President Trump Extended Remarks and Mini Presser During Ceremony for Space Policy Directive 4…

Earlier today President Trump signed Space Force Policy Directive #4 and held a brief presser in the Oval Office. [Video and Transcript Below] During questions, President Trump answered a variety of questions on: McCabe, China, N-Korea and Bernie Sanders.
[Transcript] 2:11 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Okay, thank you very much. I had a great conversation this morning with President Moon of South Korea. And we obviously discussed the upcoming trip next week, where we’re going Hanoi, in Vietnam. And I look forward to be with Chairman Kim, and I think a lot of things will come out of it.
We had a tremendous first summit. That was really breaking the ice, but a lot of things came from that, including good relationships. And we’re looking forward to having a very good meeting. And President Moon and I discussed, I think, probably every aspect of the meeting; it was a good conversation. I’ll be speaking tomorrow with Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and we’ll be having a similar conversation. So I think next week is going to be very exciting.
It’s going to be the second summit. I think a lot can come from it — at least, I hope so — the denuclearization, ultimately. I’m in no particular rush. The sanctions are on, the relationships are very strong, and a lot of good things have happened.
We’ve gotten our hostages back. The remains are coming back. Vice President Pence was in Hawaii when the first large number, actually, had come. And now, certain have been identified. Their families members have found out exactly what’s going on, and they’ve had ceremonies that are absolutely beautiful. That was an incredible event.
In fact, when we were campaigning, so many people would say — even though it was many years ago, they would say, “Is it possible to get the remains back from North Korea?” So we’ve done that. And as you know, there’s been no testing of rockets, missiles, or nuclear.
So we’re in no rush. A lot of the media would like to say, “Oh, what’s going on? Speed, speed, speed.” No rush whatsoever. We are going to have our meeting; we’ll see what happens. And I think, ultimately, we’re going to be very, very successful.
When I became President, the relationship with North Korea was a very dangerous one for the world, and I think now it’s far less dangerous. And there’s a lot of sanity, a lot of really sane thinking.
So he looks forward to it; I look forward to it. And the talk with President Moon, and tomorrow with Prime Minister Abe, I think will be very helpful.
Today, I’m thrilled to sign a new order taking the next step to create the United States Space Force. So important, when you look at defense, when you look at all of the other aspects of where the world will be someday. I mean, this is the beginning. This is a very important process.
First, I want to recognize our wonderful Vice President, Mike Pence, who serves as the Chairman of the National Space Council. Thank you, Mike. Great job. I know you feel the same way I do.
I also want to thank Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who is with us; Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson; Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Paul Selva; and the Executive Secretary of the Space Council, Dr. Scott Pace for being here today.
They’ve all worked very hard on the Space Force. They all believe in it very strongly, as I do. It’s the future. It’s where we’re going. I suspect, whether we like it or not, that’s where we’re going. It’s space. That’s the next step, and we have to be prepared.
Our adversaries and — whether we get along with them or not, they’re up in space. And they’re doing it, and we’re doing it. And that’s going to be a very big part of where the defense of our nation — and you could say “offense” — but let’s just be nice about it and let’s say the defense of our nation is going to be.
America must be fully equipped to defend our vital interests. Our adversaries are training forces and developing technology to undermine our security in space, and they’re working very hard at that.
That’s why my administration has recognized space as a warfighting domain and made the creation of the Space Force a national security priority. I think we’ll have great support from Congress, because they do support something when we’re talking about such importance. And a lot of the generals, a lot of the people involved have been speaking to Congress. And we have some very interesting dialogue going on.
We’re investing in new space capabilities to project military power and safeguard our nation’s interests, especially when it comes to safety and defense.
This directive calls on the Secretary of Defense to develop a legislative proposal that will establish the structure and authority of the Space Force as the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces. That would mean a high-ranking — the highest-ranking person there would go on to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. So it’s a very, very important deal.
The Space Force will organize, equip, and train the next generation of warriors to deter aggression and defend the nation, our allies, and American interests against hostile actions in the form of space and taking place in space.
So we have a lot of things on the books. We have a lot of new defensive weapons and offensive weapons designed specifically for this, and now we’re going to start taking advantage of. This is something they could have done sooner but they decided to wait. And here I am, and we’re going to do it. And I’m very proud that, during my administration, we’re doing so much in space. We need it.
We’ve already taken historic action to create the United States Space Command, as you know, within the Department of Defense to oversee the nation’s military space operations.
