President Trump White House Veto Ceremony – 3:30pm EST…

This afternoon President Donald Trump is hosting a White House veto ceremony to veto a joint House and Senate resolution that demands lax border security. The anticipated start time is 3:30pm Eastern.
CBS Livestream Link – Global Times Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
Advertisements
Will the 12 RINO’s be there to console the angel families?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Looks like they cancelled the livestreams.
Video will be out shortly….
LikeLiked by 9 people
Correct. I just checked. The ceremony is now with live pool taping. But the tape won’t be released to the public until after the ceremony is over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just watched it awhile ago on OANN. VERY impressive remarks from the attendees by his side representing LEAs, angel families, government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shame. I would have loved to watch live as President Trump vetoes the liberal open borders initiative. Build the Wall! Deport them All! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will Mexico pay for it? There was a list of methods to do this released by FOX, but I think the waters will be troubled if U.S. budget pays for it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Already paid for with ejection of NAFTA.
US collecting billions in addition enforcing tariffs against China.
Go POTUS!!
#FinishTheWall 🦁🤠🐴
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly smartyjones1. The wall has already been paid for by Mexico (and China, Canada, and the EU) with the cancelation of NAFTA and the signing of new trade negotiations. I have never understood this fixation with the question of “but Mexico will pay for the wall?” What do you expect Herman? Every Mexico citizen to send a check for 50 pesos? The Mexico government to surprise President Trump with a giant $10 billion peso check at the White House for all the world to see? That is not how reality works. Reality is where foreign nations pay through tariffs and trade deals.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You just made a perfect chant for rallies…”Build the Wall! Deport them All!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curious decision. Wonder who made it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media, they are in total panic mode right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The video was awesome. Angel mons, sheriffs, AG Barr and other law enforcement people telling it like it is in respect to the border. You will love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Go Pres Go!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
The First Veto. Now President Trump needs to veto every single bill placed in front of him until our southern border is secure.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Now THAT is a brilliant idea!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Vetoing is fun !!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not if they actually pass something good that supports MAGA.
But of course there’s little chance of that happening.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They pass a bill with 700 billion dollars for the military and then tack on like 500 million for say planned parenthood or whatever evil they need passed. That’s how they screw us. The uniparty is fighting like a cornered rat. Mitch McConnell might be drawn out into the open, where he’s vulnerable. President Trump is not going to cave to Mitchs threats. He’s going to make him do it or shut up about it. Invisible Chaos around somewhere too, let’s see if she pops up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A ceremony 😂😂😂 I love this guy! Master troller 💯🤩😍🙌🏼🖋
LikeLiked by 11 people
How I do love this President!
Let the show begin.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hooray for you, my hero, President Trump. Protect me, keep me and all Americans safe, day and night, you’re my binky blanket.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“let the show begin”. I like the part where he looks at the bill and thinks ..”Your Fired..”
LikeLiked by 4 people
BOOK-’em, Don-O!
LikeLiked by 10 people
+++++++
LikeLiked by 6 people
I would love to see confetti and balloons! Make it a party! Think about how hilarious it would be if President Trump absolutely throws his veto in the fact of the lunatic liberals and their RINO puppets? God I would laugh all weekend long!
LikeLiked by 6 people
They need a big sheet cake, enough for everyone in the Oval to have a slice. On top of the cake is writ large: VETO! The angel parents get the first slices of cake.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen, and maybe have some tortilla chips with Vel-VETO cheese!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I Love that it’s a Veto CEREMONY! 🙂
LikeLiked by 13 people
I’m not thrilled that he has to go through this, but glad that he did with strength and pride and such a significant show of support by those who have been most affected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love President Trump for taking all the slings and arrows for us.
Thanks Mr President for vetoing this bill!
I know you have to be careful how you talk about the Traitors in the GOPe that voted with the Dems. We understand your situation.
You are taking the HIGH ROAD as usual, and praising the Republicans in the Senate who voted against this bill. And keeping QUIET about the RAT-PIGS GOPe that voted against the American People that want Strong Borders and SAFE country.
Have a great weekend Mr. President. We are behind you 1,000 percent.
I do wish you had more help from the Republicans and the FBI/DOJ etc. But I understand you are surrounded by RAT-PIG Swamp-Things! 🙂
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank you President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is that Barr in the picture?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure looks like him.
