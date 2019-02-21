Yikes – Duke Basketball Star Player Injured After Nike Shoe Blows Apart During Game…

Something completely different. Duke University star player Zion Williamson’s Nike basketball shoe ripped in half less than one minute into the game against the University of North Carolina. “We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” Nike says. “While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

.

The Nike brand became somewhat controversial following a branding decision by the corporation to support the political efforts of Colin Kaepernick as the face for their products. Fortunately Mr. Williamson was not seriously injured.

Advertisements