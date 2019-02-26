Video – President Trump Arrives in Vietnam, Crowds Surround Hanoi Hotel…

President Trump touched down in Vietnam at 8:45pm (local) / 8:45am (EST). Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. eastern time zone. President Trump arrived for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un aimed at removing nuclear weapons in exchange for economic benefits and better relations with the U.S. and the world.
President Trump was met at the airport with a delegation of Vietnamese government officials and U.S. embassy personnel. The Vietnamese also rolled out the red carpet with a full military color guard for the welcome.
Fox News’s Ed Henry has a report from the hotel below:
Well call me a sappy, bleeding heart patriotic American MAGA supporter, but watching this gave me goosebumps, leaky eyes, and a yuge smile. So proud to be an AlwaysTrumper.
Oh boy the media can’t have this 🙂 love it!
I guess this is progress, but I recall a lot of US service deaths to bring this about.
Very mixed emotions here.
Understood.
God bless these folks. They treat our POTUS better than some Americans.
USA! USA! KJU! PDT!
I love President Trump.
Amen
What a time to be alive, and witness the most incredible human on earth, honour a country he is so very proud of! Thank you President TRUMP.
We are all living in surreal historical times and witnessing a man who truly wants to better his country, for the people. ‘PROMISES MADE’ ‘PROMISES KEPT’
GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP, HIS FAMILY AND ALL HIS SUPPORTERS!
Love Trumps hate as our POTUS demonstrates once again! MAGA!
Wouldn’t it be amazing if our VSGPDJT would bring the two Koreas together as one country again and then the two Vietnams? I think this is his goal.
Ah, I think the two Vietnams are together now. Let’s hope PDJT can bring them together as our ally this time around.
The scumbagsin the MSM cannot keep back the tide of love and admiration that is flowing your Presidents way.
It truly is a sight to behold, watching this political imbecile 😉 cruise the world. Comforting all that he meets. Whether in Saudi Arabia, Poland or Vietnam.
Strange how it is really only the leftist bass turds in the Western countries that despise and would like to see him destroyed.
Oh well, we and tens of millions world wide have his back.
God bless PDJT
