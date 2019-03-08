Hate Hoax Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts by Chicago Grand Jury….

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on sixteen felony counts by a Chicago grand jury. The indictment centers around his continued false reports to police of an attack by two suspects that he staged in an elaborate hoax.

(Via NBC) “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime, NBC News confirmed Friday.

Smollett was charged last month with felony disorderly conduct for the alleged false report he made with Chicago police on Jan. 29, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. In it he claimed he was assaulted by two masked men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs. Smollett was charged by a grand jury of 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report, according to a criminal complaint. (read more)

