Hate Hoax Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts by Chicago Grand Jury….

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on sixteen felony counts by a Chicago grand jury. The indictment centers around his continued false reports to police of an attack by two suspects that he staged in an elaborate hoax.
(Via NBC) “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime, NBC News confirmed Friday.
Smollett was charged last month with felony disorderly conduct for the alleged false report he made with Chicago police on Jan. 29, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. In it he claimed he was assaulted by two masked men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs. Smollett was charged by a grand jury of 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report, according to a criminal complaint. (read more)
It’ll be interesting to see if a “jury of his peers” will vote to convict.
his attackers were also his victims…
Good point. Jussie caused all sorts of problems for those guys and didn’t stop himself from continuing to attempt to incriminate them. What a loser!
Treepers, now we can laugh! Funny Jussie Smollett Hoax / Parody Mashup, Music Video
If you were as happy as I was with 16, you’ll be cheering by the end of this video. it’s so fresh…lmao
Rayyciiiss.
Nah – he’ll get OJ’d – foot loose and fancy free until his next stupid adventure.
He’ll have a MSNBC show inked and on air in less than 16 months…
He’ll have a MSNBC news show inked and on air in 16 months…
Great! Now when do the fed indictments for mailing that letter come down.
Those are the indictments I want to see.
He better hope his lawyers ask for a change of venue: to West Hollywood!
I always wondered what was Smolett’s end game. Was he hoping that the two brothers would just take the rap and go to prison for the beat down? How was this going to end, were the brothers just never going to show up in the sting?
Only wacko radical leftists can commit a hate crime against YOURSELF!
Ouch!
I was quite pleased to hear this on The Five tonight, and I am thankful that the Chicago PD is telling the Prosecutor to throw the book at him. You wanna’ waste our limited time and resources, you will pay dearly for it!
#MAGA
The prosecutor presented the evidence to a grand jury, they threw the book at him. I still do not know if this is standard there, anyway, remember the top prosecutor recused herself. So justice appears to be chugging alone, inspite of some obstacles. Good.
Amwick: all 16 charges disorderly conduct. Likely just hype to pretend justice being done. His lawyers will surely convict his bank account!
But what of the first hoax, the letter? He sent a racist, homo-hating threat letter made from magazine clippings, containing a white powder, and with nothing but MAGA as the return address. It was sent through the US Mail, and it prompted a HAZMAT response!
That better not be forgotten. Separate crime?
Separate jurisdictions. The letter falls under federal crimes of mail fraud, terrorism, and probably some others.
I really hope they pursue the terrorism angle. Even though the substance was harmless, it was sent to the studio where It created havoc. There were many people present who were terrified out of their minds – the very definition of terrorism.
Yes, many of us were terrified…terrified to wear our MAGA hats, that is.
Terrorism works.
Federal crime. The FBI is still investigating that end of it.
USPS good, FBI not so much. 😦
Wait for it… Those will be federal charges. He used the USPS so they are 100% federal crimes.
And he has a couple of high-end lawyers to pay also for the duration of the trial. His bank account will be drained before his eyes. And he can’t really leave his home because people will recognize him.
I figure his lawyers will try the case by putting his two Black friends on trial by attacking their credibility.
Yup, that’s how it works.
Oh yeah….16 big ones!!!
I expect to see this as a headline on CNN/MSNBC/ABC and discussed on all the weekend shows????????
LOL
fanbeav – oh, hahahahahahbwhahahahah – good one!
This just cracks me up. That we know exactly what the fake news has become is truly a big deal. Wonder if the left still believes he was attached and this is all just a right wing “conspiracy”?
Daily Mail cracks me up with this headline: “Jussie Smollett is facing up to 48 YEARS behind bars after being hit with 16 felony count indictment”. I doubt Jussie will see the inside of a prison but I do believe he’ll be convicted.
The comments section is brutal! For some reason Daily Mail isn’t censoring the comments.
DM is notoriously liberal; but their reader comments are typically right of center.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO He is being pressured into a plea deal because they don’t want this to go to trial. Could that original prosecutor have something to hide?
I disagree– he will spent some time in jail. 16 counts all felony’s with evidence
Say: All 16 are the same, disorderly conduct. So this is like being charged 16 times for the same thing. He won’t see any jail time. Maybe community service? Lawyers will win $!
ha ha
Good. And hats off to Chicago Chief of Police Eddie Johnson for calling him out on being a liar. As a resident of the People’s Republic of Illinois, Crook County, it was refreshing to see.
I know, it was fantastic. Jussie might not get any prison punishment so it was important that the police chief outed him.
Now, Fox, what are you going to do about this?
If Obama only had a son…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama is no longer available to pardon him. LOL!
I truly hope there’s a Hate Crime involved; will the FACT that he included the MAGA hat part be conveniently forgotten.
I haven’t forgotten. I have a red MAGA hat. I am the victim of his hate.
Clearly, he is a very bad actor and an absolutely terrible script witter as a five year old could have written a better script.
Bet he doesn’t get that pay raise.
