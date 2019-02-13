February 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #755

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    I wonder why.

  2. burnett044 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    As a kid i would watch the westerns….it was fun and easy to tell the good guys from the bad…
    being farm raised and taught to treat others as i wanted to be treated….oh how times have changed..
    the whole country has changed so much….about 3 years ago…my washing machine broke mid-wash….so I gather up the cloths and went to a local landro-mat…
    it was packed with about 50 spanish speaking folks..not one word of English….and this was rural SW Virginia…
    so I understand how concerned so many of our border state Treepers fill about the flood of illegals.
    I am not one to call someone a troll if they voice concern….a true troll will soon expose them self..
    those that want to play hall-monitor as just as annoying to me…
    the tree house works best as a mixed bag of nuts…lol…and opinions..
    heck I don`t even agree with myself sometimes….anyway that is my one cents worth….saving the other penny…hang tuff

    • MfM says:
      February 13, 2019 at 12:52 pm

      I also see it. Someone not speaking English using ‘Food Stamps’ to buy groceries, then pulling out a wallet stuffed with cash to buy other items. Then seeing them over at customer service to send money South, significant cash.

      So not only are we funding them, they are often working under the table for cash and sending money out of the country. But if I mention it, I’m the one that is racist.

      • Nancy Fay Leider says:
        February 13, 2019 at 1:36 pm

        So very true, I see them with a dozen t bones in a cart, nothing else, converting the food stamps to cash, many sell their snap benefits at a discount for cash without running them through the store, then hop into a 50,000 dollar van. They are overrunning us here in the middle of the country. We’re a series of small towns, most an hour apart, there is no big employment boom. They’re living off crime or welfare, probably both. Trumps the only one who seems to listen and give a darn.

      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        February 13, 2019 at 1:51 pm

        My friends wife managed a small upscale grocery store in a nice part of the world. He would tell me stories she brought home of foreigners pulling up in BMW’s using EBT cards for everything they could while dressed to the T. Then as you mention pull out a wad of cash for anything else they needed. Big F’ing scam.

      • Dr. David Bardo says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:01 pm

        All money being sent out of the country should be taxed. Not just Mexico.
        The only tax the Dems would vote against.

        Liked by 3 people

      • mashall says:
        February 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm

        Continue to speak up and resist the Tyranny of Political Correctness.

    • Mz Molly Anna says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:38 pm

      Most excellent comment Burnett044!

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:01 pm

      Been to a large city hospital emergency room lately? It is now a requirement for all hospital intake receptionists to speak Spanish. Sign of the times.

      • Somebody says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:17 pm

        Yes and the freeloaders quite often get the hospital beds. I remember when my daughter was in cancer treatment, she had a lot of complications. Several times we were sent home because there were no beds. Doctor told me more than once he knew I’d call or come back and that I’d keep watch over my child, he couldn’t count on that from the freeloaders parents whose children btw were not in as bad a shape as my child.

        It always angered me. I thought what if I miss something, I’m not a doctor…..what if we don’t make it back on time. We paid through the nose in spite of insurance, still angers me.

        Another thing that angers me are some of these charities. They do for the poor kids, precious few treat the kids equal. The poor kids get goodies, they get to do cool projects, they get gifts and free tickets to stuff. That’s really hard to explain to your sick child, when the other kids get stuff and she’s just as sick if not more. Be mindful in your giving, ask questions.

        I’ll get off my soap box now.

        • louche9 says:
          February 13, 2019 at 3:03 pm

          You are not soapboxing; you’re making extremely valid points. We live in and pay for a capitalist America; foreign grifters are ushered into a socialist America, of which they are the beneficiaries, and we are the cash cows.

  3. henry says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Not sorry and you do NOT belong in OUR Congress.