Now, in the face of these threats all around the world, American leadership in space is more important than it ever has been. Before, it used to be something that we’d aspire to, we’d talk about, but we wouldn’t do anything. Now we have to do something because that’s where it’s at.
With today’s action, we will ensure that our people are secure, our interests are protected, and our power continues to be unmatched. There will be nobody that can come close to matching us. It won’t be close.
What we have on the books are things that you wouldn’t even believe. You wouldn’t even believe. It’s going to mean the safety of our nation for many, many decades and many, many generations, and that’s what I’m here for. I guess when you get right down to it, more importantly than anything else, that’s why I’m here.
So I just want to thank everybody. The Space Force is a very important part of my administration and it’s a very important part of this nation. And it’s an honor to be with you all. And I’ll sign and we will then maybe take a few questions and ask a few. You may want to say something. In fact, Mike, why don’t you start off? You’ve been — you and I have been working on this very hard. Why don’t you say a few words? Please.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: We have. Thank you, Mr. President. From the first days of this administration, President Trump has made national security a priority. We’ve secured historic investments in our national defense.
But from very early on, the President also said that America needed to be as dominant in space as we are on the Earth. And now, with this fourth Space Policy Directive, America is leading in space once again.
But in this respect, the President is calling on the Department of Defense to fashion what we have literally been working on for months, consulting with members of Congress and military experts. It will be a legislative proposal that will establish the United States Space Force as the sixth branch of our armed forces.
It will build on the President’s leadership of a United States Space Command, a joint combatant command that we’ve already organized at the President’s direction. But this is now the foundation of ensuring that even as we are dominant in space today, now we’ll begin to bring all of our resources together under U.S. Space Command, which will operate under the Department of the Air Force. And in so doing, we’ll ensure that we bring the best resources and the best minds together to protect the American people and advance our interests.
And, Mr. President, all the members of the National Space Council and the agencies that are a part of it are gathered behind you today —
THE PRESIDENT: That’s right.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: — and we thank you for your leadership and your support in this effort.
THE PRESIDENT: Some great talent, I will say that. Would you like to say something? You’ve helped us so much. Please, Paul.
GENERAL SELVA: Sir, you’ve been incredibly supportive in bringing space to the fore as not only a domain of potential warfare, but also recognizing it as a place where a large amount of our economic power comes from. And so our job to protect our national security includes protecting our economy as well. And so, as your Vice Chairman, the Joint Chiefs endorse all this effort to make sure that we get the right emphasis on defending our interests and our assets in space.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Paul. Patrick? How about you?
ACTING SECRETARY SHANAHAN: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Mr. Secretary.
ACTING SECRETARY SHANAHAN: This is a historic moment. The dawn of a new service. I’d like to thank you for your leadership and, most importantly, the resources so that we can do our job.
Mr. Vice President, thank you for pushing us. We’ve come quite a distance in a very short period of time.
And then to my counterparts here, thank you for all the remarkable teamwork. We will deliver the capability better, sooner, faster so we can sustain our margin of dominance.
Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
Maybe John Bolton — you’ve been very much involved and I know how you feel about it.
AMBASSADOR BOLTON: Well, this is a visionary project, Mr. President — your leadership, the Vice President, and really everybody on the Space Council. This is not something for the next year or two, or even the next six years. This is on into the century. A place where, as President Kennedy once said, “I believe space is a new ocean and the United States must sail upon it.” And you’re taking the steps to make sure that, from the national security perspective, the United States will be dominant on that new ocean.
THE PRESIDENT: And we will be. Okay, thank you.
Anybody have anything to say? Huh? Would anybody like to say? Fine? No? Good. We’re all (inaudible). (Laughter.) Right? We’ve said enough. Let’s sign. Let’s sign. It’s very exciting.
(The directive is signed.)
So how about we give this one to Paul? Mike, do you want to do that? Okay. Come on, Paul. That’s a big deal. (Applause.)
It’s very important. Thank you very much. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, there’s another round of trade talks starting this week here in Washington.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s right.
Q How confident are you that it will be finished by March 1? Or are you considering extending that deadline?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they are very complex talks. They’re going very well. We’re asking for everything that anybody has ever even suggested. These are not just, you know, “let’s sell corn or let’s do this.” It’s going to be selling corn but a lot of it — a lot more than anyone thought possible. And I think the talks are going very well — with China, you’re referring to?
Q Yes.
