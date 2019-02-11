President Trump Gains National Support After State of the Union Address…

According to Rasmussen reporting President Donald Trump is at a nearly two-year high of 52 percent approval. The latest poll shows 52% approve and 47% disapprove of Trump’s job performance.
Despite the scale and scope of media opposition this approval rating is the highest since March 6, 2017 and highlights two recent aspects: (1) The popularity of policy as outlined in the recent State of the Union Address; and (2) The democrats going over-the-top in their opposition to mostly pragmatic proposals.
Additionally, both CBS [poll here] and CNN [see here] reported broad support for President Trump’s policy initiatives as polled immediately after the State of the Union speech. [Nancy Pelosi, notsomuch]
If we build it, they won’t come.
PERFECT!!! USA FIRST!!
Love that line!!
I love it. That slogan with a big wall behind it would look good on tee shirts,bumper stickers etc. A real money maker!
For a tee-shirt (worn many years into the future) the slogan should read “We built it. They didn’t come.”
USA, I sent the above picture to many friends who sometimes become discouraged.
told them, Look! young MEN…actual real young men…Not soy-boys.
pretty exciting times.
Field of Reality…
Classic!!
Thank you left wingnuts for exposing yourselves as such
Really they are only getting started at this point, they want to go full Chavez and more.
I still think that won’t fly with most of the country.
IMO, we should expect not-so-subtle shifts in optics by the DemoncRATs. They will either try to appear as “moderates” or they will double down on going hard Left while attempting to build up their voter base with millions more illegal immigrants combined with significant vote fraud mechanisms to overcome their unfavorability.
The danger lies in the judiciary.
Unless PDJT and real conservatives can replace sufficient existing Leftwing judges with jurists who truly respect the Constitution as written along with the significant individual rights and limited gvermental power that it proscribes, the Left/DemoncRATs will keep implementing policies that are at sharp odds with those two unique American governing concepts.
Speaking of Judiciary…….
Has anyone reported any recent RBG sightings???
Saint Peter and Satan are reportedly playing rock/scissors/paper over RBG.
And here I thought it was Satan and Moloch playing the game.
I watched the SOTU with some older TDS libs. One of them screamed at the TV, “He’s taking all the democratic points! Those are democratic points!” Trump now owns the center, so I don’t think there’s any way D’s can regain that real estate by 2020. They’ll just double down on fraud, harvesting and other tricks. And Ronna Romney McDaniel at RNC will gladly let them do it.
That’s interesting to know that Progs think PDJT “stole” Dimms’ ideas. They reveal their cluelessness.
I find it curious that so many people from “both sides of the aisle” who opine about President Trump still appear to be judging him as a liberal or conservative when in fact he has historically demonstrated that he is non-ideological regarding political and economic issues.
I still believe these polls are not accurate! Adding 10-15%more would be accurate! Great Job President Trump!
Another political business that is constantly wrong, yet they are always sited without the notation “possibly close”.
bit2,could you possibly clarify what you mean,
“Another political business that is constantly wrong, yet they are always sited without the notation “possibly close”.
https://www.businessinsider.com/poll-says-clinton-leading-trump-what-that-means-2016-10.
https://www.democraticunderground.com/discuss/duboard.php?az=view_all&address=132×1202609
Never had still do not have much support for polling that’s how they make money. We will experience the same game again for 2020
Completely agree. Pollsters are as biased, if not more so, than the DS-MSM. And completely as untrustworthy as the DS-MSM. They’re all in bed with the Dimms.
Kinda like verification with Fact Check, news from MSM/Fox, you can keep your plan, McConnell supports POTUS, walls are immoral?
However, more ink on a page as the election scams gear up! IMO, watch the crowds, truck traffic, parking lots, Beto rallies😂😂
I agree, I usually respond to phone surveys when contacted and a good 70% of the time when they get around to asking what party do you align with and I say Independent, you can hear them sigh and pause, then the next question is do you consider yourself to be liberal or conservative,, I reply cons. the next thing I hear is silence or the proverbial , click. I have decided from now on when they call I will tell them right away that I am an IND. CONSERVATIVE to save time.
