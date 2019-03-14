Report: Weissmann Leaving Mueller Team and Justice Department…

Posted on March 14, 2019 by

According to an NPR report, and confirmed by secondary sourcing, Andrew Weissmann is soon to depart the special counsel probe of Robert Mueller.  According to special counsel spokesman Peter Carr “Andrew Weissmann will be concluding his detail to the Special Counsel’s Office in the near future.”

The intensely political Mr. Weissmann is not just leaving the Special Counsel, he is also leaving his job at the Justice Department.  He will be teaching at NYU.

Additionally, this announcement happens just one day before the March 15th deadline by representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows for new Attorney General William Barr to respond about numerous conflicts of interest surrounding Weissmann and his engagements with the 2016 DOJ election effort to stop Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON DC – One of the most prominent members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russia’s attack on the 2016 presidential election will soon leave the office and the Justice Department, two sources close to the matter tell NPR.

Andrew Weissmann, the architect of the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, will study and teach at New York University and work on a variety of public service projects, including his longstanding interest in preventing wrongful convictions by shoring up forensic science standards used in courts, the sources added.

The departure is the strongest sign yet that Mueller and his team have all but concluded their work.  (read more)

Previous discussion of March 15th deadline:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to Report: Weissmann Leaving Mueller Team and Justice Department…

  1. bayoukiki says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    “and work on a variety of public service projects, including his longstanding interest in preventing wrongful convictions by shoring up forensic science standards used in courts, the sources added” This latter languages leads me to believe there’s been some sort of disciplinary action involved and these are the terms of disposition of that action — that he work on public service projects that would address perpetrators of the prosecutorial conduct in which he engaged. Think Arthur Andersen

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. mrsqt says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    One by one… Until there are NONE. Good riddance!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. SpotTheSpook says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Beware the Ides of March…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. cthulhu says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    I see an obvious typo in the press release. It says, “longstanding interest in preventing wrongful convictions” when it should clearly read, “longstanding interest in obtaining wrongful convictions.”

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  5. Blind no longer says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    Somebody from the DOJ should STILL have to answer about this conflict!!!! No more avoiding the sunlight. So long you corrupt POS!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. CNY3 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    That turd should be in an orange jumpsuit. He should have been disbarred years ago. How appropriate he will be “teaching” at NYU. The “safe place” for liberal propaganda in college curricula today.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. amwick says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    So, if I remember from other characters, if he is out of the DOJ he can no longer be required to answer questions by, oh, somebody like an IG? 🤔🤔🤔 Not that he would have any explaining to do, but that does seem convenient.. hmmmmm Nah, there has to be a good reason for his leaving.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Elric VIII says:
    March 14, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    The rats are deserting the sinking ship.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Cassandra says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Barr, the new broom to sweep things clean, is doing just that. Just don’t look under the rug.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. waltherppk says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Here is what carrying the life insurance or providing security on any corrupt POS prosecutor or other corrupt POS generally looks like as a “gambit by association” ….and whatever such people get paid …….it isn’t enough

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Genie says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    AMF!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Weissman/YUGE domino drop….

    SIT DOWN, STRAP IN AND HOLD ON….

    IT’S HAPPENING…. DISMANTLING DS.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. BarneyRubble says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    Next we will hear he has fled to Israel.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Howard Richman says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    There’s a pattern that fits the college basketball playoff season. Jordan & Meadows pass to Attorney General Barr for the basket!

    1. A few days ago Barr took the pass from Jordan and Meadows about Cohen’s new perjury, and in anticipation so Pelosi cut short the impeachment push. Score 1.

    2. Today Barr took the pass from Jordan and Meadows about Weisman’s conflict of interest, and so Weisman was quickly dropped from Mueller’s team. Score 2.

    We finally have an offense!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. pocaMAGAjunta says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    That graphic of Mueller and his circle of minions is begging for a caption.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Greg1 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Prrrrrrretty fascinating about the timing of his exit……….especially with the deadline for AG Barr to respond to congress regarding Weisman’s conflicts of interest.

    I can only imagin Barr and Mueller having a rather interesting conversation about that after the congressional request arrived to Barr.

    If the same congressmen did an identical request regarding Mueller’s conflicts of interest, I’d think Barr would have to start looking at his friend Mueller in a different light………

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. 6x47 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    I sincerely hope Mr. Weissmann finds himself the target of a multi-agency investigation for prosecutorial misconduct and investigation, and he winds up in a prison cell for the rest of his natural life.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. kogk1943 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    . . . and NOT one of these Mueller sh^t sacks will EVER be prosecuted. Priceless.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Bull Durham says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Even if Barr went after this scumbag with charges for his slimeball tactics, the creep will run to Israel and hide out there. Justice has been perverted and DJT has been harmed by this guy and Mueller–dirty cops both of them.

    The proper end for him would be like what just hit the Mafia Don in Staten Island.

    No difference between the two of them. In fact, the Mafia Don was a standup man.
    Weissmann has been a career snake, protected by Federal cover.

