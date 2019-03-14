Report: Weissmann Leaving Mueller Team and Justice Department…

According to an NPR report, and confirmed by secondary sourcing, Andrew Weissmann is soon to depart the special counsel probe of Robert Mueller. According to special counsel spokesman Peter Carr “Andrew Weissmann will be concluding his detail to the Special Counsel’s Office in the near future.”
The intensely political Mr. Weissmann is not just leaving the Special Counsel, he is also leaving his job at the Justice Department. He will be teaching at NYU.
Additionally, this announcement happens just one day before the March 15th deadline by representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows for new Attorney General William Barr to respond about numerous conflicts of interest surrounding Weissmann and his engagements with the 2016 DOJ election effort to stop Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON DC – One of the most prominent members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russia’s attack on the 2016 presidential election will soon leave the office and the Justice Department, two sources close to the matter tell NPR.
Andrew Weissmann, the architect of the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, will study and teach at New York University and work on a variety of public service projects, including his longstanding interest in preventing wrongful convictions by shoring up forensic science standards used in courts, the sources added.
The departure is the strongest sign yet that Mueller and his team have all but concluded their work. (read more)
Previous discussion of March 15th deadline:
.
“and work on a variety of public service projects, including his longstanding interest in preventing wrongful convictions by shoring up forensic science standards used in courts, the sources added” This latter languages leads me to believe there’s been some sort of disciplinary action involved and these are the terms of disposition of that action — that he work on public service projects that would address perpetrators of the prosecutorial conduct in which he engaged. Think Arthur Andersen
*misconduct
The whole unfounded SC was misconduct. Or worse.
Exactly.
It should be abundantly clear by now that, in the Obama/Clinton/Demonic Rat Universe, “prosecutorial conduct” is NOTHING BUT misconduct.
Either you’re right, or it’s anoter sick joke by Weissmann.
Weissmann working on initiatives to prevent wrongful convictions is like Xi Jinping working on initiatives to reduce intellectual property theft.
That was my response when I read that…so he is guilty of wrongful prosecution and is now going to work on initiatives to prevent wrongful convictions? Is this a sick joke?
Yeah, surprised he’s not going to be teaching a class on “ethics” or realistically, he could be teaching “how to commit prosecutorial misconduct, and get away with it, 101”, follow up with “How to conduct meritless, political hit job prosecutions, and get away with it,102.”
He could teach all those students that only got in in the first place, cause their parents bribed and cheated their way in. Blind teaching the blind?
He’s talking about the future Clinton prosecutions.
supposedly Xi is
Community service for lawyers, he must have worked out a deal. Which likely means no further prosecution. He got off.
😡 That d-bag turd.
FBI and US Attorney’s Office reach to New York if they so desire. No one is safe. NO DEALS. (Hopefully.)
Well, they say it takes a thief to catch a thief. In the wrongful convictions area, he has loads of experience.
Wasn’t exactly the “school” he deserves…
bayou- EXACTLY ^^^^^
One by one… Until there are NONE. Good riddance!
Beware the Ides of March…
This made me smile
I see an obvious typo in the press release. It says, “longstanding interest in preventing wrongful convictions” when it should clearly read, “longstanding interest in obtaining wrongful convictions.”
LikeLiked by 20 people
He’s going to teach “How to Wrongfully Convict and get Tax Payers to Pay the Tab”.
His first case studies will be Enron and Arthur Anderson…
This guy is a sick joke.
P.S. Robert “I Framed Innocents for Anthrax” Mueller’s report is done.
“He will be teaching at NYU.”
So a slimeball lawyer will teach NYU students how to become slimeball lawyers. Wonderful.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s how they roll!
Just like Obama teaching classes in Constitutional law at U. Chicago.
Somebody from the DOJ should STILL have to answer about this conflict!!!! No more avoiding the sunlight. So long you corrupt POS!!!!
That somebody would be Rod the Rat. The SC is his baby.
That turd should be in an orange jumpsuit. He should have been disbarred years ago. How appropriate he will be “teaching” at NYU. The “safe place” for liberal propaganda in college curricula today.
