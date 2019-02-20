Sidney Powell Highlights the Origin of FISA Abuse and Election Campaign Surveillance…

Sidney Powell is one of a very few people who tenaciously keep reminding media pundits about the origin of the political surveillance efforts in the 2016 election: the FBI and NSA FISA-702(16)(17) abuse scandal.
In this report broadcast by Sharyl Attkisson and Full Measure News, Ms. Powell reminds everyone of the 2017 published FISA court review by Judge Rosemary Collyer that lies at the origin of the political surveillance deployed by hidden FBI contractors.
The suspicion has always been that Fusion-GPS was one of the FBI contractors with access to the FBI/NSA database; and was using their access to conduct political opposition research. According to the Collyer report 85 percent of all database searches were unlawfully carried out by FBI contractors. There were thousands of searches in 2015 and 2016 during the presidential election campaign season until NSA Director Mike Rogers ordered an audit and eventually halted contractor access.
The issues may seem complex, and the downstream consequences might seem too wonky to absorb. However, since CTH initially uploaded and presented the FISC Collyer report, in the shareable pdf format above, the 99-page report has been reviewed and read over 1.1 million times at the CTH SCRIBD account alone.
If the Rosemary Collyer FISC report was a book it would be a NYT bestseller.
So yeah, We The People are interested in justice. Never sell the American people short.
When DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finishes his current FISA abuse investigation there will be many people with a solid understanding of a complex issue who will review his findings.
Sundance, you have done a great job explaining the deviant behavior of the DC apparatus.
Now I know how sausage is made.
Mark: The 64 dollar question: Would you still eat one!
IIRC, Sundance revealed the illegal private contractors’ NSA database snooping, and Adm. Rogers shutting it down, many moons ago. If Fusion-GPS was one of the lawbreaking contractors, then in order to either get “legal cover” to use the illegally-obtained information thru a (now known to be fraud-obtained) FISA warrant, or simply to be able to restart the snooping through a FISA warrant, this “sausage” reeks to high heaven. It is political skullduggery of the worst sort: 100x worse than Watergate.
“When DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finishes his current FISA abuse investigation there will be many people with a solid understanding of a complex issue who will review his findings.”
That is all fine and dandy, but in the end, what is going to be done about those who broke the law?
Well, there is reportedly a grand jury right now, covering at least the McCabe affair.
Barr is on board. Big wild card; law and justice, or good old boy? Rosen at least now a good sign – trusted, has fought liberal causes before.
Rosenstein gone; Mueller almost gone?
Perot: I think SD indicated that nothing has been done. There are no Grand juries.
Nothing.
The jury’s out for now. It could go either way.
I refuse to engage an “excited” mindset of too much hope. We’ve all been there and done that too many times to be let down and disappointed. If it works out, great!
Having said that, due diligence to keep up with as much of it as we can is a wise thing. Slothfulness, laziness and complacency are not.
Knowledge is a powerful thing. Truth behind knowledge is even more powerful.
We do our part as each of us can, then trust in God Almighty to move whatever mountains (people, powers, etc) He has to move to bring some final justice.
Peace to all here in the house.
I wish Sydney was AG. I don’t trust Barr or Rosen. Not at all. Virginia swamp rats. Whitaker did zero and Sessions did zero. Why in God’s name would we believe these guys who openly praise RR and Mueller ate going to bring justice? McCabe our there doing the talk show circuit, when he should be in jail . Wake up people! That guy just helped execute a coup on the sitting President if the USA!!
Sorry about the spelling. No edit button.
Joe Digenova, a top pro-Trump backer, is 100% behind Barr. Both JD and his wife claim he loves the law.
Rosen has fought some very entrenched liberal causes.
And Rosen is not from the DOJ and has never been in the DOJ!!
In a reply to one of her comments in another thread earlier today, I did thank her for her tenacity. I thought about that reading SD’s usage of the word “tenaciously” in the first paragraph of his post above. She is all about diligence to rule of law, real justice and the Constitution. Glad to have her on our side.
Thanks folks! I’m sure trying 🙂 You all are doing FANTASTIC work. It takes all of us. It feels like we are playing whack-a-hydra!
Thank you so much for your work, Ms. Powell!
