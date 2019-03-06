President Trump Tweets Response to DNC Fox News Ban From Broadcasting Democrat Primary Debates…

DNC President Tom Perez announced today that Fox News will not host, nor will they be even allowed to broadcast, a Democrat primary debate for the 2020 presidential race.

The DNC is anticipating more than a dozen debates and they will not allow Fox News to broadcast any of them.

In response, President Trump announced he is considering applying the same standard to the left-wing media for the general election:

The media will go bananas in 3,… 2,…