  4. The Akh says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Looks like Roger Stone’s lawyers are going after the SC for the leak to CNN regarding Stone’s arrest. Hello AAW, how’s your law licence?

    https://www.scribd.com/document/399573829/Stone-Motion-To-Show-Cause-RE-Illegal-Leak-of-Indictment#from_embed?campaign=VigLink&ad_group=xxc1xx&source=hp_affiliate&medium=affiliate

  5. bakocarl says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Byron York: Resistance rattled by ‘no collusion’ talk

    Rattled? No way. Here, let me (shifting gears – quick double clutch, grind, grind, grind) . . . there.

    Whadda you talkin’ about. The Special Counsel said, months ago, that PTrump wasn’t a target. Do you have trouble understanding that? This is not a victory for you. This is old news dredged up to make it look like some kind of a Trump victory.

    But, look, this collusion thing was only a minor part of the investigation. We have much more serious matters to attend to. The House committees, three separate committees, mind you, will be looking into:

    (1) The scope and scale of the Russian government’s operations to influence the U.S. political process, and the U.S. government’s response, during and since the 2016 election;

    (2) The extent of any links and/or coordination between the Russian government, or related foreign actors, and individuals associated with Donald Trump’s campaign, transition, administration, or business interests, in furtherance of the Russian government’s interests;

    (3) Whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates;

    (4) Whether President Trump, his family, or his associates are or were at any time at heightened risk of, or vulnerable to, foreign exploitation, inducement, manipulation, pressure, or coercion, or have sought to influence U.S. government policy in service of foreign interests; and

    (5) Whether any actors – foreign or domestic – sought or are seeking to impede, obstruct, and/or mislead authorized investigations into these matters, including those in the Congress.

    We’re just now able to get into the real meat of the matter. Coordination, compromise, leverage, heightened risk, vulnerabilities, exploitation, inducement, pressure, coercion, influence, obstruction, and misleading: these are all crucial matters that threaten the very foundations of our democratic way of life.

    We’ll be working diligently to expose the bad actors in this very current and serious threat. You can count on us.

    • aisheschayal says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:01 pm

      Right on, excellent job on educating!

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:34 pm

      This will NEVER end even after Mueller closes shop.

      Every headline and story includes the exact phrasing used by the Senate committee: “no direct evidence of conspiracy between Trump campaign and Russia.”

      Why the need to include the word “direct” in the release? Was it to leave room for the resistance to talk about INDIRECT evidence, whatever that may be?

      I think we’re at the point that the only thing that will put a real end to this nonsense are some high-ranking former and current government officials being hand-cuffed and perp walked for engaging in this conspiracy, and having the perp-walks broadcast on the evening news.

      • InAz says:
        February 13, 2019 at 1:40 pm

        Also…the Communists media will push ” the report does not exonerate President Trump either”……

        • bakocarl says:
          February 13, 2019 at 2:55 pm

          Yeah. There’s no absolute proof that Trump didn’t . . . etc., etc., etc.

          Why just the other day I heard that Jared and Ivanka were conspiring to jaywalk and that Trump knew about it. Jaywalking can result in death. This is serious stuff we’re talking about here!!! ‘Peach Forty-fi,

  6. Nick the Deplorable says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    President is getting ready to wrap up the China trade deal soon and then it looks like Germany and the EU are next. From the way things are going in Germany right now once our President hits them with additional tariffs they will be all done.

    • All Hype says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:07 pm

      President Trump is going to put the whole EU into a depression. That manufacturing PMI is downright scary. That’s what you get when you elect socialists. My heart goes out to the hard working and wonderful people of Germany who have to put up with this nonsense.

      • sunnydaze says:
        February 13, 2019 at 1:54 pm

        EU Politicians are putting EU into a Depression- NOT Trump.

        That’s what happens when you fall in with Globalism r/t Sovereignity. They’re screwing themselves over. Big League.

    • All Hype says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:11 pm

      resident Trump is going to cause an EU wide depression. That manufacturing PMI graph is downright scary. This is what you get when the EU elects socialists to run their countries. My heart goes out to the hard working and wonderful people of Germany who hate socialism and have to put up with it on a daily basis.

