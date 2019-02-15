Supreme Court Agrees to Review Census Citizenship Question…

Posted on February 15, 2019 by

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the issue of the 2020 census citizenship question, and legal challenges per the Commerce Dept -vs- New York.

(pdf link)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will take up the battle over a citizenship question for the coming census, agreeing to hear and decide the case before the court’s term ends in late June. (more)

33 Responses to Supreme Court Agrees to Review Census Citizenship Question…

  1. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    OH BOY!! Perfect timing! Better make sure RBG is alive before that arrives on the bench.

  2. JB in Jefferson says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    We should prevail at the Supreme Court, unless Roberts flips again.

  3. Tiffthis says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    That’s why RBG showed up to work today.

  4. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Why would it be unconstitutional to determine the number of citizens and non-citizens that are in the country?

    • MaineCoon says:
      February 15, 2019 at 2:17 pm

      Ask Nanc.

    • Redhotsnowman says:
      February 15, 2019 at 2:18 pm

      It wouldn’t. That’s why if it somehow is ruled unconstitutional we have some serious issues. It should be a unanimous decision.

    • Mark McQueen says:
      February 15, 2019 at 2:28 pm

      Since non-citizens are counted anyway, it’s not. 🙂

    • Alison Wilson says:
      February 15, 2019 at 2:38 pm

      AND I don’t get why everyone immediately jumps to illegal aliens and the questions. There are a ton of people here on work visas, student visas and green cards. Shouldn’t we know how many there are of those residents among us?

    • Luke Adachi says:
      February 15, 2019 at 2:38 pm

      Yeah, it could go either way by statute. the constitution doesn’t actually speak to that. Although, i think i’m remembering that the federalist papers seems to allude to it being with respect to residents not citizens…. googling… but he also uses the term subjects.

      from Heritage dot org:

      In The Federalist No. 36, Alexander Hamilton, in attempting to reassure his audience that the population figures upon which taxation would be based would not be subject to political manipulation, stated that “an actual census or enumeration of the people must furnish the rule, a circumstance which effectively shuts the door to partiality or oppression.” Similarly, Thomas Jefferson, in a 1791 letter discussing the first census, indicated that the census “is founded on actual returns” as opposed to being “conjectured.” George Washington, in a letter to Gouverneur Morris in the same year, contrasted an estimate with an enumeration, commenting that an “estimate” he had given “of the number of inhabitants which would probably be found in the United States on enumeration, was too large.” Finally, the Census Act of 1790, establishing the first census, required an actual counting; census takers were required to swear an oath to “truly cause to be made, a just and perfect enumeration and description of all persons resident within [their] districts.”

      the problem is that it would be an actual count of illegal aliens, and would hamper the obfuscation, and shadowy nature, of how many illegals are here ; for political purposes. Then i would hope to extend the argument that they shouldn’t count towards representation in the house, and then you really have something if you can make that case, to make electoral life much less easy for democrat party candidates.

    • justlizzyp says:
      February 15, 2019 at 2:45 pm

      It isn’t but of course the Left is claiming that illegals will be afraid to respond to the census and therefore not be counted. Their fears are, of course, that the data will be handed over to the brown shirts at ICE and they will be deported. Can’t have illegal aliens living in fear now, can we? THAT’S NOT WHO WE ARE AS A COUNTRY!!!! /end sarcasm

  5. L4grasshopper says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Encouraging. Believe it takes at least 4 to do this. None of the Leftists would want to since the lower court ruling would prevail if Court did not take it.

  6. Tony D. says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Sorry if someone asked this already. Why is this even a question of if it can or cannot be on the census. I am getting very tired of getting everyone to approve of something before anything can move forward. Feels to much like “governing by permission only” to me. We elected the guy and that means he should have certain elected authority. What will we have to ask permission for next. I know – The toilet paper roll must go into the holder so that you can pull it in a counter-clockwise fashion!

  7. TwoLaine says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    WINNING!

    #NotTiredYet

  8. faithfuldiscerner says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    This would imply, I believe, that SCOTUS intends to allow the question to be on the census.

  9. Sentient says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Will Congress legislate that congressional seats (and presidential electors) be apportioned based upon numbers of citizens – as opposed to mere denizens of the states? Democrats would oppose that – as it would reduce the number of seats in California and other states with high levels of illegals. Some Republicans might oppose it, too – either because they’re squishes or because they might fear for their seat if their state loses one or more congressional seats.

  10. freepetta says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    So much of a waste of money and time for things which should be common sense.

  11. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    This will probably answer is Robert the swing vote.

  12. Steven says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    Isn’t the hearing in April and a decision soon after making it too late to modified census forms?

    • ristvan says:
      February 15, 2019 at 2:47 pm

      No. That is why SCOTUS Rule 11 cert before judgement was granted today.
      Commerce stated that the forms needed to be finalized by late June. This way SCOTUS has a decision before the physical deadline. Plus, one district court had ruled proper, one improper, so the requisite underlying legal ‘confusion’ for cert was present.

