Tuesday February 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Every 7 Days It Comes Around…TWOSDAY….
Two identical antique wooden Cutlery Storage Boxes
Two Chimera Cats…
In mythology, a chimera is a mishmash monster made up of parts of different animals. A feline chimera is a cat whose cells contain two types of DNA, caused when two embryos fuse together.
How to Tell Your Identical Twins Apart
https://www.verywellfamily.com/telling-twins-apart-2447067
Citizen 818: Fantastic and especially for other countries, but many great for here. What wonderful minds who are gifts to all of us.
Hollywood is a vile cesspool of the lowest “human beings” on Earth. Does that make it clear?
R. Lee Ermey, through his movie characters, video series and his many personal appearances has done far more to cement his memory into the American psyche than any tawdry award from Hollweirds’ philisties ! Go Gunny !
Honestly, Mill – I am sure Gunny doesn’t give a hoot about being included on a list of “honorees” from Hollyweird…did anyone even watch this mess?
The Kingdom Reign Of Christ
The Kingdom Reign of Christ, often called the Millennium, is, of course, still future, but even this dispensation will commence with a clear indication that our Lord’s beneficent reign will not change the unregenerate heart. Man is still a failure.
This will be evident from the fact that to put the rebellion down our Lord will have to “break” the nations “with a rod of iron” and “dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel” (Psa.2:9). Indeed, He will have to “rule them with a rod of iron” (Rev.2:27). It is not strange, then, that we read in Revelation 20:7-9:
“And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,
“And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.
“And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.”
This final rebellion is followed by the casting of Satan and all unbelievers into the lake of fire and the bringing in of the new heavens and the new earth in which all the reconciled find their all in Christ (Rev. 20:10-21:1; Eph.1:9,10; Col. 1:19,20). It is interesting and instructive to see in the book of Revelation how the Lamb slain occupies the center of the glory of the universe. Not one saint from any age will ever boast of his own righteousness in that day. All will acknowledge their own unworthiness and proclaim the praises of the One who died that they might live and be justified and gloried. And even the unsaved and all demons and angels will acknowledge Jesus as Lord in that day. Because He humbled Himself and submitted Himself to “even the death of the cross… God also hath highly exalted Him, and given Him a name which is above every name:
“THAT AT THE NAME OF JESUS EVERY KNEE SHOULD BOW, OF THINGS IN HEAVEN, AND THINGS IN EARTH, AND THINGS UNDER THE EARTH;
“AND THAT EVERY TONGUE SHOULD CONFESS THAT JESUS CHRIST IS LORD, TO THE GLORY OF GOD THE FATHER” (Phil.2:8-11).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-kingdom-reign-of-christ/
Psalm 2:9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel.
Revelaion 2:27 And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; as the vessels of a potter shall they be broken to shivers: even as I received of my Father.
Revelation 20:7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,
8 And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.
9 And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.
Ephesians 1:9 Having made known unto us the mystery of his will, according to his good pleasure which he hath purposed in himself:
10 That in the dispensation of the fulness of times he might gather together in one all things in Christ, both which are in heaven, and which are on earth; even in him:
Colossians 1:19 For it pleased the Father that in him should all fulness dwell;
20 And, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven.
Philippians 2:8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:
10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;
11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.
What’s up in space
A MONTH WITHOUT SUNSPOTS?
It could happen. The sun has been without spots since the beginning of February.Only 3 more days are necessary for an entire month of spotlessness. This long interval of blank suns is a sign that Solar Minimum is underway. This phase of the solar cycle brings extra cosmic rays, long-lasting holes in the sun’s atmosphere, and strangely pink auroras.
CHANCE OF STORMS THIS WEEK:
NOAA forecasters say there is a 50% chance of minor G1-class geomagnetic storms on Feb. 27th when a fast-moving stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field. The gaseous material is flowing from a large hole in the sun’s atmosphere, now facing our planet:
This is a “coronal hole”–a region in the sun’s atmosphere where magnetic fields open up, allowing solar wind to escape. Emerging at speeds near 500 km/s (1.1 million mph), the wind will probably surround our planet for several days.
We’ve seen this coronal hole before. It opened in the summer of 2018 and has been spinning around as the sun rotates, lashing Earth with solar wind approximately once a month. The last time our planet felt its gaseous emissions in late Jan. 2019, bright auroras surged around the Arctic Circle and some of the lights even spilled into the USA. More such displays are likely this week. Aurora Alerts: SMS text, email.
http://spaceweather.com/
Being “helio centric ” ( God I hate spell check !!) I know we’re in for some interesting times when it comes to both our planet’s , and the solar system’s weather ! It certainly appears our ‘nonscience’ pundits are going to be treated to a Maunder Minimum,and all its downstream effects . I wonder how AOC is going to “splain” them ?
goodtimes garrison, thanks!
Macaulay Culkin reviewed the Oscars and made some very interesting tweets. https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/1100018286270525440
PS It took me 5 times to spell his name right, lol.
DJ = Secret Gay
I wonder how much truth is in that stuff he just threw out there?
Another fake hate-crime hoax charged, this time some misfit-trans-BLT-something or other, the article writer can’t make up his mind whether it’s a “he” or a “she”. Initially investigated by the FBI as an alleged hate crime in 2017.
Burned his own house down with 5 pets inside, 3 German shepherds and 3 cats.
Apparently upset that not enough ruckus and clamor was being raised about gays or feys or something: “frustrated the controversy over gay rights had died down with the passage of the nondiscrimination law.”
Hate Hoax: Prosecutors Charge LGBT Activist with Burning Down Own Home with Pets Inside
https://www.breitbart.com/local/2019/02/25/hate-hoax-prosecutors-charge-lgbt-activist-with-burning-down-own-home-with-pets-inside/
… note: “…. with the passage of the nondiscrimination law”
Even when these oddballs get what they say they want, they still act out
Nim – whatever we give them will never be enough. These are sick people – really.
We – as a society – need to prosecute these perps severely if only to protect those with legitimate claims ! This twerp – like J.S. – just cheapened their lives for his own selfish ends !
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a serious “smackdown” to NJ AG Gerbit Grewal’s attempt to stifle NJ citizens’ 1st Amendment rights came from Defense Distributed with their release of the 3D data to machine complete AR-style rifles . The NJ Legislature and the AG has been trying to suppress this data . Ironicaly all the data being published comes from the AARDEC which is located in NJ ! The ‘ ultimate irony ‘ in all of this is NJ was the site of most of the battles of the Revolutionary War .
LikeLiked by 1 person
OOPS ! forgot to add this link : https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2019/02/daniel-zimmerman/precision-ar-15-cad-files-released-via-twitter-in-defiance-of-new-jersey-threats/
LikeLiked by 1 person
h/t https://vladtepesblog.com/2019/02/25/the-order-of-events-to-a-totalitarian-state
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like the next Verirtas report will be based on Facebook leaker info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
