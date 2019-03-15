Knucklehead Jeb Calls for Republican Primary Against President Trump…

Posted on March 15, 2019 by

In a universe of parallel political parties RNC Jeb Bush is mirror image of DNC Beto O’Rourke.

“I think someone should run. Just because Republicans ought to be given a choice,” said Bush, who also served as the governor of Florida, in an interview with David Axelrod that will air Saturday on “The Axe Files.” He added that beating Trump in 2020 will be difficult for anyone because “he has a strong, loyal base” and “it’s hard to beat a sitting president.”  (more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Knucklehead Jeb Calls for Republican Primary Against President Trump…

  1. barnabusduke says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    What a freakin’ Ding-Dong… Bushes’ please just go away now…That is all…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. elguerorubio says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    I don’t feel like clapping. Lo siento, ¡Jeb!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Shiggz says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    How am I supposed to dislike Trump when he has all these globalists panties all bunched up?

    It’s been a common refrain for years about how both parties were on same team. Trump nb has shown it was 100% true. I just wish more independent Democrats and leftists would realize this and appreciate Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Firefly says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Have Jeb run. That should scare just about everyone to run to vote for PTrump. Hope PTrump releases all of the 9/11 records.

    Like

    Reply
  5. everywhereguyy says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Jeb

    ?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Pokey says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Low Energy Jeb has come out of hiding. This guy is beyond repair. Same problem that Hillary Clinton has, only Hillary didn’t undermine Barry Sotero. So, Hillary is the “lesser of the two weevils”. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  7. RLTW says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Hey Douchefagg. You, your entire family, the entire Clinton family and the entire Obama family are all in the same club. Trump unmasked you. We know who the hell you are now. Guess what’s next Jeb?

    Like

    Reply
  8. California Joe says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Jeb is back on crack again!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Bone Fish says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    It’ll be impossible to beat Trump in 2020 because he’s the establishment’s man.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Newman says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Jen can’t help himself….Once an idiot, always an idiot.

    Like

    Reply
  11. SoCal Patriot says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    I detest the Bush family…absolutely detest them.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Always Faithful says:
    March 15, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Maybe Mitt will give it another try. And Trump can smack him down again just for fun.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s