THE PRESIDENT: And the talks are going very well.
Our group just came back and now they’re coming here. I can’t tell you exactly about timing, but the date is not a magical date. A lot of things can happen.
The real question will be: Will we raise the tariffs? Because they automatically kick in to 25 percent as of — on $200 billion worth of goods that they send. So I know that China would like not for that to happen. So I think they’re trying to move fast so that doesn’t happen. But it’s — we’ll see what happens.
I can only say that the talks with China on trade have gone very, very well. In the meantime, our economy is very strong. We’re doing well.
I don’t know if you noticed, but deficits seem to be coming down. And last month it was reported, and everybody was surprised, but I wasn’t surprised. We’re taking in a lot of money coming into our Treasury from tariffs and various things, including the steel dumping. And our steel companies are doing really well. Aluminum companies also. So we’re very happy about that.
I think that it’s — they’ll be coming very shortly. They’re going to have very detailed discussions on subjects that have never really been even discussed by people that sat in this chair and they should have been. Very important subjects. And I think we’re doing very well. Okay?
Q (Inaudible) terrorists from Pakistan have been — struck, inside India, 40 security persons last week. How do you see this issue? What’s the message to Pakistan?
THE PRESIDENT: I’ve seen it. I’ve watched. I’ve gotten a lot of reports on it. We’ll have a comment at the appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they got along. It seems like that was a horrible situation. But we’re getting reports. We’ll have a statement to put out. Okay? Thank you very much.
Q Mr. President, did you ask Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to change the leadership of the investigation into your former personal attorney, Michael Cohen?
THE PRESIDENT: No. Not at all. I don’t know who gave you that. Just more fake news. A lot of — there’s a lot of fake —
Q (Inaudible) story in the New York Times.
THE PRESIDENT: — there’s a lot of fake news out there. No, I didn’t.
Q What is the current status of your relationship with Mr. Whitaker?
THE PRESIDENT: Very good. I have a lot of respect for Mr. Whitaker. I think he’s done a great job. He’s a very, very straight shooter. I watched him during the hearing — some of it. I thought he was exceptional. He’s a very fine man and he should be given a lot of thanks by our nation.
Okay. Thank you very much.
Q Mr. President, what’s your reaction to the lawsuits yesterday filed by the states against your executive order?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think I called it exactly, right? Including the fact that they would put them in through the Ninth Circuit. That’s where they put them in. And I think we’ll do very well.
We have absolute right to do that. I have an absolute right to call a national security. We need strong borders. We have to stop drugs and crime and criminals and human trafficking. And we have to stop all of those things that a strong wall will stop. I could call it a barrier, but I think I don’t have to do that so much anymore. We’ll call it whatever we want.
But the point is that we have to have a stoppage. Billions and billions of dollars of illicit things are pouring through our border. And, you know, we talk about points of entry, and one of the things that we do have is a lot of money now from points of entry, because everything was given. The money was given — so much that you almost don’t know what to do with it — by Congress. But when it came to the wall, they wanted to hold back because it was politics. That’s all it is.
In fact, I hear the Democrats want to take down all walls along the southern border. And if they do that, you’re going to have a very different country. But they’re not going to do that. They wouldn’t. First of all, they won’t do it because they know it’s wrong. They know walls are necessary, maybe more than we do. But they’re playing a political game. And their new game is, “Let’s take down all walls.” I saw where Beto wanted to take down walls. I said — they asked me, “What do you think?” I said, “Well, I think that’s probably the end of his political career.”
We’re doing very well on the wall. We’re building a lot of wall right now. You know that. In the valley, we’re doing tremendous work in a very important area. We have a lot more under negotiation right now. We’re working with the Army Corps of Engineers. They’re fantastic. And a lot of great things are happening.
I think, in the end, we’re going to be very successful with the lawsuit. So it was filed — it was filed in the Ninth Circuit. And I actually think we might do very well, even in the Ninth Circuit, because it’s an open and closed case.
I was put here for security — whether it’s Space Force, which we’re doing today, or whether it’s borders. Because if our nation doesn’t have borders, we don’t have too much of a nation, especially when drugs and all of the things that — you know better than anybody what’s happening at the border. It’s a bad situation. So I think we’re going to do very well with the lawsuit.
Okay?
Q Just one more on Vietnam. You said — you referred earlier to your meetings in Vietnam. What do you want to achieve during that summit?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’d just like to see, ultimately, denuclearization of North Korea. I think we will see that ultimately. I have no pressing time schedule. And I think a lot of people would like to see it go very quickly from the other side.
