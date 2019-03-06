March 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #776

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Socialist Democrats: The Party of Judicial Anarchy.
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” 🌟
— Psalm 118:6
🙏 Pray:
— for shut down of lies against President Trump and his MAGA Team
— Presidential Harassment to be shut down
— for protection for those names on the “Impeachment Witness List”
— AG Barr to do the right thing soon
— for House bill blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate (they vote on March 14?)
— our American WALL be finished quickly
— for border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
— for all our Vets, esp Treeper Vets’ health–America honors you always
— protection for Pro-Trump Americans to stand against Opposition
— for all Treepers/ProTrump—protection and good health,,,and healing for those battling cancers and diseases–You are loved by all Treepers !
— Never Give In
🦅 “We must keep America first in our hearts.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” Romans 12:12
EDUCATION REFORM: How to Cut the Cost of Education
The Problem:
• Teachers don’t need University or Masters Degrees to teach Grade School.
• This is costing America an unnecessary fortune in salaries, benefits, retirement and administration bloat.
• Why would a Grade 1-6 Teacher Apprentice need more than a High School Degree with a high GPA and demonstrated aptitude to get children to learn?
The Solution:
• Why not enable them to demonstrate their aptitude as Teachers’ Aides during their Junior and Senior years?
• Why not hire the best of them as Apprentices after High School?
• Why not put them through Community College during their Apprenticeship summers (making full use of them), to advance them to Qualified Teachers after mastering their summer curriculums and demonstrating classroom success?
• Why not qualify them to teach Middle and High School when they complete Grade-Specific Community College Majors and earn Certification for those higher-level Grades based on demonstrated Apprenticeship performance?
It’s pretty odd seeing college professors in late 20s like that Berkeley professor what was he 28? Kids teaching kids or shall we say indoctrinating them,, I have known smarter rocks
Hypocrisy, thy name is Spike Lee…meeting at a gathering several years back…
Spike Lee and President Trump
https://www.gettyimages.ae/photos/spike-lee-production
This an interesting point. The politicians on both side know that the vast majority of the public has wanted the immigration, both legal and illegal to be fixed for decades. It is now completely obvious to anyone paying attention that both democrats and republicans want wide open borders and no immigration control.
There is zero political will in congress to do what the people want and yet they aren’t afraid of the voting public enough to change their behaviour.
I’ve notice that the bigger the lie, the bigger AOC’s eyes get. It’s her way of trying to look sincere.
Making fast work of AOC.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Ronna;
I will have a lot more confidence in the Republican Party, when you call out Republicon House and Senate leadership, for their failure to support the President, the MAGA agenda and us Deplorables.
On this Holy day of Ash Wednesday, may we all unite to fight together for banishment of evil from this world.
May God Bless US in this battle.
Amen.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Fascists like Nadler and Schiff should never be allowed to rise to power in this country.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Ingraham full show
(Jordan from 10:40- 15:40)
Donald Trump Retweet:
Evil Steyer…he is the guy that keep wanting to destroy California….Evil Steyer.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Nadler Questions 81 People in Search of a Crime
Excerpt:
But the money statement is this: “Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen.” Now, that’s an acknowledgment that impeachment is a political thing, not legal.
“You have to persuade enough of the opposition party, Trump voters, that you’re not just trying to steal the last election, I mean, to reverse the results of the last election.” He corrected himself. We may not get there, we may not get there, but what we have to do is protect the rule of law.
So he’s fully aware that what they’re doing is in fact attempting to overturn the election results. That’s what the Mueller investigation’s about. That’s what all of the Washington establishment’s never-ending pique with Trump is, to try to reverse the election results of 2016.
.
Full audio in link.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/03/05/nadler-questions-81-people-in-search-of-a-crime/
“Robert Mueller is an ‘American hero’ ex-Trump lawyer Ty Cobb says”
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb called special counsel Robert Mueller an “American hero” in an ABC News podcast interview.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2019/03/05/robert-mueller-american-hero-ex-trump-lawyer-ty-cobb-says/3063945002/
I thought at the time that bringing a “rapper” into the oval office for a publicity event was a bad idea because of it being beneath the dignity of the office and the old saying ” you’re judged by whom you’re seen with” but I know there are many “conservatives” here that have a celebrity rapper infatuation issue so I didn’t say anything at the time but the following might be of note.
If I found myself with those around me being accused of criminal behavior by those who want to bring me down I would be cautious about who I associate with.
https://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/crime/2019/03/05/ynw-melly-murder-charges-full-story/3056170002/
