UPDATE: UC Berkeley Police Identify Suspect in Attack on College Conservative…

Good news. The UC Berkeley Police have identified the suspect (pictured below) who was caught on camera attacking a young college conservative. According to the press release:
UC Berkeley – Responding quickly to information provided by members of the UC Berkeley campus community, the University of California Police Department (UCPD) has identified a potential suspect in the violent crime that occurred on February 19th, 2019 on the Sproul Plaza (UCPD case #19-00455). Based on current information available to the department, the suspect is not a student at, or affiliate of, the University. (read more)
Lets hear his name where does he live ?? Expose this creep and let the lawsuits begin
This is confusing. Do they or do they not have a positive ID on the suspect.
The people investigating have him. Obviously not releasing the name yet. They just wanted to “protect” the University by putting out that he’s not a student there.
That’s the victim who’s not a student. The perp may be a student, faculty, administrator, riff-raff, or psycho nutcase.
I would make a small wager on “community organizer”.
Neither the victim or the “alleged” attacker are students or afilliated with the Uni according to UC Berkeley
I am so ready to join the Spanking Administration! In fact, I believe I’m ready for immediate mobilization. Who is with me?
The tide is turning.
Light shining on a lot of roaches these days. They can run but they can’t hide!
This is exactly the right thing to do, and I am so proud of him for recognizing the situation and not retaliating with violence.
That’s right, keep getting your ass beat until morale improvess. I don’t think so. Until these punks get on the recieving end of a good ass kicking then this crap will continue.
I must admit I did like the way the few “Proud Boys” stood up to and slapped the large group of Antifa thugs. :0 This young man was not a fighter and to expect him to fight is a losing plan, he would have been beat badly – most likely.
LOL, the Proud Boys showed up ready to rock and roll that day.
Remember Based Stickman ?
He might lose if he fights but that was pathetic. Starting to think he likes getting picked on. A simple kick to the nuts could have ended that.
Right behind you. I may have grey hair but I won’t back down if push comes to shove. Situational awareness engaged and ready when needed.
Absolutley true words !!!
Man up & fight back.
Next will be he hires a high powered attorney with his mommy and daddy’s money and claims he was provoked into action. Nothing to see here. . . !
Thanks be to God.
No need for campus police then…bring on the charges, straight from the DA’s office now!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He will get probation just like the professor who took a bicycle lock ln a chain to the Trump supporter. We are not a nation of laws anymore. Leftists are a privileged class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I should add … just like in the old USSR
Not a student? So this guy trolls around the University campus with a backpack looking like a student. . . for what reason? To punch out conservatives or pick up chicks? I bet this guy has been a bully since he was three years old.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll bet this guy is DSA, or OFA or both.
OFA work for Buraq, they’re nothing but rent-a-riot trash.
According to a group of military officers with Q level clearances that work closely with PDJT and have access to the NSA databases, the guy who punched the conservative was a member of the local Berkeley antifa, who joined the group in April 2018.
In all fairness to the victim (attacker) he did warn the aggressor (the one punched) that he was promoting violence. The victim of that provocation was forced to defend himself by punching the one promoting violence. So why should he be punished for being right about the provoker making the victim punch him in the face. Obviously you don’t understand the plight of victims from your obviously advantaged perch. /s
What is really crazy is that what you described is exactly what liberals are being taught to believe in our schools.
I’m thinking that one of Professor Bikelock’s conditions for probation should be that he should do cage matches with the latest lefty thug-du-jour, which TPUSA could sell admission to as a fundraiser.
What governmental agency does he work for?
None. Probably doesn’t work. I wish he was a professional, just an easily triggered control freak. That is the worse kind, a totally bought in loser.
When I was at Berkeley, right after the Vietnam war, we had one man who sat in his wheelchair with a cage over him (resting on the arms of the wheelchair). Inside the cage with him was a monkey. Neither were safe to be around.
But in the middle of campus, about where this happened, was Polka-Dot man, an enormously tall clown-like figure, who one year took to biting people within his reach.
So I look at this incident and sigh. Realizing that the difference today is that the attacks are focused, not random as in “the good old days.”
Same thing with New Yirk City, pre-Giuliani.
Where are the patriot boys! Let’s see this dbag try that stuff of the dude that knocked that antifa sissy out in Portland over the summer! Go sucker punch that patriot ! Tough guy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Find out who his friends are. Doxx them all. Full names and addresses. They won’t be so cocky after that.
He got a whopper of a black eye!
A boomer’s gift from GOd: we were taught that there were limits to acceptable behavior in society. There were consequences for continued bad behavior that caused chaos or harm. When corrected by a mature and reasonable person, we learned that we obeyed or waited to see how bad it would get when punishment was meted out.
Our boomer homework for the day, per AvgJo : make sure you are having meaningful discussions and interaction with every young person you know. After you tell them your dial-phone stories, sneak in a few comments about what’s really going on out here. They’ve grown up in a sound-bit world. Think of the contrasts in our experiences,
The video is both enlightening and horrifying. The Left believes in violence, encourages violence, promotes violence and resorts to violence to impose their beliefs on others. Unfortunately the Law Enforcement “community” is full of District Attorneys who fail to prosecute these criminals as they are part and parcel of the problem–being Lawyers–also Leftists who cannot see crime, only protesters and demonstrators. They believe that anyone who doesn’t believe like them is at fault and by existing are taunting them into needing to be violent. This goes from the sidewalk on campus, to the Communist taking over the whole state. Socialist/Communist/Leftists are also dangerous when they are the common street thug in this video, or the Prosecutor, and/or the Judge who lets them off.
Although he is neither a professor nor student, UC Berkeley is considering him for an honorary degree.
It is time for a serious lawfare campaign against perpetrators and when applicable, media that smear and distort. It’s the only language they’ll understand, and about the only way we have left to fight back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if the Covington lawyer has any spare time…
This punk ain’t got no money. A waste of time. Jail time is the best we can hope for.
Governor Reagan knew how to handle that Berkeley BS. California hasn’t had a real governor since. A little buckshot and teargas goes a long way sometimes. One dead and 128 taken to the hospital. That’s good for em.
Gov told the bearded, administrator toddler that he’s old enough to have known better. Was he assigning too much responsibility and maturity to this person? I think so.
I watched one of those Berkeley “Riots” from the 8th floor of Sproul Hall while accompanying a friend who lived there. There was a guy I knew named Bob Tuck who, using his fist as a fake mic, did a play by play on it, 5-10 seconds before the actions were taken by the protesters and the police. He was hilarious. They were a staged performance by both sides at the same time every day. Some said many of the protesters kept coming just to get their tear gas fix.
If that thug isn’t sentenced to prison for some term, it will get ugly.
Enough useless debating and hand wringing. Need to find out where this punk lives and someone local pays him a visit at his home to teach him a lesson.
What I was so disturbed about the most is that this coward waited till the victum looked away and blindsided him with a full punch to the head! Send this loser to jail.