  7. Sentient says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    The president just said he had to see whether the border funding deal contains any land mines. So wall + land mines. That’d be great. Probably cheaper in the long run than snipers.

  8. wyntre says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:05 pm

  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    • mr.piddles says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:31 pm

      I don’t care what he does or does not say about President Trump… as long as he wears a Suicide Vest at every public appearance and 2020 Dem debate.

    • lotbusyexec says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:01 pm

      I actually found his letter quite nice. At least he believed the results of the 2016 and respected the will of the people. He is not Hillary and her ilk.

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:28 pm

      Although Howard Schultz denies it, he is definitely a raging liberal. I watched a televised Town Hall recently and his responses confirmed that fact. He tries to play himself as being a Centrist, but he’s far to the left. I don’t trust a thing he says.

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Hmmm wow I am glad some people are putting Mueller where he belongs.

    • California Joe says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:34 pm

      …..and sealed arrest warrant!

    • mr.piddles says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:43 pm

      Good read. I especially like the thought of the Whippersnapper Reporter/Producer not being smart enough to keep the leaked indictment under wraps.

      He HAD to be there with his cameras.
      He HAD to call Stone’s lawyer while the s-word was going down.
      He HAD to gloat to Stone’s lawyer about getting the leaked indictment.
      He HAD to prove to Stone’s lawyer that the SC actually did leak the indictment to *HIM*

      “Look right here! The SC sent it to me! We got the scoop!!!”, he screamed into the phone excitedly. “I’ll text it to you, cuz I’m so freaking AWESOME!!! Woohoo!!!!”

      Uh… yeah… YOU WEREN’T SUPPOSED TO TELL EVERYBODY THAT. Ya freakin’ idiot.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:43 pm

      That should merit a disbarment at minimum. Not to worry….Mueller and Co. will find some low-level law clerk or secretary to blame.

  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:27 pm

  13. lolli says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    How long does a comment stay in moderation?

    • Sandra-VA says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:37 pm

      You might not be in moderation.. did you see a message telling you that?

      If you didn’t see that message then this is probably your issue… There is a HUGE problem with WordPress the past few days… comments don’t show up, or they show up and then vanish… you have to enter userid and email address every time you post.. it is frustrating! But, they are testing a rollout of their new upgrade so we have to grin and bear it until they finish.

  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:29 pm

  15. wyntre says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    • wyntre says:
      February 13, 2019 at 1:36 pm

      A better clip. Melania is Pretty in Pink!

      • wyntre says:
        February 13, 2019 at 1:38 pm

        For some reason this twitter clip only plays in periscope mode so go to Circa for the full video.

      • piper567 says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:17 pm

        Our Congress is nothing but The Theater of the Absurd.
        When not undermining the President, they spend their time following whatever evil plots they have on their docket.
        Meanwhile, our Great President just keeps on being a great President…meeting with dignitaries whose actions are actually important to the future of this Country.
        DO YOUR JOBS you traitorous “representatives”…Take cue from our Leader!!!

      • alligatriot says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:20 pm

        Thank you for the post, wyntre!

        “Melania is Pretty in Pink!”

        Melania is Pretty! – Fixed it.

        Reply
        • bakocarl says:
          February 13, 2019 at 3:05 pm

          Although you might like to think it’s possible, there is no way that our First Lady would look pretty in the Trailer Park – Street Walker fashions preferred by the (supposed) older female member of the swarm that previously infested the White House.

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:58 pm

      I just don’t get it. I don’t understand how anyone, let alone Mr. Abrams, can sit there and listen to this smirking, accusative, naive woman without rising up en mass to grab her and slap her repeatedly across her smarmy face.

  17. wyntre says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Whoa!

    Check the Timeline from the morning of Stone’s arrest shpwing CNN’s absolute complicity and involvement in the arrest from arriving prior to FBI, taping the entire e[isode and then contacting Stone’s lawyer to inform him of the arrest, providing the attorney with a draft of the indictment and then asking for comment!!!!!

