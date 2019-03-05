Pączki Day (Detroit Style) aka Fat Tuesday

Someone mentioned the paczki post from last year. Stella always does a great job bringing us into the Detroit area (via our internet connection) for this special treat.
It’s Pączki Day, and in Detroit that means you should be sure to wear your stretchy pants or, as my old friend Denise used to say, your expando clothes!
Pączki, or Polish doughnuts, are eaten on Fat Thursday in Poland and Fat Tuesday in the United States. It’s the last splurge before Lent begins.
Oh, those look so good. Wish I had one and a steaming hot cup of coffee…. Thank you Stella and Menagerie.
Across the river from Detroit in Windsor, Canada is Blaks Bakery. 101 years old this year. They produce 30,000 paczki’s today, like every previous Shrove Tuesday, and they will all be gone by 5pm tonight. Local tradition with the 4th generation taking over the bakery.
Blak’s is a wonderful Paczki tradition in Windsor. We are so fortunate to have both Windsor & Detroit to source our Paczki’s and we travel to both cities to get packzis 🙂
Yum, Yum, Eat ’em up!
Paczki’s are my daughter’s favorite, she already ate all the ones I bought.
My mother was an awesome cook and she would often make doughnuts for us kids. And yes, she used lard and fried them in a black cast iron skillet.
That was me who mentioned—thanks so much for posting this! We look forward to Paczki Day all year (not exaggerating). We’ve literally scheduled trips and appointments around it and because it falls on a different day every year you’ve got to plan ahead. Some bakeries stop taking orders days in advance cause they can’t keep up. It’s a major deal in Chicagoland with everyone debating which bakery is best. I see the same people every year when I pick up my order/won’t see them again till the next Paczki Day!
I gained 5lbs. just LOOKING at those!!! {grin}
I was just about to say the same thing, BMT! At least, you gals can wear clothing that will grow or shrink with you! Us guys have to buy (and keep for future gains/losses) more pants and shirts than we really want! I made a positive out of a negative a couple years back…numb fingers eliminated button shirts for me, (unless my wife insists on dressing me like a first grader)! Now, it’s tee-shirts every day…hooray! Wrangler makes jeans with 4-way stretch construction including waist, so I’m successfully avoiding bib overalls at the present! What’s the milestone one reaches when you realize it’s time to lose weight? When you go around in public wearing a robe! If it should ever come to that, I won’t just wear any old robe…nope, it’ll be one of those custom jobs like Nature Boy Ric Flair used to “style and profile” in!
As it is Shrove Tuesday, say a prayer for the German refugees of Dresden whom the Brits and Americans firebombed to death on Shrove Tuesday 1945 – possibly more than 600,000 souls in a non-military city. God forgive us!
A part of my childhood. Mom’s mom made them. They were the best. Of course we kids wanted the plain ones and the adults wanted the prune filled. Never could get into the prune filled. Haven’t lived anywhere close to a real paczki in decades.
The little town (Hamtramck) right next to Detroit, Polish dominated for a century, is now Islamic dominated – and mostly “wild” Muslims from Yemen and Pakistan.
I bought a package (4) of these at Aldi. I had no idea they were a tradition for so many. I actually didn’t eat one as my husband polished them off before I got to them. We were at Aldi yesterday and he reached for another package–he has really been enjoying them. He says just one a day. The Aldi packzki have a bavarian type cream he says is delicious with powder sugar sprinkle on the top and bottom. When I opened the treehouse this morning I read the history to hubby we had a epicurious history lesson.
GSR; New Orleans is similarly “wild” after dark; scary wild and the faces are not white. Stay between Bourbon and the river and always have a friend or relative with you. The food in The French Quarter, nevertheless, remains unchanged; the best!. Much of America is gone, destroyed by people who have no respect for peace, prosperity, the rights of their fellow travellers or traditions like paczki and pancakes. Happy Fat Tuesday.
This Yinzer got Pączki today from the local bakery. all is right with the world!
Cheers from Detroit! They’re never as good as they look 😉
