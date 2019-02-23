“RBG Look-alike Interviews Alan Dershowitz About Pending Mueller Report…”

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz joins Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s doppelganger to discuss the Mueller investigation and why he says Donald Trump’s emergency declaration for a border wall could be a “mistake.”
Advertisements
Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz joins Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s doppelganger to discuss the Mueller investigation and why he says Donald Trump’s emergency declaration for a border wall could be a “mistake.”
The race to room temperature between RBG and Larry King is now officially pick’em!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man, it’s gotta be tough to walk that fence. Ol’ Al had best pick a side. The correct side at that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dershowitz is full of sh##.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dershowitz got Miami pedophile Jeffrey Epstein off the hook
Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article214210674.html
By then, word had gotten back to Epstein from some of the girls that they had been questioned by police. Epstein hired famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
“Alan Dershowitz flew down and met privately with Krischer,’’ Recarey said. “And the shenanigans that happened, I don’t think I’ve ever seen or heard of before.’’
LikeLike
and guess who was head of FBI – Mueller
LikeLike
Dershowitz is a defense lawyer. And as such, his one and only job is to get his client acquitted. Sadly, only the wealthy can afford such lawyers.
LikeLike
Once the old man installed his kid to run Fox we can trace the change in so many peoples positions that it stinks!…
now another camp is heard from….it’s only going to get noisier as vote on emergency bill comes closer… They will all dance around the facts – so they can bend things to look different or shaky…
Maybe the WH should issue a briefing paper that quotes the actual law text…along with the side-bar comments about how POTUS alone has this authority by the very hands/acts of Congress themselves. Maybe someone will trip up and print them for all to see and understand… Maybe someone will ask the question – IF the President is attacked like this, for doing his job, maybe he’ll think long and hard about doing it again, for say a CA Fire or a GA Hurricane, eh?… or, maybe he’ll just add some words to the next emergency he has to declare for human suffering of USA Citizens, ie: For the Camp Fire victims and to build fence on the Mexico border… go ahead, make my day, punk!…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well , RBG is about 8mos older than Larry and both are currently 85. None of my parents or grandparents lived that long, so kudos that both are still contributing.
I used to watch Larry’s show when it was in it’s prime. It is still refreshing to hear more from the guest than the host. Didn’t hear anything new from Alan that he hasn’t already said on all his other spots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dersh has spent the nearly two years slamming Mueller over all the legal and Constitutional improprieties of his investigation but now he thinks it fair and proper to reveal what he admits will be nothing but a political hit piece from a prosecutor? Yeah, ok…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
“RBG Look-alike Interviews Alan Dershowitz About Pending Mueller Report…”
Hahahahahaha
LikeLike