  18. henry says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    All those bible verses you tweet and I don’t see any where you mentioned tithing some of your 97% PAY CUT MOFO.

    Oh muleface…..care to take a look at your butt buddy’s finances?

    https://www.chicksonright.com/youngconservatives/2019/02/13/james-comey-worked-for-el-chapos-bank/

    A month after the deferred prosecution agreement was finalized, future FBI Director James Comey took a 97% pay cut from his job as general counsel at Bridgewater Associates hedge fund to join Britain-based HSBC as director of the money laundering vulnerabilities sector. The move reduced his jaw-dropping income from $6,632,616 per year to under $200,000, per financial disclosures.

    With former Deputy Attorney General Comey at the helm of the troubled bank’s money laundering compliance efforts, HSBC could reassure its investors that the troubles in 2012 were over. However, Comey apparently missed the Russian money laundering that was taking place while he oversaw the vulnerabilities sector.

    Less than six months after Comey took the HSBC job, President Obama nominated him to replace Robert Mueller as FBI Director. In 2014, Obama nominated Loretta Lynch to replace Eric Holder as Attorney General.

  19. duchess01 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Live | The White House – 02/13/2019
    Upcoming Events

    3:00 PM EST
    President Trump Speaks at the Major County Sheriffs & Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference
    Washington, DC

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:07 pm

      Pigs will fly first before that happens. Suspending WH press credentials and investigating whether or not the cable news organizations are operating as political action committees and not news organizations would have a greater impact.

      I wouldn’t be surprised that an objective analysis of a majority of the CNN and MSNBC broadcasts over the past two years might qualify as in-kind political campaign contributions toward Democrat candidates.

      The term “fake media” is losing its punch. What we are really talking about is advocacy journalism, and it has to stop.

      • andyocoregon says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:48 pm

        Agreed, but you saw what happened when President Trump suspended just one W.H. reporter, CNN’s Abilio Acosta, a few months ago. Doing that to several Fake News reporters would generate immediate impeachment proceedings.

  21. G3 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Sen. Cory Booker isn’t looking at the content of character. He’ll be picking a women as a running mate.
    I think it’s belittling, pandering, and sexist. How misogynistic.
    We really have gone backwards, Corey Booker.

    • mr.piddles says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:47 pm

      I saw that headline yesterday. Amazing.

      In their honor, a bit of poetry from me to them:

      I looked in the mirror
      and I saw
      a sea of adoring fans
      reaching,
      wanting desperately
      to touch me

  22. mashall says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    IMO
    Negative to the Raw Deal.
    Shut it down again, We didn’t lose a thing before.
    No Mandatory E-Verify
    No End Catch and release.
    No Executive Order Suspending Asylum.
    (That “Invade Us Now! sign is still Flashing)
    Demand more.
    The Invasion Continues

    https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/02/13/ted-cruz-revives-el-chapo-bill-to-pay-for-border-wall/

  23. lolli says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    I will try again. This post is difficult because I am on phone and a bit longish. Plus, it is difficult to say.
    Around 7 years ago, there were 2 instances that personally affected my life.
    1. My son was attending A&M in Corpus Christi. One of his college buddies was shot, killed, and dumped in the street in broad daylight. Devastating.
    2. A couple of months later, some college friends of my son, lived on a canal down the street on the island.
    My son frequented their great fishing spot on occasion.
    There were 4 young men living there.
    One night, in the middle of the night, several armed and masked adult men busted their door down. The kid on the first floor fought back, they almost pistol whipped him to death. He had to have reconstructive surgery.
    They were all forced to sit in a circle as if they would all be executed. They were all beaten but survived. Praise God. But their lives will never be the same.
    The men named the cartel they were from. They took their cars, and phones and anything else of value.
    ( the boys think they were followed home possibly from a club they had been to that night)
    the first incident, who knows, he can not tell us what happened.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:23 pm

      Horrific, lolli, just horrific! 😦 And, sadly, your story is not the only one out there. This is why the Wall MUST be built.

