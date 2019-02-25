February 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #767

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
America is ready for the Great America 4th of July Party, President Trump!
Steak with catsup, a slice of Chocolate Cake, two scoops of Ice cream.
Thank You, President Trump!
Do I hear the word YUGE!!!
4th of July has always been a huge event at the Lincoln Memorial.
Now, four and a half months in advance, Trump tweets this out.
Twitterverse went mental… Every liberal pundit had a comment.
Master Level Trolling! 👍
You’re right, Citizen. Check out this twitter from Sundance….unbelievable, that nasty little Anti-American Bill Kristol.
I am picturing (imagining) 2 things right now after seeing and reading that:
1.Bill Kristol’s head
2.The mallet in my hand
3.Use your own imagination as to the product of #1 and #2. LOL
You know what they say in math, 1+2=3, right?
2-1=1. The mallet wins.
LOL Well, no matter how the math equation works out, you’re right.
The MALLET wins!
Bill Kristol’s head loses!
2-1=1. The mallet wins.
Lol..I feel better now.
Well Grandma, I’m going to go onto the rest of my work schedule tonight more light-hearted just cuz I made you feel better.
Heck, you make all of us feel better every night you post your prayer.
So good. There’s that and thank you.
Blessings this upcoming week for you and yours….and of course, SD, Ad rem, Menagerie, staff and all Treepers.
A mallet, huh? For Kristol I always imagined an ice pick. And for Paul Ryan, for some reason, a hunting arrow.
Kristol is indeed a lost soul.
I cannot imagine who he thinks he is.
Does Anyone listen to this rat? actual Q: I don’t really know.
🦅 *** 1 *** more days til President Trump’s meeting with N. Korea leader, Kim Jong Un in Vietnam (Feb 27-28)
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For He shall give His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways.” 🌟
—- Psalms 91:11
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump safe traveling and attending a meeting in Vietnam–departing between 11am-12Noon ET and plans to come home ‘at the end of the week’
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–for protection, alertness and shrewdness
— befuddle the Opposition…confuse and expose their evil plots
— expose Fake Media and Congressional lies, deception, dishonesty & fraud
— our American WALL be finished quickly, ‘Trump Speed’
— for all our WALL builders at the border–-protection, health, and safe equipments
— for all invaders to go back home
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs-Stay alert on the job, protection and health
— for Venezuela–food and protection for the people…and Maduro to step down
— Stay The Course
—————————————————–
🦅 “Two weeks ago, the United States officially recognized the legitimate government of Venezuela, and its new interim President, Juan Guaido. We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom —…..” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
I’m with Betsy and Grandma!
Bless you, Grandma. I wait patiently, every nite for your prayer post, on the Presidential thread; don’t think for one second that what you do isn’t important, and cherished!
Of all this importance, my biggest prayer is for POTUS’s safety. It’s a long flight.
LikeLiked by 8 people
& hopefully the deep state won’t try to shoot down AF1 this time around.
I wonder if he has an armed fighter escort when he flies in AF1, especially internationally?
Dan, I think it is not a regular routine thing, but for special critical situations. Somebody correct me if I am wrong, perhaps an USAF Treeper would know for sure.
AF 1 security arrangements are secure information and ought to remain closely held . I certainly hope and pray none of that info ever surfaces on public media .
I agree, and maintain the same hope and offer similar prayers that AF1 is never without sufficient offensive protection to safeguard the leader of the free world when flying in international airspace that is easily accessible by hostiles.
LikeLike
Saw a comment earlier about new parts coming for af1 and something about the engines being stressed on such a long trip – why would something like that be brought up now?
Prayers for AF1 and President Trump++++++++++++++
At least President Trump is sober.
haha.
Is she coloring in that bottom pic? Good way to pass the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Class Trump Photobomb.
Guess What – They Never Left….
Week #2 since AG confirmation:
Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
Rynn, you got me good with this one yesterday.
Rynn, you got me good again with this one today.
Okay, so once isn’t enough.
Get’s kind hard on the tear ducts, but hey…
Good for you. So I’ll sign off this reply once again with:
SALUTE!
