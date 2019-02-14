February 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #756

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ Valentine Blessing to Everyone, esp President Trump and his family
⏱️ — Tomorrow is the deadline for WALL funding/shutdown
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Keep me as the apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings….” 🌟
—- Psalm 17:8
——–———
Praise:
**** Exceptional unity between President Trump and Colombia President Duque
**** Sec Pompeo had an extraordinary visit in Hungary
——————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump dealing with constant attacks from Opposition
— for safe traveling for Sec. Pompeo (Feb 11-15)
— for US/China trade talk today and tomorrow-protection for Team (Feb 14-15)
— catch the White House leaker(s) leaking President Trumps’s personal daily schedules
— radical Dems in Congress to resign or ‘demoted’
— “Where’s Ruth?”–for truth come out soon
— for full WALL funding
— Finish our American WALL
— for our border’s protection against 2019 invaders
— for Protection of additional troops at the border
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards, ICE, LEOs, USSS, border dogs
— Stay The Course
—————————————————–
🦅 “We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad.” (SOTU 2019)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
This young woman (19 YO) made a post on the #WalkAway FB page. She makes these 1 min. ads and this one really is pretty darn good!
This is the guy we’re fighting for…
Why am I having to re-enter my info to make a reply has something changed with WordPress? I don’t have an account but have never had to do this before.
