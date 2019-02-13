February 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #755

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
I wonder why.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would wager a guess here…doesn’t want to go under oath, that whole perjury thing!
LikeLike
Should be Senator Moore!
or
Associate Justice Moore.
Rise like a Phoenix Judge!
LikeLike
As a kid i would watch the westerns….it was fun and easy to tell the good guys from the bad…
being farm raised and taught to treat others as i wanted to be treated….oh how times have changed..
the whole country has changed so much….about 3 years ago…my washing machine broke mid-wash….so I gather up the cloths and went to a local landro-mat…
it was packed with about 50 spanish speaking folks..not one word of English….and this was rural SW Virginia…
so I understand how concerned so many of our border state Treepers fill about the flood of illegals.
I am not one to call someone a troll if they voice concern….a true troll will soon expose them self..
those that want to play hall-monitor as just as annoying to me…
the tree house works best as a mixed bag of nuts…lol…and opinions..
heck I don`t even agree with myself sometimes….anyway that is my one cents worth….saving the other penny…hang tuff
LikeLiked by 16 people
I also see it. Someone not speaking English using ‘Food Stamps’ to buy groceries, then pulling out a wallet stuffed with cash to buy other items. Then seeing them over at customer service to send money South, significant cash.
So not only are we funding them, they are often working under the table for cash and sending money out of the country. But if I mention it, I’m the one that is racist.
LikeLiked by 17 people
So very true, I see them with a dozen t bones in a cart, nothing else, converting the food stamps to cash, many sell their snap benefits at a discount for cash without running them through the store, then hop into a 50,000 dollar van. They are overrunning us here in the middle of the country. We’re a series of small towns, most an hour apart, there is no big employment boom. They’re living off crime or welfare, probably both. Trumps the only one who seems to listen and give a darn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My friends wife managed a small upscale grocery store in a nice part of the world. He would tell me stories she brought home of foreigners pulling up in BMW’s using EBT cards for everything they could while dressed to the T. Then as you mention pull out a wad of cash for anything else they needed. Big F’ing scam.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve seen women dripping in gold pay for filet mignon with EBT and then get in a Mercedes and drive off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All money being sent out of the country should be taxed. Not just Mexico.
The only tax the Dems would vote against.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Continue to speak up and resist the Tyranny of Political Correctness.
LikeLike
Most excellent comment Burnett044!
LikeLiked by 2 people
molly ….thank you
LikeLike
Been to a large city hospital emergency room lately? It is now a requirement for all hospital intake receptionists to speak Spanish. Sign of the times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and the freeloaders quite often get the hospital beds. I remember when my daughter was in cancer treatment, she had a lot of complications. Several times we were sent home because there were no beds. Doctor told me more than once he knew I’d call or come back and that I’d keep watch over my child, he couldn’t count on that from the freeloaders parents whose children btw were not in as bad a shape as my child.
It always angered me. I thought what if I miss something, I’m not a doctor…..what if we don’t make it back on time. We paid through the nose in spite of insurance, still angers me.
Another thing that angers me are some of these charities. They do for the poor kids, precious few treat the kids equal. The poor kids get goodies, they get to do cool projects, they get gifts and free tickets to stuff. That’s really hard to explain to your sick child, when the other kids get stuff and she’s just as sick if not more. Be mindful in your giving, ask questions.
I’ll get off my soap box now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are not soapboxing; you’re making extremely valid points. We live in and pay for a capitalist America; foreign grifters are ushered into a socialist America, of which they are the beneficiaries, and we are the cash cows.
LikeLike
Not sorry and you do NOT belong in OUR Congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a disrespectful LYING piece of trash! I hope her days are numbered… lots of baggage in her refugee past that could easily take her down AND deported!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Didn’t Miss Congeniality marry her BROTHER to subvert immigration laws……hmmm?
Seems like we should be hearing more about that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In addition she is badly misinformed with regard to the President’s history. The most epic refutation of her lies is when he fought the West Palm Beach hoi poloi neighborhood who objected to him allowing jews and others access to his club!
https://spectator.org/64643_when-trump-fought-racists/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB862335923489989500
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve asked my few liberal friends to name one racist act by PDJT.
