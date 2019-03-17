Sunday March 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Sunday Treepers. Wistful song that I can’t get out of my head, and that some others may also enjoy… “God Knows” “Sabe Deus”….the beginning is in Hebrew, middle is in Portuguese. Translation:
https://lyricstranslate.com/en/sabe-deus-god-knows.html
Prophesied vs. Testified
“If it was Paul who revealed that Christ gave Himself a ransom ‘for all’ (1 Tim. 2:6) as opposed to the “many” in Israel (Matt. 20:28), how do we explain John 1:29?”
“…John seeth Jesus…and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.”
John was a prophet (Luke 7:28), and the prophets didn’t always understand their own prophecies (1 Pet. 1:11), especially when it came to “the sufferings of Christ.” God knew that this would probably trouble the prophets, so He comforted them by explaining that “not unto themselves, but unto us they did minister the things” that they prophesied (v. 12).
We know that no one who heard John make his statement understood that Christ would die for the sins of the world, for some of the 12 heard it, but didn’t understand it (Luke 18:31-34). Not even Satan understood it (1 Cor. 2:7,8), or else he wouldn’t have instigated Judas to betray the Lord (Luke 22:3,4).
So the ransom Christ made for all men might have been prophesied in John 1:29, but it wasn’t “testified” until the “due time” came for Paul to be “ordained a preacher and an apostle” (1 Tim. 2:6,7).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/prophesied-vs-testified/
1 Timothy 2:6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
Matthew 20:28 Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.
John 1:29 The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.
Luke 7:28 For I say unto you, Among those that are born of women there is not a greater prophet than John the Baptist: but he that is least in the kingdom of God is greater than he.
1Peter 1:11 Searching what, or what manner of time the Spirit of Christ which was in them did signify, when it testified beforehand the sufferings of Christ, and the glory that should follow.
12 Unto whom it was revealed, that not unto themselves, but unto us they did minister the things, which are now reported unto you by them that have preached the gospel unto you with the Holy Ghost sent down from heaven; which things the angels desire to look into.
Luke 18:31 Then he took unto him the twelve, and said unto them, Behold, we go up to Jerusalem, and all things that are written by the prophets concerning the Son of man shall be accomplished.
32 For he shall be delivered unto the Gentiles, and shall be mocked, and spitefully entreated, and spitted on:
33 And they shall scourge him, and put him to death: and the third day he shall rise again.
34 And they understood none of these things: and this saying was hid from them, neither knew they the things which were spoken.
1 Corinthians 2:7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
8 Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.
Luke 22:3 Then entered Satan into Judas surnamed Iscariot, being of the number of the twelve.
4 And he went his way, and communed with the chief priests and captains, how he might betray him unto them.
1 Timothy 2:6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
Happy Saint Patrick’s Day to Sundance and all of the fabulous, smart and insightful Treepers who frequent this fabulous site. Today, you are all Irish… You are Patriots EVERY day. Thank you.
Yes Happy Saint Patrick’s day to all my fellow treepers!
Linda Ronstadt’s series of recordings with Nelson Riddle are magical. To promote the music she also made several videos that were every bit as magical as her music. This is one of my favorites.
