end.
What evidence have you of that?
Wallace is unwatchable.
Cant even listen to this and to think I used to like Wallace.
First thing out the gate he ask about beefing up security in mosques? Seriously what a joke, who beefed up security for the pulse nightclub?
I’m sorry, but I cant watch Dual Citizenship Commie Zionist Chrissie anymore because he makes me sick. Thanks to SD for filtering him by telling us what he said/did so I don’t have to get any closer to Chrissie.
Chris can’t help himself. It’s in his secular American Jewish culture to be a social justice warrior and an anti-conservative until the Muslim terrorists strike a synagogue in NYC and promise death to all American Jews. Then and only then will he change his tune as American urban Jews did post-9/11. They forget very quickly.
What evidence do you have of that?
I can’t stand Chris as much as the next person, but dual citizenship??
I stopped watching when he started flipping to the other side. Same with Shepard Smith! Cavuto goes that way too and I find myself changing the channel for him now too!
Smith is easy to figure out: a gay Southern boy who revels in his minority status even though he hasn’t announced his homosexuality as did Anderson Cooper. So is Cavuto: Wall Street is his puppet master, not Main Street.
I noticed a turn to the far left in Smith when he had dropped a lot of weight a few years ago, so much he looked gaunt, sick, pale. Naturally there was internet talk wondering if he was actually very ill. Of course, with those rumors there was the next logical question: did he have AIDS?
He’s also gotten worse since Roger Ailes left the network, then died.
Actually, I do need to add that in a mag article Smith, w/out being directly asked, did out himself in referring to a question asked of him: “Did Ailes ever ask him to stay in the closet.”
Smith said that no, he didn’t, that their relationship was very close, like father to son.
Colon cleanser can cause you to lose weight………………
I watched it. Just another journo trying to tie any bad thing in the world to something POTUS may or may not have said. This while saying that he wasn’t. Hey Chrissie, it’s the same as saying “I’m not going to say I told you so but.”
It’s way for these guys to get street cred with their media colleagues. AFter all, they never know when they’ll be out of a job and have to go face an owner or network head who hates Trump.
Little Chrissy Wallace’s tries to get Mick to agree that President Trump is a white supremacist … SMH. Even if our VSG gives a stemwinder of a speech, the left will only hear what they want to hear. (I did get a chuckle when his panel almost came to blows…)
They let never up on the “MUSLIM BAN” which was not a Muslim ban at all.
We can have whatever “ban” we want including no immigration at all.
Wallace seems extra nervous/high strung. Could
he possibly be involved, via MSM collusion, in the PDJT
TREASONOUS COUP PLOT? Days numbered indeed.
OMG!!!! I can’t even watch any more… I made it about 3 minutes… Chrissy is DESPERATELY trying to tie the NZ shooter to President Trump and using lefty idiots words to impugn the President. He say that he isn’t tying him to the perp… and then in the next breath he poses a question tying the President to the perp.
GIVE ME A BREAK!!!
I am thoroughly disgusted at this constant and evil attempt to paint this President as a white supremacist. HE IS NOT.
Sick of it.
Chris Wallace needs to go. Maybe Judge Jeanine would be a better host for this particular Sunday time slot.
Judge Jeanine is suspended next week too…
I have written to Irena.Briganti@foxnews.com about that:
Ms. Briganti:
I am writing to inform you of my sincere concern and displeasure at your decision to remove Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show from the Sunday schedule.
Judge Jeanine’s comments about Ilhan Omar were accurate and reflect a decent American perspective about an incompatible totalitarian ideology and religion that have no place in American government.
Your network management’s decision to condemn the truth being told honestly on your network exhibits political cowardice and capitulation to the extreme Left and to a religion and ideology that ultimately presents an existential threat to freedom loving people everywhere.
I encourage you to rethink your errant decision and reverse that policy. If you do not, I predict that you will be losing a significant percentage of your viewership…if that at all matters to you.
Sincerely…..
Twitter is suppressing #JudgeJeanine from trending and boosting Shep Smith
No mention of the 120 Christians killed by Muslims in Nigeria. Also why doesn’t Wallace attach the killings in NZ to Facebook and the CIA since Facebook was founded by the CIA and the killer livestreamed on Facebook. “F” Wallace
LikeLiked by 4 people
But, but, but critics say Trump needs to stand up and condemn……Wallace does his impression of a SOB…sad…viewers aren’t waiting for substance, they are waiting for Wallace’s misguided”gotcha”.
But I LOVE that MICK gives Wallace no quarter. He calls him on his false premises and sets the record straight. Wallace should have looked nervous, His gotcha’s don’t work on Mick and Wallace ends up apologetic ! Well done Mick !
Mulvaney should have said, “you people are sick” right to Wallace’s face. That’s what is needed. Nothing less. I’m tired of this sh*t. A thousand terrorist attacks in which the terrorist shrieks “Allahu Akbar” and they never connect it to Islam. But they’re connecting this to Trump? Enough with the polite replies. Someone stand up and spit it back in their faces.
LikeLiked by 15 people
1000 likes, paulraven1! (can’t hit the like button).
