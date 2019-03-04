A Higher-Brow Analysis of “The Swamp”…

And now…. for something, completely different. Enjoy:
.
Thanks for that, SD. I actually LOLed.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hey Treepers, here are some more needed laughs! Needs More Cowbell! Nathan Phillips / Gang Nam Style / Don’t Fear the Reaper Parody Music Video
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL that was awesome!!!
My kids favorite part would definitely be the “toot” at the end!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Human toots? How about dinosaur farts..
In my “early days” working offshore, I had been given (ordered) the opportunity to smell test dinosaur farts.. Farts that had been percolating for millions of years..
When salvaging old offshore platforms, I was given a “sniffer,” a gas analyzer machine.. We had to test the old wells before putting a torch to them.. After a couple of times I found out I didn’t even need it..
It will hit you like a brick wall.. Like snorting a brick.. Like slamming your face against a brick wall.. It is some mean sht..
It’s thick and very heavy.. So heavy it “puddles” in the well pipe.. So you have to actually stick your nose right up over the edge of the pipe as close as you dare.. You have to sneak up on it.. Like a cat.. (I know they’re laughing at me.. But this is some seriously mean sht..).
Some call it “swamp gas”.. But this ain’t no regular Louisiana swamp gas.. It’s deep down Ancient Acadianiferous Megalodonal Mean Sht swamp gas.. One miss-sniff and the wretch would knock you clean off the platform..
This is how my supervisors back on the barge (laughing) instantly knew when I had found a live one..
That dinosaur sht will knock you down.. No sht..
[Speaking of sht.. When you first start out wanting to be a “big deep sea diver”.. Here is an example of your issued “accomodations”.. A toilet, a shower, and a “make your own bunk” rack.. Be creative.. And don’t mind the “visitors” when you are off shift..
“..So… You wanna be a big deep sea diver, huh..”..].
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good One!
Hysterical. Well done.
gallons of WHAT..??
The attenboro wild animal theme overlay with this meme is brilliant .
two thumbs up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t stop laughing!!!!! Thanks
“they weigh a ton and produce gallons of sperm”.
LMAO! I love a good bedtime video!
Reminds me of the old joke: What’s gray and comes in quarts? Elephants!
That was absolutely fantastic; yes so good for a change from everything else! Thank you for posting it!
Because you’d be in jail! Dear Lord please help make this com true.
LikeLiked by 7 people
F’n priceless!!!! Watched President Trump roast crooked at that fund raising dining again the other night. Our president is fearless!
Where is that jail? Best line from Trump imo. Love is all you need. MAGA
LikeLike
“Because you’d be in jail.” Delivered off the cuff, with moderated voice, attitude of utter aplomb – and she never saw it coming. I almost fell off my chair that night – with total surprise and delight. It may have become my all time favorite, in real time, televised, unscripted, political moment. Pardon my Spanish: ¡cajones!
they weigh a ton
a close second was when Trump told the protester to go home to mommy and then said, “and your mother’s voting for Trump!”
The line “…you’d be in jail…” delivered as a statement of fact. Candidate Trump knew, and President Trump knows that is where she deserves to be; not because he disagrees with her [cough/hack] politics, but because of her crimes.
She isn’t in jail yet, but he still is POTUS. Let’s just see how this plays out.
And Hillary’s face did not know how to respond. It was classic!
That was really great! Even my husband slowed down for a political video (we think the same but he just doesn’t usually have time for politics). Really funny. Thanks for sharing.
Well, I’m sold! When does the feature length video come out?? 😉
That’s hilarious!!
I’m sure our VSGPDJT has seen this video and approves.
Eggcellent. Chuckles all around.
When watching PDJT do a MSM interview I play Phil Collins – I don’t care anymore in the background and just smile. LOL
Trump sure better hope he didn’t remove the law labels off his mattresses. Mueller will be looking at that next.
Then, we could all really join in a class action suit against the Gubmint.
Was that Occasional Cortex passing cow gas at the end????????
Ha!
waltherppk, Thank you for posting this gem. Someone should overlay this song on picgtures of some of the doofuses (like Spike Lee, 0bama, etc.) who are suffering from TDS today but were huge sycophants of citizen Trump.
Yes this could use an MTV style video! To the rhythm.
Dang, walther! That was excellent!
Dear Sundance and CTH’s,
Thank You for this awesome comedy. As my sister used to say “Need It, Need it” while pretending she was a frog. So many dirty, slimy people these DAZE. Schiff has lost whatever mind he ever had. Not sure why he has decided to “self destruct.” himself. This is a really bad movie to watch. Not sure of the plot of it all, but indeed, the “movie” Schiff has chosen to be “a star in” is REALLY going to end up badly for him. He probably already knows this on some level of his being. If his actions these days are the mark on this world, my god/dess.
I really do not know the origination of the “madness” Schiff has acquired. It would only be conjecture on my part (and I have many I will spare you). But the memory of a dead horse’s head at the end of the bed re the Godfather just came to mind. Very CURIOUS who Schiff’s master’s are, and why he is willing to self destruct? Actually, I already have most of those answers re this website. Myself, feel as if I have been Rip Van Winkle. Awakening and regaining health.
RIG
Keep mocking them! There’s no good defense against it. Laugh and point!
Also, a new episode of Intellectual Froglegs drops TOMORROW! Stay tuned!
Well done!
https://statelymcdanielmanor.files.wordpress.com/2019/03/1.jpg?w=529&h=462
SD, that was FUN! Thank you!
