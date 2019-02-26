Video – President Trump Arrives in Vietnam, Crowds Surround Hanoi Hotel…

President Trump touched down in Vietnam at 8:45pm (local) / 8:45am (EST). Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. eastern time zone. President Trump arrived for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un aimed at removing nuclear weapons in exchange for economic benefits and better relations with the U.S. and the world.

President Trump was met at the airport with a delegation of Vietnamese government officials and U.S. embassy personnel. The Vietnamese also rolled out the red carpet with a full military color guard for the welcome.

Fox News’s Ed Henry has a report from the hotel below:

