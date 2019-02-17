Sunday February 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you, Citizen!!!
oh, citizen, Thank You for that.
Just beautiful!
Something to focus our thoughts
🙂
Let Him Be Accursed
“It can’t possibly be the correct interpretation that Paul’s usage of the term ‘accursed’ in Galatians 1:8,9 meant believers could lose their salvation. What is your position on this issue?”
“As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:9).
Let us look to Deuteronomy 7:26, which is the first place in our English Bibles that the Hebrew word ghehrem is translated “a cursed thing.” This will help us understand Paul’s usage of the term. It is important to bear in mind that the apostle had a thorough knowledge of the Old Testament, from which he often borrowed his terminology, even when writing in Greek.
“Neither shalt thou bring an abomination [an idol] into thine house, lest thou be a cursed [accursed] thing like it: but thou shalt utterly detest it, and thou shalt utterly abhor it; for it is a cursed [accursed] thing” (Deut. 7:26).
In other words, the idol was to be removed from their presence; it was to be avoided. In like manner, those who reject Paul’s gospel are to be avoided lest we be drawn away to another gospel, which is exactly what happened at Galatia. As we know, two cannot walk together in close fellowship unless they are agreed (Amos 3:3).
So Paul isn’t speaking about saints who teach another gospel losing their salvation, because we know that those who are saved are eternally secure in Christ. Thankfully, salvation doesn’t depend on our actions, but on Christ’s finished work at Calvary on our behalf. Clearly the apostle is speaking about separating ourselves from those who deny his gospel. However, there may have been some who believed a false gospel and therefore were not saved in the first place. Those who believed such a false gospel and went on to teach it to others were accursed indeed.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/let-him-be-accursed/
Galatians 1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
9 As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.
Deuteronomy 7:26 Neither shalt thou bring an abomination into thine house, lest thou be a cursed thing like it: but thou shalt utterly detest it, and thou shalt utterly abhor it; for it is a cursed thing.
Amos 3:3 Can two walk together, except they be agreed?
If I properly understand the question/statement… Can someone who is ‘saved’ lose their salvation? Of course they can! That’s what free will is. One can accept our Lord and saviour of their own free will, but of course they can then deny hi [and the Father] but not following Him.
Luke 8:21 “…my brethen are these which hear the word of GOD, and do it.”
‘DO IT’ emphasis by me. Suppose one accpts Christ and then commits Murder? Or continues to sin habitually? Accepting Christ is not a ‘get out of jail/hell free card. We must DO the word [will] of God the Father, not just hear it. IMHO.
More importantly, Satan comes before Jesus’s return. Would someone who worships Satan [even thinking that he is Christ] be forgiven? Doubtful.
All Scripture from KJV
II Thessalonians (Paul speaking)
2:1 ” Now we beseech you,…our gathering unto Him… (Who? Christ) (OUR gathering unto Him!).
2:3 “…that day shall not come, except…that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition,” (Who? Satan) (revealed FIRST!).
2:4 “…as God sitteth in the Temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.” (Where? Satan in the Temple in Jerusalem!) .
2:5 “Remember…I told you these things?” (What? The gathering back would NOT be revealed until Satan sits in the Temple!).
2:3 “Let no man deceive you by any means…” (What? Rapture theory, pre-trib, post-trib) (By ANY means!).
Matthew 13:43 “…Who hath ears to hear…”
IHS
kp
Sorry about typos…
‘deny HIM’…
‘BY’ not following…
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
Although Brazil is famous for having so many famous music composers, Heitor Villa-Lobos ranks among the best, not only in Brazil but in the world.
virtuoso.
🙂
oops…sorry …
virtuosa
🙂
Seems like a good time to reprise the Nunc Dimittis and Gloria Patri. World without end. Amen
speaking of spies…
and in addition to George Smiley 🙂 ..
another very good read…
You all need something fun to look at.
ISIS and…
Minneapolis, Minnesota …
How Minneapolis’ Somali Community Became The Terrorist Recruitment Capital Of The US
https://www.foxnews.com/us/how-rep-ilhan-omars-minnesota-district-became-the-terrorist-recruitment-capital-of-the-us-officials-highly-concerned
Feb 16, 2019
FBI stats show…more men and boys from the Somali community in Minneapolis have joined or tried to join a foreign terrorist organization over the last 12 years than any other jurisdiction in The United States.
