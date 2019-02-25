February 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #767

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

112 Responses to February 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #767

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:20 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅 *** 1 *** more days til President Trump’s meeting with N. Korea leader, Kim Jong Un in Vietnam (Feb 27-28)

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “For He shall give His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways.” 🌟
    —- Psalms 91:11
    ——————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump safe traveling and attending a meeting in Vietnam–departing between 11am-12Noon ET and plans to come home ‘at the end of the week’
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–for protection, alertness and shrewdness
    — befuddle the Opposition…confuse and expose their evil plots
    — expose Fake Media and Congressional lies, deception, dishonesty & fraud
    — our American WALL be finished quickly, ‘Trump Speed’
    — for all our WALL builders at the border–-protection, health, and safe equipments
    — for all invaders to go back home
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Stay alert on the job, protection and health
    — for Venezuela–food and protection for the people…and Maduro to step down
    — Stay The Course
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Two weeks ago, the United States officially recognized the legitimate government of Venezuela, and its new interim President, Juan Guaido. We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom —…..” (SOTU 2019)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:20 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:21 am

  6. Rynn69 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Week #2 since AG confirmation:

    Mr. Attorney General Barr,

    Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:

    America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.

    • angellestaria6674 says:
      February 25, 2019 at 12:42 am

      Rynn, you got me good with this one yesterday.
      Rynn, you got me good again with this one today.
      Okay, so once isn’t enough.
      Get’s kind hard on the tear ducts, but hey…
      Good for you. So I’ll sign off this reply once again with:

      SALUTE!
      SEMPER FI!
      SHALOM!

      • Rynn69 says:
        February 25, 2019 at 1:37 am

        Angellestaria: God Bless You! If you teared up, you are without question a Patriot and a freedom-loving American who loves their country. I stand with you. I will be posting this to Attorney General Barr every Monday to remind him of his duty to his country and her people. Thank you for your support! Semper Fi!

        • angellestaria6674 says:
          February 25, 2019 at 1:57 am

          Rynn, I could watch this and others ten times over and they’re gonna get me all the same every time. It is a tribute of utter self-sacrificing, deep devotion, love of nation and its people…and for many, ultimately a love of God Whose Hand surely, though unseen, guided our forefathers to put together greatest documents and formulate a reasonable an agreeable body politic and Republic, a Republic we are now having to strain to preserve in the face of woes and traitors even within our own ranks.

          I fear much of the younger generation is losing a comprehension of what this kind of loyal service means, what it stands for and that it is the only reason we are still a nation, because without such devoted and loyal service, we would have succumbed to enemies who would have vanquished us, even going back to the British in our nation’s infancy.

          Every Monday you post this, I will sign off the same:

          SALUTE!
          SEMPER FI!
          SHALOM!

          Thank you for this great service here in the treehouse!

          Peace and God’s blessing for you and yours.

        • Cisco says:
          February 25, 2019 at 2:32 am

          “Teared up”?
          I cried, yea, me.
          Anyone that denigrates our brave warriors, fallen, retired or active…
          Well just stay away from me…it’s in your best interest if you do…health wise.

  7. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:22 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:23 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:24 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:25 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:25 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:26 am

  16. sunnydaze says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:28 am

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Lol. 😁
    That is pretty funny (30 people listening)….

    but, why is he driving around NH for 30 minutes? Is he still looking for that cup of coffee that isn’t in Trump Tower?

  18. emet says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:30 am

    You know, I was just reading that 58 “security experts” (Brennan, Clapper, Rice etc )have signed a document strongly criticizing the border wall. If there was ever an indication that the border wall is going to be fabulously effective, this is it.

  19. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:30 am

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:35 am

    • Sherri Young says:
      February 25, 2019 at 12:54 am

      Carson Napier, you must have posted this while I was typing my comment below.

      Not just the military are armed. Maduro has communist street gangs called colectivos in many of the neighborhoods. They are armed thugs who are paid with gifts and favors to do Maduro’s bidding. Some of the people who did not vote in the last election were not boycotting, but rather staying away from the polls. It was dangerous to go vote in some places if you were known not to be a Maduro supporter.

  22. Sherri Young says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:40 am

    The people of Venezuela gave up their personal weapons years ago. Now they are hoping that Donald Trump will roll in and save them by uprooting Maduro from the presidential palace he illegally occupies. This is a job for the Venezuelans. The key is to get the military to leave Maduro so that Maduro has to flee. It appears that the children of Maduro’s right hand man, Diosdado Cabello flew out of Havana on Friday for Beijing via Moscow. They have return flights booked for March 12th, but a lot can happen during the ensuing weeks. I am cautiously optimistic.

    From the Aeroflot website, no less:

    https://www.aeroflot.ru/sb/booking/api/app/tktdoc/v1?pnr_locator=RLDTLP&pnr_key=343c532c9ac5b1d7b9991b68d43e8dd5589c4d78ce51557e9a4ae277b49f284e6b3af6496a441935fe7d6a8669a0acf598a58042a9192d89794c89db8cb5417f&format=html&lang=en

  23. Dutchman says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:43 am

    I just scrolled back on the home page, to watch PDJT’s speech in Florida, on Venezuela.

    Have we ever had a President who so unapologetically and unhesitatingly calls out Socialism/Conmunism, before?

    He says it that way, EVERY TIME; “Socialism/Communism”, and makes it ubundantly clear he’s talking about here in the U.S., in our hemisphere (Cuba, Venezuela and Nicuragua), and around the world.

    I (metaphorically) swooned when he said “I am a Nationalist”.
    But when he said, in the SOTU,
    “America will NEVER be a Socialist Nation”, I nearly fainted for joy!

    I loved Reagan, but this guy has climbed on Reagans shoulders, and lept for the stars!

    No wonder the Socialists hate him, he tells the truth about Socialism, straight out and without equivocation.
    Fantastic speech!

  24. Carson Napier says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:58 am

    The right of citizens to bear arms is just one guarantee against arbitrary government, one more safeguard against the tyranny which now appears remote in America, but which historically has proved to be always possible.
    – Hubert H. Humphrey (not today’s “liberal”)

  25. Carson Napier says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:02 am

  26. winky says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:05 am

    Well this may be why we cannot control what happens in California. Important question is “WHO CONTROLS THE FOUR FAMILIES?”

    https://www.infowars.com/renegade-state-the-four-families-of-california-the-private-company-that-controls-the-internet/

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:06 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:16 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Now Jussie’s excuse is “the drugs” made him do it! Did you hear that? That’s the Excuse Train pulling into the station. The only high Jussie is on, is the Trump Derangement hit from his drug of choice..Hate.

  32. stats guy says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:38 am

    We all know how lousy the RINO party is, just useless. No thought at all about most issues. The left rolls them every time. And I’ve never really figured out if they are fools or knaves (I know, embrace the ‘and’)

    Julie Kelly…who I increasing read:

    • stats guy says:
      February 25, 2019 at 1:46 am

      and btw, I would use Rynn69’s vid above as a contrast point to compare bravery. Like night and day our troops, leo’s, et al. are brave people as are many others in the country…not so much with these sorry excuses for ‘representatives of the people’. Sorry, even as I write that thought, I throw up a little in my mouth.

    • Dutchman says:
      February 25, 2019 at 2:05 am

      Statsguy; The Republicans are neither fools, nor knaves; they are
      C O M P L C I T !
      If anyone doesn’t get that, they don’t understand Uniparty.

      What part don’t you understand?
      Is it Uni, or party that throws you?

  34. millwright says:
    February 25, 2019 at 2:05 am

    I suspect PDJT’s announcement of a mamoth July 4th celebration at the Lincoln Memorial is already exploding prog’s heads ! Next will be their usual “lawfare” attempt to prevent it ! But given the emerging evidence of not merely criminal activity at high levels of sthe federal bureaucracy, but multiple conspiracies ( past and present ) to unseat a siotting President with majority support of Americans . And looming in the near future is the increasing possibility of a civil war if the Progs’s attempts to disenfranchise the majority of American voters via various electioneering frauds bears fruit .

    • nimrodman says:
      February 25, 2019 at 2:32 am

      Prez’s team better deploy their own damn security forces to beat back antifers and such.
      … or at least supplemental forces in a strategic, well chosen way and at strategic locations

      DC is a Dem city, count on them for “stand down” shenanigans and overall ineffectiveness in policing Leftists

    • The Boss says:
      February 25, 2019 at 2:33 am

      I suspect there will be significant reason(s) to celebrate this year. So “Hold the date”.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      February 25, 2019 at 3:02 am

      I thought there was a 4th of July fireworks celebration every year on the mall near the monuments in DC. Are they upset because Trump might speak or something?

  35. Joe says:
    February 25, 2019 at 2:15 am

    John Wayne Airport is soon to be renamed.

    Why?

    Because John Wayne spoke THE TRUTH.

    Your country, your heritage is quickly being stolen from you.

    I have already witnessed this process, I live in California. Now The Mexican Colony Of California.

    Sundance, why are you not reporting this?

  36. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 3:05 am

    Trump threatens to deport Venezuelan military officials’ families that have fled to Miami
    IwAR0LEs4ivh9bCeokBjjyvz6ynB_rtaaIFwVqLYRMbFMvCb6SYay1enoSeHE

    Excerpt:

    The Trump administration is threatening to deport the family members of Venezuelan military officials — including some who live in the Miami area — who don’t disobey the Maduro government and allow aid from the United States to enter Venezuela.