SEMPER FI!
SHALOM!
Angellestaria: God Bless You! If you teared up, you are without question a Patriot and a freedom-loving American who loves their country. I stand with you. I will be posting this to Attorney General Barr every Monday to remind him of his duty to his country and her people. Thank you for your support! Semper Fi!
Rynn, I could watch this and others ten times over and they’re gonna get me all the same every time. It is a tribute of utter self-sacrificing, deep devotion, love of nation and its people…and for many, ultimately a love of God Whose Hand surely, though unseen, guided our forefathers to put together greatest documents and formulate a reasonable an agreeable body politic and Republic, a Republic we are now having to strain to preserve in the face of woes and traitors even within our own ranks.
I fear much of the younger generation is losing a comprehension of what this kind of loyal service means, what it stands for and that it is the only reason we are still a nation, because without such devoted and loyal service, we would have succumbed to enemies who would have vanquished us, even going back to the British in our nation’s infancy.
Every Monday you post this, I will sign off the same:
SALUTE!
SEMPER FI!
SHALOM!
Thank you for this great service here in the treehouse!
Peace and God’s blessing for you and yours.
“Teared up”?
I cried, yea, me.
Anyone that denigrates our brave warriors, fallen, retired or active…
Well just stay away from me…it’s in your best interest if you do…health wise.
LikeLike
And one wonders whether Weiner’s laptop is now being examined as it should have been in Sept 2016.
LikeLike
Love it!
What a great sense of seriously cutting humor our POTUS has!
LikeLiked by 2 people
China could be pulling ahead of the U.S. in electric car production.
That is one sick piece of propaganda.That bimbo in the the passengers seat was about ready to jump the Chinaman.And the truth is they stole all of the ideas from from us.Now next time ,put the sarcastic sign after one of these vids.
someone needs to make certain Candace Owen and Charlie Kirk get this little video
I do not have the tech skills to forward.
Could someone pick up this ball?
Why haven’t I seen this – maybe it’s new? Very powerful.
Not new. I saw it a couple years ago. Glad it’s making the rounds again. The timing’s great!
OT: Any word on when we get to not sign in every time we post? Thought it was Feb. 24, but looks like it’s not.
LikeLike
There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.
– Niccolo Machiavelli
In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.
– Mark Twain
I get a clear sense that this man can be trusted to help the President, unlike so many others near him.
President Trump is a modern day George Washington. Godspeed and return safely from Vietnam.
Citizen817 , 👍 Perfect .
We’re all with him Brad! (wink)
A legitimate, early submission for “Comment of the Day.”
Thanks for posting. Just forwarded to friends who live a few miles from Richmond.
Should be interesting that this conference is occurring in Richmond, where VA sadly still has not fairly addressed the multiple accusations against Lt. Gov Fairfax, nor is there any accountability for Gov Northam nor for AG Herring.
Lol. 😁
That is pretty funny (30 people listening)….
but, why is he driving around NH for 30 minutes? Is he still looking for that cup of coffee that isn’t in Trump Tower?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looking for a Starbucks, perhaps?
You know, I was just reading that 58 “security experts” (Brennan, Clapper, Rice etc )have signed a document strongly criticizing the border wall. If there was ever an indication that the border wall is going to be fabulously effective, this is it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kinzinger, a big Trump hater even worse than Flake and McCain and Romney, doesn’t really mean a thing he says about the border. He even supported the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist Syrian Jihadis.
EPIC: Tulsi Gabbard Calls Adam Kinzinger, John McCain and Evan McMullin Terrorist Enablers…
Posted on January 25, 2017 by sundance
This is beyond epic. Representative Tulsi Gabbard visited Syria and delivers big and bold truth to CNN upon her return interview.
Gabbard deconstructs the false narrative sold by the Muslim Brotherhood, Obama administration, John McCain, Adam Kinzinger and Evan McMullin -all of whom supported the various terrorist factions within Syria- and sets the record straight:
The “Rebels” in Syria are extremist terrorists.
