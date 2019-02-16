Representative Mark Meadows Discusses National Emergency Declaration for Border Security…

House member Mark Meadows appears on Fox News to discuss the ramifications of President Trump using a national emergency declaration to secure the southern border:
Mark was on with Jeanine tonight. I am glad he understands what the President did was the correct course.
PS Bongino also did an excellent job afterwards describing the way that President Trump will navigate the swamp with the allocations.
BTW, Commanding General Ltg. Todd T. ‘Samonite’, of the US Army Corps of Engineers, has a plan there of the central Texas border with Mexico.
Lower right. The first friendly stat for which to build the Wall.
If you contract with the city of LA and you worked on the Trump wall, you have to make full disclosure and register on a website. The only similar thing you have to register for is if you made money off slaves.
And it wouldn’t surprise me bertdilbert, if the city then terminates all their existing contracts with those firms participating in the construction of the wall.
Then we can just relieve CA off any Federal money.
Yes, he is with Trump. But no one ever really explains how the dems can say they are for border security when they so obviously are not. They could stop it all if they would change immigration law and birthright citizenship?
Just build it!
Building the wall, one 55 mile strip at a time. MAGA.
Like I said before: A little bit from here and a little bit from there. The more the Dhimms scream the more votes they will lose. Simple. Pelosi Galore is in a lose-lose situation. Put herself there.
