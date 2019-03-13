Ultimate Example of TDS – Democrats: “Trump refuses to acknowledge the seriousness of the opioid epidemic”…

This has to be the current leading example of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Keep in mind @TheDemocrats is: “the official twitter account of the democrat party”.

(Twitter Link – Story Link)

To understand the scale of the ‘OrangeManBad’ manipulation here, just take a review of two years of President Trump initiatives to combat the Opioid Crisis [HERE]

On October 26, 2017, President Trump announced that his Administration was declaring the opioid crisis a national Public Health Emergency under federal law, effective immediately. “I am directing all executive agencies to use every appropriate emergency authority to fight the opioid crisis,” the President said. (overview link) […] “We are already distributing nearly $1 billion in grants for addiction prevention and treatment, and more than $50 million to support law enforcement programs that assist those facing prison and facing addiction,” the President said before signing the memorandum. “We have also launched an $81 million partnership to research better pain management techniques for our incredible veterans.” The President’s proposed Federal Budget requests $3 billion in new funding in 2018 and $10 billion in 2019 for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding access to prevention, treatment, and recovery support services. The funding would also go toward addressing mental health concerns. (read more)

Advertisements