Thank you for the link. I was always a little unsure about the 95% confidence.
It strikes me, however, that if 5%, or 1 in 20 are out of the confidence range, that they will also be on the far left or right of the bell curve! Thus hugely at variance with the most probable result, the apex of the bell curve.
Now, as polls are hyperbolic in their prediction rates, the next 5% will be adjacent to the outliers…etc. there would be about 50% chance of being far from the apex…
As you said, that is never cited. (Spelling corrected)
Completely agree, fanbeav.
Maybe the polls are controlled for voter fraud
And for UniParty donors to keep bundling. Dopes.
“Adding 15-20%more would be accurate! ”
fify 😀
I could see a 60-40 split on support pretty easily Some Dems will vote against him when push comes to shove, but this is a great position to be in going into the 3rd of 4 years and the re-election coming up
It’s a God thing. Seriously, everything that comes against him ultimately fails. We will WORK and get him re-elected. It is an amazing time to be alive. The most corrupt, evil, but edge-of-your-seat exciting! Pray hard. Work hard. KAG!!!!!!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Like.
Reminds me of:
Gen 12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee:…
I guess you might also add:
Gen 12:2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:
Imagine if the GOP was assisting Trump with his agenda. Imagine if the media was fair and balanced in their reporting. Imagine if the democrats had a sense of decency and morality, and love of country. Imagine if the country pulled together….
LikeLiked by 37 people
His SOTU Address was fantastic! He connects with the average man and woman in sooo many ways! None of that wonky political double speak about percentage of GDP…just plain and simple common sense speak and policies like we would have with our family or friends!
PDJT is making politics fun and understandable, something nobody else has been able to achieve, except Ronald Reagan!
We used to have that in this country. Anybody remember the early 60’s? It was in the movies, on TV, in the music, even in the commercials. It was embedded into our very culture.
Donald Fagen wrote an album around that, called “The Nightfly.” It’s my favorite album of all time, hands down. Here’s a representative selection, a song called “I.G.Y.”
audio only
Same Don Fagen that wrote the song with Todd Rudgrin bashing Trump? No thank you
But he went in, with us behind him, TO TAKE OUT the swamp. If the swamp didn’t exist, he would have had no need to run. 30 years ago he said he didn’t think he would ever run, “unless things got so bad I would feel I had to”—— ( 30 years ago on a you tube tape)
He added, in that tape, “but if I ran, I would win!” (In typical Trumpian fashion 🙂 )
Then we would not have needed Donald Trump and nor would he have run for president.
And in reality that would have been the best for the USA and especially Donald J. Trump, citizen, and his family.
This is quite amazing. Common sense policy matters. If Trump finishes up these trade agreements and builds some wall, he’s going to sail to reelection.
LOL just nip it. nip it nip it nip it!
Don’t know how this got here! It was in response to someone else and their Barney Fife comment.
The light shines in the darkness…
I love the 2020 “Make Democrats Cry Again” banner !!!
LikeLiked by 27 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL!
I think sane people on both sides can see that the Dems
have gone off the rails.. Anyone watching hearings like the one
with Whittaker can SEE the hatred in these people.
Even people who don;t like POTUS .like even less
when you pile on someone and do NOTHING but
try to take him down..
Yes, this is working magically on the Independents, not so much on the Liberals. What will it take to begin peeling them away from their party?
Cache, in watching many of he #WalkAway vids, it seems everyone has their own tipping point.
we just need to listen to folks.
some are receptive, some are not. No sense beating your head against a wall if someone is made of concrete, but a willingness to talk politics does reveal that some are persuadable.
I think late term (especially 4th trimester) abortion is a bridge too far for even many rabid libs.
Jenevive, yes, but I do not imagine many watched the Whittaker hearing…at least not many unvested.
