Knucklehead Jeb Calls for Republican Primary Against President Trump…

In a universe of parallel political parties RNC Jeb Bush is mirror image of DNC Beto O’Rourke.
“I think someone should run. Just because Republicans ought to be given a choice,” said Bush, who also served as the governor of Florida, in an interview with David Axelrod that will air Saturday on “The Axe Files.” He added that beating Trump in 2020 will be difficult for anyone because “he has a strong, loyal base” and “it’s hard to beat a sitting president.” (more)
What a freakin’ Ding-Dong… Bushes’ please just go away now…That is all…
I don’t feel like clapping. Lo siento, ¡Jeb!
How am I supposed to dislike Trump when he has all these globalists panties all bunched up?
It’s been a common refrain for years about how both parties were on same team. Trump nb has shown it was 100% true. I just wish more independent Democrats and leftists would realize this and appreciate Trump.
Have Jeb run. That should scare just about everyone to run to vote for PTrump. Hope PTrump releases all of the 9/11 records.
Jeb
?
It’s supposed to be an exclamation point, but I always thought of it as a question mark, too.
Low Energy Jeb has come out of hiding. This guy is beyond repair. Same problem that Hillary Clinton has, only Hillary didn’t undermine Barry Sotero. So, Hillary is the “lesser of the two weevils”. 🙂
Hey Douchefagg. You, your entire family, the entire Clinton family and the entire Obama family are all in the same club. Trump unmasked you. We know who the hell you are now. Guess what’s next Jeb?
Jeb is back on crack again!
It’ll be impossible to beat Trump in 2020 because he’s the establishment’s man.
Jen can’t help himself….Once an idiot, always an idiot.
I detest the Bush family…absolutely detest them.
Maybe Mitt will give it another try. And Trump can smack him down again just for fun.
