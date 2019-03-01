Friday March 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Be Still And Know
These days we think we need what we want:
More clothes, more toys and more bling to flaunt.
Good stuff’s not enough, it’s gotta be “Wow!”,
And we can’t wait, we want it all now.
What happens in life, it seems the same:
Go here, go there, all part of the game.
Hustle and bustle, irons in the fire;
“It’s not a choice, it’s what life requires.”
We know it’s there, we’ve read it before.
But no, we don’t change. Do we need more?
If we heard God’s voice, we would be awed,
“Be still and know that I am God.”
In our small world, always on the run,
We don’t stop and think what God has done.
He made our world, its breadth and its length,
And is with us, our refuge and strength.
He placed every star, each in its place,
And calls us to Him, with mercy and grace.
He made each of us, formed by His hand,
And gives to believers a Promised Land.
In the face of sin, God brings ruin
To make all men think “What are we doing?”
He made all men, and gave each a soul.
Man fell to sin, but He made us whole.
Will we now listen to His holy voice?
Will we find life when we make the choice?
Will we slow down and look up to see
His great salvation so rich and free?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Things Look Bleak
“Truly God is good to Israel, even to such as are of a clean heart. But as for me, my feet were almost gone; my steps had well-nigh slipped. For I was envious at the foolish, when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.”
—Psalm 73:1-3
This particular Psalm, along with eleven others, is ascribed to Asaph, a Levite who ministered as the chief musician at the temple. After many years of faithful service, Asaph began to waver in the faith. With a heavy heart he says, “My feet were almost gone; my steps had well-nigh slipped.” Most believers can relate to this having experienced the same struggle in their own lives. In fact, it is an all too common problem.
Notice what the stumbling block was: Asaph became envious of the prosperity of the ungodly. He made the mistake of comparing his life with the lifestyle of the rich and famous. “They have more than the heart could wish” (vs. 7), everything had been handed to them on a silver platter. And what was even more disturbing to the Psalmist was they had obtained their ill-gotten gain through corruption and violence (vss. 6,8). Meanwhile, Asaph had labored day and night to barely make ends meet. He had compassion on the poor, but the wicked oppressed them seemingly with impunity. It just didn’t seem fair! As the old saying goes,
the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
The wicked in those days, as now, were not interested whatsoever in God and acted as though He really didn’t know or care (vs. 11). And to add insult to injury, the heavens were silent! The Psalmist, on the other hand, sought to live a righteous life only to find himself afflicted by the world and chastened of the Lord. This caused him to ponder, “Have I cleansed my heart in vain?” The more he dwelled on this, it was just too painful for him to bear. “Until!” Until what?
“Until I went into the sanctuary of God; then understood I their end. Surely Thou didst set them in slippery places: Thou castedst them down into destruction. How are they brought into desolation, as in a moment! They are utterly consumed with terrors” (Psa. 73:17-19).
Have you ever awakened from a nightmare and felt thankful it wasn’t real? For the ungodly the nightmare described here is very real. The Psalmist’s “foot had almost slipped,” but he was spared by God’s grace and mercy in salvation; but the slippery slope the ungodly will find themselves on ends in terror. When things look bleak—Remember Psalm 73!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/when-things-look-bleak/
LikeLiked by 2 people
“the slippery slope the ungodly will find themselves on ends in terror” . . .
eternal terror.
LikeLike
LikeLike
When Things Look Bleak
“Truly God is good to Israel, even to such as are of a clean heart. But as for me, my feet were almost gone; my steps had well-nigh slipped. For I was envious at the foolish, when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.”
—Psalm 73:1-3
This particular Psalm, along with eleven others, is ascribed to Asaph, a Levite who ministered as the chief musician at the temple. After many years of faithful service, Asaph began to waver in the faith. With a heavy heart he says, “My feet were almost gone; my steps had well-nigh slipped.” Most believers can relate to this having experienced the same struggle in their own lives. In fact, it is an all too common problem.
Notice what the stumbling block was: Asaph became envious of the prosperity of the ungodly. He made the mistake of comparing his life with the lifestyle of the rich and famous. “They have more than the heart could wish” (vs. 7), everything had been handed to them on a silver platter. And what was even more disturbing to the Psalmist was they had obtained their ill-gotten gain through corruption and violence (vss. 6,8). Meanwhile, Asaph had labored day and night to barely make ends meet. He had compassion on the poor, but the wicked oppressed them seemingly with impunity. It just didn’t seem fair! As the old saying goes,
the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
The wicked in those days, as now, were not interested whatsoever in God and acted as though He really didn’t know or care (vs. 11). And to add insult to injury, the heavens were silent! The Psalmist, on the other hand, sought to live a righteous life only to find himself afflicted by the world and chastened of the Lord. This caused him to ponder, “Have I cleansed my heart in vain?” The more he dwelled on this, it was just too painful for him to bear. “Until!” Until what?
“Until I went into the sanctuary of God; then understood I their end. Surely Thou didst set them in slippery places: Thou castedst them down into destruction. How are they brought into desolation, as in a moment! They are utterly consumed with terrors” (Psa. 73:17-19).
Have you ever awakened from a nightmare and felt thankful it wasn’t real? For the ungodly the nightmare described here is very real. The Psalmist’s “foot had almost slipped,” but he was spared by God’s grace and mercy in salvation; but the slippery slope the ungodly will find themselves on ends in terror. When things look bleak—Remember Psalm 73!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/when-things-look-bleak/
Psalm 73:1 <> Truly God is good to Israel, even to such as are of a clean heart.
2 But as for me, my feet were almost gone; my steps had well nigh slipped.
3 For I was envious at the foolish, when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.
Psalm 73:6 Therefore pride compasseth them about as a chain; violence covereth them as a garment.
7 Their eyes stand out with fatness: they have more than heart could wish.
8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.
Psalm 73:11 And they say, How doth God know? and is there knowledge in the most High?
17 Until I went into the sanctuary of God; then understood I their end.
18 Surely thou didst set them in slippery places: thou castedst them down into destruction.
19 How are they brought into desolation, as in a moment! they are utterly consumed with terrors.
LikeLike
LikeLike