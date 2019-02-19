Hate Hoax Update: Smollett’s Legal Troubles Mounting as Postal Inspectors Review Federal Crimes…

The two brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, testified today before a grand jury that is hearing evidence in the Jussie Smollett staged hoax crime as the legal issues for Mr. Smollett begin to mount.
According to CWB-Chicago postal inspectors have been on the trail of a mailed threat letter that appears to be part of the coordinated and planned staging of the alleged hate-crime.
CHICAGO – […] Two Lakeview brothers who were previously considered “persons of interest” in Smollett’s purported attack told police during interrogations last week that Smollett staged the hate crime because he was upset that the threat letter did not get enough attention, ABC7 Chicago reported Monday afternoon. Detectives are investigating their claim.
Meanwhile, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been quietly working on the origins of Smollett’s letter for nearly a month. Giving it far more “attention” than he knew.
Late Monday, CWBChicago received confirmation that the letter case has been before a federal grand jury and multiple subpoenas have been generated over the course of the investigation.
In a conversation on Feb. 8th, before police met with brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, a leading source within the Smollett attack investigation called the hate crime a “false flag” and said “There is a direct line between (the letter) and (the purported attack).” In the same conversation, the source hinted at what was to come: “This is not a whodunit. It’s a how-many-people-dunit.”
Whoever mailed the letter “made an enormous mistake,” we were told. Federal charges were “certain.” (read more)
Rosanne Barr; abc fires rosanne for vicious racist attack on Valerie jerrett!!
Jussie: role slashed because of unfortunate events.
The man staged one of the most incompetent racist farces in American history. There were supposed to be CCTV but he happened to stage the event right where the Camara was down.
And the media? Politicians?
#freerosannebarr
Thugs.
Brown Shirts.
Communism.
Fascism.
Sharia.
America?
“We didn’t start the fire…”
The brothers will prolly get a show on Netflix, courtesy of Barry and Mooch
Of course they will! Those two fine, young, upstanding gentlemen were OPPRESSED, I tell ya! /sarc
B71 – yeah, “The Fake, The Bad, and The Stoopid.” Starring J. Smellett and his merry band of idiots. I would pay to see it.
I can see the new narrative of the lefties to wriggle out of their full blown promotion of the “hate white male Trump supporters” narrative. It’s the Rigobertu Menchu defense.
Quote: Well, if it isn’t true, it could have been true and therefore it is true.
investigate every Fake Vote like this Hoax! definitely needs to spend time behind bars for nearly setting off RIOTS!
LOL. Oh the tangled web we weave. And I present the Hollywood liars and the Oscar goes to Smollett.
actually read someone defending the HOAX assault because he received the HOAX letter!
If this hadn’t been stopped they could have nabbed 2 innocent white people and railroaded them for this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
News Flash: I have figured out why Smollett did his hoax that was so obviously fake right from the start and so sure to be exposed Donald Trump instructed Michael Cohen to pay him a generous sum to make it worth his while given the scorn, ridicule and loss of job that would surely follow. When the hoax was exposed, it would make the left look stupid, and since Trump is such a racist, black history month would be ruined as well. Two birds; one stone, brilliant strategy MAGA .
Honestly, I hate to say it but I am getting a great deal of satisfaction out of this self-inflicted mess by J.S. What a maroon….However, I want an apology to each and every MAGA supporter from each and every lamestream media type, Nasty Pelosi, Heels Up Harris, Spartacus, AOC, Robin Roberts, and every other wannabe media hog that dogpiled on conservative Trump supporting Americans everywhere. I am sick and tired of being vilified daily in the press and by our corrupt congress critters when the real “hate” crimes are being committed by those loonies on the left. Absolutely disgusting.
And I am enjoying watching my closest black co-worker wake up to all of this. Even she is calling BS on all of this where before (and to some degree still) believed entirely in the likes of Al Sharpton and his ilk. But for some reason she is growing increasingly news weary and has truly come to appreciate my more pragmatic perspective views on these matters.
The fact is, things like this and #metoo and other things are simply destroying the credibility of actual cases. They are few and far between in the modern day, and each genuine incident deserves public review. But when we see things like this and people believe in and support them only to find out it’s a complete fabrication? What an awful pain this causes past, present and future genuine victims?
And speaking of genuine victims, how about the Trump supporters beaten bloody without cause? The lack of focus on that genuinely betrays the idea that the leftist media “cares about victims” at all.
It’s all too common, Hoax hate crimes need to be prosecuted the same as real ones. https://twitter.com/CarpeDonktum/status/1097714276649844737?s=20
This is obvious and will be proven to be a certainty, that the person arranged, rehearsed, and employed a false flag op to further his perceived and false narrative.
