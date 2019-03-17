President Trump Tweets Response to Jeanine Pirro Suspension from Fox News….

Judge Jeanine Pirro has been suspended by Fox News for criticisms of those holding antisemitic views, and commentary made about congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s antisemitic remarks. President Trump tweets his reaction to her suspension:
Advertisements
Judge Jeanine Pirro has been suspended by Fox News for criticisms of those holding antisemitic views, and commentary made about congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s antisemitic remarks. President Trump tweets his reaction to her suspension:
Options for Action:
• Still recording FoxNews shows?
• Worth a call to share a piece of your mind?
Fox: 1-888-369-4762
(Press 3 then 1 … busy signal this morning 🙄)
LikeLiked by 16 people
Fox couldn’t have done a better job demonstrating the very point Judge Jeanine was sharing with her audience.
LikeLiked by 29 people
EXACTLY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fox and Breitbart have joined the MSM.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Still busy signal…
LikeLike
it was busy last night.
I wrote several posts on their facebook page last night calling them out for their abject cowardice and submission to islam, dhimmitude in obeisance to sharia!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YESHAR KOACH Mr President!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
and FOX gives the scoop to CNN?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cowards!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
the #FoxNews twitter is dead since election day 2018. either the employee quit or FNC did…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ooooh? Well – I hope Judge Jeanine’s Twitter is buzzing – and her e-mail box is overflowing with PRAISE and SUPPORT! That’ll learn them! – and I hope their e-mail is overflowing with complaints!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox has become VERY CNN like recently with the exception of Pirro, Hannity, Tucker and Dobbs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
News: Harris Faulkner, Jesse Waters, Jeneane Piro.
Business: Charles, Lou, Trish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would add Charles Payne to your list. He doesn’t touch on politics that much, but when he does, I like his message.
Also, Stuart Varney doesn’t seem to have shifted left like so many others.
LikeLike
CNN, MSNBC and the now uber antisemitic NYTs applauded Fox News for refusing to put up with (the pretend crime of) ” islamophobia”.
“Islamophobia” is a phony made-up word with no purpose other than to silence a person who is questioning, or speaking out against islam. It is an example of sharia.
The definition of a “phobia” is an irrational fear of an unlikely or impossible event.
Islamists have been threatening to kill “ infidels” since 680 AD and have been doing so.
A sane and rational person believes that they mean what they say…. ergo, “ islamophobia” is made up nonsense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox wants conservative’s money and viewers but they want to be RINO globalists. Fox is a organization for Romney, Rubio, Bush and No names. I hope PTrump promotes OAN and give some interviews there. OAN should hire Judge Jeannine and other conservatives.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Likes +100
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Daily Ledger” with Graham Ledger is great, he holds no punches!
You can find One America News Network on these national providers:
AT&T U-verse – 208 (SD) and 1208 (HD)
CenturyLink PRISM – 208 (SD) and 1208 (HD)
DirecTV – 347
GCI – 64 (SD) and 703 (HD)
Verizon FiOS – 116 (SD) and 616 (HD)
https://www.oann.com/
LikeLike
Share your good opinion of OANN with the President! HE LISTENS.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLike
Titanium spine this President has! Just the best! Remember July 4th!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Janice, just booked our hotel. Unfortunately, the Trump hotel was all booked up but my wife and I plan to have a nice dinner there anyway.
LikeLike
Rest assured, we will fight against FAUX News for Judge Pirro. She asked a question that others are asking and she should not be silenced. IT’S HER JOB!
Fox seems to forget the 1st amendment when it comes to their own people, and if they let this stand they are truly fakes, pure and simple, and they SHOULD FALL/FAIL.
LikeLiked by 14 people
First Amendment doesn’t apply to a privately owned conglomerate like fox.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes but freedom of the press should be a core tenet of the free press, don’t you think? Used to be, in this country.
LikeLike
I can’t believe that got her suspended!!!! What did she say that wasn’t true!!! We got your back….either Fox News supports it’s conservative people or Fox News can become CNN fake news rather quickly. I’m done with the Rhino BS! I don’t have to watch anything. I only watch Tucker, Hannity, Laura, Judge Jeannine, Fox and Friends as it is. Maria and Dobbs on Fox Business and that’s it. But I can wipe Fox from my circle too!!!
Remember that Murdoch boys….you too can become CNN.
LikeLike
Our 1st amendment right is a God given right. No government or private business or individual can deny your GOD GIVEN RIGHTS
LikeLike
Love how PTrump has to manage global conglomerate businesses for the weak management these business have. This is not the first time he’s given the correct path to businesses. uhmmm Harley..stupid. Yeah electric motorcycles made in another country are your future…roll eyes /s
LikeLike
Instead of suspension, set up a debate between JJ and Omar.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How about setting up a debate between JJ and Murdoch? I’d PAY to watch that one!
