In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

58 Responses to March 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #783

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Tomorrow, (Thursday March 14) U.S. Senate will vote on the House Bill reversing President Trump’s National Emergency. Pray this bill will fail. If it passes, then, at least, we have the names of those who want open borders. Keep in mind President Trump has said he will veto it, his first veto as President. The numbers for the veto override is still questionable.

    For Congress: “The words of their mouths are wicked and deceitful; they fail to act wisely or do good.” — Psalm 36:3
    ————————-
    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.” 🌟
    — 2 Thess 3:3
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump’s budget proposal
    — for US/China trade talks–it’s still ongoing
    — stymie any other hidden impeachment plots against President Trump
    — for more of President Trump’s nominees to be confirmed
    — AG Barr to do the right thing soon
    — against Dems/UniParty trying to undermine President Trump’s agenda
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
    — our American WALL
    — for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — Good vs Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “America is roaring back, and now is the time to invest in the future of America.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

    The problem with identity politics is that the interests of your different identies eventually start clashing with each other (green climate alarmists vs union workers).

    ——–

    Big Labor Comes Out Swinging Against the Green New Deal
    https://fee.org/articles/big-labor-just-came-out-swinging-against-the-green-new-deal/?fbclid=IwAR3p634go5129PDxRhcmd64ts1dT7P6fvE6fOI6HNX5D5KcxbAu-Q5cYMII

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • Scott says:
      March 13, 2019 at 12:31 am

      One of several reasons why Nancy says she pulled the plug on impeachment. No I don’t trust her but cohen was supposed to bring damaging info to help impeachment. He actually helped Trump quite a bit.

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:29 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:30 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:32 am

  23. rondo123456 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:33 am

    DEAR JEWISH-AMERICAN LEFTISTS: IT’S TIME FOR A TALK

    “From one Jew to another. From one parent/grandparent to another. From one who utters “Never Again!” to another. From one witnessing the vile anti-Semitic floats in Belgian parades to another. From one in horror watching the U.K. descend into 100 monthly anti-Semitic incidents to another. And from one seeing, in disbelief, the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. to another. We may not agree on much else, but this outrage we have in common.

    You are the resounding 72-74% majority of the 5.4 Million American Jewry who have backed the Democratic Party since the sun has risen in the East. We get it; you’re for minority rights because you will forever identify as a minority. You’re forever for JFK , even though his brand of liberalism is long gone and has actually morphed into modern conservatism. You’re forever for FDR, even though it was the Republican Ronald Reagan who delivered approximately 3,000,000 Soviet Jews from bondage of Anti-Semitic leftist oppression.”

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273133/dear-jewish-american-leftists-its-time-talk-valerie-sobel

  24. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:33 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:33 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:34 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:37 am

  28. zephyrbreeze says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Citizens of the jury: I present to you,

    The Contradictions Thread

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1105550063856730117.html

  29. joeknuckles says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Reading about Hollywood actresses getting caught up in the college admission scandal opened my eyes to the fact that the motivation behind so many actors (and other prominent individuals) spouting liberal nonsense could be their desire to get their kids and grandkids into these so-called elite schools.

    It seems to me like traditional brick and mortar colleges are obsolete now anyway. It’s time to put them all out of business permanently with more affordable online colleges.

    • WSB says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:21 am

      joe, I saw tonight that the Italian fashion designer paid $500,000 to the consultant to obtain college rowing scholarships for his two daughters in an ivy league school.

      Why? He could have just paid $200,000 for them to go to college. Literally anywhere. Why the added work of the scam, and the fact that the two girls could never have backed it up?

  30. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:44 am

  31. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:45 am

  32. citizen817 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:56 am

    • joeknuckles says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:13 am

      Of course, if you are trying to get your kid into a liberal college, you don’t go on the record as a Trump supporter. In fact, you probably go out of your way to publicly denounce him.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:24 am

      How do you think Chelsea made it into college? Or the dope smoking Obama girls?

