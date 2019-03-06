President Trump Tweets Response to DNC Fox News Ban From Broadcasting Democrat Primary Debates…

DNC President Tom Perez announced today that Fox News will not host, nor will they be even allowed to broadcast, a Democrat primary debate for the 2020 presidential race.
The DNC is anticipating more than a dozen debates and they will not allow Fox News to broadcast any of them.
In response, President Trump announced he is considering applying the same standard to the left-wing media for the general election:
The media will go bananas in 3,… 2,…
good
let’s ALL completely shun the Fake News/Swamp propaganda conglomerate
I already do shun them. I don’t watch any news except FOX.
…And Fox only sparingly. Maria Bartiromo probably gets the most time.
I already do shun them. I don’t watch any news except FOX.
I only watch FOX when Trump is live.
Boo.
Fox is not your friend. It is your enemy,
Fox still has the fake media beat by a country mile.
I think most of us at the treehouse already do. lol. But still the right idea 💡
How can you not love this guy!
Smack them right back in the kisser!
Trump will create controversy, making the debates most watched of all time. Marketing Trump style.
Is he a clever media strategist? Or just a “can’t help himself” kind of guy?
Does it matter?
You decide.
madashell-you have a definite way with words!
And-in the words of Ralph Kramden (played by Jackie Gleason) Pow!! To the moon, Alice!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Alinsky rule #4
“Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”
Any tactic the left uses is fair game.
Absolutely. No holds barred.
Cnn openly calls for fox to be shut down. OUT OF CONTROL.
LikeLiked by 8 people
While guilt would tell Fox to shut themselves down. All the left can rely on is or own suicide.
What does Fox News have to be guilty about? Simply because they don’t always live up to your high standards doesn’t mean the rest of us think that way.
Wonder how Murdoch’s Pajama Boys now like this treatment by their comrades in the media?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Seems like the young Murdoch’s might wonder what their lurch left has bought them…besides contempt from the Lefties and disaffected core viewers
It’s what Democrats do.
Here in Nevada the State’s representatives to Congress, the Senators and the Representatives all wrote a letter to the President in protest against the Administration’s move to re-open the Yucca Mountain waste depository. There is one Representative that is a Republican.
His name wasn’t on their letter. A local news outlet asked him why he hadn’t signed the letter and he responded that he was never asked to, that he heard about it from the local news channel like everyone else.
The Dem’s don’t care about anyone else but themselves. They are the narcissist party, just like the post earlier today on the Open Thread, the 8 lies the narcissist want you to believe: they are superior to everyone else; others are supposed to give their power over to them so they can make all the decisions; they will always imply that others are nothing without them; its everyone else’s job to keep their egos propped up; everyone owes the Dem’s for doing something nice for others; everyone else’s feelings are irrelevant; everything that goes wrong is everyone else’s fault; and the last fits the SJW’s to a T: everyone else is making the Dem’s life miserable!
The recommended response: don’t every try to correct them, develop very low expectations when dealing with them, if possible remove them from your life and stay grounded in your own life.
I love our VSG-PDJT’s response, just ignore them!
FOX IS MSM you are so correct. I remember it was the Fox “Babe” Meghan Kelly that tried to deep six Trump in that first primary debate. Why even have the MSM “moderators” who get to set the agenda with their questions ??? That’s not how the debates were done in the 1800’s.
Not that I hold much hope for elections anymore since the Rigged 2018 debacles across the country. Prudence would indicate a Plan B Insurance Plan Patriots: Beans, Bullets, & Bullion. CYA, no one else is going to.
https://westernrifleshooters.wordpress.com/2019/03/06/what-exactly-has-been-conserved-over-the-past-30-years/
Meghan Kelly shows her true colors every day on The View. She’s just one of the liberal biddies who have minds controlled by the left.
Its called the MeAgain Effect. Megyn thought she could diss Trump get a fat lefty news. contract and all would be well. Instead the left dissed her. If the Murdoch siblings had any sense they would fire all lefty anchors hire rabid conservatives and go avter the Dems the way CNN goes after Trump. Instead tgey will grovel. Count ln it.
