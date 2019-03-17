President Trump Tweets Response to Jeanine Pirro Suspension from Fox News….

Posted on March 17, 2019

Judge Jeanine Pirro has been suspended by Fox News for criticisms of those holding antisemitic views, and commentary made about congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s antisemitic remarks.  President Trump tweets his reaction to her suspension:

(link)

 

58 Responses to President Trump Tweets Response to Jeanine Pirro Suspension from Fox News….

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Options for Action:
    • Still recording FoxNews shows?
    • Worth a call to share a piece of your mind?

    Fox: 1-888-369-4762
    (Press 3 then 1 … busy signal this morning 🙄)

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. Avi says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    YESHAR KOACH Mr President!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. snarkybeach says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    and FOX gives the scoop to CNN?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      March 17, 2019 at 5:12 pm

      Cowards!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • snarkybeach says:
        March 17, 2019 at 5:16 pm

        the #FoxNews twitter is dead since election day 2018. either the employee quit or FNC did…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • duchess01 says:
          March 17, 2019 at 5:18 pm

          Ooooh? Well – I hope Judge Jeanine’s Twitter is buzzing – and her e-mail box is overflowing with PRAISE and SUPPORT! That’ll learn them! – and I hope their e-mail is overflowing with complaints!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • B says:
      March 17, 2019 at 5:32 pm

      Fox has become VERY CNN like recently with the exception of Pirro, Hannity, Tucker and Dobbs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ilcon says:
        March 17, 2019 at 6:01 pm

        News: Harris Faulkner, Jesse Waters, Jeneane Piro.
        Business: Charles, Lou, Trish.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Austin Holdout says:
        March 17, 2019 at 6:05 pm

        I would add Charles Payne to your list. He doesn’t touch on politics that much, but when he does, I like his message.

        Also, Stuart Varney doesn’t seem to have shifted left like so many others.

        Like

        Reply
    • Artist says:
      March 17, 2019 at 5:41 pm

      CNN, MSNBC and the now uber antisemitic NYTs applauded Fox News for refusing to put up with (the pretend crime of) ” islamophobia”.
      “Islamophobia” is a phony made-up word with no purpose other than to silence a person who is questioning, or speaking out against islam. It is an example of sharia.
      The definition of a “phobia” is an irrational fear of an unlikely or impossible event.
      Islamists have been threatening to kill “ infidels” since 680 AD and have been doing so.
      A sane and rational person believes that they mean what they say…. ergo, “ islamophobia” is made up nonsense.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. SR says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Fox wants conservative’s money and viewers but they want to be RINO globalists. Fox is a organization for Romney, Rubio, Bush and No names. I hope PTrump promotes OAN and give some interviews there. OAN should hire Judge Jeannine and other conservatives.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  5. Janice says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Titanium spine this President has! Just the best! Remember July 4th!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • GrandpaM says:
      March 17, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Janice, just booked our hotel. Unfortunately, the Trump hotel was all booked up but my wife and I plan to have a nice dinner there anyway.

      Like

      Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Rest assured, we will fight against FAUX News for Judge Pirro. She asked a question that others are asking and she should not be silenced. IT’S HER JOB!

    Fox seems to forget the 1st amendment when it comes to their own people, and if they let this stand they are truly fakes, pure and simple, and they SHOULD FALL/FAIL.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      March 17, 2019 at 4:53 pm

      First Amendment doesn’t apply to a privately owned conglomerate like fox.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • jane says:
        March 17, 2019 at 5:18 pm

        Yes but freedom of the press should be a core tenet of the free press, don’t you think? Used to be, in this country.

        Like

        Reply
      • Blind no longer says:
        March 17, 2019 at 5:26 pm

        I can’t believe that got her suspended!!!! What did she say that wasn’t true!!! We got your back….either Fox News supports it’s conservative people or Fox News can become CNN fake news rather quickly. I’m done with the Rhino BS! I don’t have to watch anything. I only watch Tucker, Hannity, Laura, Judge Jeannine, Fox and Friends as it is. Maria and Dobbs on Fox Business and that’s it. But I can wipe Fox from my circle too!!!
        Remember that Murdoch boys….you too can become CNN.

