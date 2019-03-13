March 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #783

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Tomorrow, (Thursday March 14) U.S. Senate will vote on the House Bill reversing President Trump’s National Emergency. Pray this bill will fail. If it passes, then, at least, we have the names of those who want open borders. Keep in mind President Trump has said he will veto it, his first veto as President. The numbers for the veto override is still questionable.
For Congress: “The words of their mouths are wicked and deceitful; they fail to act wisely or do good.” — Psalm 36:3
————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.” 🌟
— 2 Thess 3:3
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s budget proposal
— for US/China trade talks–it’s still ongoing
— stymie any other hidden impeachment plots against President Trump
— for more of President Trump’s nominees to be confirmed
— AG Barr to do the right thing soon
— against Dems/UniParty trying to undermine President Trump’s agenda
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote to fail in Senate
— our American WALL
— for our American border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— Good vs Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “America is roaring back, and now is the time to invest in the future of America.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Driverless cars and trucks will take many lives, too. Computers and sensors fail. They’re great when they are new and clean, but get some road grime and harsh temperatures on them and they will fail.
I’m a car guy. I never heard anyone say that they wanted driverless cars! Never!
Yes, dear President Trump…I love my simple Whirlpool washer and dryer. My appliance repairman came for another reason the other day, and offered to buy them from me. No front load, no electronics. Voila! I told him I would will them to him.
I try to buy cars, motorcycles and vans that I can work on and spare myself a lot of headaches.
Best deal, Boogy!
It is a fact that the largest and most profitable crop farmers use far less gigabytes of data per acre of crop grown than lower profit farmers. Their profits are nearly double the cutting edge dopes with all the answers but no sweat. NOTHING beats a farmer walking his fields.
Hmmm…directed at the Boeing 737 max8?
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet:
Enough. Chill out on the women power. Boys and young men are the ones in trouble.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Keep jabbing, Jim!
The problem with identity politics is that the interests of your different identies eventually start clashing with each other (green climate alarmists vs union workers).
——–
Big Labor Comes Out Swinging Against the Green New Deal
https://fee.org/articles/big-labor-just-came-out-swinging-against-the-green-new-deal/?fbclid=IwAR3p634go5129PDxRhcmd64ts1dT7P6fvE6fOI6HNX5D5KcxbAu-Q5cYMII
Donald Trump Retweet
One of several reasons why Nancy says she pulled the plug on impeachment. No I don’t trust her but cohen was supposed to bring damaging info to help impeachment. He actually helped Trump quite a bit.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet:
Amen. I pray the same for Canada…which was founded on Christian principles.
Donald Trump Retweet
Affirmative Action lawyer!
Get her out and take her coat.
No reparations for this hag.
DEAR JEWISH-AMERICAN LEFTISTS: IT’S TIME FOR A TALK
“From one Jew to another. From one parent/grandparent to another. From one who utters “Never Again!” to another. From one witnessing the vile anti-Semitic floats in Belgian parades to another. From one in horror watching the U.K. descend into 100 monthly anti-Semitic incidents to another. And from one seeing, in disbelief, the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. to another. We may not agree on much else, but this outrage we have in common.
You are the resounding 72-74% majority of the 5.4 Million American Jewry who have backed the Democratic Party since the sun has risen in the East. We get it; you’re for minority rights because you will forever identify as a minority. You’re forever for JFK , even though his brand of liberalism is long gone and has actually morphed into modern conservatism. You’re forever for FDR, even though it was the Republican Ronald Reagan who delivered approximately 3,000,000 Soviet Jews from bondage of Anti-Semitic leftist oppression.”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273133/dear-jewish-american-leftists-its-time-talk-valerie-sobel
Citizens of the jury: I present to you,
The Contradictions Thread
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1105550063856730117.html
Reading about Hollywood actresses getting caught up in the college admission scandal opened my eyes to the fact that the motivation behind so many actors (and other prominent individuals) spouting liberal nonsense could be their desire to get their kids and grandkids into these so-called elite schools.
It seems to me like traditional brick and mortar colleges are obsolete now anyway. It’s time to put them all out of business permanently with more affordable online colleges.
joe, I saw tonight that the Italian fashion designer paid $500,000 to the consultant to obtain college rowing scholarships for his two daughters in an ivy league school.
Why? He could have just paid $200,000 for them to go to college. Literally anywhere. Why the added work of the scam, and the fact that the two girls could never have backed it up?
Of course, if you are trying to get your kid into a liberal college, you don’t go on the record as a Trump supporter. In fact, you probably go out of your way to publicly denounce him.
How do you think Chelsea made it into college? Or the dope smoking Obama girls?
How many kids does Romney have?
With today’s education system, how many can actually pass the Act or SAT tests?
I have stated, I was a Marine Corps Recruiter for a time and to be accepted an individual must pass the ASVAB test….not easy and expensive.
So we adminsistered a “pre-ASVAB screening test to determine if they had a chance of passing the ASVAB. A portion of it was “verbal”
The first question we asked them on the math portion was:
A softball team scored 28 runs during a 7 inning game.
What was their average score per inning?
You would not believe how many individuals gave the following answer….
I means lots of teenagers…..when asked that question stated
.”I don’t play Softball”
Outta there……unbelievable
Fake news CNN now claiming “Collusion is a behavior not a crime”
Of course they are. And why? Maybe because of all the Dimms colluding with U.S. and foreign actors to smear PTrump. But, from the dictionary . . .
col·lu·sion /kəˈlo͞oZHən/ noun: collusion
Secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others.
KERIK: Trump Has Funded More Than Half Of The 700-Mile Wall We Need, And The Critics Can’t Stop Him – 03/11/19
https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/11/kerik-trump-wall/
Trump Has Secured Funding For More Than Half Of Border Wall – 03/07/19
https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/07/trump-secured-funding-border-wall/
CT:
I just wanted to include this link about the discovery of a DoJ investigation of Uranium One.
Looks like Session is vindicated.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/it-exists-doj-finds-letter-ordering-scrutiny-of-uranium-one-hillary-clinton/ar-BBUzHJZ?ocid=st
….it was found in the dead letter box!;
President Donald Trump has tapped seven of Justice Clarence Thomas’s former clerks for appeals court nominations since taking office.
As such, the Thomas chambers are an incubator for elite conservative legal talent, producing a pool of candidates for executive and judicial appointments in Republican administrations.
Love the following Clarence Thomas Quote:
“I’m not going to hire clerks who have profound disagreements with me,” Thomas said during a 1999 lecture at the National Center for Policy Analysis. “Someone said that it’s like trying to train a pig. It wastes your time, and it aggravates the pig.”
An eighth former Thomas clerk, Neomi Rao, will likely be confirmed in the near future.
The justice actively mentors his closely knit network of acolytes.
One credential in particular has been a boon to candidates President Donald Trump considers for judicial appointments: a clerkship with Justice Clarence Thomas.
Here’s the link to the article:
https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/09/trump-judicial-appointments-clarence-thomas/?oRef=mixi