LikeLike
It’s funny how mass immigration of Muslims is always followed by government moves to abolish freedom of speech and guns in countries where that right has been taken for granted for centuries.
Funny how that works.
You could even think it was some sort of plan.
LikeLiked by 15 people
To quote Leroy Jethro Gibbs from NCIS: “YA THINK, DiNozzo?!”
LikeLike
At no ones request the politicians change the fabric of a country by importing other religions and races into a country and are surprised by a negative reaction ??
LikeLike
👍🌟🌟🌟🌟👍
Bigly, so damn spot on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bring her back now … or Fox not news is OFF.
LikeLike
I wonder if Fox asked her to apologize and if she said no.
LikeLike
Just remember this winner had a vote at Fox and best buds with the owner.
https://www.forbes.com/profile/prince-alwaleed-bin-talal-alsaud/#27351f711dbf
https://money.cnn.com/2015/02/04/media/prince-alwaleed-news-corp/index.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought he was busted – and lost a lot of his ill-gotten revenue, Piggy!
LikeLike
Not totally sure. He sold down his 6.6% down to 1%. But it doesn’t take away the influence on the network.
Think back on Fox’s coverage on anything Islamic, Arabic, heck they even played dumb when Qatar was outed as a terrorist financier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
duchess…he was.
then released after coughing up a BIG “fine”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So – he still owns a large share of the network, piper?
LikeLike
not certain ab that duchess, but I think so…seems to me I read that…but no link.
LikeLike
Bring her back . … Bring her back now or Fox is OFF
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not a stretch to know that this very violent ideology-Islam-is threatening to any person or entity that dares to criticize it or it adherents or its pervert founder.
Fox’s Murdoch boys certainly want to keep their money and their heads about them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad I no longer support my local cable company! FNC was the only station i was watching 5 years ago. Got PO’d at my cable bill and repackaged my brand new boob tube back in it’s box. They are slowly converting to MSM with all their brain trust. Soon they will be battlin’ MSNBC for that bottom slot! Who’s next? Lou Dobbs?
LikeLike
I still watch Tucker and occasionally Judge Jeanine but otherwise Fox news has been dead to me for a long time now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judge Jeanine for a position in the DOJ; Deputy Assistant Attorney General?
To heck with FOX as the globalist corporate media complex overtakes them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FNC is a house divided. The DC bureau has always been somewhat embarrassed by the NY division. Being on the same network with NY pundits like Pirro is hard to explain at cocktail parties in DC. I’m not much of a fan of Pirro but I would encourage her to double down on her criticism of Omar and dare the Cucks at FNC to fire her. Capitulation to the PC culture is why I don’t watch FNC anymore. There are plenty of news sources available that don’t do that and as a consequence I don’t waste time with traditional news outlets.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t have chosen to comment on the hijab, but it raises a serious question. Can you be a good Muslim and recant sharia? It seems to me that Islam is first and foremost a comprehensive system of governance (sharia), and the religion is covalently bonded to the sharia.
American has freedom of religion, but not freedom of governance (everyone doing what they wish). The plain truth is that sharia is incompatible with western jurisprudence. When a US legislator takes an oath of office on a Koran, are they pledging allegiance to sharia or to western jurisprudence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ilhan Omar’s vast wardrobe of headgear, hijabs, turbans, scarves etc has absolutely nothing to do with religiosity. The AntiAmerican, AntiIsrael Antisemitic tool of CAIR = Hamas, only began wearing them after 9/11 to show her solidarity with the terrorists.
Everything about Omar screams taqiyah, the practice of lying to the infidel, so it’s all fair game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Donald J Trump is a man who still sees that doing right is BEING right. There is no compromise in HIS VALUES! What a powerful message the President of the United States of America.
Right is always right, wrong is always wrong. Being wrong to get along IS deadly…
Thank You President Trump for the principles that you govern with. Our nation is in good hands under you, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Total BS!!
LikeLike
#liarsleakersliberals
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?” Trump posted Sunday. ” In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”
LOL Go for it Mr. President!
Keep hammering on FOX until they wake up or crumble.
TRUMP 2020
LikeLike
President Mittens would be at this moment condemning Pirro and applauding Fox.
He’d be “trouble” by her statements.
LikeLike
oops “troubled”
LikeLike
wearing the hijab in congress is no different then walking in wearing the swastika. Not a single difference.
Also muslim being sworn in on the koran, no difference then a neo nazi being sworn in on mien kampf
side note, islam #1 duty for muslim is to do jihad (struggle to promote and advance islam)
and the directly translation of jihad is kampf , struggle.
LikeLike
I would like to share a petition on change.org that someone started so we could get the Judge back on Fox. Here is the link, in case you are interested:
http://chng.it/NWgvMF5tDd
LikeLike