What I take from this is that I must continue to speak in terms of facts and expect others to do so also. Without the presumption of white privekedge or any other inane constructions by those with an agenda and attempting to create the narrative. I talk now in terms of provable facts and ask pointed questions of those who disagree without thought of slurs for being insensitive. We are beyond sensitivities it is time for honesty.
Heard rumors today that he’s closely tied to Kamala Harris and this was awfully close to her silly anti-lynching bill. Pretty astounding coincidence “if true”.
OH….you mean #HealsUp the giggly one? What a moron…
I understand how upset you are treepers, I feel the same way, but I need to say something I believe to be very important. Do you believe that these are the actions of a few men, perpetrated to boost a flagging career? Me neither. Kamala Harris was right for possibly the first time in her miserable existence, when she referred to this as an attempt at a modern day lynching. It was indeed. The attempted lynching of every conservative in this country. These people are in a corner and they are fighting every way they know how…and they are failing. Chin up treepers, the beginning of the end draws near, you can see it, hear it, hell, you can almost smell it. Fear.
Any Treeper lawyers here that we could start a class action suit against Smollett? Seriously.
Pardon me. I’d just like to say, “what a dumbass.” Hope he’s charged and recharged. Perhaps this will wake up these haters and discourage them from continuous false accusations against the innocent.
Imho, the use of the term “false flag” by police investigators infers a wider conspiracy, not just some psychologically disturbed little twit.
Related to this, has anyone seen new info on the hoax bomber or did that just magically disappear down the memory hole once it served its purpose? I simply do not buy that story, not for a second. They did a better job of taking that guy out of public eye long before he could be shown incompetent.
This is moving out of the CPD hands on to the Feds and that’s good. The Chicago state attorney is attached to Obama’s hip!
Is the left addicted to “outrage porn”?
QUOTE:
In season 4, episode 17 of the hit television show “Friends,” roommates Joey and Chandler discover that a glitch in their cable has resulted in free and continuous pornography. The plumber who happens to be in the apartment warns them never to turn it off or they might lose the free porn forever.
Chandler and Joey heed the warning, leaving it on constantly. They soon find their reality warped by over-exposure to the porn fantasy world.
“I was just at the bank, and there was a really hot teller. And she didn’t ask me to go back into the vault and do it,” Chandler exclaims.
“Same kind of thing happened to me,” Joey says, echoing Chandler’s shock. “A woman delivered my pizza and then just left after I gave her the money.” Chandler asks whether she wanted to come inside or see the bedroom. “No!” Joey says, in shock and outrage.
Then it dawns on both of them: they’ve been watching too much porn and it’s warped their view of reality. The episode brilliantly employs humor to warn of the dangers of excessively indulging in titillating fantasy.
Cut to 2019, and an era in which the American left daily imbibes a different kind of fantasy porn to titillate the insatiable thirst for outrage. Enter Jussie Smollett, an actor who knows his audience. He is not the first actor to turn to a type of porn to revive his career. So he scripts two characters to help him act out a scene of outrage porn for the liberal media in which he pretends to be victimized by two Donald Trump supporters.”
http://thefederalist.com/2019/02/19/15-recent-hate-crime-hoaxes-might-make-suspect-theres-trend/
Also….
“Another explanation for the leftist media’s gullibility would be “confirmation bias”, which is defined as “the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms one’s preexisting beliefs or hypotheses.” The overwhelmingly liberal media tend to embrace stories that confirm their own biases and ignore those that don’t.
Over the years, the MSM has fallen for HUNDREDS of hate crime hoaxes, reporting on them as if they were confirmed facts, rather than mere allegations. By the time the story is proven to be a hoax, the media has already moved on to the next manufactured outrage. This phenomenon has only increased since the election of President Trump.”
https://pjmedia.com/trending/why-does-the-msm-keep-falling-for-obvious-hoaxes/
Hundreds of hate crime hoaxes???
Yep. Here is the database to prove it….
http://www.fakehatecrimes.org
Well, it looks like Jessie has Alyssa Milano pissed off and ready for a straight jacket.
When you lose a brain trust like Alyssa, wow. This has libtards on the ledge. Hopefully his indictment, prosecution and conviction will push them over.
They want justice, right?
Yes. If Obama had a son…..
One might think Jussie Smollett consulted with Tonya Harding for advice on how to get away with the perfect crime. Hire nitwits to assist you and then stab them in the back when things get hot. Wait until he excoriates the judge who will oversee his case in court for being a white heterosexual male. He’s about that dumb, IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Tonya didn’t know…. 🙂
The letters in the letter were cut from a magazine. Among other things, the cops took a magazine and postage stamps from the Nigerian brothers’ apartment, so it’s possible that Smollett even put them up to that, too.
