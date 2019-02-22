UPDATE: UC Berkeley Police Identify Suspect in Attack on College Conservative…

Good news. The UC Berkeley Police have identified the suspect (pictured below) who was caught on camera attacking a young college conservative.  According to the press release:

UC Berkeley – Responding quickly to information provided by members of the UC Berkeley campus community, the University of California Police Department (UCPD) has identified a potential suspect in the violent crime that occurred on February 19th, 2019 on the Sproul Plaza (UCPD case #19-00455). Based on current information available to the department, the suspect is not a student at, or affiliate of, the University. (read more)

  1. Bullseye says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Lets hear his name where does he live ?? Expose this creep and let the lawsuits begin

  2. jackphatz says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    This is confusing. Do they or do they not have a positive ID on the suspect.

  3. avgjosephine says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    I am so ready to join the Spanking Administration! In fact, I believe I’m ready for immediate mobilization. Who is with me?

  4. Amy2 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    The tide is turning.

  5. rf121 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    This is exactly the right thing to do, and I am so proud of him for recognizing the situation and not retaliating with violence.

    That’s right, keep getting your ass beat until morale improvess. I don’t think so. Until these punks get on the recieving end of a good ass kicking then this crap will continue.

  7. Blind no longer says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    No need for campus police then…bring on the charges, straight from the DA’s office now!!!

  8. Yy4u says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    He will get probation just like the professor who took a bicycle lock ln a chain to the Trump supporter. We are not a nation of laws anymore. Leftists are a privileged class.

    • Yy4u says:
      February 22, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      I should add … just like in the old USSR

    • joebkonobi says:
      February 22, 2019 at 10:52 pm

      Not a student? So this guy trolls around the University campus with a backpack looking like a student. . . for what reason? To punch out conservatives or pick up chicks? I bet this guy has been a bully since he was three years old.

      • mopar2016 says:
        February 22, 2019 at 11:04 pm

        I’ll bet this guy is DSA, or OFA or both.
        OFA work for Buraq, they’re nothing but rent-a-riot trash.

        • Joemama says:
          February 22, 2019 at 11:16 pm

          According to a group of military officers with Q level clearances that work closely with PDJT and have access to the NSA databases, the guy who punched the conservative was a member of the local Berkeley antifa, who joined the group in April 2018.

    • oldumb says:
      February 22, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      In all fairness to the victim (attacker) he did warn the aggressor (the one punched) that he was promoting violence. The victim of that provocation was forced to defend himself by punching the one promoting violence. So why should he be punished for being right about the provoker making the victim punch him in the face. Obviously you don’t understand the plight of victims from your obviously advantaged perch. /s

    • cthulhu says:
      February 22, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      I’m thinking that one of Professor Bikelock’s conditions for probation should be that he should do cage matches with the latest lefty thug-du-jour, which TPUSA could sell admission to as a fundraiser.

  9. Eric says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    What governmental agency does he work for?

    • oldumb says:
      February 22, 2019 at 11:16 pm

      None. Probably doesn’t work. I wish he was a professional, just an easily triggered control freak. That is the worse kind, a totally bought in loser.

  10. thevalueofsparrows says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    When I was at Berkeley, right after the Vietnam war, we had one man who sat in his wheelchair with a cage over him (resting on the arms of the wheelchair). Inside the cage with him was a monkey. Neither were safe to be around.

    But in the middle of campus, about where this happened, was Polka-Dot man, an enormously tall clown-like figure, who one year took to biting people within his reach.

    So I look at this incident and sigh. Realizing that the difference today is that the attacks are focused, not random as in “the good old days.”

  11. Chris s says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Where are the patriot boys! Let’s see this dbag try that stuff of the dude that knocked that antifa sissy out in Portland over the summer! Go sucker punch that patriot ! Tough guy!

  12. Firefly says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:49 pm

  13. avgjosephine says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    A boomer’s gift from GOd: we were taught that there were limits to acceptable behavior in society. There were consequences for continued bad behavior that caused chaos or harm. When corrected by a mature and reasonable person, we learned that we obeyed or waited to see how bad it would get when punishment was meted out.

    Our boomer homework for the day, per AvgJo : make sure you are having meaningful discussions and interaction with every young person you know. After you tell them your dial-phone stories, sneak in a few comments about what’s really going on out here. They’ve grown up in a sound-bit world. Think of the contrasts in our experiences,

  14. Everett Miller says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    The video is both enlightening and horrifying. The Left believes in violence, encourages violence, promotes violence and resorts to violence to impose their beliefs on others. Unfortunately the Law Enforcement “community” is full of District Attorneys who fail to prosecute these criminals as they are part and parcel of the problem–being Lawyers–also Leftists who cannot see crime, only protesters and demonstrators. They believe that anyone who doesn’t believe like them is at fault and by existing are taunting them into needing to be violent. This goes from the sidewalk on campus, to the Communist taking over the whole state. Socialist/Communist/Leftists are also dangerous when they are the common street thug in this video, or the Prosecutor, and/or the Judge who lets them off.

  15. emet says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Although he is neither a professor nor student, UC Berkeley is considering him for an honorary degree.

  16. Paul B. says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    It is time for a serious lawfare campaign against perpetrators and when applicable, media that smear and distort. It’s the only language they’ll understand, and about the only way we have left to fight back.

  17. mopar2016 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Governor Reagan knew how to handle that Berkeley BS. California hasn’t had a real governor since. A little buckshot and teargas goes a long way sometimes. One dead and 128 taken to the hospital. That’s good for em.

    • evergreen says:
      February 22, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      Gov told the bearded, administrator toddler that he’s old enough to have known better. Was he assigning too much responsibility and maturity to this person? I think so.

    • snellvillebob says:
      February 22, 2019 at 11:25 pm

      I watched one of those Berkeley “Riots” from the 8th floor of Sproul Hall while accompanying a friend who lived there. There was a guy I knew named Bob Tuck who, using his fist as a fake mic, did a play by play on it, 5-10 seconds before the actions were taken by the protesters and the police. He was hilarious. They were a staged performance by both sides at the same time every day. Some said many of the protesters kept coming just to get their tear gas fix.

  18. GB Bari says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    If that thug isn’t sentenced to prison for some term, it will get ugly.

  19. JohnnyR says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Enough useless debating and hand wringing. Need to find out where this punk lives and someone local pays him a visit at his home to teach him a lesson.

  20. rioosodog says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    What I was so disturbed about the most is that this coward waited till the victum looked away and blindsided him with a full punch to the head! Send this loser to jail.

