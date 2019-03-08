Hate Hoax Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Felony Counts by Chicago Grand Jury….

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on sixteen felony counts by a Chicago grand jury.  The indictment centers around his continued false reports to police of an attack by two suspects that he staged in an elaborate hoax.

(Via NBC) “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on 16 felony counts after allegedly lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime, NBC News confirmed Friday.

Smollett was charged last month with felony disorderly conduct for the alleged false report he made with Chicago police on Jan. 29, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. In it he claimed he was assaulted by two masked men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs. Smollett was charged by a grand jury of 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false report, according to a criminal complaint. (read more)

  1. bakocarl says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    It’ll be interesting to see if a “jury of his peers” will vote to convict.

  2. IrishEyesSouth says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Ouch!

  3. TwoLaine says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    I was quite pleased to hear this on The Five tonight, and I am thankful that the Chicago PD is telling the Prosecutor to throw the book at him. You wanna’ waste our limited time and resources, you will pay dearly for it!

    #MAGA

    • amwick says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      The prosecutor presented the evidence to a grand jury, they threw the book at him. I still do not know if this is standard there, anyway, remember the top prosecutor recused herself. So justice appears to be chugging alone, inspite of some obstacles. Good.

      • WES says:
        March 8, 2019 at 7:36 pm

        Amwick: all 16 charges disorderly conduct. Likely just hype to pretend justice being done. His lawyers will surely convict his bank account!

    • Peoria Jones says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      But what of the first hoax, the letter? He sent a racist, homo-hating threat letter made from magazine clippings, containing a white powder, and with nothing but MAGA as the return address. It was sent through the US Mail, and it prompted a HAZMAT response!

      That better not be forgotten. Separate crime?

    • Sunshine says:
      March 8, 2019 at 7:31 pm

      And he has a couple of high-end lawyers to pay also for the duration of the trial. His bank account will be drained before his eyes. And he can’t really leave his home because people will recognize him.

      I figure his lawyers will try the case by putting his two Black friends on trial by attacking their credibility.

  4. Blind no longer says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Oh yeah….16 big ones!!!

  5. fanbeav says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    I expect to see this as a headline on CNN/MSNBC/ABC and discussed on all the weekend shows????????

  6. lurker2 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Daily Mail cracks me up with this headline: “Jussie Smollett is facing up to 48 YEARS behind bars after being hit with 16 felony count indictment”. I doubt Jussie will see the inside of a prison but I do believe he’ll be convicted.

  7. chojun says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    ha ha

  8. Menotrite says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Good. And hats off to Chicago Chief of Police Eddie Johnson for calling him out on being a liar. As a resident of the People’s Republic of Illinois, Crook County, it was refreshing to see.

    • lurker2 says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:24 pm

      I know, it was fantastic. Jussie might not get any prison punishment so it was important that the police chief outed him.

      Now, Fox, what are you going to do about this?

  9. Piggy says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    If Obama only had a son…

  10. PInky1920 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    I truly hope there’s a Hate Crime involved; will the FACT that he included the MAGA hat part be conveniently forgotten.

    I haven’t forgotten. I have a red MAGA hat. I am the victim of his hate.

  11. Carson Napier says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Clearly, he is a very bad actor and an absolutely terrible script witter as a five year old could have written a better script.

  12. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Bet he doesn’t get that pay raise.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:45 pm

      Charlotte – he’s already been back on set and welcomed with open arms by his fellow actors. I am not holding my breath. I know they wrote him out of his last two episodes, but that’s pretty minor, unless they actually kill his character. I wouldn’t know because I don’t have tv, so hopefully somebody might take one for the treeper team and watch this crap show and let us know. Actually, I really don’t care about this guy at all. He’s meaningless.

    • snellvillebob says:
      March 8, 2019 at 6:48 pm

      He was written out of the script!

  13. Honest Abbey says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    And these indictments don’t even include the FBI’s investigation into the “Hate Mail” ……. Jussie Smollett is in a heap of trouble.

    This case is making Manafort’s case look very minor, considering what lies ahead for the racist fraud.