45 Somalis, for example, left Minneapolis to join either al-Shabab (Somali-based) or ISIS (Iraq/Syria-based).
As of 2018, 12 more have been arrested for leaving with the intention of supporting ISIS.
and, in 2018, a female local Somali was also arrested for arson, and for providing “material support” to Al Qaeda.
as al-Shabab and ISIS start to “crumble” and struggle to survive in the ME, Minneapolis provides a sinister fertile ground necessary to restart a come-back particularly with regard to ISIS in Iraq/Syria , which has “authorities” concerned .
recruitment is online and face-to-face radicalization in the very insular ethnic community in Minneapolis…focusing on the “negative impact of US counter-terrorism policies” (and exploiting, spinning that for all it’s worth) and by pushing the victim thing of being the outsider who is shunned by American society…
… who then runs to the local mosques for further radicalization.
according to the article, “authorities” are having a very difficult time penetrating the Somali community because the Somalis have not assimilated with any of the neighboring American towns (coexist ??)…like in Cedar-Riverside where you hardly ever see a “non-Somali”…Somali malls, Somali realtors, Somali insurance adjusters…
..and then, of course, there’s Rep Ilhan Omar , Somali-Muslim ex-refugee, who asks our justice system(s) to support known terrorists…like the 6 Somalis arrested in 2015 for trying to cross the Mexican border to join ISIS in Syria .
trust that smile ?
ex-refugee
..elected by and supportive of a community of immigrants who can not or will not …
assimilate and from whom anti-American terrorists are spawned.
is there a lesson there ?
loyalties ?
national security ?
jmo
Minn. press raises questions about Ilhan Omar’s former marriage
One America News Network
Published on Feb 13, 2019
yep…saw that.
And she’s on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Good Grief!
https://omar.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-ilhan-omar-appointed-foreign-affairs-education-labor-committees-0
as if the swamp isn’t bad enough…now we’ve also got…
“A young man whose [step]father is a carpenter grows up working in his [step]father’s shop. He has no formal education. He owns no property of any kind.
One day he puts down his tools and walks out of his [step]father’s shop. He starts preaching on street corners and in the nearby countryside. Walking from place to place preaching all the while even though he is no way an ordained minister he never gets farther than an area perhaps 100 miles wide at the most. He does this for three years.
Then he is arrested, tried and convicted. There is no court of appeal so he executed at age 33 along with two common thieves. Those in charge of his execution roll dice to see who gets his clothing – the only possession he has. His family cannot afford a burial place so he is interred in a borrowed tomb.
End of story? No, this uneducated, propertyless young man who preached on street corners for only three years, who left no written word has for over 2,000 years had a greater effect on the entire world than all the rulers, kings and emperors, all the conquerors, the generals and admirals, all the scholars, scientists and philosophers, who ever lived – all put together.
How do we explain that? Unless he really was what he said he was.” – Ronald Reagan
IHS
kp
Calls for calm in Australia as militant vegans attack dairy farmers
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/02/calls_for_calm_in_australia_as_militant_vegans_attack_dairy_farmers.html
We live in an age of self-righteous, single-issue groups that feel entitled to physically confront their enemies. With the Green New Deal fact sheet published (and retracted) by Rep. Ocasio Cortez promising to eliminate cows because of their farts and Sen. Booker advocating veganism, American meat-eaters and dairy-lovers sense a wave of bullying ahead aimed at forcing them to change their diets. In Australia, the bullying already has become physical.
Green New Deal Is A Revamped Communist Manifesto
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/08/green-new-deal-says-vote-trump-2020/
Feb 8, 2019
state control + redistribution of wealth
but wait !
vegetables that make people gassy …
https://www.verywellhealth.com/most-gassy-foods-1944687
what to do ??
don’t be a Capitalist !
…eat more potatoes !
famines are for the people !
Crafty Beaver Ross@indyrallen
Feb 15
“If you don’t read the newspaper you are uninformed; if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed.” ~ Mark Twain
Questions Blacks Have For SJW’s
I don’t know if it’s been noted before, Pat Caddell has died
