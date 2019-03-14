Number Eleven: Robert Francis O’Rourke Announces Presidential Bid…

Well, it is official. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has reversed his prior position and has announced his intent to run for the 2020 Presidential Race. His entrance narrows the lane currently occupied Bernie Sanders and is likely to fracture the college crowd.

O’Rourke has no experience as an executive; failed in an election run against Senator Ted Cruz; and is generally goofy, lacking any seriousness in disposition.

There is little reason to suspect he could offer much more than to shave a few points away from Bernie; which, not coincidentally, would be in alignment with the preferred objective of the DNC club.

TEXAS – […] O’Rourke said his presidential campaign will be headquartered in El Paso and those who want to join his team will have to move to the border city.

But he also said he would no longer swear off hiring consultants, giving an example of a single mother in the Dallas area who was unable to join his Senate campaign because it would have required her to close her business.

“My preference is to find people who can move to El Paso and work on this campaign full time, but in order to get the breadth of experience and wisdom and diversity that we really need in a campaign that will look like everyone, I want to remain open to different employment situations. It doesn’t fit on a bumper sticker, but it will ensure that I get the greatest talent possible.” (read more) The introduction of Robert Francis O’Rourke is weak at best, with little to no fanfare from the DNC club. This is not the entrance of ‘the chosen one‘. The unofficial ‘chosen one‘, the intended party donor candidate, will not likely surface until April or May 2019. The DNC is predictable; it’s a club. It’s still seems far too early for the anointed candidate to surface. Planning and strategy is one of the key elements of the Democrat party. It might seem weird at first, but the DNC club is not chaotic; and, from my perspective, that is their weakness. It makes them predictable. The chosen-one would generally come into play immediately after the democrats have set down a larger trumpeted baseline. The chosen-one roll out would be designed to flow from the club’s baseline narrative. This Beto timing is off script… The Democrats rarely, if ever, go off script. Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far: Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as [Joe Biden]

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016… Reminder, anyone who is announcing their presidential bid ahead of Speaker Pelosi and the DNC delivering the election narrative (impeachment or similar) is not part of the DNC plan. The “Chosen One” will likely surface during the April/May to June/July period when the legislative crew, the DNC crew and the media crew execute the plan. We will be able to identify the “Chosen One” by the roll out that accompanies the announcement. [ex. remember the Greek columns, trumpets, pomp, etc.?] Once we get a few more names (approx. 16) on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