They looked very surprised as the thought, and could not produce a single incident.
Yet they had been convinced that it was a true label.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sadly there are too many dumb liberal friends.
LikeLiked by 5 people
parl…..No, not in this house….If they are liberal, they are not friends…If they are friends, they are not liberal…I despise them. they are the enemy…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stupidity and ignorance and Fake agenda driven news is the enemy.
LikeLike
Sandra, he also received the Ellis Island Award for his efforts to help minority groups and individuals….along with Rosa Parks and Muhammad Ali!! People forget about that, conveniently.
https://www.thewrap.com/donald-trump-met-rosa-parks-muhammad-ali-photo/
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s not misinformed; she’s a cocky BS artist whose 15 minutes should’ve been up ack in MN.
LikeLike
…back…
LikeLike
Meanwhile she is one of the most hateful people on the planet!
LikeLiked by 5 people
No one does hate like liberals. Except muslims, who really have it down pat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Progressives are some of the least tolerant people. Winners don’t always win but when they don’t, they pick themselves up and get ready for the next play. The left cannot get over anything and misses so much good by living in the past
LikeLiked by 1 person
True ignorance sprewing MN Congress member. She feels comfortable regurgitating the abusive media narrative directed at the President of the United States. How is it possible she married her brother, abused the immigration system, and managed to get elected?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was one her of many attacks on Rep Lee Zeldin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From one Muslim to the next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusting.
LikeLike
She’s not afraid of losing Committee assignments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More Dem hypocrisy. They just gave lip service to MSM about Omar’s anti-Semitism.
LikeLike
That would mean the Democrat party polices itself. See Virginia.
So I think they like the fact Omar’s a bomb-thrower (!).
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Archive of Jihadi Omar’s terrorist threat.
https://web.archive.org/web/20190213170918/https:/twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/430171367393075201
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, dear. Here we go…
LikeLike
I’m glad I’m too old to have to fight my way out of the next war USA will have to fight, in addition to the ones being waged on us by illegals and the entire Uniparty Devils.
The jihadis are now being elected to public office. WTH is WRONG with the so called AMERICANS who vote for this EVIL?????
God help this country; I remember decades ago, in the 70s, seeing the bombings in the Middle East, Ireland, and thinking…thank god that will never happen here.
Just wait. 9/11’s all the hell over the place; that’s what they’re here to do. WHY WHY WHY are they allowed in??????? They are NOT peaceful!!!! They HATE us, they HATE the USA!
This pig they just elected in MN is as brazen as brass!!! Knows NOTHING will EVER be done about her racist hatefulness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t kid yourself about being too old – I think we’re ALL going to be fighting in the next one, on our streets. This Radical Muslim thing isn’t going away on it’s own.
LikeLike
That would mean Omar would bodily harm President Trump if she were in arm’s reach?
After all, she’s not in control of herself.
LikeLike
President Trump will respond, when appropriate, and this turd will regret the day she was elected.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Minnesota! What a bunch of hosers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Roger Stone’s lawyers are going after the SC for the leak to CNN regarding Stone’s arrest. Hello AAW, how’s your law licence?
https://www.scribd.com/document/399573829/Stone-Motion-To-Show-Cause-RE-Illegal-Leak-of-Indictment#from_embed?campaign=VigLink&ad_group=xxc1xx&source=hp_affiliate&medium=affiliate
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think a very good point is, if Stone was so “dangerous” that he needed 29 armed people, why was CNN allowed in the area?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Because CNN is ON their team, silly.
LikeLike
I think Roger Stones arrest was a “Bridge Too Far” for the SC.
And now Roger is going after them big time. I feel it is probably one of the reasons why are trying to call it quits.
Get some Roger!!!!! Destroy the idiots….
LikeLiked by 13 people
Roger Stone’s wife is hearing-impaired, if not deaf. I keep wondering what the situation may have looked like if Stone had a heart attack or was not home when the assault team arrived with battering ram at the ready. Would they have announced themselves, only to go upstairs and be surprised by Mrs. Stone? Would someone have been trigger happy? It could have gone WACO pretty easily
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the interest of full disclosure, this picture was publicized recently of Roger Stone partying with a group of Portland’s Proud Boys in a local Grill.