“The “Never Trump” coalition has always consisted of a few noisy and indecent politicians within Washington DC. Senator Ben Sasse, Senator Jeff Flake and Representative Adam Kinzinger the most noteworthy and vitriolic.
Whenever CNN, or for that matter any media, want a republican voice to argue against Donald Trump, in the “current days’ outrage du jour”, they call upon Kinzinger first and foremost. He seemingly loves the spotlight as much as he enjoys promoting himself on social media. In essence, he’s a proud #NeverTrumper.”
The man in the picture above is the puke Adam Kinsinger, arguably the most Trump hating vile man on the planet.
Read what Sundance said a year ago about this vile creep Kinsinger.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/25/epic-tulsi-gabbard-calls-adam-kinzinger-john-mccain-and-evan-mcmullin-terrorist-enablers/
Kinzinger is a NeverTrumper piece of crap who has come to the realization that Trump will be in the White House until January 2025, so he wants to suck up.
In 2012, Venezuela’s dictator-for-life President Hugo Chavez had his rubber stamp legislature pass the Control of Arms, Munitions and Disarmament Law. The public generally supported it at the time. The law stripped law-abiding Venezuelans of every firearm and round of ammunition they could legally own.
As the country and its citizens have increasingly benefited from the wonders of Bolivarian socialism, it appears that the public now regrets their support for total civilian disarmament.
“Guns would have served as a vital pillar to remaining a free people, or at least able to put up a fight [against the Standing Army],” Javier Vanegas, 28, a Venezuelan teacher of English now exiled in Ecuador, told Fox News. “The government security forces [Standing Army], at the beginning of this debacle, knew they had no real opposition to their force [Standing Army]. Once things were this bad, it was a clear declaration of war [by the Standing Army] against an unarmed population.”
If only the citizens of Venezuela had the right to keep and bear arms as a check against government [with its Standing Army] tyranny.
Once again, another nation demonstrates what can and frequently does happen to a disarmed populace. The despotism pushed by the authoritarian ruling class[and its Standing Army] can proceed full force, with no realistic threat of opposition from the people they subjugate.
Carson Napier, you must have posted this while I was typing my comment below.
Not just the military are armed. Maduro has communist street gangs called colectivos in many of the neighborhoods. They are armed thugs who are paid with gifts and favors to do Maduro’s bidding. Some of the people who did not vote in the last election were not boycotting, but rather staying away from the polls. It was dangerous to go vote in some places if you were known not to be a Maduro supporter.
The people of Venezuela gave up their personal weapons years ago. Now they are hoping that Donald Trump will roll in and save them by uprooting Maduro from the presidential palace he illegally occupies. This is a job for the Venezuelans. The key is to get the military to leave Maduro so that Maduro has to flee. It appears that the children of Maduro’s right hand man, Diosdado Cabello flew out of Havana on Friday for Beijing via Moscow. They have return flights booked for March 12th, but a lot can happen during the ensuing weeks. I am cautiously optimistic.
From the Aeroflot website, no less:
https://www.aeroflot.ru/sb/booking/api/app/tktdoc/v1?pnr_locator=RLDTLP&pnr_key=343c532c9ac5b1d7b9991b68d43e8dd5589c4d78ce51557e9a4ae277b49f284e6b3af6496a441935fe7d6a8669a0acf598a58042a9192d89794c89db8cb5417f&format=html&lang=en
I heard at least 100 Venezuelan soldiers defected to Columbia today. At least that’s a start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
By the time I went to bed last night, there were 60 who had made their way to Columbia. By noon, there were 120 who had left Maduro and joined Guaido. I do not know if all of them went to Columbia or if some went to Brazil. May this become a flood.
I just scrolled back on the home page, to watch PDJT’s speech in Florida, on Venezuela.
Have we ever had a President who so unapologetically and unhesitatingly calls out Socialism/Conmunism, before?
He says it that way, EVERY TIME; “Socialism/Communism”, and makes it ubundantly clear he’s talking about here in the U.S., in our hemisphere (Cuba, Venezuela and Nicuragua), and around the world.
I (metaphorically) swooned when he said “I am a Nationalist”.