    Bad things should happen to him and Mueller. That would be Justice.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • kogk1943 says:
      March 14, 2019 at 1:13 pm

      At least with the mob they don’t pretend to be something they are not.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Landslide says:
      March 14, 2019 at 1:19 pm

      We all agree, Bull——and good to see you!

      Like

      Reply
    • sturmudgeon says:
      March 14, 2019 at 1:27 pm

      Bull Durham.. Agree! We never seem to see the TRULY BAD ones get the shaft. Guess Barr IS a Pussy! All his talk about doing “according to the LAW” was just that. So disappointing!

      Like

      Reply
    • Americans Matter says:
      March 14, 2019 at 1:33 pm

      What does Israel have to do with Weisman?

      Jewish Trump supporters recognize anti-Trump bigotry. Trump derangement is demonstrated in the inherent capacity of the haters to see Trump in everything, be it relevant or not.
      Hate for Jews is no different. Those who hate Jews are triggered by the mere jewish sounding of a name. Jews are reflexively seen by haters as people who are not to be trusted, disloyal to America when it comes to Israel, and essentially seditious to the end of serving Israel’s well-being at the EXPENSE of America. That’s crazy. It’s like crazy as in liberal anti-Semites saying Michael Cohen will run to Israel to avoid perjury charges.

      But its especially crazy when it comes to a person like Weismann. It is obvious to Jewish Trump supporters that people like Weismann are more loyal to the social acceptance of their liberal bonafides than to the US, to their Judaism, or to Israel. Their Jewishness is merely a convenience that enables them to preach their liberalism to the rest of Jews as if these are “Jewish values.”

      Moreover, Israel is not a “sanctuary state.” And the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu is quite loyal. No one is going to run from Trump to be protected by another country, any more than Americans or ANYONE of interest is not repatriated by our current government when so desired, be it our hostages from NK or the Indian pilot from Pakistan despite Trump’s cutoff of foreign aid (or is it BECAUSE OF) to Karachi.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jederman says:
      March 14, 2019 at 1:37 pm

      Him fleeing to Israel is pretty close to a win. For Barr to quietly dismantle this travesty isn’t enough. In fact, in weisseman’s case it’s not even sunlight. He just exits with a BS press bulletin like nothing ever happened. Not good enough. Trump will look weak.

      They went after him (and the office of the presidency), humiliated him in front of the world and just walk away. What happens now PT will tweet him to death? If this is the way it ends then the “drain the swamp” promise is BS. I admire PT but sending tweets does not equal justice.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Bugsdaddy says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Or is the heat getting turned up in mule heads kitchen??

    Like

    Reply
  21. chojun says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    I never wish violence upon anyone.

    With that said, I hope Andrew Weissmann, whilst exiting the building for the last time, trips REAL HARD on the curb.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Deacon Bob says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    A hard think whittled down me SHTF list. But this one, Weissmann, will remain among the elect. Though the reality is when things get to state=kinetic I am far from the Acela corridor where he, and like ilk, are domiciled. Thus me reliance on some hard hearted brothers (and some sisters) domiciled in this region. I know they are there. Any of you here still believe we can vote our way out of this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    I think his leaving is for “personal” reasons one of which is he can now take the 5th!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Brant says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    “…..preventing wrongful conviction”…..yeah, right. Also, I’m sure NYU doesn’t pay a lot for someone of his “background”. What are the chances it’s just a money launder scheme to get him big money on the side?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    How convenient.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Linda Jean Burkett says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Maybe he knows the big shoe is about to drop and squash a few rats. Better to get out of the way now.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Landslide says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Sidney Powell is sure to be weighing in on this soon—-either here or on the tube.

    Like

    Reply
  28. emet says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    Leaving to spend less time with his crime family

    Like

    Reply
  30. gsonFIT says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    This article reminds us how damaging Attorney General Jeff Sessions was to this administration. I believe Sessions to be a good man, but I think he might have been fighting under the Marquess of Queensbury rules when dems are gorilla warfare. Good man not a good fit.

    Now McConnell is the one shooting Republicans in the foot. Do your job Mitch.
    MAGA!
    Schiff and Brennan are the suck brothers

    Like

    Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    Seems odd to me that Weissman (Mueller’s top assistant) would leave before the final Mueller report is presented to Barr.

    So either the report is done, or there was, indeed, a determination by Barr that Weissman should go for some other reason.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Akindole says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Straight to lawfareblog to work with little Bennie.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Brant says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    As some of the initial comments have said, this may be community service. But, it also would seem he won’t be in government (federal) employ ever again. How long has he been up to no good? A couple decades? And VSG POTUS gets him out in a bit over 2 years? That, is progress. All of those who have left will probably not see govt work again. Private sector (where they will fail miserably) or teacher somewhere. Lecture circuit will dry up soon too.

    Like

    Reply
  35. waicool says:
    March 14, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Weissmann’s court case records have a curious tendency of disappearing, poof!!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s