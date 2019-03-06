Wednesday March 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
GOLDEN HOUR IN SEDONA, ARIZONA
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Eight Lies The Narcissist Wants You To Believe”
Surviving Narcissism YouTube Channel – Dr. Les Carter
LikeLike
HALF DOME REFLECTIONS – YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing about Allison Krause is that she has consummate good taste in music and musicians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A New World Order
“I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that He counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry; Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy…” (I Tim. 1:12,13).
As “a blasphemer,” the Apostle Paul had good reason to be thankful that he had obtained mercy! Don’t forget, just a couple years before Paul was saved, the Lord Jesus Christ had said,
“…All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but the blasphemy against the Holy Ghost shall not be forgiven unto men.
“And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come” (Matthew 12:31,32).
In light of these words, how could God have mercy on a blasphemer like Paul? If you’re thinking that perhaps he blasphemed a member of the Trinity other than the Spirit, think again. As a Jew who followed the Law of Moses scrupulously (Phil. 3:6) he would never have broken the Law by blaspheming God the Father (Lev. 24:16). And there is no concrete evidence he ever even met God the Son. No, it wasn’t until the twelve were “filled with the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:4) that Saul showed up, and led the blasphemous persecution against them (Acts 7:57—8:3).
So when the Lord said that those who blasphemed the Spirit couldn’t be forgiven, “neither in this world, neither in the world to come,” this is one of the many proofs we have that with the salvation of Paul, God introduced a whole new world, a world called “the dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:1,2).
We see further proof of this when Paul called himself “a persecutor.” As Saul of Tarsus, he “persecuted the church” (Gal. 1:13). But in persecuting the Lords people, he was persecuting the Lord (Acts 9:1,4,5). And to be saved in the Lord’s world you had to be one of His followers, not one of His persecutors (Mt. 19:16,21; Lu. 18:28-30; John 10:27,28). This will also be true in the world to come (Rev. 14:1,4).
When Paul further admitted he had been “injurious,” this too rendered him beyond the pale of redemption in the Lord’s world. When He vowed that judgment would fall on any who would “offend one of these little ones which believe in Me” (Mt. 18:6), He was using the child He had “set in the midst of them” (v. 2) as an object lesson of the “little children” of the disciples who believed in Him (John 13:33). You know, the disciples whom Saul later offended (Acts 8:3). And offending God’s little ones in Israel will be just as unforgivable in the world to come (Rev. 16:5,6).
There’s just no getting around it, beloved. The Apostle Paul couldn’t have been saved under the kingdom program that the Lord taught the Jews when He was here on earth (Mt.4:17; 15:24). That means when God saved Saul, He ushered in a whole new world and a whole new world order, an “order” in which men receive Christ by grace through faith alone, and then walk in Him the same way (Col. 2:5,6).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-new-world-order/
LikeLike
Elvis lives, he’s been reincarnated as a cockatoo…enjoy😀
https://mobile.twitter.com/SpeciesPodcast/status/1102296980926201856
LikeLike
I’ve often wondered, with regard to security clearance, these higher levels above what any President is allowed to see.
Imagine what these people know in the top 5. Who are they. Can a sitting President have a look see, being the Commander in Chief?
Just wondering.I’ve often wondered, with regard to security clearance, these higher levels above what any President is allowed to see.
Imagine what these people know in the top 5. Who are they. Can a sitting President have a look see, being the Commander in Chief?
LikeLike
Devout Christian college dean takes a stand! Resigns over college’s abuse of Christian business Chick-fil-A:
Newman explained her reasoning to the faculty and staff of the College of Business in her Feb. 14 resignation announcement, a copy of which Campus Reform obtained exclusively. In the announcement, Newman recalled the university rejecting students wanting to bring a Chick-fil-A restaurant to campus because the fast-food chain’s “corporate values have not sufficiently progressed enough to align with those of Rider University.”
“I am a committed follower of Jesus Christ. As such, I endeavor every day to do exactly what Chick-fil-A puts forward as its overarching corporate value: to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to me and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with me.”
Saying that she “felt as though I had been punched in the stomach,” Newman noted she met with “those in authority positions over me” about the school’s decision. She said she asked administrators to apologize for Rider’s statement about Chick-fil-A and its “corporate values.” But, she added, that didn’t happen. In fact, the school doubled down.
The dean mentioned in her resignation announcement that she did not want to attract any attention to the matter until the school sent out an email containing talking points, a copy of which Campus Reform also obtained, for her to use when confronted by individuals upset by Rider’s decision.
For Newman, this was the last straw.
“I could not, in good conscience, as a committed Christian, adhere to those talking points,” Newman said in her resignation announcement. “I am not willing to compromise my faith and Christian values and I will not be viewed as being in any way complicit when an affront is made to those values.”
According to the talking points that the university provided Newman, “the university’s mission seeks to prepare ‘responsible citizens who embrace diversity, support the common good, and contribute meaningfully to the changing world in which they live and work.'” Another talking point cited the university’s commitment to the “LGBTQ community”: “openness to different views and beliefs [EXCEPT CHRISTIANS’] is a fundamental value of the university, as is our belief to be inclusive of all cultures and ways of life, including those in the LGBTQ community.”
Video here:
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=11938
[Campus Reform is a great website, BTW.]
LikeLike