(Scroll down)
https://pamplinmedia.com/pt/9-news/419310-322011-portlands-six-degrees-of-robert-mueller
LikeLike
AAW’s license in in good standing. No doubt there’s a lawyerly escape for him.
LikeLike
Byron York: Resistance rattled by ‘no collusion’ talk
Rattled? No way. Here, let me (shifting gears – quick double clutch, grind, grind, grind) . . . there.
Whadda you talkin’ about. The Special Counsel said, months ago, that PTrump wasn’t a target. Do you have trouble understanding that? This is not a victory for you. This is old news dredged up to make it look like some kind of a Trump victory.
But, look, this collusion thing was only a minor part of the investigation. We have much more serious matters to attend to. The House committees, three separate committees, mind you, will be looking into:
(1) The scope and scale of the Russian government’s operations to influence the U.S. political process, and the U.S. government’s response, during and since the 2016 election;
(2) The extent of any links and/or coordination between the Russian government, or related foreign actors, and individuals associated with Donald Trump’s campaign, transition, administration, or business interests, in furtherance of the Russian government’s interests;
(3) Whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates;
(4) Whether President Trump, his family, or his associates are or were at any time at heightened risk of, or vulnerable to, foreign exploitation, inducement, manipulation, pressure, or coercion, or have sought to influence U.S. government policy in service of foreign interests; and
(5) Whether any actors – foreign or domestic – sought or are seeking to impede, obstruct, and/or mislead authorized investigations into these matters, including those in the Congress.
We’re just now able to get into the real meat of the matter. Coordination, compromise, leverage, heightened risk, vulnerabilities, exploitation, inducement, pressure, coercion, influence, obstruction, and misleading: these are all crucial matters that threaten the very foundations of our democratic way of life.
We’ll be working diligently to expose the bad actors in this very current and serious threat. You can count on us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Right on, excellent job on educating!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will NEVER end even after Mueller closes shop.
Every headline and story includes the exact phrasing used by the Senate committee: “no direct evidence of conspiracy between Trump campaign and Russia.”
Why the need to include the word “direct” in the release? Was it to leave room for the resistance to talk about INDIRECT evidence, whatever that may be?
I think we’re at the point that the only thing that will put a real end to this nonsense are some high-ranking former and current government officials being hand-cuffed and perp walked for engaging in this conspiracy, and having the perp-walks broadcast on the evening news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also…the Communists media will push ” the report does not exonerate President Trump either”……
LikeLike
Yeah. There’s no absolute proof that Trump didn’t . . . etc., etc., etc.
Why just the other day I heard that Jared and Ivanka were conspiring to jaywalk and that Trump knew about it. Jaywalking can result in death. This is serious stuff we’re talking about here!!! ‘Peach Forty-fi,
LikeLike
President is getting ready to wrap up the China trade deal soon and then it looks like Germany and the EU are next. From the way things are going in Germany right now once our President hits them with additional tariffs they will be all done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is going to put the whole EU into a depression. That manufacturing PMI is downright scary. That’s what you get when you elect socialists. My heart goes out to the hard working and wonderful people of Germany who have to put up with this nonsense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
EU Politicians are putting EU into a Depression- NOT Trump.
That’s what happens when you fall in with Globalism r/t Sovereignity. They’re screwing themselves over. Big League.
LikeLike
resident Trump is going to cause an EU wide depression. That manufacturing PMI graph is downright scary. This is what you get when the EU elects socialists to run their countries. My heart goes out to the hard working and wonderful people of Germany who hate socialism and have to put up with it on a daily basis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The president just said he had to see whether the border funding deal contains any land mines. So wall + land mines. That’d be great. Probably cheaper in the long run than snipers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Plus, it’d really piss off the U.N.
And Bono.
LikeLike
I used to get haircuts a long time ago from a hippie who was very good at cutting hair but always brought up landmines for some reason.
LikeLike
Well… generally speaking… from a “walking around” perspective, landmines are not ideal.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Click on the pic to see the drink names!