  14. MfM says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Here is the list of charges. I hope this works OK.

    file:///C:/Users/Ink%20Spot/Downloads/030819-wls-smollett-indictment-doc.pdf

  15. rebel53blog says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    I think the Mail Fraud charge is the one that’s gonna stick it to Jussie

  16. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    This is going to cost him a small fortune. Hopefully his family go broke in the process as well. I expect him to plea deal; but I think the DA’s office want blood.

    This won’t go to trial; he doesn’t have the money to defend against 16 felony counts.

  17. Gazzer says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Looks like the DM closed comments after all.

  18. Patriot1783 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Not only falsely claimed two masked men but also claimed they were white men.

  19. Honest Abbey says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Are these 16 indictments in addition to the original felony charge, making it 17 Felonies?

    I can’t find a list of the charges, so it’s difficult to figure out.

    • WES says:
      March 8, 2019 at 7:18 pm

      Abbey: I saw the list of 16 charges and they are all “disorderly conduct” charges. I suspect he will only be charged with just one disorderly conduct and the number “16” is just media hype to pretend justice is being done. I would be very surprised if he sees any jail time.

      • Honest Abbey says:
        March 8, 2019 at 7:28 pm

        Thanks WES!
        All the news reports that I’ve read say he is being charged with one felony for each lie that he told in two separate interviews with the police…….so, when you lie, they charge it as disorderly conduct?

        When he was initially charged with disorderly conduct, I personally thought that was a bogus charge, that it should be something a little more severe.

  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    The only thing this will change is the democrats will coach their race pimps to be more careful and cover their tracks better when they’re perpetrating the next batch of race hoax’s

    • fanbeav says:
      March 8, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      Like don’t write a check when paying for the crime and make sure you locate ALL cameras in the area before your enact the “hate crime”!

  21. GSparrow says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Justice must be fully served for Smollett’s dangerous false allegations and his insidious plot to label all MAGA supporters as violent bullies and racists.

    But, I don’t share the left’s boundless enjoyment of seeing anyone sent to jail or prison. (Assuming he’s not given just a lecture and a Free pass out of jail in the end) Something went terribly wrong in Jussie’s presumably once sensible head and I think many on the demented left deserve to be charged as his accomplices for helping to create this insane atmosphere or profitable industry of racial hate and division. But, of course they will not be implicated and will instead ramp up their corrosive efforts of dividing the nation by accusing Trump and MAGA of being a racist and on and on.

  22. jackphatz says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Well, I’m shocked, really I am. I’m sure someone will make the CPD come to their senses and say…’oh, nevermind and we’re so sorry for our carelessness in judgment’.

    s/

  23. Nagothm says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    So his lawyer is stating that in order to get of of these 16 felony charges of making up a story of racism and bigotry, he is going to make up another story about racism and bigotry, this time coming from the police? This is the kind of stupidity that got him into the mess in the first place. Some people should just leave the deep thinking to others… Of course that may have been his issue as well…..

    • WES says:
      March 8, 2019 at 7:24 pm

      Nag: All 16 are the same charge; disorderly conduct so this will be a nothing burger. Some are wondering if using the mail will bring further charges but so far crickets. My bet no jail time. The lawyers will get rich though!

  24. keeler says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    When the story first broke, the media emphasized that the “attackers” wore “MAGA hats” and shouted “This is MAGA country!”

    Tonight, I have observed the same media now reporting Smollett simply described his attackers as “two men.”

    Funny how that works, eh?

  25. booger71 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    If the noose doesn’t fit…you can’t convict

  26. Honest Abbey says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    They should revoke his bail or at least add another zero to it.

  27. mr. deacon says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Think he will roll over on the Dems that schooled him? Very close ties there.

  28. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    The “crime” was racism

    It’s racist to bring up questions

    You’re a racist if you don’t believe him

    The cops are racist

    The investigation is racist

    The indictment is racist

    Even with evidence, if you question him before it’s been proven, you’re a racist

    Now, how much do you want to bet that even if he ends up admitting it, the narrative will be he was lashing out at a racist system and it was America’s overall racism that led him to do it?

  29. Milo says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Note that the media now reports Jussie’s staged attack as “alleged “. However when it was first reported, the MSM and all of the usual suspects in twitterverse, reported the attack as a fiat accompli.

  30. Streak 264 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Don’t drop the soap!
    He will make a great wife for Bubba!

  31. mikeyboo says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    I’m sure the whole incident was just a big misunderstanding. sarc