Charlotte – he’s already been back on set and welcomed with open arms by his fellow actors. I am not holding my breath. I know they wrote him out of his last two episodes, but that’s pretty minor, unless they actually kill his character. I wouldn’t know because I don’t have tv, so hopefully somebody might take one for the treeper team and watch this crap show and let us know. Actually, I really don’t care about this guy at all. He’s meaningless.
The show is OK. some of the original music is pretty good.. but yeah straight up gangster street hood stuff ; )
He was written out of the script!
Well, as of 2 days ago, Empire said Jussie Smollett WOULD APPEAR in the “Spring Premiere Episode” on March 13th.
Maybe that has changed as of today……Fox tried pulling a fast one by telling us Smollett had been written out of the last 2 episodes, all the while they knew he would be back in the Spring.
Here’s a link to the article
https://www.etonline.com/jussie-smollett-will-appear-in-next-weeks-episode-of-empire-121022
And these indictments don’t even include the FBI’s investigation into the “Hate Mail” ……. Jussie Smollett is in a heap of trouble.
This case is making Manafort’s case look very minor, considering what lies ahead for the racist fraud.
Honest – yeah, the “mail fraud” thing is very, very serious.
Here is the list of charges. I hope this works OK.
I think the Mail Fraud charge is the one that’s gonna stick it to Jussie
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This is going to cost him a small fortune. Hopefully his family go broke in the process as well. I expect him to plea deal; but I think the DA’s office want blood.
This won’t go to trial; he doesn’t have the money to defend against 16 felony counts.
Looks like the DM closed comments after all.
Yeah, it really wasn’t going their way…
Aw, nutz! I didn’t get a chance to get over there. I bet there were some doozies!
Not only falsely claimed two masked men but also claimed they were white men.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a hate crime.
Are these 16 indictments in addition to the original felony charge, making it 17 Felonies?
I can’t find a list of the charges, so it’s difficult to figure out.
Abbey: I saw the list of 16 charges and they are all “disorderly conduct” charges. I suspect he will only be charged with just one disorderly conduct and the number “16” is just media hype to pretend justice is being done. I would be very surprised if he sees any jail time.
Thanks WES!
All the news reports that I’ve read say he is being charged with one felony for each lie that he told in two separate interviews with the police…….so, when you lie, they charge it as disorderly conduct?
When he was initially charged with disorderly conduct, I personally thought that was a bogus charge, that it should be something a little more severe.
The only thing this will change is the democrats will coach their race pimps to be more careful and cover their tracks better when they’re perpetrating the next batch of race hoax’s
Like don’t write a check when paying for the crime and make sure you locate ALL cameras in the area before your enact the “hate crime”!
Justice must be fully served for Smollett’s dangerous false allegations and his insidious plot to label all MAGA supporters as violent bullies and racists.
But, I don’t share the left’s boundless enjoyment of seeing anyone sent to jail or prison. (Assuming he’s not given just a lecture and a Free pass out of jail in the end) Something went terribly wrong in Jussie’s presumably once sensible head and I think many on the demented left deserve to be charged as his accomplices for helping to create this insane atmosphere or profitable industry of racial hate and division. But, of course they will not be implicated and will instead ramp up their corrosive efforts of dividing the nation by accusing Trump and MAGA of being a racist and on and on.
Well, I’m shocked, really I am. I’m sure someone will make the CPD come to their senses and say…’oh, nevermind and we’re so sorry for our carelessness in judgment’.
s/
So his lawyer is stating that in order to get of of these 16 felony charges of making up a story of racism and bigotry, he is going to make up another story about racism and bigotry, this time coming from the police? This is the kind of stupidity that got him into the mess in the first place. Some people should just leave the deep thinking to others… Of course that may have been his issue as well…..
Nag: All 16 are the same charge; disorderly conduct so this will be a nothing burger. Some are wondering if using the mail will bring further charges but so far crickets. My bet no jail time. The lawyers will get rich though!
When the story first broke, the media emphasized that the “attackers” wore “MAGA hats” and shouted “This is MAGA country!”
Tonight, I have observed the same media now reporting Smollett simply described his attackers as “two men.”
Funny how that works, eh?
If the noose doesn’t fit…you can’t convict
They should revoke his bail or at least add another zero to it.
Think he will roll over on the Dems that schooled him? Very close ties there.
The “crime” was racism
It’s racist to bring up questions
You’re a racist if you don’t believe him
The cops are racist
The investigation is racist
The indictment is racist
Even with evidence, if you question him before it’s been proven, you’re a racist
Now, how much do you want to bet that even if he ends up admitting it, the narrative will be he was lashing out at a racist system and it was America’s overall racism that led him to do it?
Note that the media now reports Jussie’s staged attack as “alleged “. However when it was first reported, the MSM and all of the usual suspects in twitterverse, reported the attack as a fiat accompli.
Don’t drop the soap!
He will make a great wife for Bubba!
Prison will fit right into Jussie. I mean Jussie will fit right into prison….
I’m sure the whole incident was just a big misunderstanding. sarc