Stalin Stale Ale
Marx-arita
Tax on the Beach
Venezualan Surprise
😂 😂 😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shared–& Thank You for Sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care what he does or does not say about President Trump… as long as he wears a Suicide Vest at every public appearance and 2020 Dem debate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually found his letter quite nice. At least he believed the results of the 2016 and respected the will of the people. He is not Hillary and her ilk.
LikeLike
Although Howard Schultz denies it, he is definitely a raging liberal. I watched a televised Town Hall recently and his responses confirmed that fact. He tries to play himself as being a Centrist, but he’s far to the left. I don’t trust a thing he says.
LikeLike
Hmmm wow I am glad some people are putting Mueller where he belongs.
LikeLiked by 8 people
…..and sealed arrest warrant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need more people to fight back
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good read. I especially like the thought of the Whippersnapper Reporter/Producer not being smart enough to keep the leaked indictment under wraps.
He HAD to be there with his cameras.
He HAD to call Stone’s lawyer while the s-word was going down.
He HAD to gloat to Stone’s lawyer about getting the leaked indictment.
He HAD to prove to Stone’s lawyer that the SC actually did leak the indictment to *HIM*
“Look right here! The SC sent it to me! We got the scoop!!!”, he screamed into the phone excitedly. “I’ll text it to you, cuz I’m so freaking AWESOME!!! Woohoo!!!!”
Uh… yeah… YOU WEREN’T SUPPOSED TO TELL EVERYBODY THAT. Ya freakin’ idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
H3LL is that the reason that Fake News Is So Fake—Too many stupid reporters working for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stupid Reporters love themselves some Stupid Reporting. And Fake News is the easiest and most efficient way to boost your Stupid Reporter Experience Points. Enough EP and you get promoted to a recurring spot on Anderson Cooper or similar. So… yeah… it’s all connected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mind Boggling isn’t it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That should merit a disbarment at minimum. Not to worry….Mueller and Co. will find some low-level law clerk or secretary to blame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller should have been taken out over a decade ago
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
So I assume then that there will be an investigation into his “collusion”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. More Capitalism is what we need. Less Lollipops and Unicorns. Figure out the ethics later.
LikeLike
“nonpartisan” ?? WTF?
LikeLike
Shultz is a left wing loon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long does a comment stay in moderation?
LikeLike
You might not be in moderation.. did you see a message telling you that?
If you didn’t see that message then this is probably your issue… There is a HUGE problem with WordPress the past few days… comments don’t show up, or they show up and then vanish… you have to enter userid and email address every time you post.. it is frustrating! But, they are testing a rollout of their new upgrade so we have to grin and bear it until they finish.
LikeLike
It said I was in moderation.
I already log in each time. I use my phone. That’s why I cant “like” any posts. Can only log in and respond.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, if it says in moderation then you have to wait until an admin releases your post. You can ask Ad rem why you are in moderation by sending an email (see site header for links to email guidelines and the email address).
By the way, if you have only recently started posting here, you are automatically in moderation for some days – so if that is the case, no need to send the email.
LikeLike
Does the problem only exist on phone and tablet apps? It has been working fine on my laptop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mimbler, that must be it.
I am on a laptop also, and have had no problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is happening to me on laptop and tablet. Seems to be affecting people in waves… no idea why.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh, ok
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
A better clip. Melania is Pretty in Pink!
LikeLiked by 3 people
For some reason this twitter clip only plays in periscope mode so go to Circa for the full video.
LikeLike
Our Congress is nothing but The Theater of the Absurd.
When not undermining the President, they spend their time following whatever evil plots they have on their docket.
Meanwhile, our Great President just keeps on being a great President…meeting with dignitaries whose actions are actually important to the future of this Country.
DO YOUR JOBS you traitorous “representatives”…Take cue from our Leader!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for the post, wyntre!
“Melania is Pretty in Pink!”
Melania is Pretty! – Fixed it.
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although you might like to think it’s possible, there is no way that our First Lady would look pretty in the Trailer Park – Street Walker fashions preferred by the (supposed) older female member of the swarm that previously infested the White House.
