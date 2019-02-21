Yikes – Duke Basketball Star Player Injured After Nike Shoe Blows Apart During Game…

Something completely different. Duke University star player Zion Williamson’s Nike basketball shoe ripped in half less than one minute into the game against the University of North Carolina. “We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” Nike says. “While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”
.
The Nike brand became somewhat controversial following a branding decision by the corporation to support the political efforts of Colin Kaepernick as the face for their products. Fortunately Mr. Williamson was not seriously injured.
“Just explode it”
Just sue it.
WINNER WINNER! CHICKEN DINNER!!
The Lord works in mysterious ways.
That he does, that he does!
It’s the Krappernick karma – sorta like the Kennedy curse, only crappier. Everything this POS touches turns to crap.
More Chinese junk! Now we can add sneakers to as wide ranging list of substandard products they export here, one of the most notorious being replacement auto parts.
Nike will blame stock drop on exploding shoes not the Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey.
The video said the players are required to wear NIKE? Who knew. Everything is monitized.
Nike takes a knee.
… And sprains it.
Well they should give it back.
Did they do some kind of autopsy on the shoe? Hmmm🤔
Gotta wonder if one of his teammates didn’t do a little razor blade skulduggery. A good post mortem on the shoe should determine what caused it.
I have had that happen several times, usually when i dry a shoe after washing it. Just a little heat on one and they will explode like that.
Dried shoes for years and never had it happen. Don’t do Nike. They overpay for endorsements and put the onus on poor kids who buy into the “Nike makes you a star” gig
They will, no doubt.
They should do one for their Crappernik Caper too.
On mine it would be called a necropsy.
CNN: This is Trump’s fault! President Trump sabotaged Williamson’s NIKE shoe. It’s a right wing conspiracy……
Left shoe!..just goes to prove the right side is the correct side and the left side is the corrupt(ed) side!!
The Perfect Example of Non-political Fake News: Commentators/MSM said “shoe exploded”!
Wrong, was [in Carolina Blue, of course] watching with family when at 33 seconds, as Zion slipped his shoe came apart at almost a 90 degree angle from the layered sole. It’s not rocket science…
But that’s not nearly as attention getting as exploding shoes.
I watched that fall four or five times today and didn’t notice the shoe. Weird. Duke is obviously one player deep – doesn’t bode well for the ACC tournament.
But man what a player Zion is…….Watch him block this shot.. He’s the one in Blue for those who don’t basketball….
Don’t like Duke or Nike but hope Zion is OK!
Zion, if OK, could benefit from a shoe company bidding war. If you want an athlete visual treat go to U tube and enter Zion or Duke versus “whatever team they have played” highlights. He is 6’7″, weighs 285 pounds, has a peak vertical jump of up to 45 inches(depending on who is reporting). Coach K says Zion is the most “unique” athlete he has ever coached in his 39 years. Enjoy.
The NCAA should ban all Nike footwear until the problem is identified……………that would be a kick in the Nike groin.
The person who made this shoe made about 27 cents. How much does Nike make from Duke by requiring the athletes wear them? This would have never happened back in the old days with Converse high tops.
Sadly, no fault of sundance, above video doesn’t show what we [watching the game] saw from multiple camera angles.
Glad to hear “only a slight sprain.”
[If that’s true, had it been my family, we would have iced it for 10 minutes, wrapped it and continued playing.]. Time will tell, maybe…
Nike shoes are almost entirely made in North Korean sweat shops run by China. China “off shored” its Nike production years ago to move to lower cost North Koren sweat shops.
Nike is pretty much owned and controlled by China.
Maybe paying someone in Vietnam or China the equivalent of $.20/hr to piece together shoes doesn’t equate to quality. It has also been noted that $.20/hr is paramount to ‘slave’ wages…….um………irony?
Being as he is expected to be #1 in draft, I wonder if Nike and/or Duke would have been held responsible if injury ended his basketball career?
He’s going to feel this 24/7 in about 25 years.
What is Nike putting in their shoes??
Can. We. Say. China.
The vast majority of real Nike shoes are made in factories in China, Vietnam, and other Asian countries. … If the shoes are made in Vietnam, does this mean that they are fake? No, they are not necessarily fake, since Nike makes some shoes in Vietnam.
Simple Ways to Spot Fake Nikes – wikiHow
https://m.wikihow.com/Spot-Fake-Nikes
Yup, just can’t find a good 10 year-old North Korean to make a pair of hi-tops anymore!
What is this world coming to?!
Knicks fans praying five times daily that ‘Zion will come to The Mecca (of basketball)’.
(For some reason madison square garden is known as the Mecca of basketball)
IED = Improvised Explosive Device.
NED = Nike Explosive Device.
Nike makes shoe wherever they can find the cheapest slave labor. Shoes they sell for $100, the slaves get about $5-10.
Please share all the stories of U.S. made New Balance sneaks exploding…
Think its a shoe that was supposed to be made in China, but materials sent into N. Korea and made by slave labor?
I lived and breathed Nike my entire life and was a pretty solid high school basketball player myself. My shoes did this twice over my four years… the bottom just tore off during a cut and that was that. It’s WAY more common than anyone would think.
But since the Kap BS I’m done and they won’t ever get another penny out of me. Switching to New Balance… made in America.
A lot of player going into tonight’s games wish they didn’t have to wear Nike.
Barack Hussein Obama was in attendance, and the camera captured his reaction in the background right after the shoe exploded…..
His shoe broke!
Master of the obvious. except he was pointing at sideshow Bob there, in the foreground.
Can’t believe this dullard was made ‘preezy of the united steezy'(rolling eyes back).
Flies and exploding hi-tops! Figures.
Surprised Lavar Ball still hasn’t said this wouldn’t have happened if Zion Williamson was wearing Big Baller shoes.
Their crappy shoes(NIKE) always sucked. Everybody knows that except the shallow Hals of the world. Last pair of shoes i paid for the name was almost the first pair: Chucks. I think I was twelve. Mom would have paid for the Sears knock off brand, But I had to have Chucks. She said “Sure. YOU can buy them with your own money.”
I had parents not afraid to let me learn lessons the hard way.
Now, the engineers’ boots, with the three straps, the ring by the ankle, and the square toes, that I bought in Jr. High, Now that was the hot shoe back then. I think chicks dug them, maybe. Loved them boots, wore holes in the soles
Just blew it.
(Zion’s knee, that is)
cut to scene – sweat shop workers
cut to scene – guy in expensive suit paying nearly nothing for materials
cut to scene – marketing budget vs quality control budget graph
cut to scene – football players kneeling
cut to scene – shoe exploding
cut to black.
cut to image – Nike…. “just don’t do it”
cut to image – Brought to you by “insert shoe company here”
I look so forward when quality apparel and shoes are once again Made In America.