But when he said, in the SOTU,
“America will NEVER be a Socialist Nation”, I nearly fainted for joy!
I loved Reagan, but this guy has climbed on Reagans shoulders, and lept for the stars!
No wonder the Socialists hate him, he tells the truth about Socialism, straight out and without equivocation.
Fantastic speech!
An armed society is a free, and mostly polite, society. A disarmed society is a socialists’ delight.
The right of citizens to bear arms is just one guarantee against arbitrary government, one more safeguard against the tyranny which now appears remote in America, but which historically has proved to be always possible.
– Hubert H. Humphrey (not today’s “liberal”)
Support the right to arm bears.
US Marine Silent Drill Platoon at Fort Henry 2015 – No Oops! Here. Just SHOW & AWE
Well this may be why we cannot control what happens in California. Important question is “WHO CONTROLS THE FOUR FAMILIES?”
https://www.infowars.com/renegade-state-the-four-families-of-california-the-private-company-that-controls-the-internet/
Now Jussie’s excuse is “the drugs” made him do it! Did you hear that? That’s the Excuse Train pulling into the station. The only high Jussie is on, is the Trump Derangement hit from his drug of choice..Hate.
Hollywood Hypocrites
We all know how lousy the RINO party is, just useless. No thought at all about most issues. The left rolls them every time. And I’ve never really figured out if they are fools or knaves (I know, embrace the ‘and’)
Julie Kelly…who I increasing read:
and btw, I would use Rynn69’s vid above as a contrast point to compare bravery. Like night and day our troops, leo’s, et al. are brave people as are many others in the country…not so much with these sorry excuses for ‘representatives of the people’. Sorry, even as I write that thought, I throw up a little in my mouth.
Statsguy; The Republicans are neither fools, nor knaves; they are
C O M P L C I T !
If anyone doesn’t get that, they don’t understand Uniparty.
What part don’t you understand?
Is it Uni, or party that throws you?
Yeah, “Mr. Racist”
Uh huh. Yeah, uh huh.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/23/alveda-king-delighted-trump-restricted-funding-to-planned-parenthood-founded-by-kkk-adviser-margaret-sanger/
I suspect PDJT’s announcement of a mamoth July 4th celebration at the Lincoln Memorial is already exploding prog’s heads ! Next will be their usual “lawfare” attempt to prevent it ! But given the emerging evidence of not merely criminal activity at high levels of sthe federal bureaucracy, but multiple conspiracies ( past and present ) to unseat a siotting President with majority support of Americans . And looming in the near future is the increasing possibility of a civil war if the Progs’s attempts to disenfranchise the majority of American voters via various electioneering frauds bears fruit .
Prez’s team better deploy their own damn security forces to beat back antifers and such.
… or at least supplemental forces in a strategic, well chosen way and at strategic locations
LikeLike
I thought there was a 4th of July fireworks celebration every year on the mall near the monuments in DC. Are they upset because Trump might speak or something?
John Wayne Airport is soon to be renamed.
Why?
Because John Wayne spoke THE TRUTH.
Your country, your heritage is quickly being stolen from you.
I have already witnessed this process, I live in California. Now The Mexican Colony Of California.
Sundance, why are you not reporting this?
Wat will the new name be, Hugo Chavez Airport or Nicolas Maduro Airport ?
I assume Feinstein Airport.
The offspring of the Holodomor.
Socialism is simply the next step to communism.
Communism MUST destroy our heritage to live.
Why are you not supplying a link?
https://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-hiltzik-john-wayne-oc-airport-20190221-story.html
That is an opinion piece.
Where is a link that supports your statement, “John Wayne Airport is soon to be renamed”?
Trump threatens to deport Venezuelan military officials’ families that have fled to Miami
IwAR0LEs4ivh9bCeokBjjyvz6ynB_rtaaIFwVqLYRMbFMvCb6SYay1enoSeHE
Excerpt:
The Trump administration is threatening to deport the family members of Venezuelan military officials — including some who live in the Miami area — who don’t disobey the Maduro government and allow aid from the United States to enter Venezuela.
Oops, full link:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article226646224.html
Oops, full link:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article226646224.html