I HATE AUTO CORRECT
She did get a fat lefty contract on The View.
The Footies Brothers are in on this latest sh*t show charade of illusion. Faux news is best viewed as Chimpy stated, only when President Trump is live.
Globalist banksters own it all, congress, CoC, enemedia, hollyqueered, etc… even down to state political puppets these days.
And crap news network has no hate for faux news network, the both of them only hate President Trump and us.
I’m grateful to have a keen eye and being able to view The Reckoning in progress as it is conducted by the greatest Troll to ever live, all while being Presidental. Perfect. 😀
Fake News Media has a lot more to lose in the Trump counter ban.
Ever wonder what it would be like if Fox replaced CNN at our airports?
hahahahahahaha
I never saw this before. I guess I live a sheltered life.
Joe Dan used this guy in one recent episode of Froglegs!
Don’t get Trololo?
best summary of what POTUS just did.
and russian! COLLUSION spotted. XD
Perfect!
Ahhhh… I could have dropped my reply right here! 😉
…that song, if you can call it a song, could
fit just about any occasion….BRILLIANT…LOL
Fox is the number 1 news channel in the U.S., according to every Neilson rating, for years.
They gave the rights to Telemundo and NBC (MSNBC).
Go figure who they want their message broadcast to.
This is a BAD tactical move by the Dems. Twitter, Gab, Instagram, will have every gaff, every “oops”, every lie, broadcast to more people than watched! Without context! They’ll be decimated in the web world.
Only allow OANN to present. Fixed it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
and Right Side Broadcasting!
Yes! Thank you!
OANN should hire familiar faces – early on FNC hired a bunch of CNN anchors and pundits people knew and recognized. It really helped jumpstart their audience.
There are so many out there, from Jeffrey Lord, to Lara Logan, to Bill O’Reilly. But because OANN is “family owned”, they can’t afford it.
In 2016, OANN was the only channel without ultraleftist propaganda masquerading as objective news.
There aren’t going to be any Republican debates, are there?
That’s why Trump referenced the General Election debates. He’s not anticipating any republican primary debates. Why would he?
Why did Romney run for the Senate? to be a Senator? LOL! Never Trumpers never learn, they just become democRats.
Republican’s only interest in the house and Senate is retaining THEIR seats. They don’t care about majority and they sure as hell don’t care about us. They are mistakenly secure in THEIR seats and assume that the worse it gets the more desperate we will be to support ANYONE who “TALKS” against it.
They need to go. We MUST primary these traitors….people who honor their own interests, their own values over ours CANNOT represent us.
POTUS was only referring to the General.
Not likely, but Trump is referring to the General Election Debates.
Given the advertising dollars lost by the lib networks because of this, they have slashed their own. income producing throats.
POTUS referenced the “general election debates”.
So we’re stuck with PBS? Really? Well Fox (which is now owned by Disney) can’t broadcast, but they can’t be prevented from commenting about what happened.
Fox is NOT owned by Disney. Please stop this disinfo. jeez.
Disney bought what used to be called 20th Century Fox (the movie studio). The Murdoch siblings run Fox News which is not the same outfit.
PBS is just another Fake News Network with Radical Left Democrats. On PBS, even the Republican pundits hate Trump, which makes it worse than CNN. It’s more like MSNBC, but with CNN’s pretense of objectivity, and thus worse than both.
It’s even poisoned their documentaries and made them unwatchable, like American Experience, Frontline, and even Nova.
Exactly
TASS has spoken from Moscow and Fox has been exiled to Siberia according to Vladimir Perez. Free press? Not for the Dems. They like to control the press much like Nikita. Way to go Vlad Perez!!
The loss for FOX is that the Democrat debates could be the Comedy Special Of The Year.
🤣🤣🤣 I thought PTrump would do this! PTrump knows the debates get unprecedented viewing because everyone wants to watch him. PTrump should hold rally’s and mock the debate.