If it were not for patriots like you and Sundance, we would never have saved this country by voting for President Trump. Now, we need rolled up sleeves to reset the course.
praying for you
You are doing a terrific job. I wonder if Bob Bauer , Obama’s attorney and cabinet member who was also the founding partner of the Perkins Coie law firm ever going to be implicated. That firm gave Hillary money to Fusion G.P.S. But on the same week that law firm also received a large chunk of change from Obama’s pac as well.
Thank you again Sidney.
That dang hydra sure has a lot of heads and ability to regrow at short notice.
A different question, can you comment on the apparent non-compliance with the Woods procedures and other requirements for granting (and renewing) FISA warrants?
Seems like those that signed these applications have escaped any penalty or censure for their lack of care for these standards–even after Judge Collyer’s stern report.
Oh there you are. I commented upstream about your tenacity and left you a reply on another thread thanking you for that and your diligence to justice, the rule of law and our Constitution.
So here again, thanks. Glad your sailing on our boat.
Sidney and Sundance might find this interesting; just found it tonight. Complete breakdown and analysis of the Steele Dossier provenance; have to see it to believe it.
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/
Sidney Powell,
I am a huge admirerer of you and the work you do for all of us Americans. No worries, Sundance is right up there with you along with so many of my fellow Treepers.
I am not the sharpest crayon, or the brightest bulb, but I am willing to learn and feel it’s imperative of me to pass on my new found knowledge at every turn.
I am now a subscriber to your You Tube channel. I hope many other Treepers will follow me as well.
I absolutely love watching your interviews. I can actually follow along and learn so much every time. You explain it at a level where we can all understand, and I think that is so important, especially with the knowledge and research you’re doing. You are one of the smartest women I know on T.V., and I have a great sense of pleasure that you are on our side, the side of searching for the truth.
Thank you for all of the hard work you put into informing us properly, it is greatly appreciated by so many. It is truly an honor to see you here at CTH, and I hope you can answer some of our questions from time-to-time.
Please also know there are so many standing with you in this fight for truth.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
And how long was the 85% non-compliance rate ongoing since its inception? A really big NYT best seller!
The key is still in the “dossier” spying scandal.
Nellie Ohr is the “dossier” spying scandal’s woman in the middle.
Nellie Ohr: Woman in the Middle
by DIANA WEST
https://spectator.org/nellie-ohr-woman-in-the-middle/
John Solomon seems to finally have the ‘go ahead’ to now roll out the Nellie Ohr Dossier. As he called it tonight on Hannity…the Third Dossier.
Confused by this. Solomon refers to the first being the Steele Dossier, the second being the Blumenthal Dossier, and the third being the Nellie Ohr Dossier.
One, who is orchestrating this roll out, and two, why are there three separate dossiers? Back up? and if so, was McCain’s copy version four? To make it look corroborated by different sources?
If so…sick!
Good point WSB. If we could get declassification it would be interesting to “compare and contrast” the different dossiers.
I am not sure we knew there were three or four different ones, so I am with you.
We really need to get to the bottom of this.
On the other hand, it becomes goofier to think about which silly version was used for the FISA submissions…or were there four versions because there WERE four FISA SUBMISSIONS?
Eureky?!
OK, thinking out loud. FISA aubmissions must show assitional information to renew the warrant.
The first FISA was denied because it was too broad, and no dossier. The second one was accepted in October 2016 because the dossier was used. Then President Trump won. Everyone freaked!
Then we had two other submissions? January and April 2017 which was authorized untilJuly 2017.
So, is there a timeline of the couriers bringing their dossiers back to the FBI/FISC in order to keep the additional damaging information piling up to extend the FISA? Or were these all contrived at a similar time but with extenuating circumstantial fiction to keep the ruse going?
And might there have been others, so this insurance policy could be played out as needed?
And then we have text messages between Strzok and Page that they organized to change their information gathering strategy about 30 to 60 days after the inauguration. Somewhere around page 26 of the SCRIBD copy of their info.
OHHHHHHH…PLEASE TELL ME WE HAVE A HIT…!
Screw…additional!!!!!!!
LikeLike
And, oh my, please excuse the angled tablet typos and no glasses!!!! I meant well!
I brought up the point of an edit button to Ad rem in an email. They said that was up to WordPress and so far, WP has nixed the idea, though for the life of me, I don’t know why. It would be great to have an edit button cuz we all make mistakes.
Mine are worse!
The edit button exists but for some strange reason it is labelled “Post Comment”, all you have to do is read the post before it is sent. By the way I’m not getting at you personally, lots of people have said similar things.