I LIKE that!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
@45Schedule
Official public schedule of the 45th President of the United States.
March 15, 2019:
Declaration of a National Emergency on the Southern Border was authorized by US Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office at 3:42 PM EST.
12:48 PM – 15 Mar 2019
LikeLiked by 9 people
Authorized… Good
LikeLiked by 2 people
[That should be EDT…]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure is!!! In fact he defended the vote by Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I got goosebumps watching and listening to AG Barr defending the President’s action so eloquently and forthrightly. I’m not going to extrapolate that support to any other areas but….. the AG did not have to attend AND voice such overt support…but he did.
THAT’s encouraging.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that is Barr!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 16 people
Re-election dates show none of the ‘no’ votes in the US Senate ‘Republican’ caucus really stepped out on a limb to oppose the American people, confirmation that this was all orchestrated by Mitch. (IMO, the one that took the most risk is Wicker from Mississippi even though he was recently appointed/elected. Mississippians won’t forget the backstabbing. Plus, PDJT could make his life a living hell there if he so desires.)
Wicker – 2024 – huge donor is Fresenius Medical Care, a German conglomerate?
Lee – 2022
Portman – 2022
Collins – 2020
Blunt – 2022
Moran – 2022
Murkowki – 2022
Romney – 2024
Rubio – 2024
Toomey – 2022
Paul – 2022
Alexander – not running, of course
LikeLiked by 9 people
How can Romney be behind Rand Paul by only 2 years? Doesn’t look right to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good report. Voters in those states can start to make life miserable for their respective turncoat Senators by starting early campaigns to unseat them. Keep up the negative pressure until the traitors either change or are forced to show their colors more overtly, which will make unseating them easier.
LikeLike
“I have the duty to veto it.”
Thank you, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
LAST 6 PRESIDENT VETO #s:
Trump: 1
Obama: 12
W Bush: 12
Clinton: 37
H.W. Bush: 44
Reagan: 78
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hmmm… me thinks our Prez is just gittin’ started!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Underlying that statistic is the fact that the last Congress (and this one so far) has passed significantly less legislation than any other preceding Congresses to present for signatures or veto. The Do Nothing Republicans were pathetic. Now we will get nothing but obstructionist Leftwing garbage from Pelosi.
LikeLike
And boom goes the drum! Screw you Democrats and your little RINOs too! America First Always! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
America first, love you President Trump, shame on the rinos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a change Barr is fully backing the President.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a change from Sessions!
LikeLike
Yeah…Mr. Barr approves it…thank God!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So far, under Mitch McConnell’s leadership the Republican Senate has failed to deliver:
Promised repeal and replace of Obamacare
Protection of born children, i.e. supported infanticide, much less infanticide
Border security
Besides Murkowski and Collins, there’s a different gang of Republican Senators that constantly get reshuffled and maneuvered to stiff the American people, forcing Republican voters to play whack-a-mole every so often. All by design.
It’s why they won’t definitively call out Mueller, Rosey, et al….. gotta keep something over POTUS head lest he go full-bore against these losers. It’s rigged. Mitch is a duplicitous snake and it’s time the globalist amoeba faces organized primary opposition – at their respective state level. The list is long and ever changing, only a scant few are worth saving. I’m working on a list.
LikeLiked by 9 people
God bless Our President
LikeLiked by 6 people
Barr just smacked down the 12 RIINIOs who voted against Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perhaps they should have consulted him before they threw their little tantrum
LikeLiked by 4 people
So it’s redundantly official — Congress hates Trump more than it cares about America. Their absurd “resolution” is an affront to all Americans and the rule of law. The comments I’ve heard so far from those around the President are disproportionately mild to what is needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many in Congress love the Chamber of Commerce more than they care about America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The RNC actually called my home today on a recorded line. I went full “Patriots Day” on them and slammed the phone down. I told them to all move to South and Central America and run for office. I am amazed at RNC’s tone deafness and games after their bs yesterday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also think Barr warned any Judge that tries to overturn the Veto. He went into the Constitutionality of the Law and some of the reasons previous Presidents have used it. He said POTUS is well within his legal realm to declare a National Emergency.