Just once, it would be good to see someone do exactly as you say… 😀
So plant a shooter who appears to be a trump loving white supremist – shoot several Muslims, very sad, but it’s like 100000 to 15
And suddenly the media requires security at mosques?
It’s funny how mass immigration of Muslims is always followed by government moves to abolish freedom of speech and guns in countries where that right has been taken for granted for centuries.
Funny how that works.
You could even think it was some sort of plan.
Religion of Peace when all opposition is subjugated or dead?
The shooter in NZ did not appear to be a Trump supporter at all if that’s what you’re saying.
He said he didn’t like Trump or his policies at all and said the political system he most admired was of the People’s Republic of China.
Don’t know where you got that idea about Trump?!?!?
Then he should have demanded Wallace apologize to President Trump or the interview is over. Walk off.
OANN is 100% a better source for real news than Fox. Pearson Sharpe is the best!
LikeLiked by 3 people
100% agree!
Do you in the US know that the current Green prime minister of New Zealand won the elections because she and her party had promised to cap mass immigration?
https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/political/315879/greens-would-cap-migration-at-1-percent-of-population
does this mean after she passes gun control/confiscation, she will open the flood gates?
Yes.
After the Dems refuse to have Fox be part of the Democrat convention, you’d think Fox would be afraid of offending the Republicans, for fear of being shut out of their Convention too. That would certainly be the End of FoxNews.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace too superior to wear green.
I have studied this subject for years and I can tell you that most, if not all far-Right pundits are paid for by globalists. Youtube, i.e. Google, has supported those pundits over and over again. Divide and conquer…
Here in this USA,it is far left,down under far right,if I understand you correctly,
I can’t tell you how happy I was to hear Mulvaney immediately criticize Chris for not having the complete quote from the NZ shooter. Next time he ought to bring his own placard prepared to pull out on the table to get the message across that the days of twisting quotes to Conservatives are over.
I think Wallace also conveniently cut off that clip of Trump from back in 2016, I think if it included what followed it would have undermined the narrative Wallace was attempting to establish.
Chris Wallace should be called out for his rudeness – especially when he does not get the answers he hopes for, answers that if carefully considered would undermine his narrative.
New Zealand has Muslim issues. Just search articles from time periods prior to this mass shooting.
In this article a Muslim slave woman whines about how New Zealanders react when she wears her slave attire head covering: https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/the-wireless/372935/being-young-and-muslim-in-new-zealand It also includes this stat: According to the Ministry of Social Development, Muslims are the fastest growing religious group in New Zealand with a six-fold increase in population between 1991 and 2006. The number of Muslims aged 15-29 grew nearly 50 per cent between 2001 and 2013.
In this article it describes how the New Zealand government expects refugees to assimilate and take on the New Zealand culture instead of maintaining their third world shit hole ways. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/refugees-immigration-in-new-zealand-must-subscribe-to-kiwi-values-a7090501.html New Zealand has increased its refugee quota from 750 to 1,000 per year – and said they should subscribe to “Kiwi values”. Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse also confirmed that backgrounds checks will take place before refugees are allowed to live in New Zealand. This begins with a simple background check, identifying the individual and their family. If an individual, or a member of their extended family, is connected with “conflict”, they will be ruled out on this basis. Mr Woodhouse also said engaging in certain cultural practices could mean being turned away, for instance those practicing polygamy would be ruled out from a cultural perspective. In Australia, refugees are required to sign a ‘value statement’, confirming that they understand and agree to respect Australian values such as tolerance, equality between men and women and freedom of religion.
There are other interesting articles. It appears New Zealand is experiencing the discomfort of large number of third world shit hole muzzies entering their country and they don’t like it, understandably. If someone wants to understand the shooter’s mentality, instead of blaming Trump like Chris Wallace does, they should understand what it’s like for native New Zealanders to watch their country changed for the worse from an infestation.
My comment could easily be labeled “white supremacist”. The funny thing is I don’t think I’m superior, I just don’t want my city or my neighborhood turned into a third world shit hole where women are treated like crap and are forced to wear slave attire. Seems totally common sense to me, why isn’t it accepted as such? I don’t think Nancy Pelosi would want to live in a neighborhood like that either.
You are correct. Pelousi doesnt want that 3rd world crap in her neighborhood either.
But she DOES want it elsewhere inside the USA so she and her DemoncRAT ilk can co-opt those people for DemoncRAT votes. DemoncRATS are lying hypocrites.
Muslims are not allowed to assimilate unless they’re moving where Islam is the predominant religion and Sharia is the law. For example: Minnesota. They don’t call it Dearbornistan for nothing. Currently the homicide rate has gone through the roof because the Somali muslim gangs are fighting for control.
An Article said the other day that Mulvaney has changed things in the white house and they seem to be running better than before and smoother so all I can hope for is that He finally decides this is a good job for him after all
Wallace is just rude and plain disgusting he calls what he does hard
hitting reporting. Anyone that has to listen believes it to be anything but that,
Chris is the fake veteran Indian Nathan Phillips banging his drum, keep that in mind. He is nothing unless you watch. You animate them with fear and attention.