      Thank you for sharing this – it is important to remember why we fight to secure the border!

      I am exceptionally confident that we actually have a President who WILL get this accomplished!

      P.S. you might consider sending your story to the White House. https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

    • burnett044 says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:26 pm

      lolli
      so sorry that happened to your son…thank you for sharing….it happens way too often ..
      time for folks to speak out…..time for them to be heard…

    • piper567 says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:29 pm

      oh, lolli, what horrible experiences.
      there must be thousands of similar stories we will never know about.
      I am not naïve, but it still is difficult for me to grasp the complete disregard our Congress has for the well-being of the American people.
      God bless our President.

  24. Perot Conservative says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    Daniel Horowitz writes some pinpoint, hardline steps if we want to control our border right now. And I didn’t know THREE OF THE 4 GOP REPRESENTATIVES NEGOTIATING ARE PRO AMNESTY!!!

    Daniel Horowitz@RMConservative

    “This is the central question: if you are going the executive route anyway, then just threaten to veto this and only sign and regular short-term CR to keep the issue alive. why make it worse?”

    I will add another post with his MUST READ article.

    • paulraven1 says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:26 pm

      I’m exhausted with dithering, mish-mash “deals” by a President who claims this is an issue of such vital national importance. It was a crisis 20 years ago. Act like it.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:31 pm

        You never have anything good to say about this President. I can tell you that he is fighting harder than any other President before him… and if you cannot SEE the obstruction to him going on all day every day… well, I am sorry.

        AND HE DOES ACT LIKE IT! EVERY DAMN DAY!

      • simplewins says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:52 pm

        Are you still whining?

      • Andrew Krause says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:55 pm

        Which deals are those? The Congress makes the bills and the President signs or vetoes them. There has been no bill passed that has been presented for the President’s signature.

      • MAGADJT says:
        February 13, 2019 at 2:55 pm

        He has done more than anyone else would have even thought of doing. The only reason you’re blathering about immigration at all is because he brought the issue to the forefront. Also, just FYI, we’re exhausted with posts like yours that complain and whine about everything he does. If the train isn’t going fast enough for you, then please feel free to get off at the next stop and find a faster ride. Hat tip: You’ll be waiting awhile.

  25. Perot Conservative says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    New border ‘deal’: Building 3% of the wall and making ICE pay for it

    Daniel Horowitz · February 12, 2019

    MUST READ – Snippets – Part I

    “Actually fixing the border problem, the court-driven loopholes spawning the Central American invasion, was never even in the cards. Trump began with a demand of $25 billion in border funding to solve a policy problem with money. Then it became $5.6 billion. In the “deal” cooked up by a congressional committee, it’s reportedly $1.375 billion, which is actually slightly less than the $1.6 billion Senate Democrats already agreed to last June! Now that we are left with enough money to build 55 miles of bollard fencing, the trade-off is not worth the money, because the cost will be borne by ICE and ultimately the American people. …”

    “…What does Trump get in return? Fifty-five miles of non-concrete fencing in the Rio Grande Valley in eastern Texas. It’s like putting a Band-aid over a gushing arterial puncture wound.”

    “Moreover, the migration is already being driven westward into New Mexico and away from Texas. That is where we need a wall….”

    “The weak nature of this deal is not surprising, given the makeup of the committee. Republicans had Sens. Shelby, Capito, Blunt, and Hoeven negotiating for them. The latter three have always been supporters of amnesty, and Hoeven himself was the lead sponsor of the final Senate version of the 2013 Gang of 8 amnesty! There really is no fundamental disagreement on this issue between the two sides.”