BUT, I do think they helped.
and its an encouragement that the truth can be sent out, and received, Many Different Ways.
the polls in favor of the President are beginning to show that all the negative caca ab POTS is not tuning out to have such a great return for msm.
we all should do what we can to reach the reachable.
consistently.
I’m pretty sure Rasmussen had DT winning a few days before the election, they were the only ones even close. If Rasmussen has him at 52%, he’s probably at 60.
PT was surging even before SOTU. People took notice to the insanity and evil cruelty of “Dr” Northam, or whatever his name is. The SOTU was extraordinarily brilliant.
The ONLY way PT loses is thru voter fraud. Ocrazio needs to keep her big mouth open and lips flapping with her beaver teeth exposed; the next year and a half is going to be like no other we’ve been through.
Pray for DT, pray for our country.
Ac-tally, Rasmussen didn’t had DT winning before the election. The only poll that had him winning is the L.A. Times tracking poll. Google it and you’ll see.
the LA Times poll had a large sampling and it was the same people for the duration.
we call them “professional samplers”. 😀
they were the first to notice the black vote % moving to President Trump
Grant, you are correct, Rasputin wasn’t that close, the only people claiming they were seem to be working for Rasputin. They say they were 2% -/+ but then you notice they are starting at the same point as the other fake news polls.
No, Rasmussen was not correct. He also weighted his demographics to Dimms.
The Dornsife/LA Times Tracking Poll had it correct. As did Sundance and all of the supporting statisticians who put together some solid stats here at the Treehouse. The Monster Vote.
Actually, you may have some fun reading or rereading some of the threads just prior to and on Election Night in the search box. What a ride that was. I also remember that on November 9th or 10th, SD had a great recap of what the electorate presumption did to completely out weigh the steal.
This is why Election night went into the late hours. The Clinton machine was just ill-prepared in the urban centers to stuff against the rural and suburban makeup.
History made!
These numbers are Fake. I would bet his numbers are much better. These are the numbers that they are willing to publish. 63 Million and growing.
Trump knows. How many of us are getting DMs via text from his campaign? He knows who we are.
Parscale has said by the time 2020 comes around, the Trump Campaign will be able to reach Any Voter potentially for Trump.
follow Parscale on Twitter.
And for those of us NOT on Twitter, it sure would be nice to have him retweeted here on CTH.
Please?
Parscale is key and somewhere I read recently that the DNC is worried that they are so far behind that catch-up is not possible
Bubba, I agree, Parscale is key.
Would so appreciate it if some Treeper that follows him on Twitter would post tweets of interest to all. Thanks in advance.
MSM: “Trump Gains National Support After SOTU Address. Dammit.”
Ohhhhh……. You are being too kind…..they are using stronger language that that…………………
I believe that – if truth be told – President Trumps job performance achievement rating would be closer to 95%, if half of the U.S. citizens just did not hate him for many child-like reasons.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/02/trumps_wild_popularity_overseas_is_one_of_medias_best_kept_secrets.html
Hungary, Poland, Israel – they’re naming everything “Trump”.
Better link?
He’ll always have mine. I LOVE my President !!! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
It wouldn’t surprise me if the rat propaganda machine started including illegals in their polls; afterall, they do vote. That would be their “logic”.
Imagine being a Hollywood celebrity who tweets 1,000 times a day against President Trump, and seeing these poll numbers. All those wasted profanity-laden tweets and awards speeches.
Can you imagine the things that the media is saying behind the scenes? They must be devastated. They know it is bad. How delightful.
The unofficial pole here at my home and extended family is 100% approval for our great President.
Let us all thank the Lord for inspiring this one man to take the fight to the people that wish to destroy our way of life. Look at Sweden, and get ready to see that right here in the United States if we do not ban together and come out in armed show of force. We have got to stop this right here and now.
As Barney Fife said “Nip it in the Bud”
You cannot keep a great leader down. EVER. I have never seen anyone at any age work as hard as our great leader. I am truly amazed at his energy,stamina and motivation.It is just jaw dropping. Esp.for his age. The hand of God is surely upon him. And I am not easily impressed. But POTUS Trump is unreal.
