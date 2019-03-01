March 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #771

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

13 Responses to March 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #771

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:22 am

    (From 9:30 to 24:30)

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:23 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.”
    — Matthew 5:9 🌟
    ——————
    Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are all safely at home
    Praise: President Trump walked away from a bad deal…a common sense move
    Praise: Wheeler is confirmed as Sec of EPA
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — continue to befuddle the Opposition
    — for criminals in Congress, FBI, DoJ, and CIA to be brought to justice
    — for House bill on Blocking Nat’l Emerg to fail in Senate
    — for those who heard Cohen hearing realize it is full of lies and a sham
    — our American WALL be finished quickly
    — for border WALL builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Staying alert on the job, protection and health
    — for answers and closures for 1592 US Military still unaccounted for in Vietnam–
    — for our Canadian Patriots to stand firm against PM Trudeau who is in big legal trouble
    — We Choose Greatness
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Great nations do not fight endless wars.” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:25 am

    oops..prayer post disappeared! I’ll wait a few minutes..

  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:25 am

    My extensive comments on Sen Tillis on NC. Really hoping someone in NC is willing yo house against the GOPe and primary him!
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/28/february-28th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-770/comment-page-4/#comment-6757210

  11. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Trump tax cuts: husband finished our taxes this evening. Simpler form, more straightforward. Paid less!! Saved money!! Thank you, President Trump!

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Things you never hear from the dishonest news media.

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:31 am

