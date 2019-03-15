President Trump White House Veto Ceremony – 3:30pm EST…

Posted on March 15, 2019 by

This afternoon President Donald Trump is hosting a White House veto ceremony to veto a joint House and Senate resolution that demands lax border security. The anticipated start time is 3:30pm Eastern.

CBS Livestream LinkGlobal Times Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

86 Responses to President Trump White House Veto Ceremony – 3:30pm EST…

  1. fanbeav says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Will the 12 RINO’s be there to console the angel families?

  3. Elric VIII says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    The First Veto. Now President Trump needs to veto every single bill placed in front of him until our southern border is secure.

  4. Tiffthis says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    A ceremony 😂😂😂 I love this guy! Master troller 💯🤩😍🙌🏼🖋

  5. Sherri Young says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    How I do love this President!

    Let the show begin.

  6. Glenna McCormack says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Hooray for you, my hero, President Trump. Protect me, keep me and all Americans safe, day and night, you’re my binky blanket.

  7. myshariamoor says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    BOOK-’em, Don-O!

  8. Luke of the D says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    I would love to see confetti and balloons! Make it a party! Think about how hilarious it would be if President Trump absolutely throws his veto in the fact of the lunatic liberals and their RINO puppets? God I would laugh all weekend long!

  9. PoCoNoMo says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    I Love that it’s a Veto CEREMONY! 🙂

    • GB Bari says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      I’m not thrilled that he has to go through this, but glad that he did with strength and pride and such a significant show of support by those who have been most affected.

  10. jack says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Love President Trump for taking all the slings and arrows for us.

    Thanks Mr President for vetoing this bill!

    I know you have to be careful how you talk about the Traitors in the GOPe that voted with the Dems. We understand your situation.

    You are taking the HIGH ROAD as usual, and praising the Republicans in the Senate who voted against this bill. And keeping QUIET about the RAT-PIGS GOPe that voted against the American People that want Strong Borders and SAFE country.

    Have a great weekend Mr. President. We are behind you 1,000 percent.

    I do wish you had more help from the Republicans and the FBI/DOJ etc. But I understand you are surrounded by RAT-PIG Swamp-Things! 🙂

  11. Bree says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Thank you President Trump!!!

  12. sundance says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:44 pm

  13. sundance says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:58 pm

  14. littleredmachine says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Re-election dates show none of the ‘no’ votes in the US Senate ‘Republican’ caucus really stepped out on a limb to oppose the American people, confirmation that this was all orchestrated by Mitch. (IMO, the one that took the most risk is Wicker from Mississippi even though he was recently appointed/elected. Mississippians won’t forget the backstabbing. Plus, PDJT could make his life a living hell there if he so desires.)

    Wicker – 2024 – huge donor is Fresenius Medical Care, a German conglomerate?

    Lee – 2022

    Portman – 2022

    Collins – 2020

    Blunt – 2022

    Moran – 2022

    Murkowki – 2022

    Romney – 2024

    Rubio – 2024

    Toomey – 2022

    Paul – 2022

    Alexander – not running, of course

    • Paula Daly says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:17 pm

      How can Romney be behind Rand Paul by only 2 years? Doesn’t look right to me.

    • GB Bari says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:50 pm

      Good report. Voters in those states can start to make life miserable for their respective turncoat Senators by starting early campaigns to unseat them. Keep up the negative pressure until the traitors either change or are forced to show their colors more overtly, which will make unseating them easier.

  15. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    “I have the duty to veto it.”
    Thank you, President Trump!

  16. sundance says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    • Phil Free says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:17 pm

      LAST 6 PRESIDENT VETO #s:

      Trump: 1
      Obama: 12
      W Bush: 12
      Clinton: 37
      H.W. Bush: 44
      Reagan: 78

      • TeeJay says:
        March 15, 2019 at 4:33 pm

        Hmmm… me thinks our Prez is just gittin’ started!

      • GB Bari says:
        March 15, 2019 at 4:55 pm

        Underlying that statistic is the fact that the last Congress (and this one so far) has passed significantly less legislation than any other preceding Congresses to present for signatures or veto. The Do Nothing Republicans were pathetic. Now we will get nothing but obstructionist Leftwing garbage from Pelosi.

    • Luke of the D says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      And boom goes the drum! Screw you Democrats and your little RINOs too! America First Always! MAGA!

  17. moe2004 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    America first, love you President Trump, shame on the rinos.

  18. Nick the Deplorable says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    What a change Barr is fully backing the President.

  19. ladyfortruth says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Yeah…Mr. Barr approves it…thank God!!!

  20. littleredmachine says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    So far, under Mitch McConnell’s leadership the Republican Senate has failed to deliver:

    Promised repeal and replace of Obamacare

    Protection of born children, i.e. supported infanticide, much less infanticide

    Border security

    Besides Murkowski and Collins, there’s a different gang of Republican Senators that constantly get reshuffled and maneuvered to stiff the American people, forcing Republican voters to play whack-a-mole every so often. All by design.

    It’s why they won’t definitively call out Mueller, Rosey, et al….. gotta keep something over POTUS head lest he go full-bore against these losers. It’s rigged. Mitch is a duplicitous snake and it’s time the globalist amoeba faces organized primary opposition – at their respective state level. The list is long and ever changing, only a scant few are worth saving. I’m working on a list.