Absolutely
We should start mailing bricks to the US Congress.
Kamala will get one from me…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love the BLING, Walther!
Spectacular!
I’m making 2 little folder icons with them. ty
@ waltherppk
franklyn here , how’s it going. Reply to byte bucket.
Welcome to the tree house old friend
I think the demrats will run moochela. They will say give obummer his third term. moochela will do it and because she will be thinking I will let valjar do all the work like obummer did.
LikeLike
Michelle isn’t going to run. It’s too much work.
I say: “Welcome to the parrrttaaayyyy!!!”
https://outergoods.com/products/trainmug
He looks so young~
Ha! The earliest slogan by Don, Jr. what those kids have had to live up to! WOW!
I think I needed this Rally more than Trump and I have no doubt about Trump. The man is gifted beyond anyt I’ve ever witnessed! The best vote I ever made.
Fabulous!
“Make demonrats cry agin” I want that one.
That is a good one!
If only we could get Ann Coulter and her band unrealistic synchophants out of the ‘strongly disprove’ column, this number would really pop!
LikeLike
Coulter is a twerp and seems to only want attention. I’ve heard her talk about POTUS and describe him negatively vs. the so-called sophisticates in NYC society. Total nonsense. The people Coulter describes as sophisticated are nouveau riche phonies for the most part. And Coulter–who cares!
She is divisive–just another Dem in conservative faux-fatigues.
Agree. Coulter is a toxic conservative virus polluting the body politic much like Shapiro. Perhaps I should have added …. /S
That’s some owl!
America is a right-of-center country. Americans are can-do. That is the reason so many come here for the opportunities that only a conservative government makes possible.
That is why Liberalism is such a magnet for losers. It is the giant umbrella to shield failure: failed relationships, failed ideas, failure of investment into false faith in pop culture, failure to honor obligations, failure to meet the expectations of humanity. Liberalism is th “co” in codependency. It not only enables failure…it rewards it. Liberalism is the Genesis and the Graveyard of Failure.
“Individual liberty, baby!”
It comes with its ups and downs, but I would rather ride the wave of freedom, than succomb to the seatbelt of Socialism.
Like that WSB–seatbelt of Socialism! that strangles instead of saves 🙂
So true, wizzy! Hope you do not mind the nickname!
America is a right-of-center country.
Up till recently, at least.
Nation-proud, independent. Determined – as PT says – to “win, win, win!”
Boston’s a college town. I see losers skulking around, but PT’s rallies are reassuring. They reveal the heartland that endures.
Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy
Hell has open borders
Let that sink in
Though Corporate State media pretends their scorn for President Trump is universal, globalist mouthpieces quaver before his tenets of national sovereignty while tides of populist revolt swamp dirigiste Énarques. To fed-up commoners, we lower orders here and overseas, Trump is a mythic superhero, an American Original whose time has come.
Despite media blackouts, stark evidence of Trump’s appeal comes from Italy, where a populist government is confronting Brussels’ kleptarchs. Featuring giant iconic figures since 1873, Tuscany’s world-famous Carnival di Viareggio has become a magnet for upscale global tourists. The parade’s latest focus is a 50-foot high, incredibly detailed tribute to Pres. Donald Trump, presented as the “War Hammer” video game’s God-Emperor of Humanity, complete with patriotic American symbols –Miss Liberty et al.– a flaming sword and slashing anti-Deep State claws.
Lurking Globalists realize that this worldwide phenomenon directly threatens their despotic One World flat-lining of national economies. What would-be commissars and gauleiters most fear is truly “woke” constituents inspiring pro-American populist rebellions opposing crypto-fascist/socialist autarchies of every stripe.
History has always papered over the relentlessness evil of those who intend to rule men. Globalism is ultimate central tyranny – disguised and idealized by global media and government educators.
The central bankers, their corporate henchmen and their political minions know well the world is full of natural slaves willing to trade their liberty for protection by a benevolent master. .
But now as throughout history, these tyrants fear one, and only one one thing. Us. Armed freemen.