        Like

        Reply
      • Dances with Wolverines says:
        March 17, 2019 at 6:02 pm

        Our 1st amendment right is a God given right. No government or private business or individual can deny your GOD GIVEN RIGHTS

        Like

        Reply
  7. Bullseye says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Love how PTrump has to manage global conglomerate businesses for the weak management these business have. This is not the first time he’s given the correct path to businesses. uhmmm Harley..stupid. Yeah electric motorcycles made in another country are your future…roll eyes /s

    Like

    Reply
  8. Zorro says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Instead of suspension, set up a debate between JJ and Omar.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Bigly says:
    March 17, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    It’s funny how mass immigration of Muslims is always followed by government moves to abolish freedom of speech and guns in countries where that right has been taken for granted for centuries.
    Funny how that works.
    You could even think it was some sort of plan.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. be says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Bring her back now … or Fox not news is OFF.

    Like

    Reply
  11. joeknuckles says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    I wonder if Fox asked her to apologize and if she said no.

    Like

    Reply
  13. BE says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Bring her back . … Bring her back now or Fox is OFF

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. flova says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    It’s not a stretch to know that this very violent ideology-Islam-is threatening to any person or entity that dares to criticize it or it adherents or its pervert founder.

    Fox’s Murdoch boys certainly want to keep their money and their heads about them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Pa Hermit says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Glad I no longer support my local cable company! FNC was the only station i was watching 5 years ago. Got PO’d at my cable bill and repackaged my brand new boob tube back in it’s box. They are slowly converting to MSM with all their brain trust. Soon they will be battlin’ MSNBC for that bottom slot! Who’s next? Lou Dobbs?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    I still watch Tucker and occasionally Judge Jeanine but otherwise Fox news has been dead to me for a long time now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Judge Jeanine for a position in the DOJ; Deputy Assistant Attorney General?

    To heck with FOX as the globalist corporate media complex overtakes them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. technerd55 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    FNC is a house divided. The DC bureau has always been somewhat embarrassed by the NY division. Being on the same network with NY pundits like Pirro is hard to explain at cocktail parties in DC. I’m not much of a fan of Pirro but I would encourage her to double down on her criticism of Omar and dare the Cucks at FNC to fire her. Capitulation to the PC culture is why I don’t watch FNC anymore. There are plenty of news sources available that don’t do that and as a consequence I don’t waste time with traditional news outlets.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Appalled says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    I wouldn’t have chosen to comment on the hijab, but it raises a serious question. Can you be a good Muslim and recant sharia? It seems to me that Islam is first and foremost a comprehensive system of governance (sharia), and the religion is covalently bonded to the sharia.
    American has freedom of religion, but not freedom of governance (everyone doing what they wish). The plain truth is that sharia is incompatible with western jurisprudence. When a US legislator takes an oath of office on a Koran, are they pledging allegiance to sharia or to western jurisprudence?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Artist says:
      March 17, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      Ilhan Omar’s vast wardrobe of headgear, hijabs, turbans, scarves etc has absolutely nothing to do with religiosity. The AntiAmerican, AntiIsrael Antisemitic tool of CAIR = Hamas, only began wearing them after 9/11 to show her solidarity with the terrorists.
      Everything about Omar screams taqiyah, the practice of lying to the infidel, so it’s all fair game.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  20. MightyMustardSeed says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    President Donald J Trump is a man who still sees that doing right is BEING right. There is no compromise in HIS VALUES! What a powerful message the President of the United States of America.

    Right is always right, wrong is always wrong. Being wrong to get along IS deadly…

    Thank You President Trump for the principles that you govern with. Our nation is in good hands under you, Mr. President!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. dogsmaw says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    #liarsleakersliberals

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 17, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    “Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?” Trump posted Sunday. ” In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”

    LOL Go for it Mr. President!
    Keep hammering on FOX until they wake up or crumble.

    TRUMP 2020

    Like

    Reply
  24. Avi says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    President Mittens would be at this moment condemning Pirro and applauding Fox.
    He’d be “trouble” by her statements.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Stephan Schaem says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    wearing the hijab in congress is no different then walking in wearing the swastika. Not a single difference.
    Also muslim being sworn in on the koran, no difference then a neo nazi being sworn in on mien kampf

    side note, islam #1 duty for muslim is to do jihad (struggle to promote and advance islam)
    and the directly translation of jihad is kampf , struggle.

    Like

    Reply
  26. CNY3 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    I would like to share a petition on change.org that someone started so we could get the Judge back on Fox. Here is the link, in case you are interested:

    http://chng.it/NWgvMF5tDd

    Like

    Reply