The problem with an edit button after the event would be that it would allow someone to post a comment and then come back later and alter it to mean the opposite (say). Nobody could be called to account for what they posted.
SteveT
Circular firing;
Remember the method these seditious chumps used to verify the salacious garbage in a counter clockwise direction.All one has to do is look at the name of the clusterfark…
Crossfire Hurricane.
Idiocy.
Sundance I think you are too modest.Besides the 1.1 million who have read the scribed acct. , there countless more that have followed your detailed informative and enlightened analysis..I for one am eternally grateful for tutelage.
I’ve read several things around the web today and the question that is a common denominator is…who is behind all this? A lot of us don’t think it is a bunch of people or a large group.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your question is intriguing because I am now seeing it as becoming repetitive by the ‘right’ people.
Manufactured.
See my posts right above about John Solomon and his breakout story coming up today.
This is orchestrated.
The Big Ugly is gaining premeditated traction, IMHO.
I did read your post above.
It’s interesting you begin your second paragraph with the three words;;;
“Confused by this.”
And that is my point in my comment below wherein I stated that this is a shell game and “confusion” is an objective. See, it’s working. They know what they are doing.
Now let me ask you, do you mean the question of who is behind all this is becoming repetitive by the “right” people? I don’t want to misunderstand your reply.
I don’t know what to really attempt to accurately think. I was just saying I had come across that question a few times today around the web.
I believe I am fairly certain that Valerie Jarret is a handler, but when John Solomon mentioned three dossiers tonight, I had never heard that.
I only know Comey never gave PT the entire one. KNOWING THAT, McCain had one transported by a colleague, and Solomon stated tonight that there were three dossiers, it suddenly dawned on me that there may have been enough versions, maybe written by the same people though, to update the warrant as needed every three months.
Thus the different versions that John is describing. I just wonder. Only because the evidence might tie the couriers to the versions. Or visa versa.
There are a lot of people who would go with you in your thought about VJ. One must keep in mind how powerful of a mentor she was to BHO. I personally believe she has more far more wicked, poisonous tentacles that is publicly known. I’ve listened to a lot of her words in a lot of videos over the years. She may be corrupt as the devil himself, but she is not stupid. But G.Allistar said in their reply to me yesterday about people…”…proof that men can be clever but immoral at the same time.” That fits VJ to a tee. But that’s another whole bag of demons.
You know, as most of us here do, the whole FISA set up is rooted in lies from the beginning. So as events transpired, I could see (from their side of things) the need to continually update the paperwork. I really don’t know, but it makes sense. If you start with the truth to begin with, you don’t have to keep cya and aligning things to fit the agenda so you don’t get caught in a crosswind of contradiction.
This is truly…Oh what a tangled web…
This is so convoluted that I am thinking, it is going to have to explode and run out of breath.
Maybe it is one person who can generate an alternate declassification? 👍
If so, I would be running for the hills about now.
LikeLike
A maybe that’s a possibility…hmm
Hey, it’s been a great conversation with you here this early am.
I’m wrapping up a couple of real estate investment files for some friends, then it’s eat and go to bed and get up in about 3 hours and start all the other stuff over again. Always look forward to what Sundance is going to post the next day.
You know W, there’s a lot of things we don’t know and there’s some things we do know. One thing we don’t know for sure is how all this is going to work out. We hope about Barr doing something, but even there, there is going to be a tenacious resistance against anything he attempts to do. I think SD call the general time frame right in saying we should begin to know in about a month. And we’re not even sure he is going to go deep. It’s a wait and see thing.
Anyway, with whatever we do or don’t know, we are at least giving it our best shot to pay attention, be diligent, uphold intergrity and work with what we have. I believe many of the Treepers here would be willing do whatever it is that they would have to do to help restore rule of law, justice and respect for our Constitution, and to be of whatever help to our President that is possible in our own individual way.
And you’re one of them.
Back on tomorrow I hope. I’m getting ready for another long run of some intense stuff that is going to keep me off for awhile, so am trying to squeeze in as much discourse among friends here as I can while I can.
Peace
A
One thing’s for sure.
It is a giant shell game! And confusion is an objective.
