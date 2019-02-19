The two brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, testified today before a grand jury that is hearing evidence in the Jussie Smollett staged hoax crime as the legal issues for Mr. Smollett begin to mount.

According to CWB-Chicago postal inspectors have been on the trail of a mailed threat letter that appears to be part of the coordinated and planned staging of the alleged hate-crime.

CHICAGO – […] Two Lakeview brothers who were previously considered “persons of interest” in Smollett’s purported attack told police during interrogations last week that Smollett staged the hate crime because he was upset that the threat letter did not get enough attention, ABC7 Chicago reported Monday afternoon. Detectives are investigating their claim. Meanwhile, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been quietly working on the origins of Smollett’s letter for nearly a month. Giving it far more “attention” than he knew.

Late Monday, CWBChicago received confirmation that the letter case has been before a federal grand jury and multiple subpoenas have been generated over the course of the investigation. In a conversation on Feb. 8th, before police met with brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, a leading source within the Smollett attack investigation called the hate crime a “false flag” and said “There is a direct line between (the letter) and (the purported attack).” In the same conversation, the source hinted at what was to come: “This is not a whodunit. It’s a how-many-people-dunit.” Whoever mailed the letter “made an enormous mistake,” we were told. Federal charges were “certain.” (read more)

BREAKING: Chicago police are looking into a tip that two brothers arrested and then released for an attack reported by Jussie Smollett were seen in an elevator with the "Empire" actor that night. https://t.co/BpLbFgaKMZ — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) February 19, 2019

Brothers and attorney Gloria Schmidt just left grand jury room. Brothers were expected to testify against Jussie Smollett @cbschicago — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 19, 2019

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' Role Slashed in Wake Of 'Attack' Scandal https://t.co/M0voflrJip — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2019