LikeLiked by 10 people
like no duh! just another reason Sessions was insider mole since day one…Senate is Deep State Central!
link: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/ag-bill-barr-sides-with-president-trump-on-border-emergency/
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Roberts earlier said The President has over 4 billion to use on the wall right now that the courts cannot stop.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But we need new walls. The congress put it in writing that he can only repair the broken fence!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump passes the Barr exam!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The implications of Barr’s comments were that the resolution was either ignorant or lawless, and moreover that the Senate and House were acting against American interests.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks to me like we had a little Trump thunder with Barr lightning this afternoon on the Ides of March!
Happy Dance!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good to know he iGoods about rule of law in this case not about
feelings…Good to know he will back up the boss on this one.
LikeLike
where can one watch a rebroadcast of this. Unfortunately, I clicked on the CBS link at the top where some hysterical bubble-headed-bleach-blond was spewing the demo/rino talk points as if she had been lit on fire. Good grief the US media sux.
LikeLike
Try OANN online
LikeLike
I was able to just click on the middle one and it started for me.
LikeLike
Try the Global news.
\
LikeLike
I watched with tears in my eyes and a huge lump in my throat! I’ve never been more proud of a man I voted for. God bless you President Trump and thank you for keeping your word.💙
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just thanked President Trump for signing the veto.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, when does the challenge in the courts begin?
LikeLike
Whatever happens, AG Barr just implied a warning shot across their bow….
LikeLike
Our VSGPDJT is the best. Barr none. (pun intended)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Updates Barack Obama Emergency Powers Executive Order
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/15/donald-trump-updates-barack-obama-emergency-powers-executive-order/
President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Friday to update a previous executive order released by former President Obama in 2011.
Trump’s executive order reminds Americans that he is not the first president to address problems at the border using an Executive Order.
In 2011, Obama cited his Constitutional powers allowing him to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 U.S.C. 1701, and the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1601.
Trump referenced Obama’s order during his February press conference announcing his decision to declare a national emergency:
By signing the national emergency, something signed many times by other presidents, many, many times—President Obama, in fact—we may be using one of the national emergencies that he signed having to do with cartels, criminal cartels. It’s a very good emergency that he signed. And we’re going to use parts of it on our dealings on cartels. So that would be a second national emergency. But in that case it’s already in place. And what we really want to do is simple. It’s not like it is complicated. It’s very simple.
At the time, Obama released Executive Order 13581 to help fight Drug cartels — including the Mexican Los Zetas cartel, as well as violent groups in Eastern Europe, Japan, and Italy.
Trump’s new executive order toughens Obama’s order by updating the definition of a “significant transnational criminal organization”
Obama’s order branded any group of persons that “engages in an ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity involving the jurisdictions of at least two foreign states,” allowing the United States to block property of transnational criminal organizations.
Trump updated the definition to apply to a group, “involving the jurisdictions of at least two foreign states, or one foreign state and the United States.”
Trump proposed further actions against the Mexican cartels in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News — even describing them as terrorist organizations.
“It’s psychological, but it’s also economic,” Trump said. “As terrorists — as terrorist organizations, the answer is yes. They are.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collins on Sean Hannity radio says more transcripts are coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“the only national emergency chose to vote to revoke is this one protecting our National Security” – PDJT
– out of 59 of these issued over the years. Says it all.
Way to go Rand, Mike, Rob, Roy, Susan, Lisa, Lamar, Roger, Moron, Mittens, Marco, Pat. Great job guys and gals. True colors shown. DO NOT LET THEM OFF THE HOOK. Every time they pontificate about ‘balance of power’ throw this fact right back at them. (Especially when they try over the next year or so to pull a redemption move with conservatives….. mark it, it’s coming….. Example, A Roger Wicker will go to the mat for some conservative cause that won’t pass….. bank on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“joint House and Senate resolution that demands lax border security”
If that doesn’t sum up the state of our “government”, I don’t know what else does
We have a government? Really?
If government is defined by submitting to the demands of a global elite, then OK
If government is defined by completely dismissing the will of the people it purports to serve, then OK
If government is defined by not caring a wit about the sovereignty of the country and the safety of it’s people, then OK
Because those last three sentences are exactly what we have today
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a former law enforcement officer and retired Magistrate, I also just thanked President Trump for signing the veto.
There is a crisis at the border; law enforcement personnel are overwhelmed, illegals are streaming in and illegal drugs are coming in at an alarming rate.
I am from Ohio and I certainly hope that someone primaries Portman; I am fed up with him and have been for a long time.
LikeLiked by 2 people