I really believe that North Korea can be a tremendous economic power when this is solved. Their location between Russia, China, and South Korea is unbelievable. I think that North Korea and Chairman Kim have some very positive things in mind, and we’ll soon find out. But I’m in no rush. There’s no testing. As long as there’s not testing, I’m in no rush. If there’s testing, that’s another deal. But there has been no testing.
If you look at the end of the Obama administration, it was a disaster what was going on. You don’t have that right now; it’s a much different feeling. I think people have — there’s always danger, but I think people have a much different feeling.
So I hope that very positive things are going to happen. I think that it will be a very exciting couple of days.
Thank you all very much.
Q Your reaction to Bernie Sanders running for President?
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, Bernie Sanders is running. Yeah, that’s right. Personally, I think he missed his time. But I like Bernie because he’s — he is one person that, you know, on trade, he sort of would agree on trade. I’m being very tough on trade. He was tough on trade. The problem is he doesn’t know what to do about it. We’re doing something very spectacular on trade.
But I wish Bernie well. It will be interesting to see how he does. I think what happened to Bernie maybe was not so nice. I think he was taken advantage of. He ran great four years ago, and he was not treated with respect by Clinton. And that was too bad. I thought what happened to Bernie Sanders four years ago was quite sad as it pertains to our country. So we’ll see how he does.
You’ve got a lot of people running, but only one person is going to win. I hope you know who that person is.
Goodbye, everybody.
I love it. “You’ve got lots of people running and only one is going to win. I hope you know who it is.” Yes sir we do!
Osugagal, I think our President has a great sense of humor/comedy because he makes me laugh a great deal. He see ahead and thinking of space is essential and we need to be on top to protect our country and maybe another country we can form on another planet. Who knows?
Amen a million times over!!!
45 is going to WIN again! Crazy Bernie missed his time!
It’s perfect to have him in the race. He’s a major draw, and we need as much help as we can get to keep Mooch from lighting up the White House in celebration of per . . . , oh, sorry, diversity again.
Did you know that NASA had close to 17 film studios in the post-Cold War era, more than Hollywood! Space Force needs to take over command from NASA which was run by a foreign state.
Don’t let all the crap going on around Trump downplay the magnitude of what Trump is doing here. You can synthesize materials in a zero-G environment you can’t on Earth. Most of this can be automated (Trump has actually talked about AI which is the same as automation). Automated orbital materials fabrication. You have polymer framed handguns right now. Imagine full-on polymer-ferrous composite guns….same with bullets. Imagine shape-memory alloys that respond to electromagnetism. You can have weapons that are harmless plastic when they enter a launcher, and then through a electromagnetic current be primed to become highly volatile plastic explosive.
Trump isn’t stupid. He knows this is the future, which is why he’s hellbent on staking our claim on space-based manufacturing FIRST. This crap going on around him will be forgotten eventually when what he’s really focused on becomes reality years down the road.
Great post!
I would also point out that this is only scratching the tip of military applications The ramifications for other sectors of industry are incalculable. Especially healthcare.
Sure, everybody’s doing it!
2 DAYS TO LIFTOFF!
+10000
👍🏻
Recommend any links for info about space based manufacturing, sounds interesting?
Well, try a google search for ‘la Grange point colonies’ for a start. That would be where a lot of the manufacturing will take place, as well as a base for mining (and refining) and exploratory manned missions, and much more.
Think ‘Bablyon 5’…but real.
Carbon nanotubes.
I liked your comment even though I don’t understand what you are saying:):) — except the last paragraph, which I have always thought to be true. History will treat President Trump well.
BobBoxBody, so much information in your post. Incredible. Thank you for sharing all your knowledge.
Re latest ny times Whittaker ‘shocking’ revelation on Berman SDNY recusal and the current ejaculation on CNN and elsewhere:
Do I really have to follow this? Do we not all know that this is yet another diversion that will be walked back tomorrow or the next day? This is insane. Funny but insane.
Fake News.I thought Whittaker testified didn’t happen. Trump said didn’t happen…
beniefranlkin, Whittaker was great only allowing 5 mins. and this upset a male and Maxipad. He answered beautifully and cleverly and was in control. A joy to watch and hope Trump can find a great place for him still with his administration.