So, if I remember from other characters, if he is out of the DOJ he can no longer be required to answer questions by, oh, somebody like an IG? 🤔🤔🤔 Not that he would have any explaining to do, but that does seem convenient.. hmmmmm Nah, there has to be a good reason for his leaving.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My guess is the IG is done with him. And so, apparently, is Barr
Exactly. How convenient.
The rats are deserting the sinking ship.
Barr, the new broom to sweep things clean, is doing just that. Just don’t look under the rug.
Here is what carrying the life insurance or providing security on any corrupt POS prosecutor or other corrupt POS generally looks like as a “gambit by association” ….and whatever such people get paid …….it isn’t enough
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dying of natural causes is one thing people so corrupt can strike of their list of worries.
AMF!
Si. Muy bueno. 😉
Weissman/YUGE domino drop….
SIT DOWN, STRAP IN AND HOLD ON….
IT’S HAPPENING…. DISMANTLING DS.
Next we will hear he has fled to Israel.
They wouldn’t have him.
By 737 Max I hope.
There’s a pattern that fits the college basketball playoff season. Jordan & Meadows pass to Attorney General Barr for the basket!
1. A few days ago Barr took the pass from Jordan and Meadows about Cohen’s new perjury, and in anticipation so Pelosi cut short the impeachment push. Score 1.
2. Today Barr took the pass from Jordan and Meadows about Weisman’s conflict of interest, and so Weisman was quickly dropped from Mueller’s team. Score 2.
We finally have an offense!
Alley oop!!!
The house voted UNANIMOUSLY to release the content of the Mueller probe to the public. Doesn’t pass the sniff test by a long shot. Of course, it is a nonbinding resolution and AG Barr does not have to do anything the House says w.r.t. the Mueller report
forgot link
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/just-in-house-unanimously-votes-for-mueller-report-to-be-made-public/
That graphic of Mueller and his circle of minions is begging for a caption.
“All the treasonous men” — or, “and then there were none”
Circle jerk.
“Please print for range practise”?
Bonfire of the Vanities
Muller-go-round
a continuous cycle of activities or events, especially when perceived as having no purpose or producing no result.
Prrrrrrretty fascinating about the timing of his exit……….especially with the deadline for AG Barr to respond to congress regarding Weisman’s conflicts of interest.
I can only imagin Barr and Mueller having a rather interesting conversation about that after the congressional request arrived to Barr.
If the same congressmen did an identical request regarding Mueller’s conflicts of interest, I’d think Barr would have to start looking at his friend Mueller in a different light………
I sincerely hope Mr. Weissmann finds himself the target of a multi-agency investigation for prosecutorial misconduct and investigation, and he winds up in a prison cell for the rest of his natural life.
Don’t hold your breath.
. . . and NOT one of these Mueller sh^t sacks will EVER be prosecuted. Priceless.
Even if Barr went after this scumbag with charges for his slimeball tactics, the creep will run to Israel and hide out there. Justice has been perverted and DJT has been harmed by this guy and Mueller–dirty cops both of them.
The proper end for him would be like what just hit the Mafia Don in Staten Island.
No difference between the two of them. In fact, the Mafia Don was a standup man.
Weissmann has been a career snake, protected by Federal cover.
Bad things should happen to him and Mueller. That would be Justice.
At least with the mob they don’t pretend to be something they are not.
We all agree, Bull——and good to see you!
Bull Durham.. Agree! We never seem to see the TRULY BAD ones get the shaft. Guess Barr IS a Pussy! All his talk about doing “according to the LAW” was just that. So disappointing!
What does Israel have to do with Weisman?
Jewish Trump supporters recognize anti-Trump bigotry. Trump derangement is demonstrated in the inherent capacity of the haters to see Trump in everything, be it relevant or not.
Hate for Jews is no different. Those who hate Jews are triggered by the mere jewish sounding of a name. Jews are reflexively seen by haters as people who are not to be trusted, disloyal to America when it comes to Israel, and essentially seditious to the end of serving Israel’s well-being at the EXPENSE of America. That’s crazy. It’s like crazy as in liberal anti-Semites saying Michael Cohen will run to Israel to avoid perjury charges.