Ball is in Dems Court now. Can’t wait to hear what their next move is now that PTrump didn’t take the bait.
There will be MASSIVE viewer numbers as people await the Trump vs. Commie bloodsport match.
Ball is actually in other networks’ Court.
If they don’t protest, then they are all but admitting that they are in the tank for the Dems.
I love this President!
ME TOO!!! Hits em back every time with a right hook! LOL
Things are certainly at a fever pitch. What a surreal time we live in. So much drama, corruption, and injustice every single day. Think I’ll give myself a litttle break and go watch a good movie. Can’t even imagine the daily life of PDJT, his family, his staff, etc. Hope they have some “recharge” time built into their days/weeks.
FOX must have refused to surreptitiously give the debate questions to the DNC chair ahead of time, like CNN did to benefit Hillary last presidential election.
President Trump was just looking for an excuse to ditch the MSM shitshow debates.
They gave it to him.
Even better yet… The DNC may be able to pull this stunt.
No power on Earth could prevent FOX from watching it, and doing a time delay voice over commentary of the DNC debates to a throughly un-watchable movie, say a showing of, “It’s a mad, mad world”
Nope, that won’t work, its too long of a movie.
Hmmm…
How about… PDJT doing a little fire side reading from the classified DOJ/FBI “muh Russia” BS.
And, see who has the better ratings.
Fox should do commentary of it using a Mystery Science Theater 3000 format. It would be apt for the gravity of the situation.
MTK: “How about… PDJT doing a little fire side reading from the classified DOJ/FBI “muh Russia” BS. ”
“BRILLIANT!!!
Comrade Perez will now say his favorite word repeatedly “$hit”.
The now very fascist democrats want to ban everything they disagree with, which is most things.
President Donald J. Trump – how can you not love the guy!
“Hey Honey…..pour me another double please. Its going to be another long night.”
Social media will mock the entire series of Dumbocrat-Socialist debates. Great comedic material.
It’s Ash Wednesday, so I’m feeling a bit hopeful today 😎
So. — one would think that the other networks would speak up and say “Wrong!” You would think that they remember that in 2016, of the 12 GOP debates televised between Aug 2015 and Mar 2016, FOX did 5….CNN did 4….and ABC, CBS, and CNBC each did one.
If the other networks don’t tell the DNC that unless they reverse their stance they won’t play, either, then what they are doing is PROCLAIMING that they are nothing more that the communications division of th3 Dem Party.
I’m not holding my breath ☹️
IMHO PDJT just played right into the DNC’s hands. Where is our crafty lion? How could he not see this ploy? There is no way the DNC want a televised national debate pitting the larger-than-life, charismatic Donald J. Trump against all the weakness that is generously represented on the Democrat Presidential candidate side. His ability to label and absolutely destroy a candidate in the best way possible (usually through comedy) would be a huge missed opportunity. He just gave them what they want.
Not sure I understand what is happening over at the WH lately. WTH was the meeting with business “leaders” encouraging immigration. Yeah, illegal immigration is breaking the law and a huge problem, but so is H1B visa programs, Mr. President. What about America First? Surely PDJT knows that these business “leaders” are passing up Americans not because they do not have enough workers, but because they are CHEAP. 70% or more of your business is payroll. We are talking higher level tech and professional jobs. Just do not get what is going on…
Any Treepers have an opinion on this?
Perez will announce later that the debates will be held in private closed sessions with the winner to be announced the next morning by Mourning Joe and Mika Mouse.
Proving once again that the Repubs are the stupid party. This is something (ie, the debate hosting, not the broadcasting) they should have done years ago, as they actually do have cause to do so, such as Candy Crowley’s moderator interference. But the Dems have one network where they can’t pull strings and they pull the trigger first.
Trump should schedule a rally at the same time as the Dumbicrats have their debates. It would be fair play for holding the hearing while Trump was negotiating with Kim.