Yet, Fox’s Shep was breathless in his joy at the storyline, and Judge Nap couldn’t wait to say this is criminal obstruction. My husband insists on watching FOX News since he came down with the flu (he’s recovered bodily but I question his sanity some days). Anyway, I thought this had been covered before at Whittaker’s hearing; and what the H is wrong with the President asking why his appointee is not on the case? Why would the President necessarily know that Bergen or whatever his name is had recused himself? So tired of the media, including FOX, jumping at the news and turning it against the President.
to the moon Alice!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLike
I wanna join the Space Force. I remember watching the moon landing and playing with a Major Matt Mason action figure and day dreaming of being up there. Maybe one of our grand children will go for it
And here I thought I was the only one that actually had Major Mason Moon Base, much less knowing that such a thing existed.
I think perhaps, just maybe, we may be old, but we ain’t out to pasture just yet.
I’m starting a new branch of the military, it will be called, “The Spaced Out Force.” Anyone care to join?
Heck, that already exists and is well-manned by Bernie voters and sundry other “progressive” nitwits who already joined.
Spaced Out Force Drill Sgt: “5 minutes! Smoke it if you got it!”
Folks what I see is a man with no fear. All the gas-lighting by the swamp is falling short with this fierce man…just wow.
MAGA! …by following Presidents Trumps lead, and enjoy the ride.
Stan, I intended to post essentially the same thought. Well said.
I see a strong man who is gracious and lets stuff roll off of his big shoulders—-like water off a duck;s back. And then he smiles ! Don’t see how he does it and I am so thankful we were given this man—I pray God gives us six more years !
I wonder about another meeting with NK’s Kim, unless there is a real breakthrough in the works. It wouldn’t surprise me to see them announce a roadmap for—not just denuclearization, but unification.
Remember, you heard it here first. 🙂
We still have the inspirational video prepared for Kim by our administration, showing the possibilities if Kim gets it together.
Fake News refuses to cover SPACE FORCE! this is WINNING POLICY!! MAGA!!!
WTH?
“What we have on the books are things that you wouldn’t even believe. You wouldn’t even believe..”
Exactly, what do WE have?
Area 55?
That little “mini space shuttle” that the AF has up for the most of the last couple years may be a small hint.
I believe this is yet another example of the President extending the olive branches to the Happy Panda; while reminding the Angry Dragon of what is in the other claw.
The IC is being down sized! The national reconnaissance organization (NRO) had been throwing a hissy fit, demanding, and lobbying they lead the new Space Force. The plan is to fold in The NRO into tone Space Force later.
You hear about $1000 hammers and toilets. Wishing NRO they have graft and corruption that huge. One infamous is the $10 million dollar light switch. If NRO headed up the the space Force their hubris would bankrupt this country – as I stated at a meeting as a captain in the USAF in front of several directors and Generals way back in the 1980s. We can’t afford the space systems with gross cost and schedule overruns like this.
Hooray for PTrump fixing things! The space community has been advocating for new management for decades.
Now fix NASA. They falsified data on the spacecraft windows for going back to the moon for 5 years. Watch the James web telescope congressional hearing about a $14 billion cost overrun of 16 years. As NASA Dir Mike Griffin pointed out it only took 7 years to figure out how to go to the moon- now it will take 14 more years to go back (on top of 9 years already spent). Maybe it’s time to shut down NASA if they continue to falsify spacecraft and climate data. It might not be good to fold them into the space force. Glad to see the plans to fold them in were dropped. Unless nasa is broken up fulding them into the space force runs the risk their hubris infects and ruins the new space force.
Some good thoughts there, especially about NASA. I gotta believe we were stung by NASA in the 1950’s when they were sitting on their rear ends while the Russians launched Sputnik.
He covered everything pretty well, including some specifics of fake news, however, Trump speaks cautiously and conservatively about the rise of the crazed Left in these official presentations, and I wonder how other world leaders perceive this. Do they see Trump totally in charge, or do they worry that the constant nagging and barrage of lawsuits and outrageous fake news will weaken his ability to deliver a strong and reliable United States to protect the good people of the world?
To me, this is like a childhood dream that one dares not talk about. It’s so precious and so fragile that if you speak of it, it will vanish like a soap bubble. It’s almost too good to be true and I worry that something is inevitably going to come along to louse it up.
Humanity’s future is in space, in every way that matters. And I’ve watched, in impotent rage, for 40 years as the politicians pissed away limitless opportunity, because “nobody wanted to spend all that money on a few rocks.” Having no idea of the scientific advances that were born of that technology.