      How many kids does Romney have?

      With today’s education system, how many can actually pass the Act or SAT tests?

      I have stated, I was a Marine Corps Recruiter for a time and to be accepted an individual must pass the ASVAB test….not easy and expensive.

      So we adminsistered a “pre-ASVAB screening test to determine if they had a chance of passing the ASVAB. A portion of it was “verbal”

      The first question we asked them on the math portion was:

      A softball team scored 28 runs during a 7 inning game.
      What was their average score per inning?

      You would not believe how many individuals gave the following answer….
      I means lots of teenagers…..when asked that question stated

      .”I don’t play Softball”

      Outta there……unbelievable

  33. RedWave 2020 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:02 am

    Fake news CNN now claiming “Collusion is a behavior not a crime”

    • bakocarl says:
      March 13, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Of course they are. And why? Maybe because of all the Dimms colluding with U.S. and foreign actors to smear PTrump. But, from the dictionary . . .

      col·lu·sion /kəˈlo͞oZHən/ noun: collusion
      Secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others.

  34. Stillwater says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:05 am

    KERIK: Trump Has Funded More Than Half Of The 700-Mile Wall We Need, And The Critics Can’t Stop Him – 03/11/19
    https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/11/kerik-trump-wall/

    As the Daily Caller reported Thursday, President Trump’s experts have directed enough funds since he took office to build more than half of the 722 miles of wall we need to protect the porous border with Mexico. About 111 miles are either currently under construction or have already been built.

    Much of the funding is tied to the president’s recent executive actions to free up more than $6 billion for wall construction, but work was proceeding on the border barrier even before the Democrats capitulated on Pelosi’s hardline position by agreeing to appropriate $1.375 billion for wall construction as part of a deal to end the partial government shutdown.

    In fiscal year 2017, Congress allocated $341 million for 40 miles of border wall, 37 of which are complete or in progress. The following year, lawmakers appropriated another $1.375 billion for 82 miles of new or replacement barriers, of which 74 miles are already at various stages of completion.

    Trump Has Secured Funding For More Than Half Of Border Wall – 03/07/19
    https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/07/trump-secured-funding-border-wall/

    One hundred eleven miles of new or replacement wall is either being built or is in progress on the southern border after Trump’s first two years in office, an administration official tells The Daily Caller.

    All told, the administration has secured funding for approximately 445 miles of the total 722 miles desired by the Trump administration, a Caller analysis finds. The analysis holds only if all national emergency and executive action funding is upheld in court challenges.

    The administration official stressed that this figure constitutes only 18-foot bollard wall fencing or 32-foot levee wall fencing, which is the barrier that Trump has emphasized as necessary.

  35. map says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:06 am

    CT:

    I just wanted to include this link about the discovery of a DoJ investigation of Uranium One.

    Looks like Session is vindicated.

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/it-exists-doj-finds-letter-ordering-scrutiny-of-uranium-one-hillary-clinton/ar-BBUzHJZ?ocid=st

  36. geneticallycatholic says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:10 am

    President Donald Trump has tapped seven of Justice Clarence Thomas’s former clerks for appeals court nominations since taking office.
    As such, the Thomas chambers are an incubator for elite conservative legal talent, producing a pool of candidates for executive and judicial appointments in Republican administrations.

    Love the following Clarence Thomas Quote:

    “I’m not going to hire clerks who have profound disagreements with me,” Thomas said during a 1999 lecture at the National Center for Policy Analysis. “Someone said that it’s like trying to train a pig. It wastes your time, and it aggravates the pig.”

    An eighth former Thomas clerk, Neomi Rao, will likely be confirmed in the near future.
    The justice actively mentors his closely knit network of acolytes.
    One credential in particular has been a boon to candidates President Donald Trump considers for judicial appointments: a clerkship with Justice Clarence Thomas.

    Here’s the link to the article:

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/09/trump-judicial-appointments-clarence-thomas/?oRef=mixi