LikeLike
Omar vs Elliott Abrams clash this morning: https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4779974/representative-omar-clashes-elliott-abrams-us-military-role-central-america
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just don’t get it. I don’t understand how anyone, let alone Mr. Abrams, can sit there and listen to this smirking, accusative, naive woman without rising up en mass to grab her and slap her repeatedly across her smarmy face.
LikeLike
Whoa!
Check the Timeline from the morning of Stone’s arrest shpwing CNN’s absolute complicity and involvement in the arrest from arriving prior to FBI, taping the entire e[isode and then contacting Stone’s lawyer to inform him of the arrest, providing the attorney with a draft of the indictment and then asking for comment!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grrrrrrrrr! Now I can’t get rid of the Circa link!
Here’s the one to Techno-Fog’s material, I hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go Roger!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller team will apologize to the Court and to Stone , say was inadvertent, such embarrassing error unintentional mistake and won’t happen again and will give classes to team on how to correctly leak to MSM without fingerprints ( sarcasm) Court will accept it all … end of story . iMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
this whole thing with Stone stinks to the High Heavens!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
All those bible verses you tweet and I don’t see any where you mentioned tithing some of your 97% PAY CUT MOFO.
Oh muleface…..care to take a look at your butt buddy’s finances?
https://www.chicksonright.com/youngconservatives/2019/02/13/james-comey-worked-for-el-chapos-bank/
A month after the deferred prosecution agreement was finalized, future FBI Director James Comey took a 97% pay cut from his job as general counsel at Bridgewater Associates hedge fund to join Britain-based HSBC as director of the money laundering vulnerabilities sector. The move reduced his jaw-dropping income from $6,632,616 per year to under $200,000, per financial disclosures.
With former Deputy Attorney General Comey at the helm of the troubled bank’s money laundering compliance efforts, HSBC could reassure its investors that the troubles in 2012 were over. However, Comey apparently missed the Russian money laundering that was taking place while he oversaw the vulnerabilities sector.
Less than six months after Comey took the HSBC job, President Obama nominated him to replace Robert Mueller as FBI Director. In 2014, Obama nominated Loretta Lynch to replace Eric Holder as Attorney General.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Live | The White House – 02/13/2019
Upcoming Events
3:00 PM EST
President Trump Speaks at the Major County Sheriffs & Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference
Washington, DC
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
LikeLiked by 2 people
News | The White House – 02/11, 02/12, and 02/13/2019
https://www.whitehouse.gov/news/
Please Check Back for Updates – Thank You!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pigs will fly first before that happens. Suspending WH press credentials and investigating whether or not the cable news organizations are operating as political action committees and not news organizations would have a greater impact.
I wouldn’t be surprised that an objective analysis of a majority of the CNN and MSNBC broadcasts over the past two years might qualify as in-kind political campaign contributions toward Democrat candidates.
The term “fake media” is losing its punch. What we are really talking about is advocacy journalism, and it has to stop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed, but you saw what happened when President Trump suspended just one W.H. reporter, CNN’s Abilio Acosta, a few months ago. Doing that to several Fake News reporters would generate immediate impeachment proceedings.
LikeLike
Sen. Cory Booker isn’t looking at the content of character. He’ll be picking a women as a running mate.
I think it’s belittling, pandering, and sexist. How misogynistic.
We really have gone backwards, Corey Booker.
LikeLike
I saw that headline yesterday. Amazing.
In their honor, a bit of poetry from me to them:
I looked in the mirror
and I saw
a sea of adoring fans
reaching,
wanting desperately
to touch me
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO
Negative to the Raw Deal.
Shut it down again, We didn’t lose a thing before.
No Mandatory E-Verify
No End Catch and release.
No Executive Order Suspending Asylum.
(That “Invade Us Now! sign is still Flashing)
Demand more.
The Invasion Continues
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/02/13/ted-cruz-revives-el-chapo-bill-to-pay-for-border-wall/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will try again. This post is difficult because I am on phone and a bit longish. Plus, it is difficult to say.
Around 7 years ago, there were 2 instances that personally affected my life.