Stop me before I get on my soapbox.
“Earth is too fragile a basket for Humanity to place all its eggs in.”
– Robert A. Heinlein
From the mid-90’s TV show Babylon 5, pre-HD, sums it up very nicely:
Sec. 7. Associated Elements. (a) A Unified Combatant Command for space, to be known as the United States Space Command, will be established consistent with law, as directed on December 18, 2018. This command will have all of the responsibilities of a Unified Combatant Command in addition to the space-related responsibilities previously assigned to United States Strategic Command. It will also have the responsibilities of the Joint Force provider and Joint Force training for space operations forces. Moving expeditiously toward a Unified Combatant Command reflects the importance of warfighting in space to the Joint Force. The commander of this command will lead space warfighting through global space operations that may occur in the space domain, the terrestrial domains, or through the electromagnetic spectrum. (b) With forces provided by the United States Space Force and other United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Command shall ensure unfettered access to, and freedom to operate in, space and provide vital effects and capabilities to joint and coalition forces during peacetime and across the spectrum of conflict.
Sec. 8. Relationship with National Intelligence. The Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence shall create and enhance mechanisms for collaboration between the Department of Defense and the United States Intelligence Community in order to increase unity of effort and the effectiveness of space operations. The Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence shall provide a report to the President within 180 days of the date of this memorandum on steps they have taken and are planning to take toward these ends, including legislative proposals as necessary and appropriate.
Full Text of Space Policy Directive-4: :
http://www.spaceref.com/news/viewsr.html?pid=52250
I’ve been looking for Trump photos in 2016 and now to see if he has aged much with all the crap he has gotten. He has probably had 8 years of stress packed into 2 years. For what he has withstood, there doesn’t appear to be much change. As compared to previous POTUS’s. I am probably partial to him, but maybe he looks better than most because he may be the most truthful of many of the past ones. Reagan aged, but doesn’t appear like POTUS 43 or 44. Same with Reagan?
Comments about Sputnik up before us. My brother read something several months ago that we “allowed” Russia to get up first knowing they would spy on us and others. That set an international precedent and our technology could advance quicker than theirs. And we could always say, “Well, they started it.”
Secondary thoughts here, If we went up first, we would probably have had to agree to no spying and such. And then everyone else would not have to agree and they would do it anyway. Kind of like China is the biggest polluter, but doesn’t have to follow any guidelines.
Allowing Sputnik up first motivated our 19th century-minded drag-azz politicians to get off their azzes and fund NASA. A lot of people including politicians cannot extrapolate current technology trends or much of anything into the future.
Kind of like Pearl Harbor was unfortunately necessary to awaken a very reticent America that our entry into WWII was badly needed. Otherwise Germany pretty much had all of Europe, especaily France and Great Britain decisively beaten. Hitler would then have been emboldened to take on the US, especially in seapower dominance. That would have been the end to our safe, free trading with foreign countries.
Sue Gordon, second in command at ODNI, is there – blond directly to Acting SecDef Shanahan’s left. DNI Coates is nowhere in sight. Neither are mentioned by Pres Trump.
Odd, is it not? Hmmm…
And China thought they were something special in space, going to beat us hands down. roflmbo
See ya on the other side Xi, where you will see the Real Dark Side of the Moon.
Sounds like the IC is trying to wreck NK negotiations just like they did to Eisenhower with the U-2 incident. Coates and Orr’s in the dog house. It must be bad when CNN is reporting it.
President Trump has pulled off yet another unrecognized masterstroke in launching The Space Force.
Directing the Department of the Air Force to “birth” The Space Force.
• Air Force spends whoppingly-YUGE sums on things that are not essential.
… Just as NASA has done.
• Now Air Force must better-prioritize because their combined budget with the Space Force will not be allowed to dwarf the other services.
• Air Force Leaders will be falling all over themselves to get into the Space Force, so we’ll get their BEST, and they’ll OUT any obstructionists who thwart the pace-of-progress for Space Force development.
Creating The Space Force will launch a MASSIVE competition among ALL Technology Companies for R&D and Production Contracts.
• Suddenly they have a do-or-die reason to FULLY support the 2020 election of Trump and any Congressional Patriots he endorses.
• They’ll also need to support his AGENDA in the meantime!
• RINO-RATs (RINOs against Trump) are now MUCH more likely to get Primaried as well.