    “Some are suggesting that Trump plans to secure more wall funding through the declaration of an emergency and reprogramming of defense funding through section 2808 of the Emergencies Act. However, if he plans to go the executive route anyway, then he should just do that without agreeing to a bad deal. Politically, Trump needs to keep the issue alive with a clean short-term CR in order to effectively make the case to the American people why this is indeed an emergency….”

    https://www.conservativereview.com/news/new-border-deal-building-3-wall-making-ice-pay/

  26. Dora says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    • Skippy says:
      February 13, 2019 at 2:54 pm

      Eric Zemmour on the reality of islam in Europe today part 2

      Very much worth the listen. We have close friends in Paris (academics) and they and their children (4 grandchildren) are devastated and very worried for France.

  27. Perot Conservative says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Daniel Horowitz – Part 2 – what to do – MUST READ

    “To that end, Trump would be better off rejecting this deal and doing the following:

    “1) Announce that he will only sign a short-term funding bill until the broader problems with catch-and-release are dealt with or he gets the full funding for the wall.

    “2) Trump should immediately announce through the proper use of the Administrative Procedure Act that he intends to terminate DACA within 90 days. That is his greatest source of leverage over Democrats. But again, that only works if he keeps the budget deadline as a live football and doesn’t agree to a long-term funding bill. Democrats need to feel the pressure of a deadline while also fearing they will lose on immigration what they already have in the bag.

    “3) Trump needs to take a holistic approach to the emergency rather than focus solely on wall funding. He should designate the Mexican cartels as terror groups and use the DOD assets that this designation frees up to start threatening them.

    “4) Trump should invoke “Title 10” powers over the National Guard to override the liberal governors who are pulling back troops, particularly in New Mexico. The show of force is clearly working in Central Texas, but now the migration is being driven westward. Given that the state government of New Mexico doesn’t want to use such force, Trump needs to do it.

    “5) Trump should deputize state law enforcement at the border to perform immigration duties. 103(a)(10) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) allows the attorney general, in the event of “an imminent mass influx of migrants” at our border, with the permission of the relevant state agency heads, to “perform or exercise any of the powers, privileges, or duties conferred or imposed” by immigration law. Obviously, the governments in California and New Mexico won’t agree, but this will work for Texas and Arizona.

    “6) Under a similar provision, the president can deputize any other federal agent, from Fish and Wildlife and Bureau of Management to the U.S. Marshals and National Park Service, to perform border duties. For those federal lands at or near the border, this is needed anyway because many of them feel unsafe with the trespassing of cartel traffickers on federal lands.

    “7) After building a comprehensive approach to the border and the cartels centered around the military, then Trump should invoke his emergency powers to reprogram DOD funding as well as using existing authority to build fencing under 10 U.S.C. § 284 to combat drug trafficking.

    “8) Trump should expand the policy of processing asylum claims in Mexico to the rest of the border. Currently, DHS is only doing this at San Diego.

    “A holistic approach will demonstrate to the American people that this truly is an emergency and make any reprogramming of funds more politically sound. The president needs to stop beating around the bush on negotiations that fail to address the source of the problems anyway.”

    Author: Daniel Horowitz
    Daniel Horowitz is a senior editor of Conservative Review.

  28. Skippy says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Happening NOW: Sen Schumer on Senate Floor lambasting President Trump and criticizing Nominee Barr (memo):

    https://www.senate.gov/floor/

  29. burnett044 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    fyi…Prez Trump at LE conference..

  30. wyntre says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    This is cute!

  31. Katherine McCoun says:
    February 13, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “One of the most important things people can do to get big money out of politics is small recurring monthly donations. (You can see the monthly button on this link)
    It’s like Netflix, but for unbought members of Congress.”

    Also Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Netflix buys Ocasio-Cortz Doc for $10,000,000 — how much of that does she receive?

    Netflix funding Dems is ok but not other corporations? Is this a campaign gift is she receives part or if an org supporting her receives part?
    twitter.com/AOC/status/1084464526496616450
    https://reason.com/blog/2019/02/08/netflix-paying-10-million-for-ocasio-cor

  32. Nick the Deplorable says:
    February 13, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    FBN reporting looks like dems put landmines in the bill might not make it out of committee.

    • wyntre says:
      February 13, 2019 at 3:06 pm

      Poor Chad is panicking.