If you listen closely, when President Trump enters a room, you can hear his steel-balls clank together as he walks … and it is good. #MAGA
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 128,552 other followers
Follow
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Thanks for that, SD. I actually LOLed.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hey Treepers, here are some more needed laughs! Needs More Cowbell! Nathan Phillips / Gang Nam Style / Don’t Fear the Reaper Parody Music Video
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL that was awesome!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My kids favorite part would definitely be the “toot” at the end!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Human toots? How about dinosaur farts..
In my “early days” working offshore, I had been given (ordered) the opportunity to smell test dinosaur farts.. Farts that had been percolating for millions of years..
When salvaging old offshore platforms, I was given a “sniffer,” a gas analyzer machine.. We had to test the old wells before putting a torch to them.. After a couple of times I found out I didn’t even need it..
It will hit you like a brick wall.. Like snorting a brick.. Like slamming your face against a brick wall.. It is some mean sht..
It’s thick and very heavy.. So heavy it “puddles” in the well pipe.. So you have to actually stick your nose right up over the edge of the pipe as close as you dare.. You have to sneak up on it.. Like a cat.. (I know they’re laughing at me.. But this is some seriously mean sht..).
Some call it “swamp gas”.. But this ain’t no regular Louisiana swamp gas.. It’s deep down Ancient Acadianiferous Megalodonal Mean Sht swamp gas.. One miss-sniff and the wretch would knock you clean off the platform..
This is how my supervisors back on the barge (laughing) instantly knew when I had found a live one..
That dinosaur sht will knock you down.. No sht..
[Speaking of sht.. When you first start out wanting to be a “big deep sea diver”.. Here is an example of your issued “accomodations”.. A toilet, a shower, and a “make your own bunk” rack.. Be creative.. And don’t mind the “visitors” when you are off shift..
“..So… You wanna be a big deep sea diver, huh..”..].
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good One!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hysterical. Well done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
gallons of WHAT..??
The attenboro wild animal theme overlay with this meme is brilliant .
two thumbs up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t stop laughing!!!!! Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
“they weigh a ton and produce gallons of sperm”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO! I love a good bedtime video!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminds me of the old joke: What’s gray and comes in quarts? Elephants!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was absolutely fantastic; yes so good for a change from everything else! Thank you for posting it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because you’d be in jail! Dear Lord please help make this com true.
LikeLiked by 7 people
F’n priceless!!!! Watched President Trump roast crooked at that fund raising dining again the other night. Our president is fearless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is that jail? Best line from Trump imo. Love is all you need. MAGA
LikeLike
“Because you’d be in jail.” Delivered off the cuff, with moderated voice, attitude of utter aplomb – and she never saw it coming. I almost fell off my chair that night – with total surprise and delight. It may have become my all time favorite, in real time, televised, unscripted, political moment. Pardon my Spanish: ¡cajones!
LikeLiked by 7 people
they weigh a ton
LikeLiked by 1 person
a close second was when Trump told the protester to go home to mommy and then said, “and your mother’s voting for Trump!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The line “…you’d be in jail…” delivered as a statement of fact. Candidate Trump knew, and President Trump knows that is where she deserves to be; not because he disagrees with her [cough/hack] politics, but because of her crimes.
She isn’t in jail yet, but he still is POTUS. Let’s just see how this plays out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Hillary’s face did not know how to respond. It was classic!
LikeLike
That was really great! Even my husband slowed down for a political video (we think the same but he just doesn’t usually have time for politics). Really funny. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I’m sold! When does the feature length video come out?? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s hilarious!!
I’m sure our VSGPDJT has seen this video and approves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eggcellent. Chuckles all around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When watching PDJT do a MSM interview I play Phil Collins – I don’t care anymore in the background and just smile. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump sure better hope he didn’t remove the law labels off his mattresses. Mueller will be looking at that next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then, we could all really join in a class action suit against the Gubmint.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was that Occasional Cortex passing cow gas at the end????????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
waltherppk, Thank you for posting this gem. Someone should overlay this song on picgtures of some of the doofuses (like Spike Lee, 0bama, etc.) who are suffering from TDS today but were huge sycophants of citizen Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes this could use an MTV style video! To the rhythm.
LikeLike
Dang, walther! That was excellent!
LikeLike
Dear Sundance and CTH’s,
Thank You for this awesome comedy. As my sister used to say “Need It, Need it” while pretending she was a frog. So many dirty, slimy people these DAZE. Schiff has lost whatever mind he ever had. Not sure why he has decided to “self destruct.” himself. This is a really bad movie to watch. Not sure of the plot of it all, but indeed, the “movie” Schiff has chosen to be “a star in” is REALLY going to end up badly for him. He probably already knows this on some level of his being. If his actions these days are the mark on this world, my god/dess.
I really do not know the origination of the “madness” Schiff has acquired. It would only be conjecture on my part (and I have many I will spare you). But the memory of a dead horse’s head at the end of the bed re the Godfather just came to mind. Very CURIOUS who Schiff’s master’s are, and why he is willing to self destruct? Actually, I already have most of those answers re this website. Myself, feel as if I have been Rip Van Winkle. Awakening and regaining health.
RIG
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep mocking them! There’s no good defense against it. Laugh and point!
Also, a new episode of Intellectual Froglegs drops TOMORROW! Stay tuned!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://statelymcdanielmanor.files.wordpress.com/2019/03/1.jpg?w=529&h=462
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, that was FUN! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you listen closely, when President Trump enters a room, you can hear his steel-balls clank together as he walks … and it is good. #MAGA
LikeLike