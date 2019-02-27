Wednesday February 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Amazing!
nikkichico7 says:
February 26, 2019 at 8:36 am
2 Kings 6:16-17
16 So he answered, “Do not fear, for those who are with us are more than those who are with them.” 17 And Elisha prayed, and said, “Lord, I pray, open his eyes that he may see.” Then the Lord opened the eyes of the young man, and he saw. And behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.
God’s Army and the War
We look at the world all around us,
And we see all the evil and say,
There’s a war between men in this world,
Good men fight, keeping evil at bay.
We think there’s a heavy burden on us,
This fight may engulf you or me,
But the struggle’s not against flesh and blood,
Though it’s armies of men that we see.
This war and the armies are much bigger;
But men of this world aren’t the source.
We fight against powers of this dark world,
And their evil, spiritual force.
Elisha, God’s prophet, warned Israel’s king
Of the Arameans plans to attack.
So Aram’s king sent his army at night,
Surrounding Elisha – he’d never get back.
Elisha’s servant rose early that day,
And saw they were trapped, hemmed in.
“I’m afraid, Elisha, what shall we do?”
Elisha answered, perhaps with a grin:
Don’t be afraid, was what the prophet said,
Those with us are much more than that army.
And Elisha prayed to our and his God,
“O Lord, open his eyes and let him see!”
Then the servant looked, looked up and saw
Hills full of horses, chariots of fire;
A huge army of angels, sent by God,
All protecting Elisha and his squire.
God’s got the power; He’s in control.
His forces will win in this evil war.
All will proceed according to His plan,
With Him, we’ll be victors, and much more.
What shall we say to all of these things?
If God is for us, then who can oppose?
Should we sit back and leave it all to God,
Trusting in His Son, Who died and arose?
We run the race and fight the good fight,
Strong in the Lord, secure His power.
We are given the full armor of God
To take our stand against evil’s hour.
When evil comes, we’ll wear God’s armor:
The belt of truth buckled ‘round our waist,
The breastplate of righteousness all in place,
Guarded from arrows by the shield of faith.
With readiness from the gospel of peace,
Our feet will be fitted and firmly shod.
All with the helmet of salvation,
And the Spirit’s sword – the Word of God.
With God’s armor, we can take our stand,
And with the strength we get from prayer,
Final victory is ours, glory to God,
And eternal rest in His merciful care.
Well, nikki, if it was worth saying once, it’s worth saying twice!
❤️ … yup
Awesome poem bakocarl … we stand shoulder to shoulder in good company in this spiritual war throughout God’s 🌎
God bless you 😉
And all God’s children say … AMEN 🙏🏼
❤️
The Power Of The Gospel Of Grace
“…the gospel… is come unto you, as it is in all the world, and bringeth forth fruit, as it doth also in you, since the day ye heard of it, and knew the grace of God in truth” (Col. 1:5,6).
How wonderful to see the gospel of the grace of God do its work! Paul had never even seen the Colossians. He had only sent missionaries to them from Ephesus with the good news of the grace of God, but this had produced amazing results.
Wherever the gospel of the grace of God is preached in its purity it produces results. No one hearing that message can go away the same. Either he will consider it utter foolishness and be hardened by it, or he will see its vital importance and be softened by it. Ultimately he will either be eternally condemned, or eternally saved and justified by his response to that message.
“The preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness, but unto us which are saved it is the power of God” (I Cor. 1:18).
“Christ crucified… unto them which are called… the power of God and the wisdom of God”
(I Cor. 1:23,24).
“The power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth” (Rom. 1:16).
Mark well: it is “the gospel of the grace of God,” the “preaching of the cross,” that produces such results. The law of Moses never did, “For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh,” God sent His Son to accomplish for us (Rom. 8:3,4). This is why Paul proclaimed, at Antioch of Pisidia:
“Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this Man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins; and by Him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses” (Acts 13:38,39).
God’s message to us is a message of love, proclaiming to even the vilest sinner that he may be “justified freely by [God’s] grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-power-of-the-gospel-of-grace/
Colossians1:5 For the hope which is laid up for you in heaven, whereof ye heard before in the word of the truth of the gospel;
6 Which is come unto you, as it is in all the world; and bringeth forth fruit, as it doth also in you, since the day ye heard of it, and knew the grace of God in truth:
1 Corinthians 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.
1 Corinthians 1:23 But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness;
24 But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God.
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
Romans 8:3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:
4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Lowell George, Bonnie Raitt, and a very
young Emilou
It’s hard to get better than this . . . 🙂
HAVE A GREAT WEDNESDAY!
Beautiful scene…Rye Back Beach, Victoria, Australia….
Very cool…
Reminded me of this 👇
1. AWESOME … I want one, but I’ll need some mountains/hills too … ☹️
2. LOL 😂👍
A life lesson. Making millions when you are in your 20’s and living in LA in the 70’s almost guarantees that you’ll run head on into trouble at some point. What comes after that kind of crash is always the big question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But Mom…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“PayPal top dog admits partnership with hard-Left smear machine SPLC to blacklist dissidents from Leftist agenda”
February 26, 2019 by Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/02/paypal-top-dog-admits-partnership-with-hard-left-smear-machine-splc-to-blacklist-dissidents-from-leftist-agenda
Well….what goes around, comes around, I reckon.
RED FLAG ALERT ! Your constitutional rights can be abrogated without notice or court hearing by laws now in force in 13 states. Yes, various individuals ranging from your wacky anti-gun neighbor to your kid’s teacher, to any petty bureaucrat’s actions you may dispute can result in a SWAT raid upon your home and seizure of your personal property without recourse ! And that may not be the only strictuare placed upon you . Your 1st amendment rights may also be abrogated by the same mechansim ! We’re already seeing public forum outlets quelling the speech of individuals they label as ” violators ” of their terms of service yet permitting radical free rein !
How long until we, comfortably nested in our tree , aare attacked by the same means ? How long until the “internet gestapo ” cuts our access ? How long until your local SWAT arrives at the door to seize your means of access ?
Think it ” won’t happen here ” ? if they can abrogate the 2nd amendment with these ” Red Flag Laws ” they can use the same logic to abrogate the first, and the fourth and the fifth amendments as easily as they have the 2nd .
A length of pvc with a diameter wide enough to place your favorite black rifle.
Couple cans of motor oil enough to cover said rifle, deep hole somewhere at your choice..
Spam can of ammo preserved with care.
Case of a thousand rounds should carry you to the next supply Sgt.
The enemies that is. Neutralize him and take what’s needed
It’s been done before, not w/o sacrifice though.
On your feet, or on your knees.
Me, feet.
https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/1100631633525460993/ktnl3JuN?format=jpg
^bummer.
