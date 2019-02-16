Representative Mark Meadows Discusses National Emergency Declaration for Border Security…

Posted on February 16, 2019 by

House member Mark Meadows appears on Fox News to discuss the ramifications of President Trump using a national emergency declaration to secure the southern border:

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Representative Mark Meadows Discusses National Emergency Declaration for Border Security…

  1. WSB says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Mark was on with Jeanine tonight. I am glad he understands what the President did was the correct course.

  2. Monticello says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Just build it!

  3. Chip Doctor says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Building the wall, one 55 mile strip at a time. MAGA.

  4. grlangworth says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Like I said before: A little bit from here and a little bit from there. The more the Dhimms scream the more votes they will lose. Simple. Pelosi Galore is in a lose-lose situation. Put herself there.

