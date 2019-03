The UC Berkeley Police have arrested and identified the suspect (pictured below) who was caught on camera attacking a young college conservative. According to CBS:

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man being sought for the assault of a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley campus last month has been arrested.

A statement from UC Berkeley Public Affairs said a warrant was issued for suspect Zachary Greenberg and UC police arrested him Friday, booking him into jail at 1 p.m.

[…] Police will formally present the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges, the university said. (read more)