But its especially crazy when it comes to a person like Weismann. It is obvious to Jewish Trump supporters that people like Weismann are more loyal to the social acceptance of their liberal bonafides than to the US, to their Judaism, or to Israel. Their Jewishness is merely a convenience that enables them to preach their liberalism to the rest of Jews as if these are “Jewish values.”
Moreover, Israel is not a “sanctuary state.” And the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu is quite loyal. No one is going to run from Trump to be protected by another country, any more than Americans or ANYONE of interest is not repatriated by our current government when so desired, be it our hostages from NK or the Indian pilot from Pakistan despite Trump’s cutoff of foreign aid (or is it BECAUSE OF) to Karachi.
Him fleeing to Israel is pretty close to a win. For Barr to quietly dismantle this travesty isn’t enough. In fact, in weisseman’s case it’s not even sunlight. He just exits with a BS press bulletin like nothing ever happened. Not good enough. Trump will look weak.
They went after him (and the office of the presidency), humiliated him in front of the world and just walk away. What happens now PT will tweet him to death? If this is the way it ends then the “drain the swamp” promise is BS. I admire PT but sending tweets does not equal justice.
Or is the heat getting turned up in mule heads kitchen??
I never wish violence upon anyone.
With that said, I hope Andrew Weissmann, whilst exiting the building for the last time, trips REAL HARD on the curb.
Maybe when he gets home his mother will run out from under the porch and bite him.
A hard think whittled down me SHTF list. But this one, Weissmann, will remain among the elect. Though the reality is when things get to state=kinetic I am far from the Acela corridor where he, and like ilk, are domiciled. Thus me reliance on some hard hearted brothers (and some sisters) domiciled in this region. I know they are there. Any of you here still believe we can vote our way out of this?
Hell no we can’t. It’s delusional to think this can be resolved without bloodshed. These amoral satanic minions will need to be purged from humanity with complete prejudice.
Justice? These scum are ‘real’ enemies of the people.. where is THE SNIPER when we need him?
I think his leaving is for “personal” reasons one of which is he can now take the 5th!
“…..preventing wrongful conviction”…..yeah, right. Also, I’m sure NYU doesn’t pay a lot for someone of his “background”. What are the chances it’s just a money launder scheme to get him big money on the side?
How convenient.
Maybe he knows the big shoe is about to drop and squash a few rats. Better to get out of the way now.
Sidney Powell is sure to be weighing in on this soon—-either here or on the tube.
Leaving to spend less time with his crime family
Chateau’s take on the the latest. https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2019/03/13/gotta-go-to-that-deep-state-place-gotta-stop-caring/
This article reminds us how damaging Attorney General Jeff Sessions was to this administration. I believe Sessions to be a good man, but I think he might have been fighting under the Marquess of Queensbury rules when dems are gorilla warfare. Good man not a good fit.
Now McConnell is the one shooting Republicans in the foot. Do your job Mitch.
MAGA!
Schiff and Brennan are the suck brothers
GsonFIT.. Mitch IS doing his job.. to thwart President Trump!
Chateau’s take on the the latest.
https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2019/03/13/gotta-go-to-that-deep-state-place-gotta-stop-caring/
I clicked – and regretted. That was a garbage “take.”
Seems odd to me that Weissman (Mueller’s top assistant) would leave before the final Mueller report is presented to Barr.
So either the report is done, or there was, indeed, a determination by Barr that Weissman should go for some other reason.
Straight to lawfareblog to work with little Bennie.
As some of the initial comments have said, this may be community service. But, it also would seem he won’t be in government (federal) employ ever again. How long has he been up to no good? A couple decades? And VSG POTUS gets him out in a bit over 2 years? That, is progress. All of those who have left will probably not see govt work again. Private sector (where they will fail miserably) or teacher somewhere. Lecture circuit will dry up soon too.
Weissmann’s court case records have a curious tendency of disappearing, poof!!!!