  21. Nigella says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    God bless Our President

  22. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Barr just smacked down the 12 RIINIOs who voted against Trump.

  23. paulraven1 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    So it’s redundantly official — Congress hates Trump more than it cares about America. Their absurd “resolution” is an affront to all Americans and the rule of law. The comments I’ve heard so far from those around the President are disproportionately mild to what is needed.

    • fred5678 says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      Many in Congress love the Chamber of Commerce more than they care about America.

    • LKAinLA says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      The RNC actually called my home today on a recorded line. I went full “Patriots Day” on them and slammed the phone down. I told them to all move to South and Central America and run for office. I am amazed at RNC’s tone deafness and games after their bs yesterday.

  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    I also think Barr warned any Judge that tries to overturn the Veto. He went into the Constitutionality of the Law and some of the reasons previous Presidents have used it. He said POTUS is well within his legal realm to declare a National Emergency.

  25. Nick the Deplorable says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    John Roberts earlier said The President has over 4 billion to use on the wall right now that the courts cannot stop.

  27. abigailstraight says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Looks to me like we had a little Trump thunder with Barr lightning this afternoon on the Ides of March!
    Happy Dance!

    • Jenevive says:
      March 15, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      Good to know he iGoods about rule of law in this case not about
      feelings…Good to know he will back up the boss on this one.

  28. littleredmachine says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    where can one watch a rebroadcast of this. Unfortunately, I clicked on the CBS link at the top where some hysterical bubble-headed-bleach-blond was spewing the demo/rino talk points as if she had been lit on fire. Good grief the US media sux.

  29. linda4298 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Try the Global news.
  30. susandyer1962 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    I watched with tears in my eyes and a huge lump in my throat! I’ve never been more proud of a man I voted for. God bless you President Trump and thank you for keeping your word.💙

  31. Dora says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    I just thanked President Trump for signing the veto.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

  32. Zippy says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    So, when does the challenge in the courts begin?

  33. ystathosgmailcom says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Our VSGPDJT is the best. Barr none. (pun intended)

  34. Zippy says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Donald Trump Updates Barack Obama Emergency Powers Executive Order

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/15/donald-trump-updates-barack-obama-emergency-powers-executive-order/

    President Donald Trump announced an executive order on Friday to update a previous executive order released by former President Obama in 2011.

    Trump’s executive order reminds Americans that he is not the first president to address problems at the border using an Executive Order.

    In 2011, Obama cited his Constitutional powers allowing him to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, 50 U.S.C. 1701, and the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1601.

    Trump referenced Obama’s order during his February press conference announcing his decision to declare a national emergency:

    By signing the national emergency, something signed many times by other presidents, many, many times—President Obama, in fact—we may be using one of the national emergencies that he signed having to do with cartels, criminal cartels. It’s a very good emergency that he signed. And we’re going to use parts of it on our dealings on cartels. So that would be a second national emergency. But in that case it’s already in place. And what we really want to do is simple. It’s not like it is complicated. It’s very simple.

    At the time, Obama released Executive Order 13581 to help fight Drug cartels — including the Mexican Los Zetas cartel, as well as violent groups in Eastern Europe, Japan, and Italy.

    Trump’s new executive order toughens Obama’s order by updating the definition of a “significant transnational criminal organization”

    Obama’s order branded any group of persons that “engages in an ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity involving the jurisdictions of at least two foreign states,” allowing the United States to block property of transnational criminal organizations.

    Trump updated the definition to apply to a group, “involving the jurisdictions of at least two foreign states, or one foreign state and the United States.”

    Trump proposed further actions against the Mexican cartels in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News — even describing them as terrorist organizations.

    “It’s psychological, but it’s also economic,” Trump said. “As terrorists — as terrorist organizations, the answer is yes. They are.”

  35. linda4298 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Collins on Sean Hannity radio says more transcripts are coming.

  36. littleredmachine says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    “the only national emergency chose to vote to revoke is this one protecting our National Security” – PDJT

    – out of 59 of these issued over the years. Says it all.

    Way to go Rand, Mike, Rob, Roy, Susan, Lisa, Lamar, Roger, Moron, Mittens, Marco, Pat. Great job guys and gals. True colors shown. DO NOT LET THEM OFF THE HOOK. Every time they pontificate about ‘balance of power’ throw this fact right back at them. (Especially when they try over the next year or so to pull a redemption move with conservatives….. mark it, it’s coming….. Example, A Roger Wicker will go to the mat for some conservative cause that won’t pass….. bank on it.

  37. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    “joint House and Senate resolution that demands lax border security”

    If that doesn’t sum up the state of our “government”, I don’t know what else does

    We have a government? Really?

    If government is defined by submitting to the demands of a global elite, then OK

    If government is defined by completely dismissing the will of the people it purports to serve, then OK

    If government is defined by not caring a wit about the sovereignty of the country and the safety of it’s people, then OK

    Because those last three sentences are exactly what we have today

  38. Marcia says:
    March 15, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    As a former law enforcement officer and retired Magistrate, I also just thanked President Trump for signing the veto.

    There is a crisis at the border; law enforcement personnel are overwhelmed, illegals are streaming in and illegal drugs are coming in at an alarming rate.

    I am from Ohio and I certainly hope that someone primaries Portman; I am fed up with him and have been for a long time.