1. My son was attending A&M in Corpus Christi. One of his college buddies was shot, killed, and dumped in the street in broad daylight. Devastating.
2. A couple of months later, some college friends of my son, lived on a canal down the street on the island.
My son frequented their great fishing spot on occasion.
There were 4 young men living there.
One night, in the middle of the night, several armed and masked adult men busted their door down. The kid on the first floor fought back, they almost pistol whipped him to death. He had to have reconstructive surgery.
They were all forced to sit in a circle as if they would all be executed. They were all beaten but survived. Praise God. But their lives will never be the same.
The men named the cartel they were from. They took their cars, and phones and anything else of value.
( the boys think they were followed home possibly from a club they had been to that night)
the first incident, who knows, he can not tell us what happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Horrific, lolli, just horrific! 😦 And, sadly, your story is not the only one out there. This is why the Wall MUST be built.
Thank you for sharing this – it is important to remember why we fight to secure the border!
I am exceptionally confident that we actually have a President who WILL get this accomplished!
P.S. you might consider sending your story to the White House. https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 3 people
lolli
so sorry that happened to your son…thank you for sharing….it happens way too often ..
time for folks to speak out…..time for them to be heard…
LikeLike
oh, lolli, what horrible experiences.
there must be thousands of similar stories we will never know about.
I am not naïve, but it still is difficult for me to grasp the complete disregard our Congress has for the well-being of the American people.
God bless our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel Horowitz writes some pinpoint, hardline steps if we want to control our border right now. And I didn’t know THREE OF THE 4 GOP REPRESENTATIVES NEGOTIATING ARE PRO AMNESTY!!!
Daniel Horowitz@RMConservative
“This is the central question: if you are going the executive route anyway, then just threaten to veto this and only sign and regular short-term CR to keep the issue alive. why make it worse?”
I will add another post with his MUST READ article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m exhausted with dithering, mish-mash “deals” by a President who claims this is an issue of such vital national importance. It was a crisis 20 years ago. Act like it.
LikeLike
You never have anything good to say about this President. I can tell you that he is fighting harder than any other President before him… and if you cannot SEE the obstruction to him going on all day every day… well, I am sorry.
AND HE DOES ACT LIKE IT! EVERY DAMN DAY!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sandy pay no attention to paulyboy. He is an incessant whiner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you still whining?
LikeLike
Which deals are those? The Congress makes the bills and the President signs or vetoes them. There has been no bill passed that has been presented for the President’s signature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people seem to forget President Trump is not a medieval era king.
LikeLike
He has done more than anyone else would have even thought of doing. The only reason you’re blathering about immigration at all is because he brought the issue to the forefront. Also, just FYI, we’re exhausted with posts like yours that complain and whine about everything he does. If the train isn’t going fast enough for you, then please feel free to get off at the next stop and find a faster ride. Hat tip: You’ll be waiting awhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New border ‘deal’: Building 3% of the wall and making ICE pay for it
Daniel Horowitz · February 12, 2019
MUST READ – Snippets – Part I
“Actually fixing the border problem, the court-driven loopholes spawning the Central American invasion, was never even in the cards. Trump began with a demand of $25 billion in border funding to solve a policy problem with money. Then it became $5.6 billion. In the “deal” cooked up by a congressional committee, it’s reportedly $1.375 billion, which is actually slightly less than the $1.6 billion Senate Democrats already agreed to last June! Now that we are left with enough money to build 55 miles of bollard fencing, the trade-off is not worth the money, because the cost will be borne by ICE and ultimately the American people. …”
“…What does Trump get in return? Fifty-five miles of non-concrete fencing in the Rio Grande Valley in eastern Texas. It’s like putting a Band-aid over a gushing arterial puncture wound.”
“Moreover, the migration is already being driven westward into New Mexico and away from Texas. That is where we need a wall….”
“The weak nature of this deal is not surprising, given the makeup of the committee. Republicans had Sens. Shelby, Capito, Blunt, and Hoeven negotiating for them. The latter three have always been supporters of amnesty, and Hoeven himself was the lead sponsor of the final Senate version of the 2013 Gang of 8 amnesty! There really is no fundamental disagreement on this issue between the two sides.”