Joe Olson: Yaacov Apelbaum on The Mechanics of Democratic Deception — an OSINT Case Study of the Christopher Steele Dossier Against Donald Trump — Includes Browder Gold War Magnitsky McCain Connections/
2018/08/16
“The network graph analysis indicates that the fellowship of the dossier is a close-knit group; everyone knew each other long before embarking on the quest to find the alleged Russian collusion. All of the project key players are related through marriage, family relations, or work affiliations.
Sidney Blumenthal’s network is noteworthy because his email address book contains many of the dossier characters including Jacoby, Simpson, Winer, and others.
A sampling of Blumenthal’s first 20 contacts (out of over 4000) shows an over 96% linkage to anti-Trump publications, most of these are from mainstream media sources.”
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/08/joe-olson-yaacov-apelbaum-the-mechanics-of-democratic-deception-an-osint-case-study-of-the-christopher-steele-dossier-against-donald-trump-includes-browder-gold-war-magnitsky-mccain-connections/
The Mechanics of Deception
Posted on March 17, 2018 Face Recognition, Intelligence, OSINT
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/
Oh my. Does this tie into the families who happened to be in Kenya in 1986? Doozy of a coincidence, huh?
The Blumenthal-Shearer memo is similar to the Steele dossier and reputedly written up by Cody Shearer, a sometimes journalist but mostly fixer for Slick Willy. Blumenthal is Sidney Blumenthal — Hitlery’s very close confidante with whom she shared classified docs via her email server. Sidney was also hacked. OVomit refused to allow Hitlery to bring Sid along with her into the State Dept.
Cody is brother-in-law to Strobe Talbott, who was in Slick Willy’s State Dept. Strobe was one of Slick Willy’s classmates. I believe this 2nd dossier went to the State Dept. and that Steele was given a copy of it.
Nellie’s dossier–we don’t know too much about yet; Bruce Ohr testified his wife was hired by Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on candidate Trump AND his family.
May they all hang as far as I’m concerned. This is 1000 x worse then Salem, Watergate. Will DJT do it? That’s what we’re all asking. I know the timing needs to be right.
Yes, yes, yes!!!
IMO Sidney is spot on. This is the real story or as I call it Spygate 1 meaning all the illegal spying and unmasking of Americans to assemble a massive database to use as “leverage” has been going on for many years IMO.
Then with PT’s win this had to be covered up and thus Spygate 2 was rolled out, meaning divert any possible attention from Spygate 1 and drown Americans with Spygate 2, night and day via the Trump/Russia Collusion fraud and frame job.
IMO Spygate 1 answers a lot of the questions about people we have discussed who seemed to have “changed” in the last few years and IMO Spygate 1 will also lead to the truth about Uranium One and Spygate 1 gets you to the top dogs.
So as big as the Trump/Russian Collusion narrative my seem over these last 2 1/5 years, it is and always has been the smoke and cover for Spygate 1 and Uranium 1 IMO.
If Barr were smart he would add Sidney to his team and allow her to lead the investigation into Spygate 1 and Uranium 1 (replacing Huber) while Barr and team clean up and prosecute those who spearheaded Spygate 2.
It’s a shell game.
Confusion is a major objective.
Sorry for the repeat. The first time did not seem to post. But I know a bunch of you here having been having similar problems.
Earlier I couldn’t get WP to post my replies to comments in the correct position as a reply to other comments. Instead, it put them all the way at the bottom. Oh the joys of WP!
OK. Nice explanatory video. But nothing new in analysis. And no movement on policy or public opinion.
Trump and Nunes had a chance to do something about this by not reauthorizing FISA and they just pushed it through.
Sidney and Sharyl are 2 clever, rational and “tenacious” (SD) fighters that are fully engaged in the historic political battle for the truth. This video is one small sample of course. Now if only William Barr will become equally as “tenacious” in uncovering the truth and dispensing justice.
I’m not including this video to irritate anyone but I believe it’s important for Trump supporters to know what Canadians are being fed about the Collusion Delusion by their biased national broadcaster. It’s more outrageously twisted and dishonest than usual. I wish they could be called out in some way. Michael Isikoff who said on a PBS election night panel “This is a crisis of credibility” when Donald Trump won is one of their main sources of “truth and evidence.” His leak connections also discredit him.
If the current time doesn’t set FF to 22:58
Note Justin is embroiled in a very serious alleged obstruction scandal with the Justice Dept. which is the lead story on the video.
Correction; The horrendous fire and death of Syrian refugee children is the lead story. Justin 2nd.
