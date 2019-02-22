UPDATE: UC Berkeley Police Identify Suspect in Attack on College Conservative…

Good news. The UC Berkeley Police have identified the suspect (pictured below) who was caught on camera attacking a young college conservative. According to the press release:

UC Berkeley – Responding quickly to information provided by members of the UC Berkeley campus community, the University of California Police Department (UCPD) has identified a potential suspect in the violent crime that occurred on February 19th, 2019 on the Sproul Plaza (UCPD case #19-00455). Based on current information available to the department, the suspect is not a student at, or affiliate of, the University. (read more)