“Some are suggesting that Trump plans to secure more wall funding through the declaration of an emergency and reprogramming of defense funding through section 2808 of the Emergencies Act. However, if he plans to go the executive route anyway, then he should just do that without agreeing to a bad deal. Politically, Trump needs to keep the issue alive with a clean short-term CR in order to effectively make the case to the American people why this is indeed an emergency….”
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/new-border-deal-building-3-wall-making-ice-pay/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eric Zemmour on the reality of islam in Europe today part 2
Very much worth the listen. We have close friends in Paris (academics) and they and their children (4 grandchildren) are devastated and very worried for France.
LikeLike
Daniel Horowitz – Part 2 – what to do – MUST READ
“To that end, Trump would be better off rejecting this deal and doing the following:
“1) Announce that he will only sign a short-term funding bill until the broader problems with catch-and-release are dealt with or he gets the full funding for the wall.
“2) Trump should immediately announce through the proper use of the Administrative Procedure Act that he intends to terminate DACA within 90 days. That is his greatest source of leverage over Democrats. But again, that only works if he keeps the budget deadline as a live football and doesn’t agree to a long-term funding bill. Democrats need to feel the pressure of a deadline while also fearing they will lose on immigration what they already have in the bag.
“3) Trump needs to take a holistic approach to the emergency rather than focus solely on wall funding. He should designate the Mexican cartels as terror groups and use the DOD assets that this designation frees up to start threatening them.
“4) Trump should invoke “Title 10” powers over the National Guard to override the liberal governors who are pulling back troops, particularly in New Mexico. The show of force is clearly working in Central Texas, but now the migration is being driven westward. Given that the state government of New Mexico doesn’t want to use such force, Trump needs to do it.
“5) Trump should deputize state law enforcement at the border to perform immigration duties. 103(a)(10) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) allows the attorney general, in the event of “an imminent mass influx of migrants” at our border, with the permission of the relevant state agency heads, to “perform or exercise any of the powers, privileges, or duties conferred or imposed” by immigration law. Obviously, the governments in California and New Mexico won’t agree, but this will work for Texas and Arizona.
“6) Under a similar provision, the president can deputize any other federal agent, from Fish and Wildlife and Bureau of Management to the U.S. Marshals and National Park Service, to perform border duties. For those federal lands at or near the border, this is needed anyway because many of them feel unsafe with the trespassing of cartel traffickers on federal lands.
“7) After building a comprehensive approach to the border and the cartels centered around the military, then Trump should invoke his emergency powers to reprogram DOD funding as well as using existing authority to build fencing under 10 U.S.C. § 284 to combat drug trafficking.
“8) Trump should expand the policy of processing asylum claims in Mexico to the rest of the border. Currently, DHS is only doing this at San Diego.
“A holistic approach will demonstrate to the American people that this truly is an emergency and make any reprogramming of funds more politically sound. The president needs to stop beating around the bush on negotiations that fail to address the source of the problems anyway.”
Author: Daniel Horowitz
Daniel Horowitz is a senior editor of Conservative Review.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happening NOW: Sen Schumer on Senate Floor lambasting President Trump and criticizing Nominee Barr (memo):
https://www.senate.gov/floor/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mr. Barr should be out! He does not realize the moment we are in”. Sen Schumer now
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just like that, I feel a little better about Barr.
LikeLiked by 3 people
fyi…Prez Trump at LE conference..
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is cute!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “One of the most important things people can do to get big money out of politics is small recurring monthly donations. (You can see the monthly button on this link)
It’s like Netflix, but for unbought members of Congress.”
Also Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Netflix buys Ocasio-Cortz Doc for $10,000,000 — how much of that does she receive?
Netflix funding Dems is ok but not other corporations? Is this a campaign gift is she receives part or if an org supporting her receives part?
twitter.com/AOC/status/1084464526496616450
https://reason.com/blog/2019/02/08/netflix-paying-10-million-for-ocasio-cor
LikeLike
FBN reporting looks like dems put landmines in the bill might not make it out of committee.
LikeLike
Poor Chad is panicking.
LikeLike